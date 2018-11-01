Dividend Champions For November 2018

3 new Champions, 1 new Contender, and 5 new Challengers.

About the Dividend Champions List

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from the DRIP Investing Resource Center. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided “as is” with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

Year-End Cleanup

As we head into the final months of the year, the CCC list is shrinking a bit. This is due to the removal of companies which have frozen their dividend over the last two years. As companies declare their final dividends for 2018, those with payouts equivalent to 2017 are removed from the list. This year, a few well-known companies are on the chopping block, including Macy’s, CVS, and Public Storage.

75 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 9.62% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the CCC List is available at the DRIP Investing website and is also attached below:

The CCC universe has dropped to 874 companies. Due to the removal of a number of Challengers from the list, the average dividend streak has jumped to 13.8 years. Due to the recent correction, the average yield has jumped to 2.89% from 2.67% the previous month.

Additions to Challengers: Ameren Corp (AEE), Crown Castle International Corp (CCI), Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB), OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC), Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI).

Promotions:

Brown & Brown (BRO), Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI), and United Technologies (UTX) have been promoted to Champions.

WestRock Company (WRK) has been promoted to Contender.

Deletions:

The following have been removed due to a frozen dividend (2018 payout was equivalent to 2017 payout): AZZ, BGG, CVS, ETH, FLS, FNHC, FOXA, HASI, HBI, M, NGHC, PEB, PSA, RPT, SIR, SUN, UBOH, ZBH.

AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) eliminated its dividend in anticipation of a going private transaction.

Aquesta Financial Holdings (OTCPK:AQFH) was removed due to a dividend cut.

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) was acquired by Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) and renamed to Energy Transfer LP (ET).

First Connecticut Bancorp (FBNK) was acquired by People’s United Financial (PBCT).

Andeavor (ANDV) has been acquired by Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC).

CoBiz Financial (COBZ) has been acquired by BOK Financial (BOKF).

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (CQH) has been acquired by Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG).

Convergys Corp (CVG) has been acquired by SYNNEX Corp (SNX).

EdR (EDR) has been acquired by Blackstone (BX).

Charts of the Month

These are based on Dividend Champions only (excludes Contenders and Challengers).

