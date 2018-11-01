Time to Buy HCP

I mentioned that a slight pullback below $26 could be a good entry point. It dipped below $26 and now the stock and the sector look to be gaining momentum.

In a stringently cost-conscious and quality outcome-focused environment, healthcare delivery has increasingly been moving from inpatient to outpatient locations. It is one of the trends that has driven the Medical Office Building market and its one-stop-shopping style of providing medical care. The shift is predicated on the notion that inpatient care addresses less common and/or higher acuity scenarios, and for which higher costs of care would be warranted. By contrast, outpatient care is for more prevalent, lower acuity, and lower cost situations.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation June 2018

Correspondingly, healthcare service providers, and by extension owners of healthcare real estate, have acknowledged and begun to act upon the need to meet patients where they are. This not only means being present in the locations most convenient and accessible to the target patient populations, but also being able to offer the full suite of relevant services and amenities when required, at the appropriate price points, and in all cases while complying with the applicable payer parameters.

It is no surprise then that Medical Office Buildings (MOB), custom-built and fitted out for outpatient care services, are touted as the most popular property type in the eyes of healthcare real estate investors, as JLL noted in its 2018 Healthcare Real Estate Outlook. MOB is viewed to be more cycle-resistant compared to other asset classes such as traditional commercial office space. More importantly, MOB is less predisposed than inpatient care facilities to policy-borne changes and constraints that negatively impact operations and financials. It is also less prone to operational expense escalators like higher cost of labor and to volatile occupancy drivers, a big challenge for Senior Housing (SH). JLL posits that MOB’s resilience is based on four fundamental indicators: stable long-term occupancy rates and steady price performance with less volatility, consistent cap rate spreads of 2% or greater in the last five years, a higher quality and longer-staying tenant base, and a well-paced new construction pipeline alongside strong demand.

Source: JLL US Healthcare Real Estate Outlook

With the certainty of the increase in demand from the aging population anticipated within a decade if not sooner, the three largest diversified healthcare REITs still maintain portfolios heavily weighted to Senior Housing. At the same time, however, symptomatic of and contributory to its status as preferred property type du jour, MOBs make up a significant portion of the three largest diversified healthcare REITs’ portfolios (by square feet).

Source: Healthcare Realty Investor Presentation August 2018

Similarly, the Life Science (LS) sector in leading markets is on a high growth trajectory, fueled by infusions of venture capital. Encouraged by the expected enormous demand from the senior demographic for more and new medical treatments and various other medical tech and devices, diversified REITs Ventas (VTR) and HCP (HCP) have acquired a substantial portfolio in the LS space.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation June 2018

HCP Strategic Initiatives

Against this backdrop, HCP’s strategic agenda in the last couple of years, after the company’s SNF spin-off, has centered on sharpening its focus on its three core segments by divesting non-core assets; remaking its SH portfolio while increasing its stake in MOB and LS, together called “specialty office;” and bolstering its financial capacity, by repaying debt with real estate sales proceeds and selling the increasingly detrimental Tandem mezzanine loan, which was tied up to a post-acute care/SNF portfolio. Non-core assets which had been fully sold shortly after or at the end of the second quarter include the remainder of RIDEA II properties, certain properties in SHOP, and undeveloped land in LS. Towards year-end, the balance of HCP’s UK investments is expected to be disposed of as well. The overall strategy is a renewed focus on the remaining property types.

In SH, the two-fold aim has been to reduce concentration through asset sales in order to mitigate the negative impact of high levels of new supply and rising labor costs – both of which are seen to persist in the near term, and to diversify the tenant base through operator transitions in order to protect performance in the instance any single tenant is hard-hit by headwinds. A complementary activity is the transition of certain properties from Triple Net to SHOP, to be determined on a case-by-case basis, when the latter is deemed to be of greater long-term benefit, such as when supposedly high performing assets suffer from operational issues that may lead to poor occupancy - usually due to a lack of capital investment from a Triple Net tenant whose priorities might be misaligned with HCP’s.

The Brookdale portfolio, for example, comprising a mix of Triple Net and SHOP, has been front and center of asset sales and tenant transitions as governed by a Master Transactions and Cooperation Agreement first announced in November 2017. At the end of and subsequent to the 2nd quarter, a total of 28 properties across Triple Net and SHOP were fully transitioned to four other operators, including 20 to Atria, five to Sunrise, two to Eclipse and one to Sonata. On top of that, five assets were sold to Brookdale, while a further 22 properties, comprising 11 Triple Net and 11 SHOP, were held for sale to Apollo Global Management LLC.

While asset sales have afforded HCP the immediate benefit of being able to repay its revolver, operator transitions have been more deliberate and are not estimated to be completed until the 2nd half of 2019 to 2020. CIO Scott Brinker explained why and cited the case of Atria as an example of what the onset of a successful transition would look like.

…at a minimum, there is a three- to four-month lag, in some cases, eight or nine months between the announcement and when the actual transfer of the license took place. And until that license transfers there's nothing that the new operator can really do inside of the property. We're starting to see some early signs already on the Atria transitions that happened in March now that we're 90 to 120 days after the fact. The leadership teams are in place, the deferred maintenance from the – at the property has been cleaned up, the inquiries are trending higher and now it's time to convert that into sales momentum and occupancy improvement.

As for specialty office, the main impetus has been to take advantage of markets where HCP has established a significant footprint, as well as good relationships with leading health systems, biopharma, biotech, and other relevant institutions, while remaining open to entering new ones with similarly attractive qualities. The existing MOB portfolio spans markets characterized by favorable levels of on-campus vs. off-campus presence and specialist vs. primary care practices, which translate to favorable retention and occupancy rates. The portfolio’s heavy skew to the on-campus and specialist side of the market insulates HCP respectively from the negative impact of regulations seeking to curb outpatient service pricing and primary care disruption that may result from mergers between large health insurance providers and retail healthcare companies.

Key relationships include HCA, the largest for-profit hospital operator in the country, and Memorial Hermann, the largest non-profit health system in Southeast Texas.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation June 2018

LS meanwhile, zeroes in on metropolitan areas that receive the largest venture capital investments in Biotech, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Delivery/Discovery/Development/Manufacturing, and Pharmaceuticals/Drugs, and where there is currently an inadequate inventory of facilities suited to LS operations, allowing HCP assets to command a premium. 85% of HCP’s LS relationships are with public or well-established private companies.

Source: HCP Investor Presentation June 2018

As of the second quarter of 2018, hallmark transactions in specialty office were the $605 million joint venture with Morgan Stanley Real Estate, for investment in a two million square foot MOB portfolio and $267 million worth of LS development projects. The MOB JV involves HCP contributing properties partly from Memorial Hermann’s current roster and entering a new market, Greenville, South Carolina, via the planned acquisition of an on-campus MOB portfolio anchored by the Greenville Health System. The LS projects, meanwhile, include $160 million at Hayden Research Campus in Boston and $107 million at Phase IV of The Cove in South San Francisco, which form part of the ~$800 million LS development pipeline.

Source: HCP Earnings Release and Supplemental Report 2Q2018

Questions raised about the JV during the earnings call were after HCP’s considerations for selecting the contributed assets, as well as what went into the decision to go for Greenville. CIO Brinker explained that half of the contributed assets are in the same location and under the same tenant as those included in a prior and separate JV with Morgan Stanley, which to HCP makes sense from a geographic and a relationship standpoint. The other half comprises older properties with high lease-up potential that can be realized with significant capital for tenant improvements and leasing commissions. Brinker qualified that the JV reduces HCP’s risk while enabling the company to benefit from the upside following from redevelopment and lease-up activities. In his words: “We maintain the market presence and the market position and the footprint. We just reduce our risk profile by 50%.”

As for Greenville, HCP welcomed the opportunity to expand its footprint in a market with promising long-term growth prospects. As Brinker elaborated:

Greenville is a new market for HCP, allowing us to expand our platform and market reach. It's the largest MSA in the state, and the favorable business climate is driving continued growth. Our anchor tenant is GHS. They are, by far, the leading health system in the state. They capture more than 50% share of the Greenville market and they have an A credit rating. This is a new relationship for us and one we expect will provide future opportunities.

COO Thomas Klaritch further expounded:

We really like the health system and their management team. They've done a good job in the past number of years managing the portfolio, and they recently completed an affiliation with Palmetto Health which is the largest provider in the Mid-State area. So they really created the largest health system affiliation in the State with about 33% market share. We think there is opportunities working with them to grow over time and it's just a nice new market for us.

Second Quarter Results

It was a good quarter for HCP, looking at total company year-on-year results. There was a 2% uptick in revenue, from $458.9 million in the same period last year to $469.6 million, and a 3% drop in expenses, from $440.5 million to $429.0 million. Net income applicable to common shares and EPS rose dramatically, from $19.2 million to $89.5 million and $0.04 to $0.19. The increases are attributed primarily to: an increase in net gain on sales of real estate during the second quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2017; increased NOI from annual rent escalations, 2017 acquisitions, and mostly MOB and LS development and redevelopment projects placed in service during 2017 and 2018; reduced interest expense from debt repayments done in the second and third quarters of 2017, partially offset by their revolver’s higher average balance come 2018; and a 2017 impairment of the Tandem Mezzanine Loan in the second quarter of 2017, partially offset by impairment charges on two SHOP portfolios and an undeveloped life science land parcel classified as held for sale during the quarter.

Offsetting the EPS increase was softness in SH, resulting from a reduction in NOI in the Triple Net segment following from the transition of Triple Net assets to SHOP during 2017 and 2018, and a reduction in NOI in the SHOP segment owing to occupancy declines and higher labor costs. Other offsetting factors were reduced interest income resulting from the payoff a mezzanine loan in 2017 and the sale of another in 2018, and increased depreciation and amortization expense associated with assets acquired during 2017 and development and redevelopment projects placed into operations during 2017 and 2018.

FFO increased by 27%, from $164.7 million to $209.9 million year-on-year, due to the factors impacting EPS, precluding depreciation and amortization, portfolio impairment, and gain on property sales. FFO as adjusted decreased by 2%, from $224.8 million to $219.5 million, due to the factors impacting FFO, precluding impairments of the impairment of the Tandem Mezzanine Loan and of the undeveloped life science land parcel. FAD decreased by 5% due to factors impacting FFO as adjusted, except for the impact of straight-line rents, and additionally because of declines in non-refundable entrance fees from the CCRC JV in 2018.

Source: HCP Form 10-Q 2Q2018

Segment NOI for the quarter showcased HCP’s self-admitted vulnerability in SH and the strength of MOB and LS and, with Triple Net and SHOP decreasing by 8%, and LS and MOB increasing by 12% and 8%, respectively.

Source: HCP Form 10-Q 2Q2018

The declines in SH Triple Net are attributed exclusively to events outside of the same-store portfolio, such as property sales during this year and last, and the transition of properties to SHOP. On the other hand, declines in SHOP are attributed to events affecting the same store portfolio, such as occupancy declines and higher labor costs, as well as events outside same store, such as property sales and the transition of properties from Triple Net to SHOP.

On to LS, the segment rallied thanks to new leasing activity and annual rent escalations in the same store portfolio, only partially being offset by a mark-to-market rent decrease on a 147,000 square foot lease in South San Francisco. Non-same store events also helped, like increased occupancy in portions of a development placed into operations in 2017 and 2018, and acquisitions in 2017, whose effects were only partially offset by the placement of life science facilities into redevelopment in 2017 and 2018 and the sale of life science facilities in 2017.

As for MOB, mark-to-market lease renewals and rent escalations in the same store pool led to increased NOI, as did non-same store items such as increased NOI from our 2017 acquisitions and increased occupancy in redevelopment and development properties placed into operations in 2017 and 2018. The increase was partially offset by decreased NOI from the sale of four MOBs during 2017 and the placement of one MOB into redevelopment.

3Q Preview

As of the time this article was submitted to Seeking Alpha for publication, HCP had not yet reported results on October 31st. We are looking for an upside surprise driven by recycling progress ahead of schedule. AFFO growth will be negative compared to last year and current analyst estimates are for $1.59 for the full year. With FFO through two quarters at $0.95, that leaves $0.64 in AFFO per share for the remaining two quarters. The company had already reduced its FFO per share guidance from $1.77 to $1.83 during their 1Q earnings call, to $1.65 to $1.69 during the 2Q earnings call. If that estimate holds, then we should see AFFO per share of around $0.45 to $0.49 per share. Anything above that should be a nice surprise and a boost to the stock.

Risks and Outlook

The preeminent risks faced by HCP are around the SH transitions and pre-leasing of the newer LS developments. In both cases, management appears rather confident. In SH, the sentiment is that the operators that replaced Brookdale are highly competent, given their operational and local expertise. It is management’s view, therefore, that it is just a matter of time – when the necessary licenses are transferred and with some redevelopment – before the transitioned properties meet expectations, and HCP has pegged that performance horizon to start from the second half of 2019 to 2020. As per CEO Herzog:

Atria, Sunrise, Eclipse and Sonata are hard at work, implementing targeted plans for operational improvements at these newly transitioned communities. Our expectation is these high-quality operators will drive out-performance for HCP, but it will be choppy and take some time to capture this upside.

And, CIO Brinker adds:

Our new partners are hard at work, but realistically, it takes time to build a new team of culture, implement systems, and rebuild the local reputation. We also need to dig out of a big decline in occupancy over the past few quarters just to get back to level. So in the next few quarters, we'll see negative year-over-year transition results. The upswing has the potential to be dramatic, but the timing of year-over-year growth is more likely to be in the second half of 2019 and into 2020, given the comparable periods.

In the LS portfolio, CFO Peter Scott acknowledged that pre-leasing of Sierra Point and The Cove at Oyster Point – Phase IV is currently at 0%, but also stated that these developments have generated a lot of interest and that they “expect to have more to report in the near term.”

Source: HCP Earnings Release and Supplemental Report 2Q2018

Regarding guidance for 2018, HCP lowered FFO considering the debt extinguishment charge on notes redemption, but increased the lower end of FFO as adjusted, anticipating some upside from longer ownership of particular assets held for sale as compared to the prior guidance range. FFO adjusted is now $1.79 from $1.77, resulting in a $0.01 increase at the midpoint, which also reflects the impact of the accretive joint venture with Morgan Stanley, expected to close in August.

Source: HCP Earnings Release and Supplemental Report 2Q2018

Our Take

HCP is moving in the right direction and there are many moving parts. Management itself has stated that it doesn't expect some of its strategic moves to play out until late 2019. That said, sometimes it better to be early than late and the company's current dividend yield of 5%+ isn't a bad consolation prize while waiting. The payout ratio of 90% seems high but is consistent with peers in the industry. This is a top Healthcare REIT worth watching and for patient investors, it wouldn't be a terrible stock to buy now.

Source: Author Calculations, Company SEC Filings

The valuation also seems reasonable at a P/AFFO of around 16. Analysts peg FFO at the same level in 2019 as the current 2018 full year estimate, so unless there is some multiple expansion, returns will be limited to the 5% dividend but with the potential of a strong price movement in either direction. If the transition goes smoothly, there could be a spike in the stock price, but if there are any hiccups, the stock could also pull back. We believe the upside potential outweighs the risks.

Source: Author Calculations, Company SEC Filings

The one caveat we would warn investors looking to get in early is that the stock has been on a downward trend but range-bound between $26 and $27.25 until recently, when it spiked and reached $27.61.

We move the stock to a buy rating for all but the most conservative investors, whom we suggest wait until after the earnings call to decide. Even if the stock jumps slightly after the call, this is a long-term buy that is at the beginning of what we think is a resurrection.

On the Topic of Senior Living - Retirement Planning FYI

For readers interested in planning for their retirement and the potential to end up in a senior living facility – know that long-term care insurance premiums can be paid from a Health Savings Account. As of the last time I researched HSA accounts, it was the only type of insurance premium that could be paid from an HSA account. So if you don't already have some kind of long-term care insurance in place and have a funded HSA, look into whether it would be a good option to use it to pay those premiums.

