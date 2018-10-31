Hardly Ever Have Earnings Been As Great As They Are This Season (Q3/2018)

What to believe - corporate America earnings data or the market's recent performance?

Nevertheless, every single earnings-related metric is looking great.

The S&P 500 has just been through a 5-week 11.5% correction.

Red October

Global stocks have lost $8T in market cap during the "Red October." That's the worst monthly loss over the past decade.

Last time such a big loss of market cap happened was October 2008; that's bloody October once again...

Market Correction

In a little over a month, the S&P 500 (SPY) has declined about 11.5% (from peak of 2,940.91 on 9/21/2018 to recent bottom of 2,603.54 on 10/29/2018), giving back all of its gains on the year.

^SPX data by YCharts

It's important to remember that corrections in markets (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are the norm, not the exception. Since March 2009, there have been 23 of those.

Are The Good Times About To End?

Markets have grown ruthless to companies that fail to deliver earnings, e.g. Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet-Google (GOOG, GOOGL), even if the results are impressive.

Barclays (BCS) has found out that stocks that miss estimates are being more punished than usual this earnings season. Investors have little patience for underperformers who are getting more punished than outperformers who are getting rewarded.

Earnings Are Superb

Is earnings quality that bad as the market suggests?

Believe it or not, but during this earnings season EPS beats have been the best in years. The conundrum? October performance is, by far, the worst in years.

Moreover, changes in forward revenue and EPS estimates are actually up since the beginning of October. Are these estimates entirely wrong?

Revenues

S&P 500 Q3 Sales are up 10% Y/Y.

That's the 4th highest growth rate of the expansion (2nd was last quarter).

Operating Profit Margins

S&P 500 profit margins rose to 12% in the 3rd quarter, their highest level in history (Okay, at least during the 21st century)!

A gentle reminder/warning is required here:

Profit margins are probably the most mean-reverting series in finance, and if profit margins do not mean-revert, then something has gone badly wrong with capitalism. - Jeremy Grantham, 2006

Operating Income

With 55% of companies reported, S&P 500 operating earnings are up 29% Y/Y, the highest growth rate in 8 years.

Net Income

S&P 500 earnings are on pace to increase 26% this year. If that projection is met and S&P ends the year at current levels (2716), its P/E ratio would go from 21.4 to 17.3, a 19% decline.

If and when, that would be the first year of multiple contraction since 2011.

GDP

At 5.5%, US nominal GDP Y/Y growth is at its highest level since 2006!

Economic Expansion

The US economic expansion is now 112 months old. If it lasts for only another 9 months it will set a new record, breaking the prior run from 1991-2001.

Bottom Line

I think it's pretty obvious.

Allow me to quote from my most recent "Markets In Turmoil" article:

Dear Santa Claus, we're ready for an end-of-year rally!

Author's note: Blog post notifications are only being sent to those who follow an author in real time. In order to receive notifications for both articles and blog posts, go to Author Email Alerts, which lists all the authors you follow, and turn on "Get e-mail alerts" (see below).

The Wheel of FORTUNE is one of SA Marketplace's most comprehensive services. We view our service as a "supermarket of ideas" with an emphasis on risk management and risk-adjusted returns. Our monthly review for October, where you can find all suggestions since launch, is only one click away. We cover all asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, public debts, baby bonds, options, currencies, and commodities. With Trapping Value on board, you're getting two leading authors for the price of one. Before committing to the service on a long-term basis, take advantage of the two-week free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.