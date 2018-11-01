Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (BIOVF) CEO Guido Oelkers on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (OTCPK:BIOVF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Guido Oelkers - President & CEO

Henrik Stenqvist - CFO

Armin Reininger - Head, Medical & Scientific Affairs

Analysts

Kyung Yang - Jefferies

Peter Sehested - Handelsbanken

Hans Mahler - Nordea Markets

Richard Park - Deutsche Bank

Christopher Uhde - ABG

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the presentation of the Q3 Results for Sobi. I will now hand you over to CEO, Guido Oelkers. Please go ahead.

Guido Oelkers

Yes, thanks, and thank you, everybody for joining us for today's call. I will be joined today by Henrik Stenqvist, our Chief Financial Officer and Armin Reininger, Head of Medical. And what we want to cover today is give you over an intro but also provide you with the business review, talk about our acquisition of emapalumab and then discuss financials and obviously provide a summary.

We go to the next slide on Page 2. As per usual, the forward-looking statement, just to take note of this and then we provide you with a brief industry highlights. Today was a bit of eventful day, but we are very bullish and very happy actually with all our results. As you can see from Page 3, when you look at it, total revenue is let's say have improved to $2.3 billion in Q3 and $6.6 billion for year-to-date, so that represents a 45% top line growth at extra currency and 34% at constant. And when you look at the EBITDA, it increased by 74% and let's say in Q3, and 85% year-to-date.

When you look at those numbers, we think very impressive numbers and even though there was a question earlier on quarter-on-quarter growth, what I can tell you is we had fantastic full growth on the patient acquisition rate in the Haemophilia business and I would talk about this. We believe that the story really is continuing and we are gaining momentum even though the summer quarter is always a tough one, particularly in the southern part of Europe. So net cash position as a consequence increased, revenues for Elocta [indiscernible] up considerably. As you can see 2873 and 2554 Elocta respectively and while it's very gratifying, the increase of Kineret by 28%.

If you've seen all these beautiful accelerations in the third quarter and were just very gratifying for us. It shows that the rest may be put behind the product and we are excited and we're seeing this product is paying dividends, increase of Orfadin in despite that mixed value of 8% at extra currency minus 2%, or meaning flat at constant. Also very nice outcome doing the loyalty attached to this product. Overall, we complemented obviously our franchise information in particular we see acquisition of emapalumab and we dosed the first patient of 003.

Summing it up for us, it was a great quarter. When you then look over to the next page on Page 5, and we go straight to Haemophilia. Basically, we increased our patient market share and considerably we got reimbursement for Alprolix in Sweden and Slovakia. I just want to make a point. We saw some reports on this and just to hit it off right away, you have to see -- when you look at the quarter-on-quarter results, which we will discuss in a moment -- you'll see maybe not as much progress as some maybe that you hoped for.

However, you need to realize that has certain buying patterns and what I'm interested in is did we increased demand. I want to make a point that we increase demand by close to 30% incremental growth over the last year patient acquisition. What we want to make sure is that you get -- we have not slowed down, we are not sailing into the sunset, we are here to expand our market share -- I'm not saying it's an important point to note -- and basically, this is not totally reflected in the numbers, but there's always fading effect to those numbers, but they have the result of the demand creation. But demand creation significantly increased and there's always a difficulty to assess what is a true demand when you look at third quarter given the bias to the vacation period in the southern part of Europe in particular.

When we come to the MNO [ph] situation, let's say second paragraph, we are now becoming increasingly -- obviously standard-of-care and a variety of those markets are becoming the leader in the respective category, but still have substantial room to grow. And the other beauty for the story is really that we have advanced B001. We reported back on the data that we presented at ISTH earlier and to WFH in Congress. But we think this is a fantastic product that has so far is very ceased by numerous opinion leaders.

So when we go the next page, Page 6, I think it is important to note that there are a lot of noise around new therapies. We just wanted to make sure that you clearly understand based on real-world evidence, many thousand patients of Elocta and Alprolix have an established safety and efficacy profile allowing personalization of the therapy, giving patients what they need and basically feeding back to us that they feel better, experience less pain and coupled with the individualization and knowing that you can dose higher when you needed and that you're also protected when you undertake -- for instance surgery and other part -- feel that this is a fantastic portfolio that is not matched any time soon.

So when you then go the next page on the Haemophilia Slide quarter-on-quarter growth on Page 7, you can see that we had obviously a record-quarter influence to a certain degree by the French clawback [ph], but when you look at also the Q3 development last year, you know that the behavior in Q3 this year is very similar to the behavior the year before, but you then know that you have quarter-on-quarter close to 30% increase occupation numbers despite the fact that many clinics are not actually converting patients because of the retaking period, I'm satisfied.

I'm thinking that then this growth is actually making us confident. When you look at Elocta increase on Page 8, you see a very nice growth curve and that with 110% of let's say growth and 93% at constant exchange rate. I mean, now making also progress in 25 countries, quite gratifying. And let say and obviously the progress now with Alprolix is pretty significant, particular in the large EU4 markets, but also now recently got reimbursement in Sweden. Very pleasing and basically the Q2 versus Q3 has more buying pattern, than indicative of demand because in demand also for Alprolix in Q3 has substantially increased. We are actually very positive here.

This is my note. I wanted to make sure that there's no misunderstanding when you look at our quarter-on-quarter results. Now we go to the Specialty Care business. Here in Specialty Care, nothing has changed with our platform. We're in the launch process of Ravicti, so we are very pleased that when you look at Ravicti and Ammonaps combination, there is a shift in growing this business. Very nice. But really the flagship product of Specialty Care is Kineret and as I alluded to earlier, our investment in the U.S. and our strength, there's still approval in Europe, really propelled growth and basically allowed us to accelerate growth in Q3.

I think what you also shouldn't take away, that when you look at the number of publications or citation in peer journals for Kineret, you have seen a significant increase over the last year. Then you look at the average of 2016 and 2017, it has more than doubled in the years beforehand and this means that there's a keen interest in the product and we see utility of this product beyond. So therefore, we are quite bullish. You have seen the Phase 2 data that we announced for Kineret in gout. Here you have to see very clearly the product performed in-line with what you could have expected from an I01 [ph] in this setting. The control group was performing better, hence we didn't show its significance, but we are overall very satisfied with the result. So we will see the study play out and then basically see whether we can go straight into a Phase 3 and we will have discussions with the FDA.

Okay, Specialty Care. When you basically look at it, solid performance on Page 11 across all the segments. Yes, also affected in Q3 by obviously the holiday period, but also by a slowdown of Orfadin at constant rate. But very pleased with the overall performance -- 18% overall growth and 8% at constant. When you look at Kineret, I think talked about this and I think this gives you a good feel and with Orfadin. I'm saying we mentioned this earlier, we are quite happy with the way we managed this, even though we are giving in at constant little bit, but when you think about we lost a patent, defending the product quite nicely -- yes, we will not be able to defy gravity, but we don't see a cliff offered in the way you would have expected for other products at this point of time.

This is basically our legacy franchise. Now we come to a very exciting part which is emapalumab, which you can consider as an important strategic deal for us. Basically this is turning -- you will remember that we made an announcement that there are two parts to this deal. We are now in the Phase 1 of this deal which we haven't quite had the license and obviously we are in discussions with the seller to consummate let's say the second part and there will be a couple of steps still necessary. So when you think about it, what it does to us, emapalumab, it basically strengthens our immunology base that we have as Kineret. It clearly -- given the bias of the franchise trouble at the U.S., it will boost our U.S. presence. It will also give us a strong pipeline because there is utility of the product beyond HLH and we are currently in an explorative stage to agree with the R&D community in our company on what would be the next tryouts to expand this franchise and obviously with Novimmune.

And then basically what we expect is in an approval during the later part of this year, PDUFA date is on November 20 and basically MAA filing in Europe around August. We have paid the first payment of the total proceeds for this deal of SEK50 million and as you know that there is close and that both parties can accelerate the remainder of the payments mid of next year, but we think very highly of this and believe that this product has phenomenal future. And -- but as this product is a very substantial opportunity for the company, it also means that we need to prepare it well, so we have initially be guided to market at SEK200 million to SEK300 million or SEK250 million. We think now that we will spend based on what we understand around SEK200 million and this will be important because when we get the guidance for the year, we get these results in emapalumab expenses, so I want to come back to this when we talk about the increase of guidance that we have done, and I think this was potentially misunderstood. Clearly like-for-like we have increasing guidance, but now we have the emapalumab expenses that we have classified in a more precise way.

When we come to emapalumab now, why this is such a fantastic opportunity for Sobi? it will help us to articulate what Specialty Care is about. It will strengthen our immunology franchise. It will strengthen our U.S. presence and we'll see additional indications. It will allow us to build and to boost our late-stage pipeline.

On this note, I think I would like to hand over now to Armin Reininger, our Head of Medical and who will bring this product closer to you and make you understand why this is such an important addition to our franchise.

Armin Reininger

Thank you very much, Guido. Hello, everyone. It's my pleasure to really talk a little bit about emapalumab, which is a fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets interferon gamma which is a central mediator of inflammation. In order to assess and really appreciate more what this interferon gamma product can do, you need to also clearly have an understanding of what HLH is, which is the second bullet point.

HLH is Haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. You will see it also spelled out on the next slide, which is a life-threatening syndrome of extreme immunoactivation. Interferon gamma is one of the key players of the immune system, the innate immune system, and what is happening in this kind of disease is that the inflammation really goes completely overboard. It is such an excessive inflammation and tissue disruption due to abnormal immunoactivation that there is a lack of normal down regulation, deactivated immune cells, mainly the macrophages and lymphocytes go overboard and that literally has a pretty high death rate.

You will see on the next slide that HLH is a rare and life-threatening syndrome that has two patient segments. There is a primary HLH which is genetically determined and then there's a secondary. The secondary has a trigger infections autoimmune diseases or malignancies, infections also could trigger the primary HLH. Although there has not been a clear cure once the underlying disease is treated, but that is only cured by most cases by bone marrow transplants, stem cell transplantation. Indeed we have a very high unmet medical need. There is a fatality with the median survival of less than two months without overall treatment and there are no approved drug treatment up-to-date. We are pursuing the first approval for that kind of disease with emapalumab and there is currently a widely-accepted treatment protocol that apply a combination of different treatment like dexamethasone and immunotherapy, but what we want to also show is that this kind of treatment will be more beneficial to the patients and will have literally also a higher survival rate.

Overall, we are targeting both patient groups combined, roughly 5,000 patients in the U.S., Europe and Japan of both primary and secondary HLH, but will we also hear back from the opinion leaders and from the fielders that there is quite the number of even undiagnosed patients? So there's clearly a huge unmet need that we try to target with this kind of product.

With that, I hand back to Guido.

Guido Oelkers

Thanks, Armin. When you look at Page 19, it gives you a bit of let's say flavor why we are really excited. We are getting a product with peakset [ph] on what we know today conservatively around $300 million. It's a late-stage product that's utility beyond. It will help us obviously in the U.S. to expand our position. We have already recruited quite a few people, we have expensed in all quite a fair amount and frankly, this is what we feel our team has to spend to make sure that we take advantage obviously as a very significant opportunity for the group and obviously we are in the process to plan studies and we are working with this external help on this to give the product justice.

When you think it through, emapalumab essentially is an important catalyst for us to build out a more immunology franchise under the heading of Specialty Care, essentially enabling us to build another leg for the company and we felt very strong about it and by building strengths and going into an area where with our business systems, we can add a ton of value in a relatively de-risk environment, meaning late stage. I hope you could share our level of excitement.

When we come to Page 21 into our pipeline, I don't want to go through the entire pipeline. I just want to make reference to a couple. I think the key here in this context is that extend because there was a random [ph] successor to Elocta is making very good progress. An update will be made at ASH in November. Very excited about it and you have seen the data from the WFH meeting. That's clearly one also probably most exciting compounds in the Haemophilia environment.

Then last thing important to note is PDUFA date for emapalumab on November 20 and we have a quite arrived to this and then already for emapalumab secondary HLH progressed. I think in our own stabilizing, important to note is that we nicely in the recruitment phase, non-clinical phase with 003 and are also thinking about different ways on how to accelerate the product. Also again let's say in an environment with high unmet medical need and uncurably and already in commercialization in Europe.

When you think about it, actually we touched quite a few key points of the company and what does it mean in terms of numbers? I would like to ask Henrik, our CFO to talk about the financial results.

Henrik Stenqvist

Thank you, Guido, and good afternoon, everyone. Let's look at some financial highlights for the quarter. Revenues from Q3 amounted to SEK2.3 billion, corresponding to an increase of 45% and 34% of the constant exchange rates. This Q3 number was positively impacted by $56 million, related to the adjustment of the provision for pharmaceutical taxes in France over the year 2017 and if you remember, we gave a heads up of this coming adjustment in Q2.

Gross margin came out strongly at 75% and in addition to the ongoing positive product mix effects that we have, the gross margin was obviously positively impacted by this French adjustment and also favorable FX effect.

EBITDA raised SEK933 million, corresponding to marginal 40% which is equal to the margin year-to-date. We also had a very solid cash flow during the quarter with operating cash flow amounting to more than SEK700 million, which translate to the conversion over EBITDA of 76%. Thus, we managed to increase our cash balance by close to SEK200 million despite the acquisition of emapalumab license awarding us SEK500 million.

We'll go to next slide. This slide is the full P&L where you can see that below the solid growth profit for Q3, we have OpEx of SEK808 million representing an increasing over Q2 of just about 10% and this increase reflect in addition to the continued market investments and ongoing R&D programs, also development and pre-launch cost for emapalumab amounting to some SEK50 million for Q3. Furthermore with the tax rates for Q3 have dropped below 23%. We are back to normal after the one-off adjustment in Q2 and that resulted in the net profit of SEK623 million for the quarter and a growth in EPS of 92%.

We'll go to next slide and finally, a quick look at the balance sheet where the only major movement this Q2 is the capitalization the emapalumab license of about SEK4.1 billion in intangibles. The remaining license fees for the products of some SEK400 million Swiss banks or some SEK3.6 billion adding classified as current liabilities because these payments can be accelerated unconditionally by either party after July 1, 2019.

Then I hand over to Guido again. Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. Thank you, Henrik. When you summarize it regarding the strategic direction, Page 27, we said we obviously need to maximize the opportunity in Haemophilia. That's what we are doing so we have made significant progress in Haemophilia. We have 2.3x more patients end of Q3 than we had last year at the same time -- 2.3x. We have increased the patient acquisition Q3 2018 versus Q3 2017, the incremental rate by 30%.

Yes, in the Q3 environment, you have not as many switches as you would have in other quarters, granted, and there is a phasing of the buying pattern, but we actually see a confirmation in our strategy that we are acquiring patients, we are expanding our market share and actually we are very satisfied with the progress that we made in the environment that we are dealing with. We are developing the Specialty Care business. We are very satisfied with the progress that we have made with Kineret particular in Q3. We are very satisfied with the patent defense have offered in. We are expanding now our presence in the U.S. We see this as a great opportunity for our group and with emapalumab, we will strengthen our pipeline and significant progress was made with 001.

Overall actually when you look at the next page, we are very positive about our outlook, we have strong profitable growth, over 70% in the quarter. EBITDA growth we have strong cash generation companies in an excellent shape to explore excellent growth opportunities from a position of strength, which we believe is particularly important in today's volatile environment and we have increased financial flexibility.

So when we come to the outlook, also to make sure that there's no misunderstanding, we increased guidance of the top line to SEK8.9 billion and SEK9 billion. We had a favorable growth margin, increased guidance on the growth margin, we have increased our guidance on a like-for like basis for EBITDA. Just to make it very clear, to avoid misunderstandings, we originally guided SEK3.4 million to SEK3.6 million. If you account on the like-for-like basis, this would have meant without the emapalumab expenses a guidance from SEK3.6 million to SEK3.7 million. Now we are spending the investing into the launch activities of emapalumab and into the clinical development activities for emapalumab and as a consequence, our guidance is SEK3.4 million to SEK3.5 million.

We are by no means reducing our guidance on the like-for-like basis. We are preparing the future and essentially stick to what we originally told you and we're making significant strategic progress by diversifying our company. I think this gives you a little bit of a flavor of where we are at today.

And we might now open the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Kyung Yang from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Kyung Yang

Thank you. On the Haemophilia, Guido, you mentioned that there continues to be increased demand to more of the buying patterns affecting seasonality. But when I look at total quarter this year, if we particularly exclude the adjustment in French pharmaceutical tax, quarter-over-quarter growth is kind of a flattish. What I'm trying to understand, given the buying patterns, do you expect into fourth quarter there would be a nice uptake in Haemophilia sales?

Guido Oelkers

You would obviously hope that your patient number eventually translates into obviously growth also in the economic course. I mean, just make me [indiscernible] -- just to give you a sense, we have increased our total number of patients despite the fact that there's a vacation period in Q3 and chances are not so hot on switching patients by more than 10%. So we have made significant progress, let's say in this more tougher period of time and clearly much more progress than last year at the same time. And patient switch doesn't mean you get your money right away. Patient switch means that you get a prescription, but sometimes the product is used, but is still available, so the economic result will come deferred. You will see some of these effects also having a deferred effect, but frankly, I'm much happier having a strong demand uplift than showing you a sales line which is a result of the demand.

Kyung Yang

So when I look at your opted [ph] guidance; the upper end of total revenue guidance for this year, that kind of implies that fourth quarter total revenue would grow at kind of a mid-single digit. I'm trying to figure out whether the middle single-digit growth expected in the fourth quarter based on your guidance from their use to expect nice uptake in Haemophilia franchises sales in the fourth quarter?

Guido Oelkers

We are not allowed to tell you stories. If everything works out, life is going to be beautiful. But if you follow the guidance, you obviously expect a significant again quarter-on-quarter growth and let's say you will see an uplift obviously very likely on the Haemophilia side as a consequence of this. You have momentum with Kineret, the unknown is offered in at the doors. The last quarter was also affected by relatively poorer sell into the Pfizer chain in the Refacto manufacturing that clearly affected the quarter. There's likely going to be a bounce back. Overall, I think we are very confident about the guidance that we have given for the full year.

Kyung Yang

Thank you. And can you give us also what's the current market share allocated in your territories?

Guido Oelkers

I think you know these busiest market shares, we don't provide the guidance, but we are now in various markets. We have standard of care, that means we have market leader and let's say the good news is that we are still -- because we are looking at this in the funnel of penetrations, we'll be tracking obviously the patient number by account and that we still see substantial growth opportunities for us and basically as we just highlighted, saw an acceleration of the growth. I think we are a little bit careful now providing guidance on market share. You have the total market numbers. They're published, so you can adjust -- let's just use this equation. But we are now becoming quite substantial. But the good news is we haven't [indiscernible], so that's clear and the team are extremely excited and motivated now to drive growth.

Kyung Yang

All right. Thank you very much.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you, Kyung. Appreciate it.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Peter Sehested from Handelsbanken. Please go ahead.

Peter Sehested

Hi. It's Peter from Handelsbanken. Thank you for taking my questions. Regarding your EBITA guidance, you're increasing your top line guidance by SEK300 million and then you are adding another SEK200 million on cost, so that should give you a plus SEK100 million, but you actually guided the mid-point down by SEK50 million. So what's sort of the discrepancy between the plus SEK100 million and the minus SEK100 million that you are adjusting your guidance by? And secondly, you're saying the way that you are guiding for the year was discussed previously. Do you see Orfadin as an unknown? Are there other factors where you are cautious? The couple of months, for the past many quarters when the trend was -- the share price affected a more positive trend, everyone was implicitly assuming that you were being bullish and I think you also previously stated that you wanted to be cautious or rather surprised positively to negatively.

I wonder if you will be able to -- of a flavor again when it comes to all the guidance that you're providing now. Are you also getting a guidance that you believe you can beat or do you believe that you are actually realistic at this point in time? Those were two to start with and then I'll jump back in the queue. Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you, Peter. Just to maybe quite explicit, what actually affected our guidance are the expenses that we didn't have initially in our guidance for emapalumab. That's it. If you look at this guidance like-for-like, we would have increased it to the higher point of SEK3.7 million and let's say we have not done this because we are taking the SEK200 million expense line on emapalumab and as a consequence, we have guided or never arranged SEK3.4 million to SEK3.5 million. But the earning machine is doing extremely well and producing more than what we guided for. Basically as the top line comes in, flow through, then you deduct essentially the emapalumab expense line. That's to this point. We wouldn't represent those numbers if we would not be very confident at this very late point of time that we can make those numbers. I think we have confidence.

Peter, was there another angle to your question that we could maybe take? Or did I answer this?

Peter Sehested

No, with just respect to the top line component of the guidance, but like I said -- yes, I think you probably embedded it in your final question. That's okay.

Guido Oelkers

I think as we always said, we don't want to under-perform. Period.

Peter Sehested

Okay, thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Hans Mahler from Nordea Markets. Please go ahead.

Hans Mahler

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. I have a few on emapalumab and firstly when it comes to your somewhat lower initial costs for the launch process, has this also changed the timing for breakeven or when it will be accretive to your earnings? And then also I wonder if can specify how much of these sort of one-off costs you took in the third quarter? And maybe how you see the split between the R&D line and the sales and marketing lines? Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. Maybe Henrik can talk about this.

Henrik Stenqvist

Well, there is no change to timing. We still expect the product to be accretive in 2021. When it comes to the SEK200 million that we think that we'll spend in 2018, about $50 of them were sent already in Q3, so that would mean about SEK150 million less for Q4. For the remaining cost in Q4, it is more or less than the equal split between R&D and sales and marketing -- slightly more on R&D.

Hans Mahler

Okay, great. And also could you specify one on the intangible assets on how long period will you amortize the amount and maybe if you can comment a little bit on what kind of volumes you need to get to breakeven on the product.

Henrik Stenqvist

Well, we will start to amortize it when we launch it and it will be amortized over 15 years. Your second question was regarding?

Hans Mahler

When you had assumption on the breakeven timing of emapalumab, what kind of underlying assumptions in terms of volumes have you included there?

Henrik Stenqvist

We haven't guided on that yet.

Hans Mahler

Okay, fair enough. Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

When you look at it, it's a top line, peakset [ph] that gives you an indication that obviously we have significant hopes for this product, but we wouldn't provide such indication if it would not be absolutely certain that we can beat those. So we are -- we think it's a very significant product and that's the reason why we are investing into this, why we are looking at new indications because once you buy a product and you don't do anything with it, it will be a fallacy.

Hans Mahler

Totally understand. Thank you so much.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Richard Park from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Richard Park

Okay. Thanks very much for taking my questions. First one, just a little bit more sort of clarification on the Q3 Elocta quarter-on-quarter performance when you adjust for the French tax adjustment. Obviously there has been that's slow down. I just want to clarify the point that you made. I think you were saying that you've seen a 10% increase in patients on therapy throughout the quarter. I just wanted to check whether that was correct and then I'm trying to understand why that's not yet been reflected in sales. Is there any negative impact in the quarter from pricing adjustments or sort of your buying pattern stocking that struck on that q-on-q performance? That's the first question.

Guido Oelkers

The way this works with these prescription is, you get a prescription, you have a product, to use a product then you convert to a new product. Now, depending on the patient, this could be instant, but this can take a couple of months. That's the reason why it is not instant. But in the occasion of Elocta, just to -- possibly there quite clear, it's just to give you a little bit of a data point, we basically we have for Elocta made very substantial progress also beyond 10% incremental increase of patients in the Q3 2018 and we have a significantly more than 25% growth from Q3 2018 to Q3 2017 in terms of absolute patient acquisition rate. Switches.

What it means is also Elocta is actually doing extremely well in our funnel. So the team, the machine that we have out there which is not incentivized now to smooth over basically and manage the sales, they are there to create demand and that the sales is what basically the channels and the clinics and others are ordering and then obviously it's basically then also driven by those things, there is a delay over time that obviously is going to equalize itself. But what you can see is that we're still on the way up in augmenting relatively our share in this market and that's the reason why we are actually quite bullish.

Richard Park

Okay. So there were no specific negative impact in terms of pricing or sort of buying patterns? It's just to cater -- so a delay between [indiscernible].

Guido Oelkers

I mean, obviously there are price effects. There are some net price adjustments in three and four instance, but in terms of materiality, it is primarily a phasing effect, but based obviously at price effect as well, but this is not driving now the quarter-on-quarter development.

Richard Park

Okay, perfect. And then second question. I understand there's a factor 8 tender in the UK that's coming out and I just wanted how much of your sales currently coming from the UK and what your confidence is in taking part in that tender going forward?

Guido Oelkers

We don't comment on singular countries. Let's say the UK is an important part of the business, but it's not the important part of the business and I don't want to comment on what basically our tactics for the next tender.

Richard Park

Okay. And then, third question just on emapalumab; I just wonder when -- because I think the clinical data hasn't been presented since 2015. When would you expect to present data from the updated clinical study which I think have been submitted to the FDA for review? I'm just wondering, there might be something for ASH or would we turn some things for next year during the launch phase?

Guido Oelkers

Armin, you want to comment?

Armin Reininger

As you can imagine right now, we are pursuing heavily discussions with the FDA to really get that on tracking, get approval for the product. That is for us now the primary objective. Once that is accomplished, we want to go into publishing more. What is already in the books and you can also find it on the ASH website, there is a net OTV [ph] accredited composing that we'll talk about HLH and new therapies. So clearly, that is a hands-off from our side, but there is clearly the top opinion leaders talking about the disease in new therapies on the horizon. This is for us more getting the approval and then doing the next steps. The next congress is clearly in our publication plan.

Richard Park

Okay, perfect. And then I might take in one last one if that's okay. Since the Hemly [ph] approval caught all negative pressure on your share price, despite the fact that wasn't ready yet, I'm bit surprised that that was coming. So I'm just wondering based on the labels, Hemly brought [ph] that approval, has anything changed in your view of the competitive threat from Hemly [ph]?

Guido Oelkers

We were to be honest, a little bit also surprised that actually news in a way that when we're news, had such an impact. But that's not for us to comment on that really in the eyes of the beholder but basically -- yes, [indiscernible] effect. Let's say as we have pointed out, we believe in the profile of our product -- strong safety profile. Lot of them is based on real-world evidence, not on patient selection and in clinical trial setting. And basically allowing you to personalize a product, I think that the creation honestly hasn't changed and we're obviously in a permanent dialog with those people who really matter for making such and such decisions because no matter what we believe, it's essentially in this context really irrelevant. It is what the physician's believe and what patients fear and we haven't sensed that this equation has changed. Armin, you want to comment?

Armin Reininger

I want to comment on quite a number of context. We have here advisor boards, personal face-to-face interactions and in essence, what we hear without exception is there are certain dimensions that you need to look at when you are assessing such a product, a new product or existing product. I just list them down to you. Those are the dimensions that were given to us by the physicians as those are their most important ones they look at: protection, safety, personalization, reduced treatment burden, the capability to treat on-demand bleeds and surgery where there's a much higher need for higher facto levels. The possibility that it is a factor replacement and not a substitute for the factor 8 replacement and the ability to measure that factor.

If you take all those dimensions together, then you get a score number or an index of whatever you want to do with it to assess a certain kind of product. If we look at Elocta and also BIVV001 to come, we are I would say literally the standard-of-care with Elocta right now and we even want to beat that with BIVV001 coming. This is our view on any new technologies entering.

Richard Park

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Christopher Uhde from ABG. Please go ahead.

Christopher Uhde

I guess the first question is on Alprolix. Obviously you've said a lot about the seasonality and the phasing. I'm just wondering, is there anything more you can add on the switch rate? I'm wondering if given that the number was lower than Q2. Was competition from Idelvion or Iffexia [ph] a factor?

Guido Oelkers

No. We had a record-high switches in Q3 versus previous year and in fact let's say for Alprolix, the switch is even higher than let's say the relative contribution to the overall and for Elocta. So it was more than 15% of new patients coming in Q3. Even though when you look at it quarter-on-quarter sales performance, it is not reflected in what we have seen in the acquisition of new patients.

Christopher Uhde

Okay, thanks. On Kineret, what's driving growth? It sounds like from the presentation that it still became significant now. I guess do you see a chance of approval in acute gout on the anti-gout data?

Guido Oelkers

This is a Phase 2 data. I think there needs to be a phase 3 program. We now hold our horses and basically await for the meeting that we will have with the FDA, but we think that the product has utility obviously in the indication, otherwise we wouldn't have done what we have done. But what basically drives the Kineret growth is it's growing scientific interest. It is stilled in the occasion and it is our investment into the marketing and sales organization and to medical organization in United States that has accelerated growth. We think that there's utility of the product in new indications as well and when we have basically made the decision to enter into new programs then we'll let you know obviously.

Christopher Uhde

Okay, thanks. Do you have any data yet on whether therapeutically relevant levels of SOBI003 cross the blood-brain barrier?

Guido Oelkers

No. We have -- I mean we now that we have now three patients in MIS [ph], and we know that the product for the patient has been more than the program, first was tolerated. But more than this, we cannot say. It's a blinded trial and we have to wait.

Christopher Uhde

All right. Tax though, that was nearly 23% this quarter. Perhaps I recollect incorrectly, but my sense was last quarter, you were indicating that you might be more like 21 point-something. What's the reason for the difference that any rate q-on-q and should we expect higher rate going forward?

Guido Oelkers

Henrik?

Henrik Stenqvist

You put me here in a difficult situation because I wasn't here in Q2. We've normalized now what I would say in Q3 because Q2 was obviously impacted by the onetime effect. If you mean 2018, we are heavily dependent on the Swedish tax rates. It's more likely to be between 22 and 23. Then as you know from 2019 onwards, we will have a reduction in Swedish tax rates.

Christopher Uhde

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Our last question comes from the line of Peter Sehested from Handelsbanken. Please go ahead.

Peter Sehested

Yes. It's Peter for Handelsbanken. I have a couple of follow-up questions. The first one relates to emapalumab and the primary versus secondary. Could you give an estimate of how the 5,000 patients are distributed between primary and secondary? Secondly, with regards to Orfadin [indiscernible], you have it in your pipeline slides, but it's not really something that you talk about in your full year reports, given how this has developed in the particular structure there. Could you just update us a bit on what your let's say, go-to market strategy for this particular indication is? Or is it due so much off label already that we really shouldn't expect anything from Orfadin into syndication? Thirdly, just an update on Kineret exclusivities, how the current formulation of what you're saying relates or how much of that is associated with 2032 patent etcetera, just to give us a flavor for how we should think about it. Let's say threats from similar products. Thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Yes. Maybe we'll start with the question on primary and secondary HLH. Obviously there's a majority of patients which is secondary. I don't think we are providing guidance on the disease at least Q3. But there will be obviously utility off the product based on the patients that have been recruited in the current trials in both parts of HLH and we don't want also to have any comments on the label discussion on anything, but we think that the product has utility, but it is now developed for primary let's say -- and then we'll found it. I think that we might take a step back there. But in total, it's 5,000 patients that can benefit from the product. It's quite a significant number of patients and yes, granted, let's say the effect of secondary HLH will come later at this stage. To be honest, we would provide guidance on this at a later point of time. I hope you understand that particular as we are currently in the midst of various discussions. I'm going to speculate.

And then the second part of your question? Sorry, Peter, can you just remind me what the second part was?

Peter Sehested

Yes. Regarding the [indiscernible] for Orfadin. What do you know...

Guido Oelkers

To be honest, this is something that we did to justify basically utilization of the product in this indication because we felt it's important. It was a request that's made to us and we did this in the interest of patients and physicians. It is not materially affecting by any stretch our P&L unfortunately. It is a service indication that we did because people ask by the medical community and by patients to get this on label.

Peter Sehested

Okay, thank you.

Guido Oelkers

Sorry, and there was a third question? Or maybe I missed this?

Peter Sehested

No, it was actually relating to Kineret exclusivities, how much is actually protected, not protected right now by existing patents? Just to get a flavor for how the products are protected for against biosimilar, generics etcetera?

Guido Oelkers

I mean, from what we understand is; we are developing the product and we are not aware of let's say competition for now.

Peter Sehested

Okay. Just one I like to throw in, a final question on the question that I have gotten a lot this morning and that's sort of relating to how costs might develop going forward. It appears to be quite large in certainty and questions. How will this all be cost-base to grow from here? Could you give us some flavor on that? And what we hear is the SEK200 million, are they one-off for the year? Will they be replaced by something else? How much more cost will it be for emapalumab, etcetera, etcetera? And also the commercial infrastructure and what might the additional acquisitions of the emapalumab assets imply for the cost basis? A flavor on the cost basis going forth.

Guido Oelkers

We have obviously the opportunity for emapalumab is very significant. Let's say there is a one-time cost element in the cost right now included, but is it possible? Significant part is ongoing cost because now we bought the product, [indiscernible] it's our duty to develop it and make it a big success in the market in the interest of our shareholders but clearly in the interest of patients given this very high unmet medical need in both, corresponds of HLH. So we will provide guidance on 2019 in alignment with this -- per usual schedule and then we will give you a detailed guidance on what we want to spend and what our forecast is for the year for 2019.

We would not necessarily at this point in time endeavor to do this because first of all, we think we want to conclude on how many indications we can develop and we want to get a sense for obviously for the earnings of the company. We feel very bullish about this product and it's a beautiful opportunity for Sobi and it takes so many boxes of our strategic fit at late stage and you get to launch now in the U.S. soon. I hope that analysts and investors will want us to spend money on emapalumab because it will be a very good investment to the future.

Peter Sehested

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you very much. I'll handle the conference back to the speaker for closing comments.

Guido Oelkers

Thank you so much. I hope we could clarify the accounting of our guidance for the year. I hope we could also clarify that we actually have made substantial progress also in Q3 in Haemophilia and I hope we could share with you at least a little bit -- that made quite substantial progress. I look at my colleagues here, we felt, this 45% top line growth and over 70% of earning growth, and we didn't feel too bad. And let's say with all due respect, I hope you -- and thank you for your interest and for the very good questions and please stay tuned. Appreciate it. Thank you so much and have a great day.