Alibaba Has Been Taken To The Cleaners And I'm Buying It

Indiscriminate selling creates opportunity. Alibaba's valuation has now reached bargain territory and although the bottom may be yet to come, the upcoming Single's Day and earnings release should lift the stock.

With U.S. stock markets having one of their worst weeks for quite some time amid concerns about economic slowdown, disappointing earners and rising yields, Chinese stocks continue to feel it.

Alibaba's stock price has plummeted almost a third from its 52-week high as the stock has been taken to the cleaners in recent weeks.

Ahead of its upcoming November 2 earnings release, Alibaba (BABA), the Chinese e-commerce giant, precisely its stock, has been taken to the cleaners by the markets shedding one-third of its market cap and trading at 28 times earnings on a TTM basis.

The company is growing its top-line incredibly fast, recording 61% revenue growth. The growth engine of the company appears to be largely immune to U.S. tariffs. However, it has only been a couple of weeks that the full force of tariffs has had a chance to impact Alibaba when its latest earnings were released at the end of August.

The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China has punished the stock and there are good reasons to believe that not only is this sell-off overdone but that it is very unlikely that the stock price will remain that depressed for much longer.

What is going on at Alibaba?

Alibaba's stock price chart in recent months shows a steep but gradual fall as the escalating trade war has rattled investors, leading to a toxic combination of RMB devaluation, investment withdrawals and general aversion towards Tech and especially Chinese tech stock.

In terms of fundamentals, this sell-off is completely overdone at least based on what sort of business impact on Alibaba we have seen so far. Thus, the upcoming earnings report will be really telling as it covers the entire period of increased tariffs and should give more clarity as to how much this can affect a company generating its sales predominantly in China and South-East Asia. Here are three reasons why this stock is worth a buy!

Record revenue growth and solid customer development

For the most recently reported Q1, top-line growth came in at a whopping 61% whereas EPS only grew by 1% following heavy future investments into new technologies. As with every large-cap e-commerce or tech company, the cloud segment was clearly the highlight almost doubling Y/Y (+93%), driven by more customers and a favorable shift in the revenue mix towards higher value-added products and services. Although bottom line, the "Cloud computing" segment has widened losses from RMB(103M) to RMB(488M), this is solely driven by Alibaba's massive investments into future technologies and its technology infrastructure. Global megatrends such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence, security and IoT applications are cornerstones in Alibaba's investment focus.

Consumers hit record highs with more than 634M mobile MAUs and more than half a billion annual active consumers. Mobile MAUs on China retail marketplaces grew 17M sequentially. The long-term growth trend for both metrics is still very intact and shows ongoing yearly double-digit growth and lesser sequential increases.

Sep 30, 2016 Dec 312016 Mar 31, 2017 Jun 30, 2017 Sep 30, 2017 Dec 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mobile MAUs (MMAU) 450 493 507 529 549 580 617 634 Annual active consumers (AAC) 439 443 454 466 488 515 552 576 quarterly increase MAUs 9.56% 2.84% 4.34% 3.78% 5.65% 6.38% 2.76% quarterly increase AAC 0.91% 2.48% 2.64% 4.72% 5.53% 7.18% 4.35% Y/Y change MAUs 22% 18% 22% 20% Y/Y change AAC 11% 16% 22% 24%

Source: Alibaba Q2/2018 Earnings Release

Secular growth market

Alibaba's core market - the Chinese e-commerce market - is forecast to almost double by 2022 reaching a size of $1.8T, according to a report "E-commerce in China: Trends and Outlook for the Largest e-commerce Market in the world" by research firm Forrester. To put that into perspective, this means that the Chinese online retail market will be more than double the size of the US market three years from now.

In the U.S., online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) holds a commanding market share of almost 50% and despite the recent drop, boasts a market cap of $803B, more than double Alibaba's current market cap of $370B.

Alibaba itself is also dominating its core market by reigning at the top with 58% market share, with JD.com (JD) and newly IPOed Pinduoduo (PDD) a distinct second and third.

It is hard to fathom the enormous size of the Chinese online retail market. But given that China's population is more than 4 times larger than that of the U.S., with a GDP of roughly 60% of the U.S., an online market double the size of the U.S. does not seem unrealistic. If we now consider that Amazon with a slightly worse market share than Alibaba, in a market roughly half that of the Chinese market, is boasting a market cap more than twice as large, we can easily see that there is a significant valuation mismatch between these two giants.

And while it could be argued that Amazon is significantly overvalued its overvaluation would at least need to be 100% for that mismatch to disappear.

Alibaba enjoys a market-leading presence in B2C and C2C markets, thanks to Tmall and Taobao marketplace, and is making significant investment to extend its offline presence as well. One particularly promising and hyper-growth initiative is the "New Retail" one. According to the most recent press release the "New Retail"

strategy is driving a substantial transformation of the traditional retail industry by digitizing store-based operations, with a focus on in-store technology, on-demand delivery, inventory tracking, supply chain management, consumer insights and mobile payments. Source: Alibaba fiscal Q1/2019 press release

For instance, as recently as August 2018, the company announced a joint strategic "New Retail" partnership with Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) under which

Alibaba will begin to deliver Starbucks coffee to customers through our food delivery unit Ele.me, launch new “Starbucks Delivery Kitchens” dedicated for delivery order fulfillment with Hema, and co-create a virtual Starbucks store presence on multiple Internet platforms operated by Alibaba to deliver a personalized online Starbucks Experience for Chinese customers. The strategic partnership with Starbucks is proof of our New Retail model at scale and showcases how Alibaba can help our brand partners more deeply and innovatively engage with their customers in China Source: Alibaba fiscal Q1/2019 press release

This has led to hyper-growth of Alibaba's "Others revenue" category in the magnitude of over 340% Y/Y consisting primarily of these New Retail initiatives, particularly Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and Intime Department Stores. In total, the segment raked in $1B revenue or 9% of total sales during the quarter, further diversifying Alibaba's diverse revenue structure.

These initiatives will not only continue but should gain even more momentum as more retailers join the Alibaba ecosystem, benefiting from Alibaba's massive scale and its profound technology upgrades in data analytics and payment systems. With that move Alibaba gains a rapidly-scaling access to an even bigger market, the world's largest retail market which hit $5.8T in 2017 and forecast to continue growing strongly.

Firesale prices

When an investor's capital is wiped out by almost one third in a few months, as I have experienced with Alibaba, it is always time to ask a simple question: What has changed which could justify this sharp valuation reset?

For Alibaba I have not found any convincing argument to justify this sell-off. Now that the stock is trading at 28 times TTM earnings or only 20 times forward earnings, an attractive entry price has been formed. Analysts expect earnings to climb by 27% annually, driven by a 33% rise in online retail.

There is a lot of potential for Alibaba to grow in the future as we have shown above and amazingly all of this does not even factor in Alibaba expanding and growing its business in Greater Asia and Europe in cloud, AI and e-commerce. On top of that Alibaba has a 33% stake in Ant Financial, the premium mobile payments platform in China, worth $150B in its latest pre-IPO funding round.

The current trade war is certainly a risk but rather for Alibaba's stock price than its actual business and its prospects. Emotions are running high and punishing all tech stocks creating entry prices some expected that we won't see again.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba's stock has been taken to the cleaners by the markets and this has created a unique opportunity to buy this pullback. For long-term investors it shouldn't matter whether the current price represents a bottom or whether the stock drops even more as the future prospects for this premium business speak for themselves.

Usually, these opportunities do not last long but in case the entire U.S. stock market continues its recent downward momentum, Alibaba's stock won't be immune to that selling. However, given the big bear market Alibaba has already entered on its own, its performance over the last week when U.S. market gave way to all of its yearly gains could point to a bottom or at least a market-beating performance.

Earnings for the September quarter will be released on November 2 with analysts expecting $1.08 EPS. If Alibaba flies past these estimates, as they usually do, and is able to quantify the impact of U.S. tariffs on its business, which I expect to be far less significant than what the market is currently pricing into the stock, the stock should quickly rebound from its lows.

So far this earnings season has shown very clearly that if earnings and guidance disappoint, the market's stocks get punished no matter what with even Wall Street darling Amazon closing more than 7% lower. On the other hand, companies beating estimates like Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC) or Procter & Gamble (PG) have been able to fight the downward momentum.

What's more, roughly a week after the earnings release, Singles' Day 2018 on November 11, could provide a further catalyst to the stock price. It is the largest offline and online shopping day in the world and Alibaba alone has generated over $25B in sales last year, growing over 40% Y/Y. If it only realizes half of that this year it would pass the $30B barrier.

I don't know when the market will value Alibaba's current and future business appropriately, but once it does, today's prices will be long gone.

What's your opinion on Alibaba? Are you buying the pullback or not trusting the Chinese government as U.S. investors can only synthetically invest in Alibaba via ADRs?

