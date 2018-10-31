CenterState Banks, Inc. (CSFL) CEO John Corbett on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CenterState Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSFL) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2018 2:00 PM ET

Executives

Jennifer Idell - EVP and CFO

Ernest Pinner - Executive Chairman

John Corbett - President and CEO

Stephen Young - COO

Analysts

Brady Gailey - KBW

Michael Young - SunTrust

Michael Ross - Raymond James

Stephen Scouten - Sandler O'Neill

John Rodis - FIG Partners

Blair Brantley - Brean Capital

Jennifer Idell

Thank you, Michelle. Thank you all for joining the call this afternoon to discuss the company's third quarter financial results. Joining me in our presentation today include Ernie Pinner, Executive Chairman; John Corbett, President and CEO; and Steve Young, Chief Operating Officer.

I would like to remind you that our comments made today may include forward-looking statements. Any of those statements made by any of us this afternoon are subject to the Safe Harbor rules. You can review the Safe Harbor language in detail found on page 12 of our earnings release. As a reminder, you can find all of the documents that we discuss today on our website under the Corporate Profile tab of the Investor Relations section.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Ernie Pinner to begin the presentation.

Ernest Pinner

Good afternoon. I'm going to play the absence card on here today. I have been out cheerleading so much this quarter for the team. I've lost my voice. So I'm going to sit back and let these great people tell you a great quarter we had, which I believe it promises for a better quarter to come. So, recognizing that today is Halloween I would say Trip or Treat, and turn this over to John.

John Corbett

I don't know if Ernie has got laryngitis or he has got the bug. But my assistant Jill's in here and she's got the bug. So if Jennifer, Steve and I started coughing in 20 minutes, you'll know the reason why?

Thank you, Ernie, and good afternoon everyone. I'm pleased to report that during the third quarter CenterState produced a net income of $38 million or $0.43 per diluted share. If you exclude merger cost, the net income improved to $45 million or -- I'm sorry, $0.51 per diluted share. Compared to the same quarter in 2017 earnings per share has increased 42%. With merger cost excluded, the adjusted return on assets was 1.65%. The return on tangible common equity was approximately 20% and efficiency ratio dropped to an all-time low of 50%.

On September 1, we closed on the acquisition of Charter Bank and total assets at the end of the quarter grew to $12.3 billion. We've operated business lines in both Birmingham and Atlanta for nearly a decade with our correspondent banking and mortgage teams. But charter represents our first traditional banking expansion into Georgia and Alabama. Charter's, former President Lee Washam Is our new regional president in Georgia and his leadership has been a great stabilizing force for us and we are encouraged by the level of recruiting opportunities as we continue to invest in Atlanta.

We've scheduled the systems conversion for charter in February and we plan to see the cost savings materialize in the second quarter of next year. There's been a lot of investor focus this quarter on net interest margin, deposit betas and core revenue growth. If you exclude all loan accretion, we were pleased to see our core NIM improve 2 basis points last quarter to 3.88%.

Not only has the core NIM expanded during the third quarter, it is also expanded 7 basis points since the same quarter last year. So our core NIM has benefited from the rate tightening cycle and we continue to enjoy the flexibility of a liquid balance sheet with an 87% loan to deposit ratio. In addition to a widening core NIM, we also enjoyed a strong increase in non-interest income of $4.5 million dollars in the quarter led by our correspondent banking team and our growing team of mortgage originators.

Back in 2016, just after the Brexit vote, we laid out three goals to build a sustainable revenue and earnings stream. The first goal is to increase our lower deposit ratio from 77% of debt time up to 85% by expanding our commercial lending team, and we have achieved that goal. The second goal was to make investments to build out our fee income lines of business to ensure that we had a balanced and diversified stream of revenue that would be sustainable at any point in an economic cycle.

Our goal was to achieve fee income representing 1% of assets by building out our mortgage business, SBA, or interest rate swap business and by moving away from free checking. In the last year, if you include Harbor and Sunshine, we've increased fee income from 80 basis points of assets up to 96 basis points of assets this quarter, so we are almost at our goal of 1%.

And then, the third goal back in 2016 was to continue to achieve cost savings through M&A and branch consolidations. And over the last two years, we've consolidated a total of 45 branches and increased our average deposits per branch along the way. So we are encouraged by the positive revenue trends in the last year. Fee income is up about 16 basis points on assets and core NIM is up about 2 basis points on assets for total core revenue growth of 18 basis points on assets when you include Harbor and Sunshine.

And Steve can give you some more color on the revenue composition and forecast. Loan production however, was seasonally softer in the third quarter at $485 million compared to record loan production of $622 million in the second quarter, we had a number of loan closings get pushed into the fourth quarter. So we expect loan production and growth to pick back up in the fourth quarter and into 2019.

And now, I'll turn it over to Steve for deeper dive into our revenue.

Stephen Young

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone. I will report out on the third quarter revenue results as well as our updated expectation for both balance sheet and revenue for the remainder of 2018 and into 2019.

First of all, total revenue increased $5.8 million from prior quarter. Here are some of the components, reported net interest margin decreased 20 basis points to 4.31% this quarter from 4.51% and the second quarter but was higher than our guidance of 415 to 425. As you will recall, net interest margin was positively affected during the previous quarter due to the large prepayment on one PCI relationship of approximately $4 million during the quarter. If you exclude that one large prepayment which represented 18 basis point of interest margin the previous quarter, the reported net interest margin will be stable.

As John also mentioned, excluding all loan accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin increased 2 basis points to 388 this quarter versus 386 from the previous quarter and also increased 7 basis points from the third quarter in 2017. This upward trend has continued even with the effects of our purchase of lower core NIM banks that we purchased this year.

During the quarter, we also pleased that our total originated loan portfolio to yield increase 10 basis points. While new funded loan production yields increase 33 basis points, the 5.08%. Investment Securities and Fed Funds combined yields increased eight basis points for the quarter. In addition, most of the charter investment security that was sold and close and remained uninvested at September 30.

Finally, as it relates to margin, total deposit cost excluding DDA increased 9 basis points from the prior quarter to 42 basis points mainly due to the re-pricing of CDs and a higher rate environment along with the impact of higher charter cost of deposits for one month.

Total deposit beta for the quarter, including non-interest bearing DDA was 36%. Total deposit costs, including DDA are up 25 basis points from the bottom line rates in September 15 which represents a 13%. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represent 33% of total deposits of September 30.

Now moving to non-interest income, non-interest income as a percentage of average assets increased significantly from 87 basis points in the second quarter and 96 basis points in the third quarter and closer to our stated goal 1% average assets by the fourth quarter of this year. The $4.5 million increase in the quarter was primarily due to increase in correspondent banking revenue, mortgage banking revenue, gain on sale deposits and the one-month effect charter bank on the quarter. I'll explain these in further detail.

Correspondent banking revenue increased a $1.2 million from the prior quarter and a $1.1 million from the prior year quarter, mainly due to higher interest rate swap revenue. For interest rate swap program, the third quarter market 16% increase in notional volume as well as an increase of 14 more client banks using the product than in the second quarter.

Interest rate swap revenues strong as it continued to be a tailwind in this flat yield curve environment. Mortgage banking non-interest income increased approximately 600,000 from the prior quarter but also increased $2.8 million for the third quarter of last year. New loan origination was a record $173 million compared to $153 million in the second quarter and only $46 million in the third quarter of last year.

In addition, we announced during the quarter a lift out of the secondary mortgage origination team and related pipeline from state bank, no premium was paid.

Also, during the quarter, we recorded one month of non-interest income from Charter Bank, which added approximately $1.6 million. As you might recall charter was doing approximately $5 million per quarter in non-interesting.

Lastly, we sold $25 million deposit branch to community bank correspondent client or a $600,000 premium recognized this quarter.

Now moving on to 2018 and '19 balance sheet revenue guidance, loan growth is expected to increase at a rate of upper single digits for the remainder of 2018 and '19 while deposits are continue to expect to increase in mid-single digits. Net interest margin with alone to deposit ratio of 87%, we have flexibility to improve our core mortgage without raising the cost of deposit too quickly. But based on a forecast, we reiterate our net interest margin guidance of 415 to 425 for the remainder of 2018 and '19, which is the same guidance from last quarter.

Non-interest income, as we mentioned before, non-interest income is now 96 basis points of average assets versus 87 in the second quarter but we believe there is further upside from here based on the following updates. As it relates to mortgage guidance, we have 60 -- we now have 60 retail mortgage originators at September 30 versus 35 at June 30. Our mortgage group has produced $420 million through September 30 and is expected to exceed our production goals $600 million for 2018. Turning toward 2019, we are expecting approximately a $1 billion of production which is consistent with the current number of originators in our prior goals in forecast.

The next update is related to charter, charter is accretive to us from a non-interest income standpoint. And has approximately $20 million per year, a 1.2% of average assets, we saw only one month of their non-interest income in third quarter, but we will see the full benefit in the fourth quarter and following.

Finally, with these updates, we reiterate our guidance from a year ago to bring our non-interest income to average assets to 1% of this year fourth quarter.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jennifer to discuss non-interest expense, allowance for loan losses and taxes for the third quarter as well as the guidance.

Jennifer Idell

Thank you, Steve. First, non-interest expense, on the call last quarter, we guided non-interest expense in the third quarter to be $63 million to $64 million. This included the full realization of Harbor cost states, since the integration was completed in the second quarter. The harbor cost states have been fully realized and non-interest expense came in at $63 million as expected before the addition of Charter Bank.

Charter Bank has non-interest expense, a non-interest expense run rate of approximately $12 million per quarter. Since we closed on September 1, there was one month or $4 million of additional expense in the quarter, resulting in $67 million of non-interest expense before merger costs. Merger costs related to Charter Bank recorded in the quarter were $10 million.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter charter non-interest expense will be carried for the full quarter at approximately $12 million in addition to the run rate of $63 million, resulting in non-interest expense of approximately $75 million and this does include variable compensation related to the revenue lines of business.

Looking forward into 2019, we continue to expect cost dates from charter to be fully realized in the second quarter after the conversion of the core systems.

Next, provision expense and the allowance for loan loss, credit quality continued to trend positively. The company recorded $1.95 million of provision expense against the originated portfolio, which is within the range of previous guidance. As we forecast loan growth and credit for the fourth quarter, we anticipate provision expense to be approximately $2 million to $2.5 million.

And finally, the effective tax rate. The company's effective tax rate in the third quarter was 23.5%, which is in line with previous guidance. We anticipate the fourth quarter effective tax rate to be consistent with the third quarter between 23% and 24%.

Thank you. This concludes our discussion of the third quarter results. We are happy to answer any questions you may have at this time.

Brady Gailey

Hey, good afternoon, guys.

John Corbett

Hey, Brady.

Jennifer Idell

Hello.

Brady Gailey

I was surprised to see the new production loan yield up 33 basis points linked quarter. Could you just give a little more color on that, I'm not sure if you had more fixed rate closings or what, but just a little more color on that magnitude of an increase?

Stephen Young

Sure, Brady. This is Steve. The production was weighted. In the previous quarter we had about, I want to say, around $50 million to $60 million of municipal production, which is lower yield better credit stuff. And so the quarter really was a difference in sort of the types of production this quarter versus last quarter. And so the lower credit spreads in the second quarter versus the third quarter. That would be kind of a high level view. The way we do net loan pricing is we price of off the curve, so I think our fixed rate; I don't have it in front of me. And I want to say that our average life on new production was maybe in that 3.5 to 4 range versus pervious quarter's maybe down to 2.5 to 3. But for us, we price off the curve and so we get to rock off of that based on the curve and yields moved up this quarter.

Brady Gailey

All right. And then on the flipside, on the cost of total deposits, I mean you had a very low deposit beta cycle to date, but if you look at the three quarters in 2018, the total cost of deposits, it was up two basis points in 1Q, then seven, then nine in 3Q. So it feels like it's continuing to go up. And maybe just an update on deposit competition and pricing in Florida and Atlanta, and do you expect to see the cost of deposits increase at an increasing rate kind of from here on out?

Stephen Young

Yes, Brady, this is Steve again. As we model from a forecasting perspective, and clearly and whenever you model doesn't mean it's right, just how we model it, how we've historically looked at it. We've typically looked at, on our deposit base, around a 30% beta -- between 30% and 35% when you run the math out. And so last quarter, I think the total deposit was 28%, this quarter was 36%. Now that included one month of Charter in there which in think their cost of deposits have been around 58 basis points versus our 42, so it moves it a little bit. So I'd say that from our modeling perspective, we would expect somewhere in that seven to 10 basis points for every 25 basis points would be coming kind of consistent with our modeling. As far as guidance in the future, it's just hard to tell. But I don't think it's accelerating from here, but that's how we model it.

Brady Gailey

All right. And then my last one, for John, I mean, I hate to ask about additional M&A. I know you guys have barely closed Charter. But as you look forward and you wait another quarter or so and Charter, the cost-saves are realized and you're operating nicely. How do you think about additional M&A, I mean is it still going to be just bank-focused? Would you consider any sort of non-bank M&A? And then now, you used to really just be a Florida bank, now you have a presence in Atlanta. So how do you think about kind of Florida versus M&A outside of Florida?

John Corbett

Yes, sure, Brady. As far as the non-Bank M&A goes, we've been approached by a number of folks to look the specialty finance lines of business. And we've turned those away at this point in the real estate cycle or the economic cycle. We really don't want to get involved in any kind of lending platform that's not in our geography that we would perceive to be higher risk. But as far as our traditional M&A strategy, really nothing's changed. We continue to look to double down on existing markets, get deeper market penetration, and look for cost savings though branch overlap. Our preferred markets would be the metro markets that we're currently in, so Orlando, Tama, and Jacksonville is what we've been saying. And now we can add Atlanta to that mix. Those would be the markets that we would prefer to be in.

Brady Gailey

All right, great. Thank you.

John Corbett

Okay, thank you, Brady.

Michael Young

Hey, good afternoon everyone.

Jennifer Idell

Hey.

Michael Young

Wanted to just start with the acquired loans, for the first time, I think have exceeded the originated loans on the balance sheet at this point with the kind of recent deals closed. Can you just talk about your expectations for those balances, you know, how much of that do you expect to kind of re-underwrite and stick around versus how much you think might run off maybe over the next year and how much you're kind of replacing from originated loan growth?

John Corbett

Yes, this is John, Michael, that mix can change pretty rapidly, I mean, normally -- Jennifer, correct me if I'm wrong, but normally we model our loan average life to be about four, five years so we look for about 20% of it to run off. And if you look at the rate that we're originating loans, I think if you just looked at that originated loan portfolio, I think our originated loan growth was close to 29% or 30% this quarter. So I think the mix changes fairly rapidly. We feel like we're at a good place in the economic cycle. So as we look at these loans that we've acquired and that we've marked, we're trying to do a scrub right now and just see what the long-term fit is of some of these clients, because if we're going to exit now would be a good time in this cycle to exit, but that's a one-by-one equation. But I look for that mix of originated and acquired to change pretty rapidly in the next couple of years. If we're generating -- I think this year it's a little over $2 billion, $2.2 billion of loan origination. So you could see how that changes pretty quickly.

Stephen Young

Yes, and Michael, just a further comment, we of course subset that between the acquired loans and the PCI loans and typically PCI loans are loans in PCI for a reason. So I wouldn't expect those to grow or go anywhere, but out over time, but the acquired loans are loans that we deem to be good relationships generally and that's how we look at it.

Michael Young

Okay. So on a net basis you don't expect necessarily a higher level of pay downs or anything next year and -- you know, I'm just trying to understand the high single-digit guide if that's incorporating some pretty high paydowns or if that's assuming more of a steady state environment going forward into '19.

John Corbett

Yes, I would say that's a steady state environment. We have not identified a large tranche of any of these acquired loans that we're trying to exit. We underwrote these clients and they're similar type banks to us, so there's no unique class of loans that are a line of business we're looking to exit. So I'd say steady state.

Michael Young

Okay. Perfect. Thanks for that. And then just on the NIM guide I understand that kind of remaining at this similar level, obviously the benefit from purchase accounting accretion has been pretty high here. Do you have any kind of outlook for that and maybe any underlying assumptions on rate hikes going into next year that's kind of included in the NIM guide at this point?

Stephen Young

Sure, Michael, it's Steve. In our forecast we have billed in three rate hikes between now and the end of next year, which I think is generally what the market is showing. But relative to -- I think, from a core NIM perspective, excluding all accretions, our NIM this quarter was 388, so we don't see any huge move one way or the other. It was up seven basis points year-over-year. It's hard to know honestly from a forecasting perspective but if you kind of look at it and think core NIM runs between 385 and 395 next year and then accretions between 30 and 40 basis points next year, that kind of get you to your 415 and 425 guidance level.

Michael Young

Okay. Perfect. Thanks.

John Corbett

Thank you, Michael.

Michael Ross

Hey, everyone, how are you doing?

John Corbett

Hi Michael.

Stephen Young

Hey Michael.

Michael Ross

So just wanted to talk about mortgage for a second, so obviously some good progress here and you guys are picking up the team from Cadence, so just wanted to get a sense. I think you talked about a billion dollars of mortgage production. Does that include Cadence and then as you think about the expenses that you laid out for the fourth quarter, Jennifer, does that include bringing on those folks?

John Corbett

Yes. So I'll start with those questions, Michael. So yes, the guidance includes the origination team that we got from Cadence and of course we're actively recruiting as we mentioned. I mean, we have 35 originators at the June 30. At the end of September we had 60, I would guess. Based on the pipeline, we'll probably have 65 by the end of the year is my guess. Our average retail producer does somewhere in the $15 million to $17 million range and that's where your retail guidance is. The potential that we could add a little bit more on that relative to wholesale will be a little bit of that, but that's a lower margin business, but I think the guidance is about a $1 billion is probably about right. As it relates to expense guidance, what we do around here generally is we reallocate expenses and that's what we're doing here and within Jennifer's guidance is part of that related to mortgage ramp up.

Michael Ross

Okay, that's very helpful. And then maybe follow-up on the question around loan growth, I guess if I split it into maybe expectations not the remix thing but I guess what you'd expect from core CenterState and then or Charter and how we should think about that John you've mentioned several times that you guys have pulled back a little bit later cycle, you clearly could grow faster, is there any difference in expectations for what you've acquired with Charter in terms of a growth rate versus what you guys are expecting at core CenterState? Thanks.

John Corbett

Yes, thank you, Michael. The charter franchise in some respects mirrors CenterState in that half of it is Metro in Atlanta and half of it's non-metro where there are some great sticky deposits. So I think we modeled when we did that deal and we announced it, we modeled that they would be at about 5% loan growth for the first year. And then as we recruit more and more people in Atlanta, it would migrate to our normal 10% growth rate which is kind of how we construct the company, so I don't look for maybe a small slowdown because of Charter in the first year but not a long-term slowdown.

Michael Ross

Okay, that's helpful. Maybe one last one from me, Barry asked the M&A question, I will ask the buyback question, your stock clearly at discount to peers on an earnings basis at least as it stood as of yesterday, you guys have 3 million shares at banking authorization, I guess what are your thoughts here once you announce the Charter deals close and might should be in the market in the near-term? Thanks.

John Corbett

Yes, thank you, Michael. We consider ourselves active capital managers, I mean, that's our job and we utilize capital management through M&A quite a bit and through our dividend and we've got a buyback plan in place as you mentioned 3 million shares. So I'll just tell you that that's a daily constant evaluation of buyback versus M&A versus organic growth and we like having that flexibility and we intend to respond when the market gives us opportunity. Unfortunately, when the market was really dropping a couple of weeks ago, we were in this lockout period, so that tends to be the way it works in life.

Michael Ross

Great, thanks for taking my questions.

John Corbett

Sure.

Stephen Scouten

Hey guys, good afternoon.

John Corbett

Hey Stephen.

Stephen Scouten

I'm curious, I just want to make sure I understand the guidance correctly, the 8% to 10% growth, is that truly net growth or are you thinking about that in some ways of like organic versus acquired run up anything like that because if I were to back out I think maybe the Charter loans, I was getting more like 1% to 2% growth from the current quarter net. So I want to make sure I'm not thinking about the wrong way?

John Corbett

No, you're thinking about the right way, I mean we think about building the company to grow everything good in the company 10% a year through a cycle typically, our goal would be to grow a little faster, the first half of the cycle and then as we work in the back half it might some of that growth rate may slow down but when we're talking about growth rates, we're talking about all-in the entire loan portfolio not dividing it out. I mean this quarter, the production was down what you'll find in Florida is the third quarter is always our seasonally slowest quarter of the year, if you look back to last year at this time, the company only grew loans 3% and in the fourth quarter we jump right back up last year to 8%. So it's a seasonally slow quarter for us in Florida and we had some cases where in this quarter, we had some loan closings we thought would close but they were bigger commercial loans like pushed into the fourth quarter. So our guidance of upper single digits is all in.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, that's very helpful. And can you maybe give some commentary on what you're seeing, I know you're only a month in full bore in Atlanta I suppose but can you give some commentary on what you're seeing in terms of loan demand, the team that you have here and kind of what your plans are at this stage for and I guess the remainder of this year, next year and how you think that demand dynamic could play off?

John Corbett

Yes, we've got a great team with Charter up there today and it's a very stable team as I mentioned and President of that Bank, Lee is continuing to be our leader up there in Georgia. So I would characterize it as steady. Right now, I think I looked and I've got it right here, I think we're anticipating $50 million to $60 million of loan production in the fourth quarter from Charter but our plan longer term would be to really focus a lot of our hiring efforts in the metro markets that I mentioned earlier and that includes Atlanta as well as Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville. So we're not done investing. Jennifer talked about re mixing some of this expense phase and a lot of that will be in commercial RMs in Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

Stephen Scouten

Perfect, thanks John. And then maybe my last question would be around the corresponding banking teams even though you mentioned maybe 14 new banking clients and some improvements on the swap business, do you think that could lead to a materially higher run rate in terms of what that business could deliver or we still kind of in that 30-ish kind of million a year revenue run rate? Thanks.

John Corbett

Sure, Stephen. Yes, that's right. We've been running it's been reasonably consistent between $7 million and $8 million a quarter which is back to your $30 million range. What we've seen is the interest rate swap business, it was a record quarter and the pipeline is record quarter for us. The question, so I guess generally, we would say that it would be higher than $30 million from here, the negatives in that business so the fixed income is very challenging right now but if we just get a little pick up from fixed income, it's been pretty muted but if we get a little pick up that should really bolster the entire business.

Stephen Scouten

That is great, thanks for the clarity guys. Appreciate the time.

John Corbett

You bet.

John Rodis

Good afternoon everybody.

John Corbett

Hi, John.

John Rodis

Steve or Jennifer, maybe just on the operating expenses you said $63 million core for the fourth quarter and is that into 2019 too?

Jennifer Idell

So in 2019, we're expecting an efficiency ratio to remain around 50%, so we had anticipated Charter cost saves that are going to happen in the second quarter since we have the conversion in the first quarter. So you would expect that ratio to kind of drop down a little bit below 50%. But we're continuing to invest in the fee income lines of business to optimize return on assets, return on equity and these investments obviously result in additional variable comps. So in my comments, I mentioned $63 million after you get past the cost save of charter that will add about $8 million, so you're in $71 million, $72 million range, however we want to continue that because we're going to have continual variable comps that's increasing with the increased revenue lines. So that's why we're still in 2019 estimating a 50% efficiency ratio.

John Rodis

Okay. And then Steve I think you sort of talked about the new hires on the mortgage side, you said some of those expenses could be offset with savings other places is that correct?

Stephen Young

Yes, that's right. So back to the overall guidance, I think it's Jennifer working toward the fourth quarter $75 million, that's included the hires that we've made in there is included there. If we move the guidance, if we took the mortgage production from a billion to $1.5 billion which I'm not suggesting but we did, certainly that would move the variable comp up as well.

John Rodis

Okay, fair enough and then Steve one other question for you just on the securities portfolio, I think you said you sold off what Charter had and would your expectations right now with the yield curve orders to sort of keep the securities portfolio relatively flat?

Stephen Young

Yes, I think the Charter securities portfolio is couple hundred million, I think we sold it off and we had a fairly robust fund balance at the end of quarter more around $500 million I want to say. We're averaging some of that over the next quarter or two, rates have moved the five year part of the curve when we closed Charter with somewhere in the 280 range and maybe 270 range balance around 3%. So we think it's been tracked to time to average. So we won't -- I think I will make major changes to your model one way or the other. But certainly be opportunistic.

John Rodis

Okay. But you could see it grow $100 million, $200 million I guess?

Stephen Young

Right.

John Rodis

That's okay, okay, thank you.

Jennifer Idell

Welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

Close enough. How are you doing guys?

Jennifer Idell

Good, Joe.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys, you had mention that deposit costs were up 9 bps by quarter with charter, I apologize if I miss this earlier but what would that have been, what would they have been up without charter and how the data change specifically for the legacy book this quarter from last?

Stephen Young

Sure, Joe, it's Steve. It affected probably about a basis point or, so if you do them on that, it would've been up eight basis points first seven last quarter of more than…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so no material impact.

Stephen Young

Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, John, sort of a bigger picture question for you, we've got the target was an acquisitive company I'd say, stock still tends to go up again as deals others haven't been nearly as sports ministry this year, aside from the very high prices may be paid for some of these deals such as obvious reason more maybe some of struggle with there. Some other common characteristic that you're see in these deals that isn't working out that you will look to avoid maybe as you move forward with your M&A strategy not asked to look for the common or any specific deals just some general thoughts, if you have any of that.

John Corbett

Yes, I would want to comment on any particular deal but as I think about our strategy, it's really the same strategy I mean if you look back over, eight or nine deals you'll see that the operating metrics in the box that we operate in is pretty consistent, where we're normally less than two or three year earn back, we're normally mid single digit accretion and we're normally looking for a lot of cost saves through branch consolidation, so I think that approach is worked well for us over the last three to four years.

And to the extent that there is partners out there that fit that mold well stick to our knitting with that. And the last piece it's just. It's easier to stick to your knitting if when you're working with these potential partners it's a negotiated situation versus a bit situation. I want to say if I look back our last probably four with this were all negotiated where we went in and kind of gave that guidance of those metrics on the initial conversation and then just work with that partner to back into those metrics.

Unidentified Analyst

So maybe a combination of the marginal buyer were as five years ago they were doing, staying within the box, maybe that marginal buyer now going outside and then also maybe some of the work you guys did years ago and sort of laying the groundwork a lot of these bags that you apply you might want to buy down the road, combination of those two things kind of keep you out of box if some of these other guy acquire keep to slipping into?

John Corbett

Yes, we don't engage with folks that have a flipper mentality where we want to partner with folks that have an ownership mentality and a lot of as you've pointed out Joe a lot of these relationships, are relationships they go back five, 10, 15 years and that gives us a great deal of comfort that the integration is going to go well. Then when retain the revenue producers and there we've rational reasonable negotiating partners.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great thank you.

Blair Brantley

Good afternoon everyone.

John Corbett

Hi, Blair.

Blair Brantley

Just a couple quick questions, one on kind of the non-purchased loan growth, can you just kind of talked about where you saw the some strength this quarter and how the pipelines look?

John Corbett

Yes, this is John. Let me see here for the last quarter where we saw the greatest production we had 33% was not on occupied commercial real estate, 19% was owner occupied, 10% C&I and 24% was residential so it's pretty balanced and diversified growth as far as the markets where we were growing most of it was lonely I four corridor they were Orlando, Tampa, Lakeland markets and then we did get some good production down in the Palm Beach, Broward County markets as well.

Blair Brantley

Okay and then in terms of pipelines, how do they compare versus going to?

John Corbett

Yes, the pipeline was down slightly moving into the fourth quarter but I was talking with our bank president Mark Thompson yesterday and the pipeline has grown about 15% since the beginning of the quarter, so within the fourth quarter we've seen a nice ramp, so we're feeling more bullish about the fourth quarter production growth than we did the third.

Stephen Young

Blair, its Steve one other thing to think about is, there's production and there's a funding rate and last quarter our funding rate was around 66% which was the lowest we've had in a long time, so I think ultimately those funding rates get back up to more normalize then it planned.

Blair Brantley

Okay. And then on what's fee income I just what was the FDA impact this quarter and just any thoughts given kind of where some of the gains of kind of hold back from recently?

Stephen Young

Yes, this is Steve. Mark Bryan who leads our program there I think we did about a million dollars in fee revenue there which was pretty consistent with first quarter and second quarter and ultimately I think the year ago, we didn't have very much at all I don't have to commit.

John Corbett

We had 250,000 a year ago this quarter was a million 20.

Stephen Young

Yes, I think we're on pace to do about $50 million of production in that business and the hope is that next year we can maybe make that $75 million or $80 million as we continue to go.

Blair Brantley

Okay but the concerns about kind of the pull back and some of those premiums as of late?

Stephen Young

I don't think it's -- back to when you're wrapping a business is kind of like mortgage, lot of people are talking about that the other games on sale, margins and so on like that there actually are again until more margin and more is actually expanded a little bit to 292 versus 280 the prior quarter. And I think it's just because we don't have, we started from a low base and so when you start from a low base and so when you stats are probably not as accurate but as you start getting more data. Same thing with FDA, the premiums are coming down but we didn't have a big enough shock to begin with the ramp and production, so I think that's kind of two offsets.

Blair Brantley

Okay, great. Thank you.

Michael Young

Hey thanks for the fall. Just one quick modeling question on the Durban impact and may be any other $10 billion asset related impacts, going in the next year, if you could just comment on those?

Jennifer Idell

Sure, Michael this is Jennifer, so we had modeled back when we did harbor $7 million impact to the total company and we included that in the modeling that we did when we purchased harbor, subsequently Charter came on board and we talked about this on the charter acquisition call, where they had a very low estimate of Durbin impact about $250,000 because of the way they handled their inner change income. And so we're still refreshing those numbers as we continue to get more data but we continue to believe that, that's the impact it will have a little over $7 million from a Durbin perspective. We also have about it back at this point a year ago, we estimated about $2 million SCIC insurance premium we continue again to update that model but don't see a lot of changes in that.

As we forecast that the change really comes in about a million dollars we had from a D fast perspective and with the fast no longer being an issue. We will still have you know a little bit of increase we've already invested in and updated ALN model but that was very minimal cost and as capital stress testing, kind of person if you will but not the level of the fast, so that million dollars is going to be significantly less, so in all it was $10 million pretax we still think the $7 million and $2 million is good and then probably made about half of that million dollars from a d fast perspective, so I would say that the original estimations are still in line.

John Corbett

And then the Durbin kicks in general for third quarter of next year.

Jennifer Idell

That's correct; half a year of that $7,250,000.

Blair Brantley

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Jennifer Idell

Welcome.

John Corbett

All right, Michelle, thank you for calling in today and your continued interest in our company. Stephen and I are going to be attending the same their conference in Palm Beach next week and look forward to seeing a number of you there. This concludes our call. Have a good day.

