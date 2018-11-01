EastGroup Properties: Rolling Along

EastGroup Properties (EGP) has been having a very strong year and Q3 earnings show that they are still cruising. They raised guidance again, from a range of $4.57-$4.65 in July to $4.66-$4.68. At the midpoint, FFO will be up 9.6% for 2018 vs. 2017.

EGP's strong performance has shown in their share-price as their YTD total return has exceeded their peers.

Not only have shareholders benefited from capital appreciation, they also benefited from a larger than expected dividend hike. The 12.5% hike brings the dividend up to $0.72/quarter.

The key drivers for EGP are strong same-property NOI growth, improved occupancy, and successful developments.

It Is A Great Time To Be A Developer

At a time when cap-rates are compressing, making industrial properties more expensive, being a developer is great.

EGP is able to lease at yields from the mid-7s to low 8s. Compare to STAG Industrial (STAG) which acquires properties in smaller and less targeted markets and has seen their acquisition cap-rates drop in the high-6s low 7s. Industrial REITs that focus on primary markets like Prologis (PLD) or Terreno (TRNO) get cap-rates in the 4-5% range.

The largest risk to EGP's strategy is that leasing slows down and they build something that sits vacant. So far, leasing remains strong and they have made substantial progress leasing the properties scheduled to be transferred to their portfolio the first half of next year.

The pipeline for the end of 2019 and early 2020 also looks strong. Compared to where they were at this time last year, we can see that they have more developments underway.

EGP has benefited from a strong share-price in 2018, which has allowed them to fund their development primarily through issuing equity and dispositions. The combination of relatively inexpensive access to capital and the ability to invest at 7-8% cap-rates is a great combination for EGP.

In the conference call, Marshall Loeb explained,

The average investment for our shallow bay business distribution buildings is below $12 million, and while our threshold is 150 basis point projected investment return premium over the market cap rates, we’ve been averaging 200 to 300 basis point premiums.

This is an environment that will not last forever, so EGP is right to take advantage of it now. Their pipeline should ensure even greater growth in 2019 than they experienced this year.

Same-Property

EGP has posted some very strong same-property numbers.

Readers of my previous articles might remember that I wrote about problems they were having in Houston back in 2017. Houston is EGP's largest market and had a localized slow-down.

This year, Houston has been rebounding and is leading EGP's same-store numbers. Most of the other regions are turning in solid numbers as well. EGP is now guiding for same-property growth of 3.7-4.1% for 2018. Which is an improvement over the 3% growth last year and the 2.7-3.7% range of previous guidance.

Strong same-property growth rates suggest that the fundamentals remain positive for landlords in EGP's markets.

Dividend Growth

Despite the 12.5% increase in the dividend, the FFO payout ratio for the quarter was at 62%. In the conference call, Brent Wood indicated that such a large increase was a one-time event.

We certainly view that that dividend can be maintained into next year, but certainly not that dividend growth rate, we think that would moderate and certainly not be at the level of 12.5, but we certainly think that given the positive momentum into 2019 that we think that dividend is certainly been maintainable.

Looking at EGP's historic payout ratio's, we can see that it has been declining steadily, as dividend hikes have been less than FFO growth.

The latest quarter had a payout ratio of 62%. Going forward, EGP will likely try to stay in that 60-65% range.

Same-property numbers are likely to experience slower growth in 2019, while EGP will experience more significant growth from development completions. That growth will be slightly offset by dilution as EGP takes advantage of their higher than NAV share-price. As long as the price remains high, we can expect EGP to continue to rely on their ATM. When asked about it, Brent Wood said,

Yes, it’s a good question Rich. When we look at it and actually a tricky competition, because as you move different parts and the way we look at it, at some point beyond this near term you are going to go need either equity or debt and so we just do with the premium to the stock that the value that we perceive is being north of an NAV, certainly north of an NAV consensus that we view that as attractive and so we’ve been – we’ve used that as a mechanism to raise equity over the last couple of years more so than normal. But we’ve also seen periods of times where that equity is not available and we are certainly well positioned than to switch gears and go the debt route being only 24% debt to the market cap, they certainly weren’t there so we have these internal discussions probably once a week about what’s enough and what’s not too much and Marshall always reminds me he wasn’t a hoarder until he likes our stock price and then he becomes a hoarder. So, but it’s not that we monitor and we feel like the good news is we have good uses for all those capital. We’re putting money to work at an average of 7.5% to 8% and that volume has picked up and the leasing has been terrific, so it’s a little bit of a dance between the two, but my guess is going into 2019 if the stock price maintains it’s healthy course so we’ll continue to certainly utilize the ATM as a method of proceeds.

When you can issue equity above NAV and reinvest it at attractive cap-rates, it makes sense to take advantage of it. Meanwhile, EGP's debt-EBITDAre is down to 5.33x from 6.14x last year due to growing EBITDAre without using debt. When the good times end, and they will, EGP will be well positioned to rely on using more debt for growth. For now, the dilution will continue, and the growth from their development should easily outpace the dilution.

So while 12% dividend growth is unlikely in 2019, it is not unreasonable to expect something in the 6-8% range.

Conclusion

I expected EGP to have a solid year, but I am surprised at how strong it has been. Same-property metrics have proven how strong the markets are that EGP has chosen, as well as their ability to maximize the potential.

With new developments averaging an incredible 200-300 basis points in cap-rates over acquisitions, EGP has the opportunity to build new buildings for substantially less than they could buy them for. The ability to fund the developments primarily through issuing equity at above NAV prices is a cherry on top that will help EGP deleverage even as they expand.

EGP is trading slightly over 20x FFO. That is slightly above their long-term average of 18x. Arguably, that premium is fully justified with EGP in such a strong position for growth in the next 2-3 years.

