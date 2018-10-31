Tesla Solar Roof Is Still Fantasy 2 Years After Debut

The Solar Roof appears to be little more than vaporware. Its continued delay will likely weigh down the notion that Tesla is more than a car company.

As of Tesla’s Q3 earnings update, the roof tiles were still being designed. There have been only two confirmed installations to non-employees.

Tesla debuted its solar roof tiles in 2016 as part of its justification for acquiring SolarCity. The tiles were supposedly ready for deployment at this time.

Since Tesla (TSLA) acquired SolarCity in 2016, it has claimed to be an energy company in addition to an automaker. This has served as a key component of the narrative that Tesla is a “tech” company, and not just a niche electric carmaker. But, as we have discussed previously, Tesla’s energy business shows signs of mounting deterioration. One cause of the problem is the Solar Roof project.

In 2016, during his push to justify a SolarCity acquisition that would saddle Tesla with billions of dollars in debt, CEO Elon Musk debuted the Solar Roof. The Solar Roof was meant to replace ordinary roofing tiles, and was supposedly going to be as good, if not better, at energy generation than conventional solar energy roof installations. Tesla also claimed it would be cheaper than an ordinary roof:

"Solar roof is more affordable than conventional roofs because in most cases, it ultimately pays for itself by reducing or eliminating a home's electricity bill.”

When Elon unveiled the Solar Roof in October 2016, it was supposedly a viable product on the cusp of mass production. This galvanized a host of preorders, as well as credulous media coverage in early 2017 eagerly anticipating the imminent rollout of the product.

Source: Tesla Charts

Two years later, and Tesla has little to show for itself besides headlines. Of course, that has not stopped fawning media and web coverage, as the timeline of stories on Solar Roof by Electrek alone will attest.

Thus far, there are a mere two confirmed installations of the Solar Roof for actual non-employee customers since ordering was opened up in early 2017. That is a far cry from what had been sold to Tesla shareholders in 2016, and belies the narrative Tesla continues to attempt to spin to the media to this day.

Source: Nikola’s Stache

In its Q3 earnings update letter, Tesla finally admitted that the Solar Roof is still not ready for mass deployment, but is instead still iterating on design:

“Due to the complexity of Solar Roof, we continue to iterate on the design of the product via intensive reliability testing, and we also continue to refine the installation process. Accordingly, we expect to ramp production more quickly during the first half of 2019.”

The company now claims it will be ramping production in the first half of next year. Yet it's still iterating on a design that was meant to be mass-market ready at the end of 2016. This is yet another case of kicking the can down the road in order to avoid the reality that the Solar Roof is still not yet ready for prime time.

Meanwhile, Tesla seems to be winding down its SolarCity business. Reports of mass layoffs and the closing of numerous sales locations is indicative that the company is no longer planning to use that infrastructure to support the sale of the putative Solar Roof. Of course, that was one of the chief justifications for the SolarCity acquisition in the first place. Furthermore, reported cash flow to solar leasing in Q3 fell to a multi-year low.

Source: Tesla Charts

At the same time, solar megawatt deployment continues to lag. While it has ticked up each quarter since Q1 2018, it's still below the level of Q3 2017. The slight upticks in the past two quarters have done little to alleviate a transparently negative overall trend, a scary point well made by Twitter’s Tesla Charts in a festive and frightening chart:

Source: Tesla Charts

The bottom line is this: Tesla’s solar business has been suffering for a while, its justification for acquiring SolarCity and assuming its crushing debt burden has been entirely debunked, and the promised Solar Roof is still nowhere to be seen. The result is a conclusion that Tesla’s extracurriculars outside of the auto business are costly and could still cause severe financial distress when more than $1 billion in SolarCity debt comes due in March 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.