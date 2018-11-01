The Market Is Not Done Selling

We would advise you to keep a keen eye on the 10-year Italian yield.

A confidence crisis can be triggered at any moment by anything - a bad inflation figure out of the US, a trade escalation, declining world growth, etc.

The crisis is still just lingering, but it's difficult to imagine what is going to reverse this situation, and as a result, an evaporation of confidence looms large.

The reason is not only growth deceleration in the eurozone. It's the rising Italian yield triggering a credit squeeze and capital flight and the end of QE in December looming.

The situation on the ground in Italy is deteriorating fast, with growth coming to a complete halt. The debt/GDP ratio will rise further as a result of the expansionary budget.

One would think that the market had enough reasons for getting into a funk in October. Here is a veritable wall of worry - take your pick - from MarketWatch:

Policy mistake by the Federal Reserve.

Rising interest rates that could make borrowing more expensive.

A slowdown in global economic growth exemplified in China weakness.

An overall breakdown in stocks, represented in equities trading at multi-month lows.

Midterm election jitters, which have seasonally resulted in some jitters in U.S. markets.

Seasonal October volatility, which has tended to translate into choppy trade.

Worries that the U.S. economy is in the late stages of its expansion and due for a recession.

Brexit.

Italy's budget crisis.

The looming end of quantitative easing in Europe.

The political implications of the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Worries about the health of emerging markets outside of China.

Signs from U.S. companies that they are seeing earnings growth slowing.

U.S.-China trade relations which may be exacerbating Beijing's economic malaise.

Growing deficits partly derived from President Donald Trump's corporate tax cuts in 2017.

Weakness in the banking sector which hasn't benefited from rising interest rates.

Softness in transports, which Dow theorists tend to follow as a gauge of the health of the market.

A rotation of investors out of growth stocks and into those names viewed as value.

Major cracks in the housing market.

A weak earnings outlook.

While we're rallying on Wednesday (October 31) with the Nasdaq up over 2% at pixel time, it doesn't appear that any of these issues are settled, most notably Italy's budget crisis. From the NYT (our emphasis):

Economic growth in the eurozone has fallen to its slowest pace in more than four years, and Italy is not growing at all, according to figures released Tuesday. The snapshot is likely to sharpen political divisions in the European Union and make the region more vulnerable to the forces rattling financial markets. The eurozone grew 0.2 percent from July through September compared with the previous quarter, according to the European Union statistics agency. Separately, Italy’s government statistics office said growth during the third quarter was zero as manufacturing slumped.

We had a simple thesis on Italy's situation. If it cannot improve public finances during periods of economic tailwinds, these are set to deteriorate during economic headwinds.

Well, these headwinds are now arriving much faster than we imagined, and the situation is much more serious than we thought even a couple of weeks ago, which is why we feel compelled to revisit the story so soon after our previous entry.

These headwinds that are arriving look to be at least in part self-inflicted. Here is Lorenzo Bini-Smaghi, even before the worrying economic figures came out, from The Telegraph (our emphasis):

Italy’s economy is already on the cusp of recession and faces an imminent credit crunch as Brussels piles on the pressure, with increasingly dangerous knock-on effects for the rest of Europe. Lorenzo Bini-Smaghi, chairman of Societe Generale and a former member of the ECB board, said events were repeating the onset of the eurozone debt crisis in 2011 when surging bond yields caused a contraction in credit. “Italy is going straight into a wall,” he said. “The economy risks tipping into recession in the fourth quarter. The banks have already cut loans over the summer, as soon as the spreads began to rise. The Italian government has not understood this. You can’t see the wall yet, but the crash is going to be violent,” he said.

The mechanism described is simple. The prospect of the ECB ending its bond buying program at the end of the year and the new populist Italian government's plan for an expansionary budget has freaked out Italian bond markets.

The resulting rise in yields is squeezing bank capital (as they are sitting on large portfolios of Italian government bonds), to which they respond with curtailing lending.

Is this going to stop, let alone reverse, anytime soon? Well, consider the following chart:

For the past four years, the ECB has been the only net buyer of Italian government bonds. This is going to stop in a couple of months. So, we now have the following lethal cocktail:

The biggest buyer of Italian bonds disappears from the market.

The new Italian government has proposed a budget that will take the deficit to 2.4%, a full 1.6% points above the target until recently. Given debt dynamics, the public debt/GDP ratio will start rising again, freaking out the bond market.

The effect on bank capital produces a credit crunch, which is reducing growth further and might very well tip the economy into a recession, which is going to accelerate the increase in the debt/GDP ratio.

These are realistic prospects. In fact, they are already happening in the real economy, even if the processes are gradual.

The big problem is that financial markets adapt much faster to this new reality on the ground, and this will reinforce the dynamic through bond market selling, creating self-reinforcing feedback loops:

Higher bond yields increase refinancing cost for the public sector, worsening public finances.

Higher bond yields crimp bank capital, leading to a credit crunch, lower economic growth and worsening public finances, and raising the prospects of bank bailouts (as Italian banks are already sitting on a mountain of bad loans).

The prospect of an escalating crisis leads to capital flight, which tightens monetary conditions in Italy.

The latter is what can make the situation unsustainable pretty quickly. One has to understand how the euro hobbles the situation here - capital flight from a country which has its own currency sets of compensating mechanisms:

It devalues the currency, giving the economy a competitiveness boost (at least temporarily, until prices catch up).

Money doesn't leave the country, there is no monetary contraction.

But in the eurozone, euros can be parked anywhere. When they move from Italy to Germany, it creates a monetary contraction in Italy. This can quickly escalate when people start withdrawing their money from banks and open accounts abroad.

We've seen what this does with a country's banking system when it happened in Greece in 2015. Banks were bled dry, and the ECB played a dubious role by refusing emergency cash injections.

We're not there yet, and there was a little respite from the ratings agencies, as S&P didn't downgrade Italian debt.

Given the nature of the situation described above, the question is simply one of whether we're going to have a protracted crisis or an imminent one. The ultimate measure of things is simply the Italian 10-year yield. From Bloomberg:

While the rise (and in particular, the ever-widening difference with the German yield) is worrying as it worsens conditions on the ground, it probably isn't yet in territory where it will trigger an imminent crisis.

Can a crisis be avoided?

It could be our lack of imagination, but quite frankly, we don't see how a crisis is going to be avoided:

Present bond yields already force banks to curtail credit, leading to economic stagnation (or worse) with all the implications this has for public finances.

The end of QE is going to remove the most significant source of demand for Italian bonds.

That is, the situation on the ground is already worsening significantly, and considerable capital flight is ensuing already. Given the number of positive feedback loops, this is really uncomfortable. The fact that growth has come to a standstill in Italy, and eurozone growth is also decelerating markedly, could easily make a mockery of Italy's budget figures.

At present, the 2.4% deficit projected for next year is already off a lot from the 0.8% which Italy has to achieve according to the Growth and Stability Pact, and is also roughly the deficit that stabilized the debt/GDP ratio around present levels (132%).

But worsening economic conditions can easily blow up the deficit further, i.e., even without an acute crisis, the debt/GDP ratio is set to deteriorate. If the conditions on the ground keep on worsening, at some stage this will trigger a fall in confidence and a spike in bond yields, and then we're in the acute phase of the crisis.

What could avert this? We only really see two candidates:

Improving economic situation

Backdown of the Italian government over its proposed budget

It's possible that the decrease in eurozone growth is a mere blip, although it has been going on for a couple of quarters. However, with respect to Italy, that seems the result of the situation itself - a slow credit crunch choking growth out of the economy as a result of rising yields, combined with monetary tightening from capital flight. This isn't likely to go away anytime soon, especially given the end of QE in December. Which leaves a change of heart of the Italian government as the most likely way out.

As we argued in a previous article, that isn't likely to happen anytime soon, as it would be political suicide. If you doubted that judgement, see here, from Pressreader:

Lega eco­nomics spokesman Clau­dio Borghi told The Tele­graph last week that the EU can ex­pect “Ar­maged­don” if it tries to force Italy to its knees. “They will find that the cri­sis is not Greece squared, but Greece cubed,” he said. This would be a thou­sand times worse.” How­ever, the Lega surge in the polls has peaked. Crit­i­cism is mount­ing within Italy. The EU has made no se­cret of their strat­egy of us­ing “mar­ket dis­ci­pline” – or “spread war­fare” – to break re­sis­tance. There is no sign yet that Rome is will­ing to back down. Mat­teo Salvini, the Lega strong­man, re­mained de­fi­ant yes­ter­day. “We were elected to change things,” he said.

That is, the government needs to be forced by circumstance and really seen as having no alternative, heroically defying the "Eurocrats" long enough to maintain political credibility.

And there is another danger for the markets. A protracted crisis is forcing the dollar up against the euro, which in itself isn't good for markets, as it eats into earnings growth in the US and reduces world liquidity, increasing emerging market risk.

The euro is already down quite a bit against the dollar this year, and has resumed its downward trend this month:

Conclusion

Markets are jubilant today, the last day of a bloody October. Italy might have been a side show, just as the China-US trade tensions were a side show for much of the year - but with respect to Italy, the situation on the ground is deteriorating alarmingly. A credit crunch and capital flight have already squeezed the growth out of the Italian economy, and combined with a loose budget, public finances will deteriorate rapidly.

This could trigger a confidence crisis at any moment, and barring an embarrassing political U-turn from the Italian government, we see little that can defuse this situation. The trigger could simply be anything - a bad inflation figure out of the US, a further escalation of the US-China trade war, a world economic slowdown, etc... the list is large.

Luckily, the situation is fairly easy to monitor. Keep a keen eye on the 10-year Italian yield. Four percent yield might be the level where the crisis really starts feeding on itself and confidence evaporates rapidly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.