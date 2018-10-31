Expedia: Terrific Profit Growth, But Bookings Still Sluggish

Overall, investors should be more concerned with the multi-quarter bookings slowdown. EBITDA growth can't be sustained if bookings continue to deteriorate.

HomeAway is a bright spot, with the vacation rental site achieving 24% y/y growth in bookings. Still, this decelerated nine points from last quarter.

Revenue growth of 10% y/y missed Wall Street's expectations, while gross bookings growth decelerated to 11% y/y, down two points from last quarter.

Expedia, however, is still struggling with a slowdown in gross bookings, which is affecting the whole industry.

Shares of Expedia soared on strong EPS in Q3, as well as a favorable EBITDA guidance for the remainder of FY18.

Over the back half of the year, Expedia (EXPE) has done a great job of convincing investors that its slowdown in bookings growth is only a minor concern. In its first quarterly release this year, Expedia suffered its largest-ever one-day drop after it reported a massive deceleration in total bookings (in particular, hotel nights). To date, Expedia still hasn't fixed that - it's a problem plaguing every player in the industry, including Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Trivago (TRVG), as well as international competitors like Ctrip (CTRP). But, much like Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Expedia has been able to convince its investor base that its profit growth is of higher importance.

Shares of Expedia have rallied nearly 10% since reporting Q3 results. While it's still down through the October correction (as are most internet stocks), Expedia has recovered rapidly from its February lows.

The outlook on global travel is rather mixed. Higher fuel prices have greatly increased air carriers' costs, with many warning of a near-term increase in fares. Fed rate increases have pushed up the dollar vs. other global currencies - which is great for U.S. travelers, but is a problem for travelers abroad. It's not difficult to understand why the forecast on global travel is cautious.

Investors should take a defensive stance on Expedia and stay on the sidelines. Though the company's profit growth in recent quarters has been impressive, it will be short lived if it can't find a way to re-invigorate bookings growth. Amid choppy market conditions for tech stocks as a whole, I'm much more inclined to invest in more downtrodden Internet names such as Alphabet (GOOG), Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN).

Two points of bookings deceleration continues an uncomfortable trend

Here's a more detailed look at Expedia's bookings results in the third quarter:

Figure 1. Expedia 3Q18 bookings Source: Expedia investor relations

Total gross bookings grew just 11% y/y to $24.7 billion in the quarter, This is down two points from 13% y/y growth in Q2, which in turn decelerated two points from the Q1 bookings growth rate of 15% y/y. In fact, when Expedia last reported 11% y/y bookings growth in Q4 (released in February), the stock crashed 20%.

The overall dynamics seem not to have changed. Domestic growth is overpowering international growth at 13% y/y, while a stronger dollar is hampering travel from international customers.

Also concerning are the trends at HomeAway. The vacation rental site has quickly proven to be one of Expedia's key acquisitions, but over the past year, it has slowed down tremendously in its bookings rates. Last quarter, HomeAway had seen a 33% y/y increase in gross bookings - this quarter, this slowed down to just 24% y/y. Whether this is reflective of an overall slowdown in vacation rentals or a loss of market share against the ubiquitous Airbnb (AIRB) is unclear, but neither scenario is particularly appealing to Expedia investors.

Looking at the bookings data by type also reveals some pain points:

Figure 2. Expedia 3Q18 bookings by type Source: Expedia investor relations

Lodging revenues - which make up the lion's share of Expedia's revenues - decelerated two points to 12% y/y growth. Though room nights sold held relatively flat at 13% y/y, a drop in revenue per room night soured the company's growth in this segment. Expedia also is far from reclaiming the ~20% growth rate it enjoyed in FY17 and FY16. On the airfare side, tickets sold came down two points from an unusually strong Q2, somewhat counterbalanced by higher revenues per ticket.

To Expedia's credit, however, the company is making efforts to re-invigorate its growth, especially in its all-important lodging segment. Mark Okerstrom, Expedia's CEO, noted the following on Expedia's lodging strategy on the earnings call:

We added 40,000 properties to our core global lodging platform in the third quarter, bringing our total property count to approximately 595,000, excluding HomeAway, a 46% increase compared to Q3 last year. Year-to-date, through the third quarter, we have now acquired over 150,000 properties and remain on pace to directly acquire at least 180,000 new properties for the full year. We also integrated 100,000 additional HomeAway listings onto our global lodging platform for the quarter and now count over 895,000 total properties in our core lodging portfolio."

Q3 wrap: revenue miss outshadowed by bottom-line strength

Here's a look at Expedia's full results in the third quarter:

Figure 3. Expedia 3Q18 financials Source: Expedia investor relations

Revenues grew just 10% y/y to $3.28 billion, decelerating one point from last quarter's 11% y/y revenue growth rate - in general, Expedia's revenue growth fell in line with its bookings growth. Expedia missed Wall Street's expectations of $3.30 billion, or +11% y/y growth, by a small 70bps spread.

The excitement this quarter came from the company's bottom line. It's a similar theme across the industry - last week, Trivago (TRVG) also reported a bookings slowdown but a huge profit beat, thanks to a "rationalization" of advertising spend. Expedia is a large stakeholder in Trivago, so it makes sense that the two companies are adopting a similar strategy.

Sales and marketing expenses remained relatively flat this quarter at $1.5 billion, or 45.8% of revenues. This is down 350bps from 49.3% of revenues in the year-ago quarter. Expedia management also noted that, having now mostly completed a back-end migration to the cloud, the company also is enjoying operational and cost benefits. Some further comments from Expedia's CFO on expense controls this quarter:

We again saw leverage on overall costs with adjusted expense growth decelerating across each category, resulting in nearly 400 basis points of year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in the quarter. In line with our expectations, cost of revenue grew slightly faster than revenue. Similar to the last few quarters, the deleverage is due to the aforementioned accounting change related to air distribution fees and higher cloud expenses, each of which added over 100 basis points to growth."

As a result of this laser focus on cost downs, Expedia grew its GAAP operating income by 40% y/y to $672 million, representing an operating margin of 20.5% - 430bps better than 16.2% in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of $3.65 also smashed Wall Street's expectations of $3.12 with an impressive 17% upside surprise.

In addition, Expedia's preferred profitability metric, adjusted EBITDA, grew 29% y/y to $912 million and hit an EBITDA margin of 27.8%, up sharply from 23.9% in 3Q17:

Figure 4. Expedia adjusted EBITDA Source: Expedia investor relations

Investor enthusiasm for Expedia following the Q3 release also was driven in large part by the company forecasting 10%-12% y/y EBITDA growth for the full year, vs. a prior range of 7-12%. Still, however, it's not enough to make me bullish on Expedia stock without seeing a lift in bookings rates.

Final thoughts

There's no doubt that Expedia has achieved a massive profit expansion this quarter, which to some degree came at the expense of bookings growth. While stronger EBITDA margins and a raised bottom-line forecast are important signals for the stock, I'd be more keen to see room nights return to mid-teens growth.

Note also that Expedia's valuation and a forward P/E basis is now richer than Booking Holdings:

Staying on the sidelines until Expedia stock cools off again or until confidence returns to the travel industry is likely your best bet.

