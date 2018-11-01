Charting Unusual Late-Cycle Fiscal Stimulus In The U.S.

How can investors navigate volatility arising from late-cycle fiscal stimulus?

With unemployment already low at around 4%, the U.S. shift toward fiscal expansion late in this economic cycle goes against what we’ve seen for much of the past 70 years. As the chart shows, the government has typically spent counter-cyclically during economic declines to boost hiring and cut unemployment.

Today’s fiscal stimulus paired with limited slack in labor markets could spur volatility, given higher risks to both the upside (faster GDP growth) and the downside (rising inflation and reduced “firepower” for policymakers in the next downturn). To navigate these uncertainties, we think investors should focus on strategies offering diversification and the flexibility to respond to changing conditions, potentially moving away from more benchmark-constrained strategies.

Disclosure: All investments contain risk and may lose value. Diversification does not ensure against loss. Statements concerning financial market trends are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. There is no guarantee that these investment strategies will work under all market conditions or are suitable for all investors and each investor should evaluate their ability to invest long-term, especially during periods of downturn in the market. Investors should consult their investment professional prior to making an investment decision.

This material contains the opinions of the manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. ©2018, PIMCO.