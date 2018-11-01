Looking To The Futures

By Mike Zarembski

No Bounce for Soybean Prices

Fundamentals:

U.S. soybean producers have some tough choices to make. With 72% of this season's crop already harvested, and the prospects for a large carryover going into next season, will producers sell at current prices or place beans into storage in the hopes of a price recovery in 2019?

To help answer those questions - as well as provide some fundamental guidance to traders on the potential effects of producers' actions on soybean prices next year - we first need to analyze what's currently happening in the cash market for soybeans.

Let's start by looking at U.S. soybean exports. The USDA reported that U.S. soybean exports for the 2018-19 marketing year are currently running at just over 13% of the USDA forecast. The 5-year average for this time of year is closer to 18%. Slower export sales are being reflected in weaker-than-normal basis levels, which are running 30 to 70 cents below the average for this time of year.

The soybean futures term structure is in a widening contango, where deferred month futures contracts trade at a premium to near-term expiration months. For example, the January 2019 vs. July 2019 soybean spread is currently trading at a 39 ½ cent January discount to the July contract. This is down from a nearly 20-cent January premium to July back in late May. A widening contango can make it more attractive for producers to store soybeans, as opposed to selling to the cash market at harvest, as long as storage is available and the cost of storage is less than the spread differential. Of course, this does not take into the account the liquidity needs for funds that may occur, but it does give general guidance as to how producers may handle their newly harvested crop.

With China's imposed tariffs on U.S. soybeans, much of China's soybean purchases have come from South America and, in particular, Brazil. Increased sales of Brazilian beans to China have raised cash prices in Brazil, which is encouraging producers there to allocate additional acres to soybeans when planting for the coming season. The potential for increased South American production, along with expectations that U.S producers may choose to hold more beans in storage this year, could lead to a much larger global soybean carryover in 2019. This could act as a weight on any price rally, as producers would be encouraged to sell soybeans out of storage should futures prices attempt to rally on news events - such as a trade deal with China or potential weather issues.

Technicals:

Looking at the daily chart for January 2019 soybean futures, we notice after a brief attempt to rally above the 100-day moving average, prices have once again resumed their downtrend with a new 5-week low as of this writing. While the market has found some support near the 845.00 price level in the past several months, it may be difficult to hold this time given the multiple attempts at this price level, along with a rather weak reading of 38.67 on the 14-day RSI. The so-called "bear trap" that occurred in mid-September when prices fell as low as 826.25 now appears to be the next major support level for the January contract. We find resistance at the October 15 high of 906.25.

Contract Specs: January 2019 Soybeans (SF19)

Trading Calendar:

Employment Cost Index: 8:30 a.m. ET

Chicago PMI: 10:00 a.m. ET

EIA Energy Stocks: 10:30 a.m. ET

Dairy Products: 3:00 p.m. ET

First Notice Day: November Copper, Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, Soybeans & Rice

Last Trading Day: October Fed Funds & Live Cattle, November Brazilian Real, Gasoline & Heating Oil, December Brent Crude Oil

Last Trading Day Options: October Fed Funds & EOM E-mini S&P 500, November Lumber