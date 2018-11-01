Barbarians At And Inside The Gate

Doug Noland and Michael Oliver are return guests on this week's radio program.

In 56 BC, Cicero wrote: "A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves among those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself." While many express concerns about 7,000 "barbarians" at the U.S. southern border, the origin of a more threatening global financial insolvency is the poisonous Keynesian religion that fosters unrealistic dreams driving the world to financial Armageddon.

Doug reports on the financial pulse of global markets and provides helpful advice on how to navigate financially troubled waters ahead and Michael shares his structure and momentum market advice.

Doug Noland is currently Portfolio Manager for the Tactical Short Strategy at McAlvany Wealth Management. Previously, Doug served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Federated Equity Management Company, overseeing the Prudent Bear Fund and Prudent Global Income Fund. Doug served as Portfolio Manager and Strategist of David W. Tice & Associates, Inc. He served at David Tice & Associates, Inc., from 1999 to 2008. Mr. Noland was a Trader, Portfolio Manager and Analyst for short-biased hedge funds, including G.W. Ringoen & Associates, from 1990 to 1998. He has received an M.B.A. from Indiana University and a B.S. in Accounting and Finance from the University of Oregon.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.