Facebook: Not Clear Yet

2019 analyst estimates still need to contract before investors can get an all-clear on the stock at the $150 level.

Prior to its Q3 earnings report, my investment thesis on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was focused on the double hits the company was taking for the same issues. The thesis further supported that the social networking giant was likely to beat estimates, as costs failed to materialize as projected. The stock is a Buy with a $150 reference point as soon as analysts lower EPS estimates for 2019.

Misleading Big Beat

Facebook reported a big $0.30 beat to analyst EPS estimates of only $1.46. The key to this number is to understand that the company only grew EPS by 11% over the $1.59 from last Q3. The number was relatively weak and analyst models were too aggressive on expenses, too early in the process.

Revenues were actually up 32%, but the $13.73 billion number missed analyst estimates by $40 million due primarily to currency issues. So, revenues were actually a slight problem despite the big EPS beat.

Adding back another $1.0 billion in stock-based compensation and Facebook earned far more on a non-GAAP basis. Expenses surged 53% due to a huge boost in all of the cost categories, so the actual beat appears more related to bad calculations by analysts than anything related to Facebook restraining spending. The company did forecast expense growth in the 50-60% range, but it has constantly grown expenses at lower rates than forecast.

The forecast is for operating margins to fall into the mid-30%'s range, yet the Q3 numbers dipped to only 42%. The numbers still have a lot of downside as revenue growth decelerates and expenses continue to rise at a very fast clip.

The company did cut some of the expense growth expectations for 2018, but guidance for 2019 remains hefty. The CFO predicted that total expenses would grow in the 40-50% range, with capital expenditures coming in at the $18-20 billion level. Oh, and don't forget the importance of the effective tax rate rebounding to the mid-teens range after dipping to 13% in the last two quarters.

Facebook projects a slight tick down in the expense growth rate in 2019 from over 50% to below 50%, but the capex level is going to surge by about $5 billion at the mid-point. Clearly, the big beat this quarter doesn't mean that good times are ahead just yet.

Estimates Too High

With annual revenues at about $55.6 billion, Facebook needs revenue growth of about 5% to overcome a 100-basis point hit in operating margins to maintain current operating income levels. The current analyst estimate for an EPS figure of nearly $8 in '19 appears aggressive.

FB EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Simple financial model for 2019:

Revenues: '18 revenues of $55.6 billion @ 20% growth = $66.7 billion

Total expenses: '18 expenses of $30 billion @ 45% growth = $43.5 billion

Operating income = $23.2 billion

Other income = $0.45 billion

Income before taxes = $23.65 billion

Effective tax rate = 15% or taxes of $3.55 billion

Net income = $20.1 billion

EPS with 2.9 billion shares = $6.93

The market currently forecasts revenue growth of 24.5%, but the path is to revenues dipping below these projections. The projected deceleration from the 33% rate in Q3 should leave the Q4 growth rate in the 25-28% range. The risk is to the downside in this environment with 20% growth actually very healthy.

My model used only 45% expense growth, as Facebook typically doesn't hit the high-end target that is 50% growth in this case. The company could easily undercut its expense growth estimate, but the key is having analysts effectively updating their models to include a 45% target.

The above forecast would see the operating margin dip to ~35%. My ultimate forecast isn't that Facebook reaches those levels, but an investor needs to understand what such a scenario looks like.

Under this scenario, EPS estimates would actually dip below $7 for 2019. The additional 5% revenue growth would generate another $0.82 in earnings, assuming expenses are kept virtually flat based on revenue levels. The more likely scenario is substantially lower expense growth to mitigate the lower revenue hit.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors shouldn't see the Q3 beat as an all-clear sign. Let's see the '19 analyst estimates get down to $7.50 and a more bullish case can be made for Facebook beating estimates going forward.

The $150 level has been a strong reference point, so the stock holding that level while analysts further cut estimates would be the best-case scenario for one looking to go long Facebook heading into 2019.

