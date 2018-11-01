Has The Market Run Out Of Bounces?

By Jerry Wagner

All summer long, it was repeated. The weekend would come, and the deserted backyard across the lake from me would fill with tiny people.

The attraction? In addition to their lakeside, grandma and grandpa had bought a trampoline.

As the weekend days went by, there was a steady line of would-be bouncers. Once they climbed or were lifted on board the enclosed apparatus, the bouncing would commence. It always seemed to follow the same pattern: a testing-out period when only tentative moves were tried, then a constant rate of hopping, a burst of enthusiasm, followed by a slowdown, and finally, a complete collapse.

It seems like our financial markets often follow the same pattern. Investors are at first slow to get involved in a market rally, then they get on board, get enthused, then the rally begins to run out of steam, and it finally grinds to a halt.

With the kids across the lake, the order of these events is pretty consistent. It follows the sequence outlined for most. But every now and then, there is one child that just can't get enough of the trampoline. He jumps with vigor for longer than most. While he slows down to catch his breath, he always seems to get a second wind and start the cycle all over again. Finally, Mom and Dad have to catch him and drag him out before he's done.

While the stock market usually follows the same cycle from beginning to end, there are plenty of variations to keep investors guessing. But as we found out in 2000, and again in 2007, eventually there comes a time when investors have to get off the market trampoline.

We are in the second-longest rally on record. For 10 years, we have enjoyed the rhythmical bounces upward in the stock market averages. Many new highs have been hit this year already.

Yet, even the most enthusiastic trampolinist eventually runs out of energy. The question currently is, "Has the market finally run out of energy to move higher?"

History tells us that stocks can go higher than they have during this rally. While it is one of the longest in time, it is not the greatest in profits. It gained 582% in the rally from the 1987 low, yet it has "only" gained 330% to the top this time.

Still, there are plenty of indicators that suggest that the 10-year rally is either over or nearing its top. But as in the past, there are also contradictory signs that we have at least one more bounce in store.

Reporting season

Earnings gains stemming from the Trump tax cut have been propelling stocks to new heights this year. But while earnings reports are still beating expectations at a comfortable 62%-plus rate, revenues, which are often their precursor, have fallen to a beat rate of only 50% on this reporting cycle. Yet, earnings continue to grow at over a 20% rate, shrinking the price-to-earnings ratio and increasing the value apparent in the market.

More concerning, the market, as we saw last quarter, is not reacting all that positively to earnings again this quarter. While the average gain for a company beating its earnings estimates has historically been about 1.89%, this quarter such stocks have only garnered a 0.09% gain on the day that they reported.

Divergence

Global stock markets seem to have already plunged into a bear market. Eleven of 23 stock markets around the world have fallen the requisite 20% from their highs to qualify as such. Yet, the U.S. market is the closest to its 52-week high of any of the markets, and the S&P's decline of less than 1% year to date is the second best in the world.

Although the S&P has fared well, the average stock in the 500-stock index has not. Instead, it has fallen more than 20% and is also in bear market territory. Twenty percent of the index components are actually down more than 30%! This is due to the index being cap-weighted. The large-capitalization (shares outstanding times price) stocks dominate the index and have enjoyed the best gains on this rally, while the average-size stock has lagged badly.

The economy

While economies around the world have been suffering for most of this year, ours has been enjoying a magnificent run. Yet, although the numbers here in the U.S. are still fantastic, there are signs that we may be near the top of this bounce.

Housing, which is usually an early indicator of the future direction of the economy, has been weak all summer, and the latest monthly measures continue to be soft. GDP grew at a terrific 3%-plus growth rate this quarter - a rate not seen in eight years of the last administration - but it trailed the second quarter's 4%-plus growth rate. Last week, 13 of the 20 economic reports were below economists' expectations. A year ago, the split was in the opposite direction.

The Fed

The Federal Reserve continues to raise rates, and that is perhaps the overriding theme to the present market. The Fed members in their talks around the nation seem to be especially bellicose, indifferent to the effect their actions seem to be having on the economy and stocks.

The Fed board members seem focused exclusively on the tight labor market. They indicate little concern that the economy (and especially housing) may be rolling over. And somehow it seems lost on them that their own preferred measure of inflation (by law their twin mandate, together with employment) is showing no signs of having even reached its historic average! My guess is that they will not end up enacting all of the hikes they have been suggesting.

The trend

The technical picture, too, is increasingly more negative. On the S&P 500, both the daily and the weekly major trend lines have broken to the downside. Yet, the monthly trend line of the Nasdaq remains intact, as it has been since 2009.

Market history

Market history and seasonality also present a mixed picture. Declines of the present magnitude in October suggest continued weakness in November. Even the "Santa Claus rally" typically tends to occur closer to Santa's coming in such circumstances. We saw this in 1987 and 2008.

At the same time, political seasonality seems supportive. Regardless of whether or not the House flips in party, historically, the market has, on average, gained ground during the rest of the year in a midterm election year.

The studies also show that a divided Congress is the worst outcome. Historically, control of both houses by the Republicans is second best and control of both by the Democrats is best.

However, taking out of the equation the fact that it is a midterm election year, there is one election scenario with a losing return at year-end. Unfortunately, that scenario is what is being predicted by most pundits - that is, an election outcome with a House controlled by the Democrats and a Senate controlled by the Republicans.

Two Different Midterm Results

A Divided Congress Versus an All-Republican Version

Average DJIA returns since 1885

It's an interesting chart. With a divided Congress, the historical results start out better (contrary to popular consensus) and then suffer in December. In contrast, a Republican majority in both houses has meant a decline at first (not what is expected either), followed by a rally into year-end.

Further, note that our Political Seasonality Index (available post login in our Solution Selector under the Domestic Tactical Equity category) points to positive results with a year-end rally, regardless of the outcome of the elections.

Market update

With 3% to 4%-plus declines on the stock market indexes, October has lived up to its reputation as a turnaround month. At the moment, it looks like the month could justify its classification as a correction all by itself, as the S&P 500 has sunk close to 9% already. At -8.8%, it is already the eighth-worst October on record. If it stays at the present levels, it will be the worst October since 2009.

Of course, with stocks falling last week, the typical market safe haven investments - bonds and gold - gained value. But it is of note that only gold and short-to-intermediate-term Treasurys are up for the month of October.

The bounce?

One characteristic of the recent decline has been its velocity. After making an all-time high on the first trading day of October, the S&P 500 fell 9.4% in 24 days. A fall of 9.4% or greater in less than five weeks has only happened four times since 1928.

Each time this has occurred, stocks have bounced higher. One week later, they have averaged a gain of 3.65%, versus the average weekly gain of the S&P 500 of 0.15%. In fact, gains have been substantial for one month, three months, and six months later!

If one expands the filter to include losses from a market top of 7.5% in five weeks, the number of occasions increases to 18. But a bounce is still what the data suggests. In addition, our friends at Quantifiable Edges point out that after a likely decline on Monday (10/29), the seasonality points strongly (94% of the time since 1984) toward a one-week bounce in the averages.

In the end, what will it be? Will investors bounce higher on the market trampoline, or will the Fed's continued tightening pull them off. Only time will tell for sure, but for the time being, the trampoline's staying out.