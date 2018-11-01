Engility Holdings (EGL) CEO Lynn Dugle on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL) Q3 2018 Results Conference Call October 31, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this call will be recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Dave Spille, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Dave Spille

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter 2018 financial results. Please note that we’ve provided presentation slides on the Investor Relations section of our website. On the call with me today are Lynn Dugle, Chairman, President and CEO; and Wayne Rehberger, Senior Vice President and CFO. Today, Lynn will provide an overview of our Q3 operating results, and the strategic and financial benefits of the SAIC acquisition. And then Wayne, will discuss our third quarter financial results and our outlook for 2018. We then will close with a question-and-answer session.

Management may also make forward-looking statements during the call regarding future events, anticipated future trends, and the anticipated future performance of the company. We caution you that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These Risk Factors are described in our 2017 Form 10-K and other SEC filings. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Management will also make reference to non-GAAP financial measures during this call and we remind you that these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. For such measures reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the presentation slides on our website.

And now I'll turn the call over to Lynn.

Lynn Dugle

Thanks, Dave. And good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for our third quarter and final earnings call. In Q3, we delivered the highest book-to-bill ratio in the company’s history and achieved revenue, profitability and cash flow results that exceeded our expectation.

Once again, all three of our businesses, Defense, Space and Intel, performed well with each business meeting or beating their bookings revenue and profit targets. As we discussed on our last call, we were awaiting the adjudication of several large contracts before the end of the calendar year. During the third quarter, we were awarded three of these contracts, each in excess of a $100 million. These large awards and significant contract extension drove our record book-to-bill ratio of 2.4 for the quarter and took it to a 1.2 book-to-bill ratio on the trailing 12 month basis. These results and the continuing momentum across the entire company give us confidence that we will achieve organic revenue growth approaching mid single-digits in 2019, and that we will achieve full year revenue, EBITDA and cash flow results at the high end of our 2018 guidance ranges when we exclude the cost associated with the recently announced acquisition of Engility by SAIC.

Before I discuss the acquisition, let me highlight a few Engility accomplishments during the quarter. Within our intelligence business, we booked $550 million achieving a book-to-bill ratio that was 60% higher than what we had ever achieved before. As a part of the Intel winning streak, we won a single award multi-hundred million dollar program which was a combination of two programs on which we had approximately 25% of the work. With this new award we quadrupled the size of the Engility work and clearly demonstrated our ability to win not just large contracts but highly technical work.

We also won the recompete of our franchise targeting an analysis contract during the quarter. This was an important award as our strong past performance on this contract has enabled us to win similar work with other Intel customers and it was a critical step forward in our multiyear strategy to expand our systems engineering credentials into additional targeting opportunity as we continue our successful push towards virtual ops and the mission edge. With this award the Intel team continued their 100% recompete win rate which they’ve maintained over the last 15 quarters or nearly four years.

In Space we were awarded a major recompete win and a significant contract extension totaling more than $290 million. And our Defense group won a number of notable programs this quarter to include a large recompete contract valued at over $70 million, a $50 million ceiling contract to support joint range extension solutions for the Air Force and international training contracts totaling $27 million. These wins reflect the hard work of the Defense business over the last 18 months, as they’ve stabilized revenues phased out of the LPTA business, increased sole-source new business awards, and doubled their recompete win rate. They’re now well-positioned to grow in 2019.

The company also won prime contracts on two IDIQ vehicles during the quarter, a $28 billion agreement to provide technical analysis and scientific research solutions to the DoD and a $45 million Army software engineering services contract. And we continue to benefit from the current operating environment which remains very good.

For the first time in the decade the Defense Department received both its authorization and appropriations prior to the end of its fiscal year and the 2019 appropriations bill provides for a 3% increase over the 2018 enacted levels.

With improved macro conditions, improved win rates and continued contribution to our customers’ most important national security mission, we are well-positioned to exploit the favorable federal budget environment and the anticipated combination with SAIC only increases our excitement for the future.

Last month, SAIC announced that it would be acquiring Engility in an all-stock transaction which is now subject to shareholder approval after having just completed our antitrust review on October 22nd. The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the merger agreement and Engility's two largest shareholders KKR and General Atlantic have signed a voting agreement in support of the transaction, which we anticipate closing in early next year.

The purchase of Engility offers three strategic benefits to our shareholders. First, it accelerates the monetization of our tax asset, which has a net present value of approximately $250 million. Second, it allows our shareholders to benefit from the near-term cost synergy-savings. And third, it accelerates our growth by merging two organizations that can compete and win at a size and scale that takes advantage of the current budget environment. Together our two companies will be bigger, better and stronger.

The combined entity will be the second largest independent technology integrator in the government services market with a trailing 12-month revenue of $6.5 billion. It will double Engility's addressable market and give SAIC an additional 6,000 employees with clearances. It will allow Engility to participate in the Fed IT market and give SAIC market leading Space and Intel businesses.

We will be able to invest more and offer a broader, more comprehensive suite of high quality solutions and we can leverage the outstanding reputations and longstanding customer relationships of each Company while being more price competitive.

Combined, we will have almost 23,000 employees, giving us more subject matter experts, solution architects, data scientists, cyber specialists and other hard to find talent. And it will give us the business capture capacity to bid larger programs and to increase our collective pipelines.

To summarize, this deal creates a company with an enhanced financial profile and a stronger balance sheet. Upon closing, Engility shareholders will own 28% of the combined company, enabling our shareholders to participate in upside from revenue synergies and the expected $75 million in net cost synergies.

The new company will have a pro forma annual free cash flow of approximately $375 million including synergies, an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 9% and an initial debt leverage ratio of approximately 3 times at closing. This strong financial profile provides increased financial flexibility for organic or inorganic investments while continuing to pay an attractive dividend.

While the two companies have and will continue to conduct business as separate entities until the close, within just a few days of the announced transaction SAIC had established a joint integration management office. This office, led by senior management from both companies, will guide the integration process and ensure its success.

The good progress that has been made to date gives us confidence that the Company will achieve all projected cost synergies and will be well positioned to capture revenue synergies as we move forward.

Now I will turn the floor over to Wayne to discuss third quarter results in more detail. Wayne?

Wayne Rehberger

Thank you, Lynn. And good morning, everyone. In discussing the details of our third-quarter results I will organize my remarks into five key areas: the income statement, cash flow results, balance sheet, contract awards and guidance.

As a reminder, we discuss certain financial results on an adjusted basis when we believe they provide a meaningful comparison to our prior and future financial results. GAAP reconciliation tables are provided in the press release and the PowerPoint presentation we issued this morning.

As Lynn indicated, our third-quarter revenue, profitability and cash flow results exceeded our expectations. We reported third quarter revenue of $471 million, which was a 3.5% decrease from the second quarter of 2018, but was slightly higher than we expected due to additional work on a number of existing programs. The anticipated sequential decrease was primarily driven by fewer productive workdays in the third quarter versus the second quarter.

GAAP SG&A costs for the third quarter were $44 million, a $4 million increase from the second quarter of 2018. This increase was a result of an additional $5 million of SAIC transaction-related expenses. Excluding these costs operational SG&A would have decreased by approximately $1 million versus the second quarter.

Third quarter EBITDA was $38 million and adjusted EBITDA was $44 million equating to an 8% and a 9.4% margin respectively. Our EBITDA includes the $5 million of transaction costs I just mentioned.

On a GAAP basis, we recorded a tax expense of $4.6 million, which includes a favorable one time foreign tax credit of $2.4 million, which was offset by an unfavorable tax effect of nondeductible SAIC-related transaction costs. Even with that increase in nondeductible costs, we paid only $84,000 of cash taxes for the quarter given our significant and continuing tax attributes.

Our net income attributable to Engility was $4 million and our GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.11, which includes $0.46 of noncore operating costs and non-cash income tax expenses.

Now I will turn to cash flow and balance sheet metrics. Our DSO for the third quarter was 58 days compared to 57 days last quarter and we generated $42 million in operating cash flow during the period. This enabled us to make total debt payments of $30 million in the third quarter, bringing our total debt payments to $75 million through the first nine months of the year, which is on track with our plan.

Our capital expenditures were $8 million. As I indicated in last quarter's earnings call, CapEx spending was going to accelerate as a result of data center consolidations and facility improvements scheduled to be completed in the second half of this year. We continue to expect total capital expenditures of approximately $15 million for the full year.

Now let's review a few performance indicators associated with contract awards. During the third quarter we reported contract awards of $1.1 billion, which represents a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 2.4 times revenue, a Company record. Our trailing 12-month ratio is now 1.2 times revenue.

As Lynn indicated, our third-quarter book-to-bill ratio was driven by a number of large contract awards and some significant contract extensions. These figures include approximately $400 million of contract value which was awarded to Engility and subsequently protested. We are optimistic that this protest will be resolved in our favor.

We ended the third quarter of 2018 with $4 billion in total estimated contract value, which is a 19% increase from last quarter and a 9% increase from the third quarter of 2017. As I indicated on prior calls, total estimated contract value is equivalent to what we previously referred to as total backlog. And as a reminder, we changed that terminology in conjunction with our adoption of ASC 606 revenue recognition accounting standard in the first quarter of this year.

Now let's turn to 2018 guidance. Given our solid third-quarter results and continued strength of our business, we are reiterating all of our 2018 guidance ranges we provided on August 1st and expect to be at the high-end of these ranges, excluding the impacts from the SAIC transaction-related expenses and certain non-cash tax adjustments we discussed earlier. We also remain confident in our ability to achieve organic growth in 2019.

And with that, I will turn the call back over to Lynn for some closing remarks.

Lynn Dugle

Thanks, Wayne. Before we go to Q&A, I want to close by saying how extremely proud and exceptionally grateful I am to each member of Engility team. Thank you for all of your ideas, energy and commitment and for all the hours you spent away from friends and family to redesign a company that just three years ago was shrinking by double-digits and transforming it into a company that will return to growth in 2019.

As we eagerly look forward to our combination with SAIC and to uniting two companies with complementary capabilities, similar cultures and a shared passion for customer's mission, I hope you will take a moment to reflect on all that you have accomplished. It was a pretty amazing thing.

Operator, at this time, I will turn the call back to you to explain the Q&A process.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Edward Caso with Wells Fargo.

Edward Caso

Hi, good morning. Can you talk a little bit about the $400 million in protests? How much of that was recompete-related and how much was new?

Lynn Dugle

It was a combined program, Ed, and we had 25%-ish; the other 75% was new.

Edward Caso

So was this one contract or several?

Lynn Dugle

It's one large contract.

Edward Caso

One contract. Okay. And can you get us updated on FSA, where that stands and what’s the bridge in this quarter?

Lynn Dugle

No, the FSA extension we booked last quarter, but we do have -- the RFP is out. We are finalizing the proposal and we think that will go in. We just got a little bit of an extension on the proposal submittal, but we still think it will go in this year.

Edward Caso

Great. And I believe your S4 has got a roughly high 2% revenue growth assumption for 2019. How much more work do you need to have to win to hit that number?

Lynn Dugle

Well, we've got the S4 under review, and so we are not going to comment specifically on that. But we feel really bullish on where we are heading into 2019. And it's kind of the standard refrain, Ed, but we have another half a dozen or so large awards that should be coming through this year. If we get half of those awarded this year we would probably be happy, but we've still got some larger things in the pipe that could help us improve our position.

Edward Caso

Great, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joseph DeNardi with Stifel.

Joseph DeNardi

Yes, thanks, good morning. Lynn, I’m wondering if you could just provide your perspective on kind of the value of the transaction as it stands now relative to signs that it seems like your business is performing ahead of expectations -- just what your thoughts are there? Thank you.

Lynn Dugle

My thoughts are the same as they were a few months ago. Our shareholders get 28% of a company that I have a lot of confidence in. And as we looked at how we both approached the market, the areas that we wanted to invest in, and both of us really trying to transform service businesses into things that had a solutions flavor, had some real technology or tools that were driving that, it's a good thing for all of our shareholders to be a combined unit.

I'm especially sensitive to investment dollars. If you can invest millions more in data exploitation, augmentation, analytics, AI, machine learning and you can do that now while the market is still defining itself, it's still pretty nascent -- that's a lot better than having a dollar to invest in a year or two from now.

So I think our Board, our shareholders -- this is a strategic deal, has a lot of value as we move forward both in the near-term, right? We take advantage of accelerating the tax asset. We benefit -- we then shift in day one to 18 months out cost synergies and get prepared to really reap the benefits of the revenue. So I think it's good today, tomorrow and over the long haul.

Joseph DeNardi

Is there a point where you would get to maybe reevaluate whether this transaction is in the best interest of Engility, just relative to what's happened to SAIC's stock since the deal was announced?

Lynn Dugle

I don't think so. We were conscious when we announced the deal that they were at a record high multiple at 15.5 and that that wasn't sustainable. So, we certainly had that in the back of our minds. We have taken some macro market hits here, as every other company regardless of market had. But at 20% ownership of this asset, our shareholders feel very good.

Joseph DeNardi

Fair enough. Thank you. And then just from a booking standpoint just wondering if you could talk about the environment there. Did everything come through that you were hoping for in the quarter or did some of the booking's strength kind of continue into your current quarter?

Lynn Dugle

I mentioned we always have about a half a dozen outstanding. We have got that much that the customers say they are going to award this year. Whether they do is always a little bit hit or miss. They rarely go on time.

Wayne Rehberger

Nothing slid to the left, I would say that. It was awarded before we anticipated I guess I would say that.

Lynn Dugle

We'll see. Our customers -- and this doesn't apply to every customer, but our customers, based on the increased budget, extended time period, the two year budget, we really saw a number of extensions and increases on the ceilings of the contracts that we have and that positioned us well for next year.

So, even with the FSA, which is very, very large, we are only at 15% recompete. If we took that out we'd be 10%, 12%. We have 10% new business. So as we look into the year it looks pretty good.

Operator

Our next question comes from Lucy Guo with Cowen and Company.

Lucy Guo

Good morning, everyone. A quick follow-up on the transaction. Just maybe if you can remind us the next hurdle or milestone, is it just a shareholder vote toward the end of the year?

Lynn Dugle

Yes. That is the major bolus. As two public companies, both our shareholders will vote on the deal. That's our last meeting.

Lucy Guo

And go from there. Yes. Maybe another way to ask about the 2019 early take on growth is just if you can talk about the new business mix in the awards you've booked today. I think that number is probably over 50% versus 20%-ish in 2017?

Wayne Rehberger

That's right, Lucy. I think it was closer to 60% or 65%.

Lynn Dugle

You are saying new business?

Wayne Rehberger

Yes, the new business awards we had in the third quarter, I think that is what you are asking about, correct?

Lucy Guo

Right.

Lynn Dugle

If we go kind of year to date 2018 we would be close to 40% new business.

Wayne Rehberger

Right. Over 60% this quarter and then year to date 40%-ish.

Lynn Dugle

For the year.

Lucy Guo

Got it. And your bid pipeline, maybe just give us an idea of whether that has increased versus sequentially. And then how -- in terms of -- it sounds like you have a team in place for integration planning at least. What are the focuses there and how are you thinking about business development as you look into planning for integration?

Wayne Rehberger

Yes, so Lucy this is Wayne. I have been a part of the integration team. SAIC has done a great job of kind of getting it together early, having the senior teams from both sides involved.

And I think what we are saying is this is not a cost reduction exercise; this is an exercise to create a Company that's going to be nimble, it's going to be competitive and it's going to be -- we'll be in a situation where we will have the dollars to invest and grow the business and be efficient in the back office. So it's really all about positioning the Company for competitive advantage going forward.

Obviously there will be some cost takeout, that's part of the deal, but that's not the number one goal. Number one is to have a very competitive Company and to be able to take dollars that might have been in the back office in the combined two companies and put it up in front into sales and marketing in our lingo capture and BD to go after new business.

Lucy Guo

Do you have any early views on whether the business development functions will be decentralized like what's been the case for Engility or more at the corporate level?

Lynn Dugle

Lucy, one of the things that we are working right now is the organizational design and then obviously filling those leadership slots, and we will get that done here in the next couple of weeks. I think one of the nice things about the two companies coming together is very, very similar org structures. We both ran Matrix, those kinds of things.

And so, one of the things you always focus on when you do these kinds of things is you want to minimize any friction in the two companies coming together so you can maintain momentum. And I think SAIC has done a nice job of making sure they have a deep understanding of how we work, how decisions are made.

We just -- this is a bit anecdotal, but we did a cultural survey between the two companies on things like that, decision-making process, who has authority, all of that. And it was actually pretty staggering. We were like right on top of each other. The consultants were saying they had never seen anything like it. So I don't think we will get caught up on people trying to adjust with a new operating model because we have the same one.

Wayne Rehberger

And similarly, and it does make a difference, we run the same financial systems and under Costpoint we actually run very similar HR systems. One might be data center based and one might be cloud-based, but that's not a big deal.

Lynn Dugle

Same time keeping.

Wayne Rehberger

Same time keeping. So yes, so interestingly enough the back-office systems are very, very compatible too, which will be very helpful going forward.

Lucy Guo

That's helpful perspective. Senior leadership -- can you maybe talk a little bit about talent retention just given that you have a deal pending and others are sort of looking to ramp up on their hiring?

Lynn Dugle

We have not seen any change in attrition. We have hit it very hard. I was just in Colorado on Monday, I'm going to Panama City, Florida here tonight, and really explaining why sell the Company now and why that accelerates our strategy. And people are really excited about -- you think about it for us in Engility, Fed IT solutions are a part of almost everything we bid anymore. And we were at a point where we always had to partner for that.

And so, now you say, gosh, next time we go for a large high-performance computing we don't have to team for our helpdesk and we've got that. That is within the confines of our Company. And I could give you four or five examples or 10 of when you put those examples out to people they are really excited, very excited.

Operator

Our next question comes from Krishna Sinha with Vertical Research.

Krishna Sinha

Hi, thanks. So I know your S4 is preliminary, but you did give some five-year projections in there and your book-to-bill was good this quarter. You are calling for sort of 3% growth over the next few years. Can you just talk about what went into building that projection and how you think about that projection, just given the rhetoric coming out of the White House to cut the defense budget down from $733 billion to $700 billion?

Lynn Dugle

Yes, one just on the S4. I think in general -- and I will say this as a generic comment, fairly conservative in how you look at that five year plan or test. I mean, it's hard to have visibility in year four and five. Going from $733 billion to $700 billion, that does not bother me. That still is a very large lift if you look at just a couple of years ago.

And really that increase, we are just now starting to see that flow in to revenue dollars. So we still have that to kind of push in front of us. So the market is -- again, if you go back a few years, that $700 billion is a very healthy market and plenty of room for a Company like SAIC to continue to grow and expand.

Wayne Rehberger

And I will just -- Lynn mentioned we have a very, very reasonable targets next year when we think about our recompete rates and the new business rates. So, if we can achieve a little bit better than what we have in the past, which we think we will as a combined Company, then that gives us upside.

And even as you get out to next year, to 2020, we have had such very good work done and extensions on many major programs that go out into and through 2020, the recompete rate again looks reasonable out there. So we can spend more time on new business development versus recompetes, at least speaking for the Engility side of the business.

Krishna Sinha

Okay and then just one more sort of on the macro picture. There has been a lot of big deals that have been announced in your space over the last 12 months. And when you talk to those competitors, and even yourselves, you tend to focus on capability as opposed to scale. The SAIC/Engility deal gives us more capability and that's attractive to the customer. Is that something that the customer is asking for? Like are they asking for a one-stop shop more and more and that is what is driving some of this deal or is there any change in the customer behavior that's making these deals more attractive? And then when you think about 10 years into the future, does it make sense for there to be services companies that are as large as the defense primes on the equipment side? Like can you -- is there an upper limit to how big a services company can get?

Lynn Dugle

You have a lot in there, so I'm going to start and then remind me if I miss a part of it. What we talk a lot about is scale for scale's sake. We will get cost out of the deal and incrementally that can never hurt you, but what's happening in our -- I think in every customer's mission is that solutions are getting much more complex.

And so, as I look at a services business and if we say 100% of the work -- out of the 100% of the work 5% or 10% of it is done by machines today and the other 90% is done by humans. When we go out 10 years we are going to have to shift that dividing line. We're going to have to have machines do more if we want to address the threat where other nations have, name your multiple, 3x the number of people that we do and so on.

So the reason SAIC and Engility is talking about capacity and solutions is that we are going to have to bring more technology and service delivery and that could be AI, it could be just basic tools and automation, but we are going to have to hit that mix and our customers want a deep bench.

I specifically called out in my remarks data scientists, cyber guy, there is some really tough scarce talent that you have to go get. And so, the customers absolutely like to see you have more depth in those areas and they want you to bring commercial technology as fast as you can get it to mission.

Krishna Sinha

And then can you just talk about whether that's being driven by like the customer wants to see you guys get together, you and SAIC, because that …?

Lynn Dugle

Well, I mean the customer would never comment on the advisability. I think I have been around and talked to a number of our customers, especially in Space and Intel, and it's everything from, that's fine, just keep delivering the message, to, wow, that's good. But they've seen a lot of changes in the market. And I think at this point they just want the capability and then they count on the companies they select to deliver.

Wayne Rehberger

And to Lynn's earlier point, as we have put together large bids we found that we had subcontracted things because of dearth and capability that I think after this combination we will subcontract less. And so, from a financial -- speaking from a CFO point of view, obviously regardless of what fee you bid and whatnot, having 70% or 75% labor that's your labor versus having 50% of your labor and having 50% outsourced, you are always going to have -- in a large deal you are always going to have a small business component that will be dictated by the customer. But beyond that you want to have as much direct labor, your labor as possible. So that's the other thing when you talk about capabilities and bench and everything else is you will have to outsource less labor on the bigger deals, which will be more financially stronger picture when you do a bid -- when you submit a bid.

Krishna Sinha

Yes, and then the second part of my question was just is there an upper limit to how big a services company can get? Like are you going to see services companies 10 or 20 years from now that are the size of an L3 or Harris, or even bigger than that, maybe a Northrop? Is that something that could happen?

Lynn Dugle

I don't know that there is any upper limit. I mean the cost synergies become less and less, right? And so -- but who knows? If you had asked me three years ago how many services companies would be $5 billion and above, I wouldn't have hit the right number. So probably not a good person to guess.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Tobey Sommer with SunTrust.

Tobey Sommer

Thanks. When you look at the contract awards and kind of the trailing book-to-bill as well, what does the margin profile look like? Is it different than you've been achieving on a reported basis in terms of adjusted EBITDA or kind of in line? Just wondering whether it's a tailwind or kind of a push?

Lynn Dugle

I was going to say, I would definitely say, Tobey, it's just in line. We haven't seen any big shifts there.

Tobey Sommer

And if you were to break it down and think of some of your focus areas, is there a discernible difference in profitability in the three large buckets that you describe your awards breaking down into?

Wayne Rehberger

Well, we talked a little bit about a margin profile where fixed price tends to be a little bit higher than cost-plus generally. And we've talked about the fact that our DoD business, our defense business has more fixed-price. So from that perspective the mix is a little bit more fixed-price therefore a little bit higher on the DoD side.

We have indicated that, as you looked across our business over the last couple of years, we have come up in terms of cost-plus contracts, which has put some pressure on the margins. But we think that, A, we are kind of now in that position where going forward we are going to continue to be 65% cost-plus. Maybe we will go 65% to 70% over the next few years, but we will still have that 25% to 30% fixed-price. So, that's kind of where we are.

In terms of cost-plus on the margins, I think the margins are reasonably similar across all three organizations at this point.

Tobey Sommer

I think I know the answer to this, but I just thought I would ask to make sure. What exposure, if any, is there left in the portfolio to LPTA type work?

Lynn Dugle

That's interesting, we were just looking at that. We've got about 3% in backlog and so, as we bid the last three years we bid 1% to 2% at our LPTA designations, the other 98%, 99% that's value. And it indicates, because I kind of drew the line in the sand and said do not bring the LPTA stuff because I am not doing it.

We just had one recently in our medical area that it was an LPTA award and we are going to make very good profit on it. So very occasionally you get one of those and we will bid it. But that's a pretty high hurdle for the team to get over because that's not the work we are targeting.

Wayne Rehberger

And this is Wayne. I will tell you that this question comes up a lot because of our I guess legacy L-3 background. We went back and actually looked at the top 50 contracts which make up over 80% of revenue. There was one contract that had about $5 million a year in revenue that was LPTA.

So right away I can -- and we don't go back and look at this down to the last contract, but just from that I would tell you that I think in our base -- in our base we probably have about maybe 10% or less revenue that is LPTA. I am guessing at that, but I will tell you that 20% -- 80% of our contracts, we looked at every one and there was one LPTA contract. So I can say with certainty it's less than 20%, but ….

Lynn Dugle

Well, we have 3% of LPTA work in backlog.

Wayne Rehberger

Right. So it's even going down. But I am saying in the base I think it is less than 10% now.

Tobey Sommer

Great. And I think you hit on this in your prepared remarks and in the conference call last month, but what has the employee reaction been to the merger? Would you characterize it as -- how would you characterize it? I won't even draw an adjective for you.

Lynn Dugle

I would say very positive. And in fact SAIC was our largest strategic partner by over 2x of any other company. So we are already working together on many, many programs. Tony Moraco, SAIC's CEO, shared with me that through the history of SAIC they've had 300,000 people work at SAIC. I think we have got many thousands of those, so there is a familiarity and we've just been in the same market.

So when I go out and talk to people they are pretty excited and SAIC has really done an exceptional job of welcoming us. They just had their big technology conference, invited all of our solution architects. I won't bore you with the details, but being kind of a techno-geek, they were going down through the pipeline and we can use this solution on that and we can give them this solution for theirs.

And there is just a lot of buzz around coming together and mixing our solutions and co-investing in things that we just could not have invested as much as I would have liked to as a standalone company. And now that opportunity will be in front of us.

Tobey Sommer

Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Operator

Our next question comes from Christopher Van Horn with B. Riley FBR.

Christopher Van Horn

Good morning, Lynn, Wayne and Dave, and congrats and thanks for everything. I wanted to ask you a macro-related question. We have seen a lot of different themes in the services space, insourcing, LPTA, small business. I'm just wondering if anything you could comment on how the space has evolved and how you see it going forward. Any theme that kind of jumps out at you that you are starting to creep up that looks similar to some of these other interesting themes we've had in the past?

Lynn Dugle

I think with the combination of the budget environment being better and some real bad experiences where we missed on a mission we couldn't deliver, or we had some kind of very large impact has really educated our customers in LPTA being fine if you are buying toilet paper or putting a new tire on a car. But when you are really doing very complex highly technical support work as a service you need to look at that differently.

So I think could it come back if in five years or 10 the budgets took a huge hit? Maybe, but I think that is in our rearview mirror. I think the small business emphasis will remain. Clearly that's an economic driver for our country and I don't see that going away but I don't see it accelerating. I think Engility specifically, we have talked a lot about our VA business going from $200 million to about $30 million.

I think we are through some of those big shifts at least for the customers that we are serving, so I see that being stable. Probably the biggest thing, and it's something we have been working on for a long time, but we and I think under General Mattis' leadership we have got to do acquisitions differently for all types of work.

We have got to go faster and we have got to either provision commercial technology through a company like an Engility or SAIC where we bring that to the table or we are going to have to be more friendly because to take on the adversaries that we have to take on we need everything. We need commercial, we need the defense industrial base. We need small, we need big, we need young, we need experienced like me. And so we've got to bring it all to the table.

Christopher Van Horn

Got it. Thanks for that color. And then seeing as you're pretty close to NASA and what is going on in Space, how does commercial space play out in your view going forward? And how can government contractors kind of partner with that initiative or kind of provide value-add as we move to this kind of commercial space environment?

Lynn Dugle

Well, I mean if you look over the last five years and kind of the confluence of this rapidly evolving technology and then our country is very lucky that we have had private investors in Space in years where as a government we didn't have all the money we needed. If you'd have ever told me that in my lifetime I would see reusable space hardware, I'd see launch costs at the dollar amount therein.

If you look at what you can launch payload-wise when the Delta heavies came through you have taken up 3x for about half the cost. And then you throw in things like 3D printing so you're not going -- you will 3D print it on the moon, right, as you jump to Mars. So I mean it's an exciting time; private investors have really driven space.

There were people, a lot of people that thought the government would never use a SpaceX commercial launch and now that's routine. I think we will use commercial satellites. We will put specialized payloads on. So I think it is already moving that way very quickly and it will continue to be more and more intertwined.

Christopher Van Horn

Great. Congrats again and thanks for the time.

Operator

That is all the time we have for questions today. I would like to turn the call back to Mr. Dave Spille for any further remarks.

Dave Spille

Thank you and thank you for joining us this morning. If you have any questions please don't hesitate to give me a call. And with that we will end today's call. Have a great day.

