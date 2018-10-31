Post-IPO Update: PermRock Royalty Trust Is Attractive At Current Price Level

At its current price level of around $12.50 and more reasonable distribution rate, the stock presents an enticing buy opportunity for dividend investors.

Its stock has traded down sharply since August due to reduced distributions vs. its IPO forecast and a downgrade from analyst Timothy Howard.

PermRock Royalty Trust went public in May 2018 at $17.00 per share.

Quick Take

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) is an oil & gas trust with property interests in the Permian Basin region.

The firm went public in May 2018, and its stock has since traded down from the IPO price due to reduced distributions.

At the current stock price of $12.50, PRT's forward expected distribution yield is 11.4%, and most of its oil revenues are hedged through the end of 2019.

For investors looking for a hedged distribution yield of above 11%, PRT may be a trust worth looking into closely.

Company

PermRock was formed in 2017 as a perpetual trust to receive 80% of the net profits from oil and natural gas production from assets held by operating partner Boaz Energy II located in properties in the Permian Basin (Underlying Properties).

The trust was formed by Boaz Energy II, which was founded in 2013.

Boaz' focus is to produce oil and gas products from fields in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico.

As of the end of 2017, Boaz held interests in 601 (481 net) producing wells with proven reserves of 16.6 MMBoe (Million Barrels of oil equivalents).

93% of the net production within the Underlying Properties was operated by Boaz.

Production Area

The Permian Basin area of West Texas and New Mexico has been the center of significant oil production activity as the costs of extracting oil and gas from shale formations has been reduced through new methods and technologies.

Below is a map of the greater Permian Basin area along with sub-basins:

(Source: Encyclopedia Britannica)

As the price of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil has fluctuated markedly in recent years, so has production and exploration. Many E&P firms have been able to weather the pricing downdraft of 2014-2016 and have emerged with leaner operations.

It also doesn't hurt that oil prices have rebounded due to the restraint from OPEC and other aligned economies as well as production cuts in major oil producing countries like Venezuela.

Boaz owns Underlying Properties in four sub-regions and with the following production and 80% reserves:

(Source: PermRock S-1/A)

Post-IPO Performance

PermRock began trading on May 2, 2018, after raising $106 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 6.25 million units at $17.00 per unit.

In its IPO registration statement, PRT forecasted projected cash distributions of a total of $2.40 in the first twelve months of operations post-IPO, as shown in the table below:

(Source: PRT S-1/A)

Although management held to that distribution forecast in the first few months after the IPO, results quickly worsened, with distributions being reduced dramatically, as the history chart indicates below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

So, instead of distributions in the $0.19 to $0.20 range per the forecast, distributions have dropped sharply to $0.09 to $0.13 range.

Accordingly, the firm's stock price has been negatively affected by this distribution shortfall, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

Since a few months after its IPO, PRT has traded down sharply and lost 26% of its initial value.

Analysts that track the stock turned negative on the stock after these distribution reductions, with Stifel analyst Timothy Howard downgrading the stock to a Hold in August 2018 with a new price target of $15.00 vs. a previous $17.00. Howard cited 'elevated' capital spending as a reason for the downgrade in his notes.

Management hasn't provided any public information to describe the specific reasons for the distribution shortfalls vs. its pre-IPO forecast. Notably, in its most recent (June 15, 2018) 10-Q filing, the trust said its operations partner Boaz Energy has entered into derivative hedging agreements as follows:

Boaz Energy entered into derivative put option contracts with respect to approximately 100% of expected oil production attributable to the Net Profits Interest during the remainder of 2018 and 76% of such production during 2019. These derivative contracts consist of put option contracts with strike prices of $60 per barrel in 2018 and $50 per barrel in 2019. Boaz Energy believes that these put option contracts will provide downside protection to the Trust in the event spot prices for crude oil decline below the applicable strike price, while still allowing the Trust to benefit from increasing crude oil prices. After December 31, 2019, none of the production attributable to the Underlying Properties will be hedged.

This action will serve to mitigate the effects of possible declines in the price of oil, effectively reducing downside risk to Boaz and by extension, PRT.

For investors who wish to obtain a mostly-hedged dividend yield of above 11%, PRT represents a reasonable stock to purchase at its current price level of around $12.50.

