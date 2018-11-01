Preferred Shares: Safety In Today's Market

Preferreds have historically performed well in non-bank centered stock market declines, such as the tech bubble bursting in 2001.

Preferred shares have low correlation to the US stock market, while also offering historically high returns.

So far this year, preferred shares have protected investor capital nearly as well as an aggregate bond fund.

At a time when many investors today are worried about the US stock market's future returns, many are looking to place their savings into safer assets.

However, this year has not been kind to any asset class, even historically "safe" ones. Today, long-term treasuries are down more than the S&P 500 on the year, and rising interest rates pose a threat to lower-yielding corporate bonds and treasuries alike.

But there is an asset class that I believe may be ready to shine in this environment - Preferred shares.

There are several ETFs available for investors looking for broad exposure to the preferred share space. This article will focus on iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), which is the largest and most traded preferred share ETF out today.

A Look Under The Hood

Before diving into how PFF has performed so far this year and what investors can hope to expect in the future, let's take a quick look at the holdings and characteristics of the ETF for those unaware.

The ETF invests in preferreds shares, which are a unique asset class different than common stocks or bonds. Preferred shares are typically referred to as a "hybrid" between stocks and bonds since they share characteristics of each asset class.

Preferred shares have some common attributes with bonds in that they offer predictable dividends and income, are often callable like many bonds, and trade around the security's par value.

However, much like common stocks, companies have no legal obligation to pay preferred share dividends, and preferred shares tend to be more volatile than bonds. Also like common share dividends, many preferred share dividends count as qualified dividends, resulting in a lower tax bill for investors compared to bond income.

Since January 2010, preferred shares have had a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) than an aggregate bond fund and high yield bonds, while also having a lower volatility (as measured by standard deviation) than high yield bonds and the S&P 500:

CAGR Std. Dev. Preferred Shares (PFF) 6.42% 6.14% Aggregate Bond (AGG) 2.98% 2.87% High Yield Bonds (HYG) 6.13% 6.81% S&P 500 (SPY) 13.84% 11.77%

Preferred shares have provided this return with a correlation to the US stock market of just 0.52, lower than high yield bonds which have a correlation of 0.74 to the US stock market.

What else is to like about preferred shares? Today, the ETF has a dividend yield of 5.75%, higher than you will find in many stock funds or fixed income funds.

The fund has a high exposure to the financial sector, with more than 60% of the fund's assets invested in preferred shares from banks and other financial companies:

Source: iShares U.S Preferred Stock ETF page

This allocation is due to a majority of preferred shares issued today belonging to banks and financial institutions, who find it advantageous to issue preferred shares in order to meet the required capital ratio requirements.

But, as financial stocks have fallen out of favor over the last year as interest rates have risen, their preferred shares have performed well in comparison.

Below we show the returns of PFF compared to a financial sector ETF (XLF)

PFF Total Return Price data by YCharts

So, although there is high financial sector weight to PFF's holdings, PFF's share price has traded independent of the financial companies' common shares.

How Do Preferreds Perform?

Since January, it has been tough to get a positive return nearly anywhere, and preferred shares have been no exception. However, preferred shares have stood up well compared to other assets available. Since January's highs, preferred shares have outperformed long-term treasuries (TLT), high yield bonds (HYG), and the S&P 500 (SPY):

PFF data by YCharts

October in particular has been tough, but preferred shares have declined less than a percent while the S&P 500 approached correction territory:

PFF data by YCharts

Since the highs of the year, preferred shares have protected investors' capital nearly as well as an aggregate bond fund.

But I believe preferreds can outperform in the near future. Preferreds currently have a much higher dividend yield:

PFF Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

And, preferred shares have provided investors much higher total returns over the last decade:

PFF's historical returns:

Source: iShares U.S Preferred Stock ETF page

And here is how it compares to AGG's (iShares Aggregate Bond ETF) returns over the same periods:

Source: iShares Aggregate Bond ETF page

And lastly, HYG's (High yield bonds) returns:

Source: iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF page

But preferred shares are not stocks.

Over longer periods of time, preferred shares have underperformed stocks. Over the last decade, preferred shares have had a total return of 253%, compared to 337% for the S&P 500:

PFF Total Return Price data by YCharts

As we said in our introduction, many investors describe preferreds as "hybrids" between stocks and bonds because of the characteristics they share with each asset class. And as it relates to performance, preferreds again seem to be a hybrid, somewhere in between stocks and bonds.

But they have not always been that way. During the 2008-2009 financial crisis, many investors were put off by the terrible returns of preferred shares.

The 2008 Financial Crisis' Effect on Preferreds

As well as preferreds seem to be doing today in protecting investor capital, those who held these shares through the 2008-2009 financial crisis likely still have nightmares about the asset class' performance.

Because the financial crisis was primarily centered around banks and other financial companies, and because a large portion of the holdings of PFF is preferred shares from financial companies, PFF's share price plummeted in 2008:

PFF data by YCharts

Preferred shares, often described as a "safer" asset than stocks, performed much worse than the general stock market!

PFF data by YCharts

But I think it would be a mistake to write off preferreds because of how they performed in 2008 and 2009.

Today banks face much tighter regulations and higher capital controls that should (hopefully) prevent as serious of a banking crisis like we saw in 2008 and 2009.

And although it is inevitable that the stock market correct again sometime in the future, that does not necessarily bode poorly for preferred shares. As we will show below, there have been instances of substantial stock market declines where preferred shares have performed well.

Preferred Shares - What Are They Good For?

I think it would be a mistake to expect preferred shares to keep up with stocks if the market recovers and makes a strong move higher. If stock markets jump 20% next year, preferred shares would almost certainly under-perform, as there is almost no fundamental reason that preferred shares should rise so much so quickly.

But that doesn't mean they are useless as an asset. As we are seeing this year, and have seen in the past, preferred shares certainly have a place in an investor's portfolio and can expect to outperform in several scenarios.

Here are a few situations where I believe preferreds can be expected to perform well relative to other asset classes:

1) Non-Financial/Credit Focused Stock Market Declines

Because a large majority of the assets in PFF are issued from financial companies, if there is another banking crisis where the market begins to doubt the banks' abilities to pay their preferred share dividends, PFF will likely see a sharp decline in price, like it did in 2008. But there have been instances where the stock market has declined for reasons other than banks.

Here's a look at how preferred shares performed in other stock market downturns and recessions:

1990-1991 Recession (8/1990-3/1991) Post-Tech Bubble Recession (4/2001-11/2001) Asset Class Preferreds 10.54% 6.07% S&P 500 7.93% -1.35% Treasuries 7.12% 5.33% T-Bills 5.12% 2.71%

* Note: All return numbers above are total return, not price return.

Source: Forbes

If we are in a stock market bubble today, it feels much more "2000-like" than "2008-like" to me. Banks are well-capitalized and under strict controls, but the valuations of the tech companies leading the stock market higher are high, and we are seeing rising interest rates.

With the rise of the "FAANG" stocks and the increasing weight of the tech sector on today's stock market, many investors are worried that a correction in tech stocks could send the whole market lower. In that case, much like the bursting of the tech bubble in 2000-2001, preferred shares would have the potential to significantly outperform the general stock market.

2) Flat Stock Market

Currently, the S&P 500's dividend yield is around 1.85%, well below PFF's yield of 5.75%:

PFF Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

That means in years where interest rates remain steady and no significant credit crisis occurs (like we saw in 2008-2009) and the S&P 500 is relatively flat, I believe that preferred shares could offer better total annual returns.

One recent example is 2015, when the S&P 500 was barely positive for the year even after factoring in dividends. In that year, PFF outperformed not only the S&P 500, but also an aggregate bond fund and a high yield bond:

PFF Total Return Price data by YCharts

At a time when many believe that the US stock market has risen too far, too fast, and interest rates remain low, preferred shares give investors the ability to achieve a few extra percent of return should the market trade sideways.

3) Modest Rise in Inflation and/or Interest Rates

Because preferred shares have a higher yield than today's treasury and investment grade bond funds, I believe it gives them a larger 'buffer' in the event of rising rates. Even a small rise in inflation would send the real (after-inflation) yields of many bond funds into the negative, whereas preferreds would likely still have a positive real return.

PFF Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Historically, preferreds have had much less of a correlation to interest rates than many other investments:

Source: Meketa Group

Income-oriented investors using bonds today for their income may find the historical performance of preferreds in a rising rate environment much more appealing.

Looking Forward - The Risk Ahead

Besides a full-blown credit crisis like we saw in 2008 and 2009, what are some risks to preferred share performance?

First, rapidly rising interest rates. As interest rates rise, the dividends offered by today's preferred shares are less attractive compared to other investments available. A further rapid increase in interest rates will likely lead to a decline in PFF's share price.

For example, from the end of August to the beginning of October, interest rates were on a steady climb higher. I believe this was the primary reason for PFF's share price declining 2.5% over that time:

PFF data by YCharts

Another risk to the fund's long-term performance? A decline in interest rates.

If a rise in interest rates is bad for the fund, how can a fall in rates be bad as well?

Many preferred shares are able to be called in by the issuing companies.

A prolonged decline in interest rates could also result in many of the fund's holdings getting called away and replaced with lower-yielding offers instead.

For example, Bank of America recently called in 2 series of preferred shares that yielded 6.2% and 6.375%, and issued lower yielding preferreds in their place (BAC.PK).

Today PFF holds many preferreds that yield 6% or more. If we enter another prolonged period of low interest rates, many of these could be replaced with lower-yielding alternatives:

Source: PFF's Semi-Annual Report

In Summary

Preferred shares are hardly the perfect investment. But they have historically offered investors decent returns at a low correlation to the US stock market.

At a time when many investors are concerned about the US stock market declining further, preferred shares offer a valuable chance to lock in a high dividend yield to help weather the storm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.