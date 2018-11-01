Kinder Morgan: Can The Management Fuel Its Ambitions?

Wiping off prior losses, the company starts to get back in the game with decent figures.

I’ll be honest with you. Kinder Morgan (KMI) did not have it easy in the past few years. Oil price crisis, missing estimates and probably a couple of bad management decisions as well. Investors didn’t have it easy either! Share price drop and dividend slashed in a major way. Some of KMI’s metrics still raises red flags today. I have to say though, since 2017, it seems like the management regained confidence and is ready to get back into investors' portfolios. Are investors ready to do the same and wipe up those prior losses?

Understanding the Business

Source: Kinder Morgan 2017’s Factsheet

Kinder Morgan Inc. is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Owning interests or directly operating nearly 84,000 miles of pipelines and 152 terminals, KMI is not to take lightly. Natural gas pipelines are their main pride. 70,000 miles of pipelines are dedicated to this resource, moving around 40% of the total consumption in America.

KMI’s customers are diversified. Of course, oil companies made the list, but shippers, local distributions centers and other businesses across many industries. Those customers are mostly using KMI’s fee-based services as 91% of their cash flows are from these type of contractual agreements.

As you may have noticed, the company does not benefit from geographic diversification and would hardly be able to do so. KMI does benefit from the fact that gas, oil and CO 2 still fuel our industries. The fact they are almost everywhere in the US area and connected to every major gas resource comes as a huge help. And what fuels KMI? A healthy 11,000 employees all over the territory.

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

This latest quarter was primarily driven by the Trans Mountain pipeline sale to the Government of Canada. The $4.5B sale did not go as smooth as they wish it did, with strong opposition in the western region of Canada. Nonetheless, the sale went through, meaning for shareholders a probable distribution in late 2018 or early 2019. The proceeds are also said to go towards KMI’s debt, which could greatly improve their balance sheet.

Following the same train of thoughts, the company also finalized less than a week later their decision to invest in the Permian Highway pipeline project. Part of KMI’s business strategy does revolve around non-organic growth by acquisitions and investments. The other main part focuses on their fee-based services offered to their customers.

Latest quarter in a flash

On October 17th, the company reported the following results:

EPS of $0.21, in line with market’s expectations, $0.06 jump from prior year

Revenue of $3.52B, a 7.2% increase from 2017’s Q3, but a $50M miss for current market expectations

Declared dividend of $0.20/share, an annualized $0.80 for shareholders

KMI’s CEO, Steve Kean added a few words on those figures:

“We closed the Trans Mountain transaction on August 31 and then made a final investment decision on the Permian Highway Pipeline Project less than a week later. Our three-year campaign to strengthen KMI’s balance sheet reached an important milestone […]”

Dividend Growth Perspective

When looking back at the company’s dividend history, investors should feel uncomfortable. Prior to 2016, KMI’s dividend output was strong and pleasing, sustained by multiple projects. The oil price crisis did take back its dues afterward. Dividend was slashed to $0.125. The situation did not change much for the energy company, which is not a good sign.

Source: Ycharts

In today’s market, I would say a 3.5% target is sustainable and reasonable in terms of dividend yield. Back in late 2015, when it was over the 5% mark, caution was in order. Since then, it has dropped drastically (as their price and dividend did the same) but is slowly getting back the lost progress.

Source: Ycharts

This chart confirms in a way what I was afraid of. The company can’t sustain such dividend payout indefinitely. I understand KMI went through a whole bargain process for the sale of Trans Mountain, but seesaw charts like this one aren't a good indicator of sustainability.

Potential Downsides

Energy companies are always exposed to commodity prices. A steep drop in oil price can quickly result in millions of dollars in losses. KMI’s management argues that 91% of their cash flows are fee-based (which are far much less exposed to the simple sale price of a barrel), and a total of 97% of those cash flows are hedged.

This last point brings another important factor in play - operation costs. On top of constantly hedging pretty much all of their cash flows, the company needs to cope with climbing operating costs. Pipeline maintenance, developing new facility, facing legal or taxation issues as well as the constant opposition to these projects. Environmental laws are slowly tipping the balance in favor of the population wanting to get rid of such facilities.

Valuation

Seeing the below chart, I would be concerned as an investor. So little consistency can’t bring a proper growth model. Volatility showed here mostly comes from the uncertainty of the whole market against the energy sector, in which they can only wait it out.

Source: Ycharts

In order to use a DDM, I am using an annualized dividend of $0.80 along with a 10% discount rate, reflecting the slightly higher risk of the industry. A 10% short term growth rate was used, followed by a slower 5% going forward.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.80 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $37.71 $29.76 $24.48 10% Premium $34.57 $27.28 $22.44 Intrinsic Value $31.42 $24.80 $20.40 10% Discount $28.28 $22.32 $18.36 20% Discount $25.14 $19.84 $16.32

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Intrinsic value from the model does not match exactly the market’s sentiment. On paper, the stock would be undervalued. If inputs are accurate, investors could profit from the $7 gap we can currently see. Taking factors not incorporated in the model (mindset of new generations, environmental footprint, etc.) I would not be entirely convinced to categorize the stock as undervalued.

Final Thought

I have to admit, KMI’s management did a good job in the last few years to straighten the company’s balance sheet. Financial years 2015-2016 were not easy for the company nor the investors. Recent stimulation on the market seems to stir things up a bit, which will ultimately be the test here.

As management pointed out, proceeds from the recent Trans Mountain sale should be felt in the investors' wallets. Investors seeking a reliable income source should be very cautious. With so many uncertainties floating around the company’s future, I would say it’s a hold. Despite what numbers can say, I cannot flash a green light on this stock. I might just need a bit more fuel to get me going!

Disclosure: We do not hold KMI in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.