Owens & Minor: This Is The Type Of Company You Should Avoid

With multiple companies in which one can possibly invest, there is absolutely no reason why anyone should invest in OMI.

The company’s financial performance has been dismal for several years and its death spiral has provided astute investors with ample time to exit their OMI position.

Owens & Minor released its Q3 results on October 31, much to the chagrin of its shareholders; the stock dropped ~44% on October 31.

Introduction

I typically like to write articles about companies which I view as attractive long-term investments. Occasionally, however, I will write an article about a company where (after my analysis) I deem it to be the type of company that has absolutely no place in a portfolio of a relatively conservative investor such as me; I wrote an article at Financial Freedom is a Journey well before General Electric’s (NYSE: GE) dividend cut in 2017.

This article is about one such company I think should not be in anyone’s portfolio. Given that there is a vast universe of high-quality publicly traded companies, I can’t for the life of me fathom why anyone would even consider investing in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI); the deterioration in this company’s performance has transpired over several years, giving investors ample time to exit their position.

I am fully cognizant that we each have unique personal goals and objectives when it comes to investing, and therefore, not everyone reading this article desires to invest in the high-quality profitable companies that appeal to me. Some investors are willing to go a bit further out on the risk scale but at this stage of a lengthy bull market, I am of the opinion that investors should be dialing down the level of risk they are willing to assume.

I restrict full access to most of my articles to subscribers to my site but in this case, I am so adamant that investors should not invest in OMI that I am not restricting full access to this article.

Business Overview

Investors unfamiliar with OMI can learn more about the solutions it provides by accessing this segment of the company’s website.

I also very strongly recommend that readers access OMI’s most recent 10-K (FY2017) and review Item 1. Business in which OMI provides a comprehensive overview of the business, customers, asset management, competition, etc.

After reviewing this section of the 10-K I think you may come away with a similar observation as I have, which is that OMI is akin to something in a vice.

This is a highly regulated industry both in the US and in Europe. In the US, OMI as well as two major nationwide manufacturers (Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) and privately-held Medline, Inc.) also provide distribution services.

OMI also competes with a number of regional and local distributors that distribute products to patients' homes and which have customer self-distribution models.

Its major logistics competitors serving healthcare manufacturers in the US and in Europe include UPS (NYSE:UPS), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), DHL, and Alloga, as well as local competitors in specific countries.

I have no details regarding Medline and Alloga as they are not publicly traded companies. All the other companies referenced above, however, are far bigger than OMI and have far greater bargaining power than OMI.

Let’s look at the supply side of the ‘vice’. OMI’s supplier and manufacturer customers represent the largest and most influential healthcare manufacturers in the industry. While it has relationships with ~1,100 supplier and manufacturer customers, the domestic side of OMI’s business counts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) as the largest suppliers. These companies accounted for ~11%, 9% and 9%, respectively, of OMI’s consolidated net revenue for 2017. These companies are FAR larger than OMI!

So… you have a highly regulated industry, a highly price-sensitive customer base, and much larger competitors (not sure why McKesson (NYSE:MCK), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and others are not mentioned in OMI’s annual report). I am not quite sure what OMI brings to the table and judging from OMI’s stock price performance over the past several years, I am not the only person thinking this way!

Q3 2018 Financial Results

On October 31st, OMI released its Q3 results. In a nutshell… brutal!

This is a company that essentially trades dollars. Gross margin is in the low teens; for the 9 months ending September 30, 2018, gross margin was ~13.7% (it used to be lower).

This quarter’s Net Profit was negative as it recognized a ~$165.5 million Goodwill and Intangible Asset impairment charge.

As far as this company’s typical Operating Margin (when it isn’t incurring a Goodwill and Intangible Asset impairment charge) - sub 2%.

That really does not leave much margin for error and Q3 is a testament to that.

The all-important Free Cash Flow metric (I view this as one of the key metrics when I make an investment decision)… say what? Look at this Free Cash Flow track record and you answer that question (2008 – 2017): 29, 143, 202, 32, 180, 80, -75, 233, 157, and 6; these figures are expressed in millions of dollars. How does that compare with a company that has been reporting over $9B in revenue annually for the past several years? Not too good in my opinion!

Cash Flow Efficiency

I typically don’t analyze companies as bad as OMI so I don’t have this section in my articles. In this case, I think this section is warranted.

I have looked at every OMI annual report going back to 2008. You can most certainly do so but chances are your time is far more valuable than mine, so let me share the following with you.

Source: Morningstar – OMI Efficiency ratios

That is not a good trend. The only reason OMI has been able to keep its cash conversion cycle reasonably constant over the last few years is because the ‘Payables Period’ is being stretched. If you are an OMI supplier this is not sitting well with you. If someone used to pay you in ~27 days and now they are paying you in ~38+ days, are you about to extend the same level of service or pricing to them?

Folks, this is not good.

Valuation

As I compose this article I see that OMI has dropped over 60% from its 52-week high. Quite frankly, I am surprised the drop is not greater than this.

In its Q3 Earnings Release, OMI indicated that based on expectations for the remainder of the year, as well as YTD financial results, adjusted net income per diluted share for FY2018 is expected to be $1.20 -1.25. In its 3 page Q2 Earnings Presentation released August 7, the range was $1.40-1.50. At the time of the August 7 Press Release, OMI closed ~$15.41.

Using the mid-point of these earnings ranges, OMI had a forward adjusted P/E of ~10.63 on August 7. Now that OMI has released lower guidance and is trading at ~$8 as I compose this article, the forward adjusted PE is ~6.53.

While the valuation has improved, such a low P/E ratio suggests to me that most astute investors know that OMI is pretty close to being on life support.

Credit Ratings

If you’re not in the habit of looking at how the major ratings agencies rate a company, may I suggest you incorporate this as part of your analysis. You may not totally agree with the currently assigned rating but there are sophisticated investors who pay a ton of money for the comprehensive analysis performed by the likes of Moody’s and S&P Global. You may, therefore, want to at least look at how they currently rate a company and how those ratings are trending. (Full Disclosure: I own shares in both these companies).

Let’s have a look at how Moody’s rates OMI.

Whoa! OMI’s long-term debt rating was rated Ba1 (top tier of the non-investment grade speculative category) as recently as early November 2017 at which time the rating was placed under review with negative implications; the Ba1 rating had been upgraded from Ba2 in February 2012.

What happened in mid-April 2018? The rating was cut to B1.

How severe was that ratings downgrade? Well, Moody’s skipped Ba2 and Ba3 and went all the way to B1 which is the top tier of the ‘highly speculative ratings category.’

S&P Global downgraded OMI’s long-term debt to BB (middle tier of the non-investment grade speculative category) in May 2018. Given the recent results, I anticipate S&P will place OMI’s ratings under review again.

Historical Performance

Perhaps OMI was a decent investment relative to the S&P 500 at one point in time but have a look at how it has performed relative to the S&P 500 over 5, 10, and 20 years. Investors have had ample time to exit their OMI exposure!

Source: Tickertech

Here is another nice chart extracted from OMI’s FY2017 10-K (page 15 of 82).

Dividend, Dividend Yield, and Dividend Payout Ratio

OMI’s dividend history can be found here. I strongly suspect OMI has lulled investors into investing in the company with its reputation as being a company which has continually increased its dividend annually for many years in a row. Look closely at the dividend increases and you will see the dividend growth has been negligible for the past several years.

Heck, in 2013 – 2017 OMI’s annual dividend was $0.96, $1.00, $1.01, $1.02, and $1.03!

On October 31, OMI’s Board of Directors approved a Q4 dividend payment of $0.075/share, representing a reduction of $0.185/share with the dividend being payable on January 2, 2019, to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2018. In essence, the FY2018 dividend is $0.855/share.

Not quite sure why anyone would have been sticking around for OMI’s dividend. Sure, the dividend yield was above 7% just prior to the October 31 release of Q3 results but that alone should have been a warning sign for any investor that OMI was a high-risk investment with a risk of a dividend cut.

Share Repurchases

You would think that the results on an individual share basis might have improved, given that OMI’s weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) have dropped from 62,117 million in FY2015 to 60,022 million for the 6 months ending June 30, 2018.

If you look at OMI’s share price over a 3-year period, you will see that the share repurchases made in recent years at elevated prices have essentially destroyed shareholder value.

Final Thoughts

At the end of all my articles I either indicate whether I hold shares in the company covered, intend to acquire shares, or intend to acquire shares when more fairly valued.

In the case of OMI, I am at a loss as to why anyone would want to invest in this company given how the company has performed in recent years. I will confess, however, that every investor is unique; so if you elect to be an OMI investor I, truly and sincerely, wish you all the very best.

As for me… I do not intend to acquire shares in OMI during my lifetime.

I wish you much success on your journey to financial freedom.

