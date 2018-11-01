4 Reasons I Just Tripled My Position In Amazon

That being said, there are plenty of risks current and prospective investors need to keep in mind.

I agree with Morningstar that Amazon is about 30% undervalued, which is why I tripled my position in the company during this latest bear market.

Back in early October, I explained the six reasons why I opened a position in Amazon (AMZN), the only non-dividend stock I planned to own. Well since then it's been a rough month for investors in general, but especially distressing for Amazon shareholders.

Shares have fallen off a cliff, which is actually not unusual for the stock. This is something I warned readers about in that article's risk section (Amazon is historically about 80% more volatile than the S&P 500). In fact, today Amazon is down 25% from its all-time high, putting it in an official bear market.

However, the key to earning great returns over time is buying quality stocks at good to great prices (fair value or below), and then not just holding through periodic downturns, but actually cashing in on them. That includes using periods of peak market fear to add to your positions and lower your cost basis. That's because a lower cost basis will lower your risk of a permanent loss of capital over time, as well as result in greater capital gains when stocks recover.

Of course, that only applies if a company's fundamentals remain sound, and the investment thesis intact. If the wheels fall off the bus then doubling down on a plunging stock is a disastrous idea. So let's take a look at why Wall Street, at least for now, hates Amazon. More importantly, find out the four reasons why I not only still feel comfortable owning and recommending the stock, but actually used this latest bear market to triple my position in the company.

Because, while there are plenty of risks to Amazon investors need to be aware of and comfortable with, I remain confident that Amazon is a "very strong buy" today. That's because I agree with Morningstar that the fair value price is about $2,200 and estimate that Jeff Bezos will be able to deliver market-beating 15% to 20% annualized total returns over the coming decade.

Why Wall Street Is Pummelling Amazon Right Now

Given that Amazon shares at one point fell 10% on the day following earnings you might suspect that the company posted terrible top and bottom line results. Actually, Amazon's most recent results were excellent, with strong growth in both its top and bottom line.

Metric Q3 2018 YTD Revenue Growth 29.3% 36.7% Operating Cash Flow Growth 127.4% 137.2% Net Income Growth 1026% 499.1% EPS Growth 1006% 490%

Similarly, on a trailing 12 month basis, the company's sales continued to grow strongly, up 35% on a constant currency basis.

Meanwhile, the thing that management (and investors) should be most focused on, trailing 12 month free cash flow, nearly doubled. That's despite trailing 12 month capex (investment in the business), increasing by $5.6 billion or 62% over the past year.

Of course, many investors will point out that traditional capex doesn't take into account Amazon's leasing costs, such as those associated with its cash cow Amazon Web Service or AWS cloud computing business. When we look at the company's adjusted FCF we see that's growing even faster, up 133% in the past year.

But of course, that adjusted FCF only takes into account previously acquired assets under capital leases. Amazon is focused on long-term growth and so is constantly acquiring new assets to drive its future growth, especially in AWS, its second fastest growing business. But even when accounting for new assets acquired under capital leases Amazon is proving itself to be becoming quite the cash flow minting machine. FCF minus lease payments and new leased assets acquired totaled $5.4 billion in Q3, compared to -$1.1 billion in Q3 2017.

Ok, so maybe the company's overall results were excellent, but perhaps one of its business segments is showing disturbing deterioration? That's also not the case.

Segment Revenue Growth (Constant Currency) Operating Profit Growth Operating Margin Q3 2017 Operating Margin North America 35% 1714% 5.9% 0.4% International 15% NA -2.5% -6.8% AWS 46% 75% 31.1% 25.5%

All of Amazon's segments are seeing growth that's in line with their historical norms (15% to 50% sales growth). More importantly, profitability continues to improve as the company begins achieving ever better economies of scale. The key is Amazon's ability to leverage all aspects of its businesses and its increasingly sticky ecosystem (more on this later). It's this ability to leverage its various business platforms which is why Amazon's North American retail business is now more profitable than Walmart's (WMT).

Ok, so maybe Amazon's growth engine is firing on all cylinders now, but what about the future? The market is forward looking and perhaps analysts expect future earnings growth to fall off a cliff?

Analyst EPS Growth Forecast

Time Frame EPS Growth Estimates (CAGR) This Year 330.0% Next Year 36.0% 5 Years 44.3% 10 Years 46.9%

(Sources: Yahoo Finance, Fast Graphs)

While true that analysts don't expect Amazon to be able to recreate this year's blowout earnings growth in the future, they still expect very strong sustained bottom line growth. Not just in 2019 but over the next five and even 10 years. This is why Barclay's, Morgan Stanley (MS) and UBS (UBS) all came out after earnings to reiterate their beliefs that the company's long-term thesis remains intact.

So what the heck did scare investors enough to send shares plunging 25% into a bear market in recent weeks? The answer lies in Amazon's long-term growth strategy. Specifically, to aggressively reinvest its operating profits into growing the business. As a result, Amazon's operating margins can be highly volatile over time.

Amazon Q3 Operating Margin Over Time

Year Revenue (Billions) Operating Income (Billions) Operating Margin 2014 $20,579 $1,647 8.0% 2015 $25,348 $3,811 15.0% 2016 $32,714 $4,040 12.3% 2017 $43,744 $347 0.8% 2018 $56,576 $3,724 6.6%

(Source: earnings presentations)

But up to now Wall Street has been willing to happily accept Amazon's inconsistent, and at times, non-existent profits, because the company was able to continue generating great sales growth. What most spooked investors during the earnings release was management's apparently weak sales guidance for Q4, it's largest of the year. Specifically, management is guiding for between 10% and 20% revenue growth for the Holiday quarter, which would seem to represent alarming deceleration in the key metric investors care about.

Also troubling Wall Street is that the company's operating income guidance of $2.1 billion to $3.6 billion for Q4. That would represent 0% to 71% operating profit growth, which is a marked slowdown from the year's gangbuster operating income results.

However, before you potentially make a costly mistake (like panic sell during what could be the bottom of this bear market) it's important for long-term investors to keep management's guidance in the proper context.

1. Amazon's Q4 Guidance Is Actually Very Good

First, let's address the "weak" revenue growth guidance issue. There are actually several reasons that management is estimating sales will only grow 15% next quarter. First is that Q4 will be first full quarter without YOY sales boost from acquiring Whole Foods in August 2017. This is the main reason for the "alarming" slow down in North American sales.

Next, there's other acquisitions to take into account, including last year's acquisition of a middle eastern e-Commerce business that will also make for tougher YOY comps in international sales. As will a shift in India's Diwali holiday this year. Here's what CFO Brian Olsavsky told analysts at the recent conference call "We did the Souq acquisition last year in May. So the full pick-up on that year-over-year was in 2017 and now we're lapping that."

What's important to remember is that Amazon's international retail business is only in 17 countries. And that number is rising steadily over time. In newer markets like India the company is seeing strong growth (customer base up 60% in the past year) and is now shipping to 99% of all Indian postal codes. As management pointed out during the CC, in constant currency, online retail sales are still growing at 11%, even after accounting for changes in accounting standards this year.

Next let's remember that the sales growth guidance is rather wide, and management tries to be conservative:

We have very high error bars on the quarter. Much of our, not only our revenue for the quarter, but also for the year comes in that very tight window between middle of November and the end of the year. So it's always a very difficult period for us to estimate." - Brian Olsavsky

Amazon has historically seen revenue come in at the higher end of guidance, which means sales growth of 15% to 20% is probably more likely than 10%. But 15% to 20% growth is still about half the recent growth rate! So that justifies the stock selling off big time right? Actually no.

AMZN Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Over the last 10 years, including the entire time Amazon was a Wall Street growth darling, the company's actual YOY quarterly sales growth has ranged from about 15% to 50%. And with AWS and advertising sales growth of 46+%, there's no reason to panic and assume that Amazon's slower sales growth next quarter permanently impairs its long-term investment thesis.

What about the much slower operating profit guidance? Well don't forget that Amazon recently announced it was raising its minimum wage for all US (and also UK employees). That wage boost is actually a brilliant strategic move that will help Amazon remain dominant in its core industries.

Why is that? Because according to analyst firm ProLogistix over the past year warehouse wages are up 6.7% and likely to rise by another 6% (to $14.10 per hour) over the next year or so. That's thanks to the tightest labor market in nearly 20 years. Thus Amazon raising its wages proactively (including $1 per hour boosts for those above $15 per hour now), will help it to retain workers, and attract new ones better than rivals. But it's true that higher wages (on 400,000 total employees including UK and seasonal workers) will mean a one time drop in operating income growth rates. But Amazon's CFO has factored that into Q4 guidance, which is still for operating income to rise by about 35.5% (mid-range) YOY.

Why do I expect Amazon to likely hit that midrange guidance? Because the company is increasingly benefiting from economies of scale:

headcount YTD up 13% compared to 38% in 2017 (excluding Whole Foods acquisition).

Fulfillment centers: 15% square footage expansion this year vs 30% average in 2016 and 2017

Infrastructure: AWS Capital Leases up 9% YTD compared to 69% in 2017

As its CFO told analysts,

"We have looked to really leverage our investment from the last couple of years...We're getting better efficiencies on what we have and banking the multi-year investments that we've been making." - Brian Olsavsky, CFO

Basically this means that Amazon's heavy investments of the past few years are starting to pay major dividends. That's a testament to the company's focus on maximizing long-term cash flow instead of short-term revenue or earnings.

But what about the valuation?! Surely even short-term lower growth justifies a crashing price on a bubble stock like Amazon, right? There too I must disagree.

2. Amazon's Valuation Is Actually Highly Attractive

AMZN data by YCharts

Given that Amazon has outperformed both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq by so much over the past three years, it's understandable that many investors fear it may have been in a bubble. After all, on many popular valuation metrics the stock looks very richly priced, even after its 25% plunge:

TTM PE: 126.5

2018 PE Ratio: 79.2

Forward PE (next 12 months) PE ratio: 55.3

TTM PEG ratio: 2.9

Forward PEG ratio: 1.25

Price/Tangible Book Value: 30.5

Now despite owning Amazon, I'm still a die-hard value investor. I will NOT buy any company, not even one as wonderful as this, if I think it's trading above fair value. But given that a stock's intrinsic value is a function of future earnings and cash flow I prefer to look at valuation metrics that incorporate what I consider to be the company's realistic long-term growth rate. This is why, for non-dividend stocks like Amazon, I like to use an adjusted formula created by Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of modern value investing.

(Source: Wikipedia)

This formula (which Graham revised from an earlier one in 1962) takes into account the expected long-term EPS growth rate for a company (over next 7 to 10 years) as well as your required rate of return. The 4.4 figure is the yield on AAA corporate bonds at the time and Y is the current corporate bond yield.

Another way to write this formula is: Fair value PE = (8.5 + (2X long-term EPS growth rate))/your target rate of return (discount rate). For my calculations, I use a discount rate of 10% since the stock market has historically returned 9.2% CAGR (since 1871). Thus, this formula is useful for value investors looking to beat the market with double digit returns and can be used to approximate what PE ratio is reasonable to buy a company.

2018 PE Ratio 10 Year EPS Growth Baked In Analyst Consensus 10 Year EPS Growth Rate Benjamin Graham Fair Value PE Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 79.2 35.4% 46.9% 93 $1,813 15%

(Sources: Fast Graphs, Benjamin Graham)

Since 2018 is nearly over, and Amazon has been consistently beating EPS all year, for my PE ratio I am using analyst estimates for 2018's EPS ($19.48). That would mean that today Amazon is trading at 79.2 times this year's likely earnings. That might seem sky-high but according to Graham it actually bakes in 35.4% long-term EPS growth. That's compared to the current analyst consensus of 46.9%. In fact, according to the Graham fair value PE formula, Amazon is currently worth $1,813 or 15% undervalued.

But wait a second! Predicting any company's EPS growth over 10 years is challenging, much less a company as disruptive and fast changing as Amazon. That's certainly true which is why I also look at alternative valuation models, including an advanced three stage discounted cash flow or DCF model put together by the notoriously conservative analysts at Morningstar.

DCF models attempt to determine fair value by looking at the net present value of all future cash flows of a company. Theoretically, it's the purest form of valuation. In reality, the need for estimating long-term, smoothed out growth rates and the use of a discount rate that's different for everyone, means that you have to be careful with what DCF model you trust. But the reason I like (and agree) with Morningstar's fair value estimate is because it uses more conservative growth assumption's than most analysts.

Morningstar's Joe Gemino Amazon Sales Growth Assumptions (through 2022)

physical stores: 9% CAGR

online retail: 10% CAGR

third-party seller services: 25% CAGR

AWS: 33% (with operating margins rising to 30%, already surpassed)

Subscription Services (Prime): 37% CAGR

Advertising: 66% CAGR

Overall company sales growth: 22% CAGR

Overall operating margins: 8% to 9% (vs. 6.6% in Q3 2018)

Overall company operating income growth: 38% CAGR

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Current Share Price Discount To Fair Value $2,200 $1,530 30%

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar estimates Amazon is worth $2,200 based on its future cash flow, which would make it 30% undervalued today. Personally, I consider any quality company trading at 25+% discount to fair value to be a "very strong buy" and thus I'm happy to recommend Amazon today, and have been buying aggressively as it's fallen.

Now I realize that many investors will take a look at this fair value estimate and scoff. They'll argue that Amazon can't possibly achieve the kind of long-term growth targets baked into the model, and thus deserves to be much lower today (potentially 50+% lower according to some). So let's look at the reasons why I'm confident that Amazon will actually be able to achieve long-term EPS growth of 40+%.

3. AWS And Advertising Are Booming, High Margin Business That Will Fuel Excellent Long-Term EPS And Cash Flow Growth

For the last few years Amazon's crown jewel, and the source of most of its operating profits (56% this quarter) has been Amazon Web Services or AWS. This is Amazon's cloud computing and artificial intelligence or AI platform that the company launched in 2006. That was after spending 10 years developing the technology to analyze and run the backoffice/logistics for its retail business. Clients and partners asked Amazon if they could rent excess space on its servers. Bezos had a lightbulb moment, suddenly seeing a vast new untapped market to grow into and the rest, as they say, is history.

Today AWS is a $26.7 billion (annual run rate) business and Amazon the world's leader in cloud computing (about 35% global market share). More importantly with AWS growth rates of nearly 50% matching the industry's overall growth rate, the company continues to maintain stable market share. That's despite fierce competition from rivals like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet, and Alibaba (BABA).

Today analyst firm Gartner estimates that Amazon's cloud computing capacity is four times larger than its largest 14 competitors combined. Why does Amazon have so much capacity? Because it's rapidly finding new corporate clients eager to migrate their databases to AWS and outsource more of their IT needs.

Estimated Global Cloud Computing Market Size

And given that the cloud computing market is expected to nearly double between 2017 and 2021, the fact that Amazon has over 80,000 corporate clients, with a large backlog of more looking to join, bodes well for AWS' continued strong long-term growth.

That's because Amazon isn't just providing server space for cloud data, it's building an entire enclosed ecosystem. One driven by some of the world' most advanced AI data analysis programs and applications. In fact, in the first half of 2018 the company added 800 applications to AWS, to make it more useful for clients. These allow companies to analyze their corporate data and find ways to increase efficiencies and thus boost profitability (as well as drive stronger sales).

Ultimately Amazon's biggest asset in AWS is its first mover advantage. Because it has the largest market share (most clients) its machine learning algorithms have vast amounts of data with which to learn and improve at an exponential rate. But what about fears that AWS margins will end up being eroded by the competition? It's true that Amazon has cut its cloud pricing numerous times. According to investor relations director Dave Fildes:

Our pricing philosophy has worked relentlessly, take cost out of our own cost structure and where we can pass savings on to the web services customers in the form of lower prices. We've lowered prices 67 times since we launched, including a few more in the last few months." - Dave Fildes, director of IR (emphasis added)

But that doesn't mean that AWS margins have been falling. On the contrary, over the last four years, they have been trending much higher.

AWS Q3 Results

Year Revenue (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) Operating Margin 2014 $1,169 $98 8.4% 2015 $2,085 $521 25.0% 2016 $3,231 $861 26.6% 2017 $4,584 $1,171 25.5% 2018 $6,679 $2,077 31.1%

(Source: earnings presentations)

In fact, today AWS operating margins are at an all-time high. Again that's despite 67 price cuts over the last 12 years. Now that's not to say that AWS profitability can keep going up indefinitely. However, given the company's track record on steadily improving its cloud infrastructure cost structure, I think it's fair to give them the benefit of doubt that they will ultimately stabilize at a high figure (30+%). One that will help boost Amazon's overall profitability significantly higher. But as great as AWS is, it's far from the only crown jewel in Amazon's growth crown. There's actually one that's even better, faster growing, and more profitable than AWS.

The biggest reason I'm confident about Amazon's future earnings and cash flow growth rates is the ad business. According to Amazon "other" revenue "primarily includes sales of advertising services." Here's the growth rates for Amazon's "other" line item.

(Source: Motley Fool)

Now it should be noted that due to this year's accounting standards change, Amazon's advertising business saw an artificial $750 million boost in Q3. But even accounting for that the ad business grew an impressive 56%, in line with its recent growth rates. That equates to a $7 billion annual run rate. At first that might not seem like much, not when Amazon is generating annual sales of over $220 billion. But there are two reasons why Amazon investors should love the advertising business.

First, according to the company's CFO, the ad business has a long growth runway ahead of it thanks to enthusiastic adoption by clients:

We're seeing strong adoption across a number of fronts. Amazon vendors, sellers, and authors, as well as third-party advertisers, want to reach Amazon customers. So we have hundreds of thousands of emerging and established advertisers. And they're using our services to achieve their marketing goals, whether that's to drive new brand awareness, discovery, or ultimately purchase decisions on our site." - Brian Olsavsky (emphasis added)

Today between 49% and 55% of all product searches take place on Amazon. That's thanks to Amazon using decades of customer data analytics to know what shoppers want. That translates into ad conversion rates that are 3.5X higher than Google's (GOOG). Basically Amazon's superior AI driven knowledge of retail means that it can command higher ad rates than either Alphabet or Facebook (FB).

The result is that Amazon is already the third largest ad company in America. According to analyst firm eMarketer it has 4% market share, compared to 37% for Google and 20% for Facebook, respectively. But that figure is expected to grow to 7% by 2020.

This means that Amazon is the fastest growing player in yet another large and rapidly industry. Better yet, according to Piper Jaffray, Amazon's operating margins on advertising is 75%. That's far above the 44% and 28% that Facebook and Alphabet enjoy, respectively.

This means that, according to Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson, by 2021 advertising might become Amazon's largest profit driver:

2021 estimated advertising operating income: $16 billion

2021 AWS estimated operating income: $15 billion

Total operating income from these two businesses: $31 billion (187% growth from TTM operating income)

CAGR operating profit growth: 38.3%

Amazon's advertising and cloud computing businesses alone are possibly capable of nearly tripling the company's operating profits in the next 3.25 years. That equates to a 38.3% CAGR growth rate that nearly matches medium-term EPS growth expectations. Add in the company's other businesses (retail growing at about 10%) and 40+% EPS growth suddenly doesn't look so absurd.

But while Amazon Web Services and advertising alone are enough reason for most investors to own Amazon, there's an even bigger reason that I am such a believer in the company. Which is why I tripled my position during the stock's most recent bear market.

4. Amazon's Innovative Corporate Culture Is The Best Reason To Own The Stock

Understandably investors like to fawn over AWS and more recently advertising, because they are so immensely profitable and fast growing. But we can't forget why Amazon was even able to launch those businesses in the first place; the core retail business. That's thanks to founder and CEO Jeff Bezos' relentless dedication to creating “Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company”. This is part of management's famed "Day one" corporate philosophy. This is the reason that Amazon is in perpetual startup mode, and always looking for new industries to disrupt by offering customers new goods and services, delivered in every more convenient ways.

The outside world can push you into Day 2 if you won't or can't embrace powerful trends quickly. If you fight them, you're probably fighting the future. Embrace them and you have a tailwind." - Jeff Bezos

How does day one translate into Amazon's bright future in cloud and advertising? Because those businesses are only possible because of management's laser like focus on constant innovation. Innovation that includes harnessing the vast amounts of consumer purchasing data to create the best recommendation engine for finding other products buyers might like.

Or Amazon Prime, which started off as a way to generate customer loyalty (and recurring revenue) by offering free 2 day shipping. That program has steadily expanded to now offering 29 separate benefits which is why it now boasts over 100 million members.

By the end of the year, Morgan Stanley estimates that 51% of US households will be prime members (70% in households earning over $150,000). Internationally Prime membership is growing at 56%. By 2022 analysts estimate that Prime Video will become the world's second largest streaming service with 178 million members.

Amazon Prime members offer the company not just stable cash flow over time, but tend to buy as much as 4.6 times more on Amazon's retail website than non-members. Ultimately it's Amazon's innovative and convenience focused initiatives like Prime that is why its market share in US e-Commerce is nearly 50%, about eight times higher than its nearest rivals.

And don't think that Prime, which represents Amazon's third crown jewel, is done growing yet. Analysts at Citi estimate that over the next decade global prime users will grow at 35% to 40% CAGR, hitting 275 million by 2029.

Remember that AWS was actually an offshoot of Amazon creating its own AI driven computer infrastructure to runs its retail business. And the advertising business is only growing so quickly because Amazon's dominance in online retail (and strong customer loyalty from Prime) gives it the best consumer shopping data in the industry.

The point is that the real key to Amazon's past and future success is management's ability to not think in terms of individual industries to target, but in the form an integrated ecosystem. One that customers are happy to lock into, and which Amazon can then leverage into not one, but several increasingly profitable income streams.

But as important and impressive as Amazon's innovation track record is, another reason I own this non dividend stock is because management is able to find new worlds to conquer in a disciplined fashion. It would be easy for a company with Amazon's growth ambitions to make lots of big, splashy acquisitions, and fund much of its growth with lots of debt. Especially after nearly a decade of interest rates being at their lowest levels in history.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Return On Invested Capital Amazon 1.0 18.8 AA- 5.6% 38.0% Industry Average 2.5 27.5 NA NA 15.9%

(Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, CSImarketing)

Instead, Amazon has funded most of its growth with operating cash flow and thus has just $24.7 billion in long-term debt. That means the company's leverage ratio is far lower than most of its peers, but it also enjoys one of the best credit ratings in corporate America. On top of that Amazon has $29.8 billion in cash on the balance sheet, meaning it actually has a net cash position of $5.1 billion. All of which explains why the company can borrow at reasonable, long-term fixed interest rates which are nearly seven times less than its returns on invested capital or ROIC.

ROIC is a good proxy for quality management because it's effectively a running total of all of management's past capital allocation decisions. Amazon's ROIC is over twice the industry average. This is a testament to the fact that, while Amazon has plenty of failed business experiments under its belt, its willingness to experiment and find new highly lucrative industries to dominate has served investors very well over time.

However, while it's certainly true that I consider Amazon one of the world's best companies, and Bezos one of the greatest capitalists of all time, there are still plenty of risks investors need to keep in mind before investing. Even a company as wonderful as Amazon isn't necessarily right for everyone.

Risks To Keep In Mind

Amazon has spent most of the past 20 years being one of the greatest disruptors in the world. Merely a hint that Amazon is considering entering a new market can send shares of even venerable blue chips (like Walgreens) plunging. But it's important to remember that Jeff Bezos, though a mad genius with a great track record of coming up with new ideas, isn't perfect. He also has failed plenty of times including:

Going after Groupon (GRPN), by partnering with LivingSocial, which was later bought by Groupon after the venture failed and Amazon took a big write-down on the effort.

Mobile payments, which Amazon tried to dominate, not once, not twice, but thrice, via its Wallet, Local Register, and WebPay services, which were meant to go after PayPal (PYPL) and Square (SQ). By 2016, all three attempts had been shuttered.

In 2015, Amazon went into the online travel business, targeting Expedia (EXPE) and Priceline (NASDAQ:BKNG). The effort rolled out to 35 cities but was discontinued six months later.

Amazon has targeted GrubHub (GRUB), with online food deliveries, but GrubHub still controls 50% of the market compared to Amazon's 11%.

In 2015, Amazon set its sights on Etsy (ETSY) and the homemade goods sector. Thanks in part to what one analyst calls a "dictatorial platform that exerts almost total control over the sales process, stripping sellers of virtually all autonomy", Etsy's sales continue to climb (20% this year and projected 18% next year).

The 2014 Fire Phone, so bad it wouldn't even sell for $0.99 on contract.

It's possible that in the future Amazon will end up flubbing a major growth project, such as its rumored plans to potentially spend up to $3 billion to build 3,000 automated Amazon Go stores.

Meanwhile, Amazon's crown jewels, especially AWS, are not immune from the same forces of competition that Amazon has thus far harnessed to its benefit. Microsoft's Azure cloud platform revenue grew 76% in the most recent quarter, 65% faster than AWS. Thus far Microsoft seems to be stealing market share from weaker and or smaller cloud rivals like IBM (IBM), and not from Amazon itself. But investors will indeed want to watch AWS's future growth for signs of trouble, such as growth that substantially misses long-term expectations (about 33% CAGR). And we can't forget that Alphabet, Microsoft and Alibaba are similarly investing heavily into AI based cloud platforms. Each company has access to large amounts of data and armies of computer engineers feverishly working to improve the algorithms that are the heart of the cloud computing industry.

Finally, as this latest bear market shows, Amazon is a highly volatile stock. One which frequently experiences strong moves, both to the upside and downside. This can be seen by the stock's very high beta, which measures how much the share price changes relative to the S&P 500:

1-Year Beta: 1.99

3-Year Beta: 1.79

5-Year Beta: 1.58

10-Year Beta: 1.93

Average Beta Over Time: 1.82

During this most recent market correction, Amazon's beta was 2.5, which is especially high, even by its volatile norms. The reason I mention short-term volatility is because anyone owning Amazon needs to be in for the long-haul, and comfortable with drops like this:

95% decline during tech crash

65% decline during Financial crisis

31% decline during Dec 2015 to Feb 2016 correction

25% decline (thus far) during this correction

During times of plunging prices are going to bring out the bears, who will declare themselves vindicated in earlier declaring Amazon a the quintessential "bubble stock set for a major crash". But it's important to remember the difference between share price and value. Share prices are set at the margins on a real time basis. Value is the intrinsic worth of the company that the share price will, eventually, always return to given enough time. Here's Jeff Bezos with the perfect quote, regarding the tech crash, illustrating this point:

The stock is not the company. And the company is not the stock. And so, as I watched the stock fall from $113 to $6, I was also watching all of our internal business metrics -- number of customers, profit per unit ... every single thing about the business was getting better. And so, while the stock price was going the wrong way, everything inside the company was going the right way." - Jeff Bezos (emphasis added)

There are ultimately two ways to make money from Amazon shares. You can be a short-term trader, trying your luck at using technical analysis and market timing to try to enter and exit positions. Or you can be a long-term investor, patiently building up your position over time, buying when shares are undervalued due to short-term fear, uncertainty, and doubt (like today).

Personally, I'm a long-term investor, who tries to emulate the greatest business and investing minds I know. That would include Bezos himself who in 2017 told investors, "I ask everybody to not think in two-to-three-year time frames, but to think in five-to-seven-year time frames."

As painful as October has been for Amazon shareholders, remember that the company's intrinsic value (no matter what it actually is) continues to rise with each passing day. And as long as management continues to focus on its long-term "day one" strategy and continuing to offer the best goods and services to customers around the globe, that will be true no matter what the share price is doing.

Bottom Line: Investors Owning The Greatest Growth Story Of Our Age Need To Be Comfortable With Volatility And Being "Greedy When Others Are Fearful"

Don't get me wrong, I am not a market timer, and don't claim that Amazon is necessarily going to bottom soon and then roar higher. In the short-term market sentiment can be not just fickle, but highly irrational and unpredictable. There's no telling what bits of news or minutiae might end up affecting the animal spirits that drive this company's short-term price.

What I do know is that Amazon remains one of the most innovative, well led, and promising growth stories I've ever seen. And while there are certainly risks to Amazon's future success, the company's "Day One" corporate culture means that Amazon is most likely to continue finding and often dominating large growth markets.

In the meantime, the combination of AWS and advertising, two large, immensely profitable, and fast growing businesses, give me confidence that Amazon will ultimately deliver on current long-term growth expectations. This is why, from today's highly attractive valuation (based on Morningstar's conservative DCF model) I expect Amazon to remain a great, market beating long-term investment. Which is why I not only continue to recommend the stock today but tripled my position during this most recent downturn.

