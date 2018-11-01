SK Telecom: Non-MNO Business Complements Sluggish MNO

Investment highlights

SK Telecom's (NYSE:SKM) 3Q18 results slightly missed market expectations, due to a decline in MNO revenue after cell plan price reductions and operating cost hikes including marketing costs. However, we find it positive that the negative impacts of cell plan price cuts are fading, and that the non-MNO business is doing well. Add to this the migration effects of 5G commercialization, we believe the MNO business will turn around in 2H19. It has been widely anticipated that the earnings from the core business would be sluggish. What we have to consider is not the short-term earnings results but the great potential for growth and business expansions that the 5G will bring. SKT is transitioning into an integrated and comprehensive ICT service provider through efforts to diversify its business portfolio from a simple MNO to other areas. Against this backdrop, the likely reshuffle of SK Group’s governance structure should provide positive momentum in that it helps the company to avoid regulatory pressure, makes funding easier, and opens up opportunities for new business collaborations.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Consolidated revenue in 3Q18 under the new accounting standard was KRW4.19tn (+0.8% QoQ) and operating profit was KRW304.1bn (-12.3% QoQ), both of which were below expectations. The major cause of the lower-than-expected results was mobile revenue, which was hit by a series of measures to reduce cell price plans (increased discounts for those opting for discounted plans rather than subsidies, and the telecom bill discount for the underprivileged and the elderly). However, net profit soared 15% QoQ to KRW1.05tn. Equity-method income from SK Hynix (000660.KS, BUY) hit a record high of KRW981bn. Mobile ARPU slipped 0.7% QoQ to KRW32,070 but the pace of decline slowed. The pace will decelerate further because 1) the discounted-plan-over-subsidy plan was introduced in Sep 2017 and 2) the potential upselling effect following the launch of the 5G service in 2019. Meanwhile, the non-MNO business continues to grow, with revenue increasing 26% YoY and subscriber net-additions reaching 110,000. The mobile media service platform Oksusu has 9.46mn registered users (+17% YoY) and 7mn MAU (+29% YoY). We note the realization of the non-MNO business’ value and the possibility of an increased dividend on the back of higher dividend income from SK Hynix. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW320,000.

