Stuart Levings

Thanks, Jon. Good morning, and thanks for joining our call. We continue to see strong operating results this year with another low loss ratio of 14% for the quarter. While housing markets continue to normalize, they are generally well-balanced and employment remains strong, which is positive for our longer-term business performance.

As part of our ongoing focus on capital efficiency, we are pleased to have completed another $50 million share buyback during the quarter. We also announced a 9% increase in our ordinary dividend underscoring our view that business fundamentals remain strong.

For the quarter, we delivered net operating income of $121 million, up 3% over the prior quarter. This generated an operating return on equity of 12% and diluted operating earnings per share of $1.35, up 3% over the prior quarter. The strength of our business model is demonstrated in our consistent results over the past few years due to our high quality insurance portfolio and the strong macroeconomic environment.

Premiums written totaled $196 million, down $5 million or 3% over the prior year period. While volumes of new insurance written were relatively consistent year-over-year for both transactional and portfolio insurance, the average portfolio insurance premium rate was lower this quarter, reflecting a shift towards lower loan-to-value mortgages.

We ended the quarter with an MCT ratio of 171%, 6 points above our desired operating range of 160% to 165%. We continue to generate excess capital as our older larger books mature and the business generates strong earnings. Taken together with the implementation of OSFI's new MICAT guideline in January next year, we anticipate a meaningful increase in the amount of surplus capital available for redeployment over the next few years.

Our capital priorities remain focused on supporting our core business volume and ordinary dividend along with opportunistic deployment of available excess capital. Capital redeployment will be a very active part of our strategy next year as we strive to operate closer to our desired entity operating range, but will depend on factors including market conditions, share price and the availability of other strategic opportunities for business diversification. Our book value at $45 per share continues to grow, up 7% over the prior year period.

Turning to the economy, we are encouraged by the ongoing strength and labor markets across many regions of the country, and believe that although housing markets in major urban centers continue to moderate, they are generally well-balanced and the risk of a material decline in house prices remained low.

As previously discussed, housing market activity has been soft year-to-date since the introduction of the B20 stress test requirement, resulting in a smaller mortgage originations market. For the most part, we've been able to maintain new insurance volumes in line with the prior year due to market share gains, and improvements in the quality of mortgage applications which have positively impacted our approval rate.

We were pleased to see agreement in principle to the new U.S, Mexico, Canada trade agreement, which reduce the risk of an economic downturn. That said, it also paved the way for a more hawkish stance by the Bank of Canada with potential of a 3 to 4 rate increases in 2019.

When we think about the potential impact of a rising rate environment, we need to consider three key areas of our business: new insurance written, investment income, and losses on claims. It's clear that rising rates will be positive for bond yields and thus [ph] investment income over the long-term.

However, it will also put pressure on homebuyer affordability to the extent that the qualifying rate increases. In our view, posted mortgage rates already reflect much of the rising rate environment. However, there is potential for a modest increase over the next year or so.

That said, we believe income growth, tight mortgage spread, and household formation will be positive for demand in 2019, resulting in a new originations market similar in size to the current year. Longer-term, we believe the fundamentals supporting first-time homebuyers remains strong supported by economic stability and a robust Canadian immigration strategy.

When it comes to losses on claims, we do not anticipate a significant increase in delinquencies as interest rates continue to rise, given strong job gains and income growth. In addition, mortgage insurers have access to loan modification solution, such as extended amortizations for those who do feel payment pressure during the mortgage renewal process, further reducing the likelihood of default.

As previously noted, we expect our loss ratio to gradually rise towards our long run pricing level of 20% to 25% over the next few years. This normalization contemplates a balanced housing market and stable economy, but also the potential impact of rising rates on unsecured debt. Consistent with the prior quarter, our loss ratio continues to normalize from the low level we experienced in the prior year.

For now, the economy remains very supportive with unemployment rates at near record lows and we’re maintaining our full-year expected loss ratio range of 10% to 20%.

With that, I will turn it over to Phil for a deeper look at our financial results.

Philip Mayers

Thanks, Stuart, and good morning. We're very pleased with our third quarter financial results with net operating income of $121 million, underpinned by a loss ratio of 14%. These results reflect our strong portfolio quality, disciplined risk management routine, and a stable macroeconomic environment.

Premiums earned $169 million were down slightly over the prior quarter. This sequential decrease predominantly reflects the seasoning of our 2018 and 2017 books of business which are relatively smaller than the 2016 and 2015 books. In the quarter, losses and claims of $23 million were modestly lower sequentially by $2 million. The result in loss ratio of 14% was relatively consistent quarter-over-quarter, reflecting the economic strength in most region.

New delinquencies net of cures of 328 were lower by 32 sequentially, as decreases in the Atlantic region and Ontario were partially offset by modest increases in Québec and the Pacific region. Expenses of $32 million were modestly down from the prior quarter and the result in expense ratio of 19% remained within management's expected range of 18% to 20%.

Our investment portfolio contributed $54 million of operating investment income, including $6 million of realized income from our interest rate hedging program. Operating investment income was modestly higher quarter-over-quarter, but increased by $10 million year-over-year. Overall, our third quarter financial results were strong.

Fully diluted operating EPS was up by 3% sequentially at $1.35, operating return on equity was consistent quarter-over-quarter at 12%, and book value per share increased by 7% year-over-year to $45.

Turning to underwriting performance. We continue to deliver strong underwriting income in the third quarter with a combined ratio of 32%. We expect premiums earned to be flat to modestly higher for 2018 after growing by 6% in 2017. However, premiums earned in the fourth quarter may be modestly lower as compared to the third quarter.

Over the past five quarters, loss ratios have ranged from a low of 9% to 14%. Based on our strong portfolio quality, favorable economic environment and actual loss performance in 2018 to date, we're maintaining our estimated loss ratio range of 10% to 20% for 2018 as Stuart noted. As a result, we believe the trend of strong underwriting performance will continue for the remainder of the year.

On the investments front, our $6.4 billion portfolio has an estimated pre-tax equivalent book yield of 3.2%. In total, we expect moderately higher operating investment income in 2018 as compared to last year, led by countries [indiscernible] with more interest rate hedging program.

As floating rates have trended higher for the past four months, our portfolio of fixed-for-floating interest rate swaps should contribute approximately $22 million to $24 million of realized income for the full-year. In order to protect the banking stream, we’ve also purchased over $2 billion of interest rate floors at a modest cost. These floors ensure that the operating investment income from our interest rate hedging program should be at least $17 million per year for the next two to three years.

Our capital position continues to be strong with our Minimum Capital Test ratio at 171%, 6 points above the top end of our operating range of 160% to 165%. As Stuart noted, capital management is the top priority, and we've taken several actions recently. These include the execution of another share buyback of $50 million under our Normal Course Issuer Bid, increasing the size of our undrawn syndicated credit facility to $300 million to provide additional financial flexibility, and increasing our quarterly dividend by 9% to $0.51 per share effective in the fourth quarter.

As a reminder, in August, OSFI released the 2019 Mortgage Insurer Capital Adequacy Test or MICAT. We expect to be compliant with this guideline upon its implementation on January 1, 2019, subject to business and market conditions. For 2019, the company expects that the capital impact of the elimination of the one-time updates credit scores for 2015 and prior books should more than offset the 5% increase in the base total asset requirement on existing insurance and force.

Furthermore, the benefit from the transitional arrangement should run off in the first half of 2019. Based on the company's assessment of its anticipated level of new insurance written, ongoing profitability, these [indiscernible] of its insurance and forth, the new MICAT guideline and other regulatory considerations, the company believes that the total regulatory capital requires in 2019 at its targeted operating MICAT range to be lower than under the current framework.

Considering all of these factors, we therefore plan of pursuing a more efficient capital structure in 2019, including operating closer to our targeted MCT operating range of 160% to 165%. Also, new insurance written in 2019 and thereafter will attract the higher level of regulatory capital under MICAT.

At current premium rates, the company believes that its long run pricing return equity for transactional insurance written in 2019 will continue to be 13% or greater, assuming similar portfolio quality for 2018 and a long run loss ratio range of 20% to 25%.

In summary, we are pleased with our recent operating performance. Against this backdrop, we continue to remain focused on striking the right balance between capital strength, flexibility and efficiency.

I will now turn the call back to Stuart to conclude our prepared remarks.

Stuart Levings

Thanks, Phil. We continue to view the fundamentals of our business as very sound. We are entering a transition phase where capital surplus will be a key focus and with the increased certainty that comes from the new MICAT guideline, we believe we are well-positioned to work towards a more efficient capital structure with positive implications for longer-term ROEs. This may permit capital redeployment in the $500 million to $700 million range in 2019.

We remain optimistic about the future of the first-time homebuyer market and believe there are longer-term growth opportunities available as the market adjust to a new interest rate environment and relative stability on the regulatory front. Thanks for listening. That concludes our prepared remarks.

I will now turn the call back to the operator to commence the Q&A.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Geoff Kwan with RBC Capital. Please go ahead.

Geoffrey Kwan

Hi. Good morning. First question I had was just going back to MICAT and the change on -- and the changes in impact on ROE. I wanted to get a sense from you, do you think this has a pretty good chance of leading to another price increase next year? I know there's also a competitive dynamic, but let's -- maybe ask it this way, if you were the market leader in the market, is there something that you think would be likely?

Stuart Levings

Geoff, yes. Stuart here. I think the industry has always responded to capital changes with a pricing response and assuming no change in the loss outlook, that is the appropriate response. At this point, what we would say is, we’re doing our pricing review as our competitors and there's no question that the quality that we're seeing and the improvements in the quality are having a positive impact on our ROEs as a lifetime ROE. So I think it remains to be seen how the industry does respond. In my view, anytime capital changes, pricing should reflect that. That's a statement that I think is true. In reality, we are still very optimistic about the ability to achieve a 13 plus ROE going forward on our new business.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay. And just the second question I had was you made reference in your MD&A about increasing the credit facility as well as the accordion. I know that you got it -- one of your debt issue is maturing in 2020. Just wanted to, kind of, think about how the -- what that -- in terms of the increased credit availability, is it flexibility to refinance that early? Is it, to your point, capital return, given your comments on capital targets, M&A or other factors there.

Philip Mayers

Geoff, it's Phil. The primary reason for the increase with the 2020 maturity, we wanted to size the facility to a similar size in maturity. The maturity is $275 million. So we bumped up the credit facility to $300 million. The way we view that is, financial flexibility been able to refinance that debt in a -- on a floating-rate basis through the facility or pending market conditions whether it's more attracted to do so in the public debt markets. So we view it as financial flexibility. We don't necessarily see that as related to our return on capital comments in our MD&A. We see that being more geared towards organic capital generation rather than through leverage.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay, great. Thank you.

Paul Holden

Thank you. Good morning. So a few questions for you. I guess, starting with the capital deployment, the $500 million to $700 million in 2019. Like how should we think about the timing of that? Like why does it have to wait for 2019? Why can't that be a 2018 event?

Stuart Levings

So, Paul, the real catalyst there is the adoption of the new MICAT guideline on January of next year. So that that would be the initial reason why I would say we would expect that excess capital to then build throughout the year, as we continue to turn a good profit and as the seasoning of the older books generates excess capital. So we would see it as a -- sort of a consistent build throughout 2019. And it's not to say that we couldn't look at some form of capital return in the fourth quarter. We continue to evaluate that every time we get through a quarter, and of course, if the stock is trading at a very attractive level that might be something we would consider. But the quantum that we’re talking about is really a 2019 event. And it is on the strength of the new MICAT guideline coming into play.

Paul Holden

Okay. Are there catalysts we could think about in terms of potential timing on deployment within 2019 then?

Stuart Levings

I think what I would say is that, as we think about how to deal with this excess capital as you’ve heard many times, clearly our first focus is on the core business and making sure we have enough for that and through the extent we see any shifts in that, perhaps in terms of portfolio insurance and new opportunities there, we want to make sure we have enough capital for that. But beyond that, it becomes more opportunistic. So to the extent we got the excess, we would definitely be looking at where the stock is trading relative to our long-term view of its intrinsic value. And if there's an opportunity, we may well jump and take advantage of that. Failing that, I think it will be a more consistent rhythm. And of course with the quantum we're talking about, I think one can safely assume there will be a mix of capital deployment strategies, including both buybacks and special dividends.

Paul Holden

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks for that. In terms of the investment yields, how would I think about the current market yield of 3.2% versus what's available to you through reinvestment today -- the reinvestment rate sort of in the high 3s, is that a reasonable bogey?

Philip Mayers

It's Phil. Paul, I would say reinvestment yields are right around the 3.2. We're primarily a high quality A and above type fixed-income investors. So, when you look at where spreads with those bonds, with a 5-year Canada that’s 2.40, the spreads on a single layer are probably 90 basis points. So we’re right around that 3.2. The other thing of note though is as we go into 2019, to the extent that we execute capital redeployment, that will reduce the size of the investment portfolio. So there is likely to be fewer reinvestment opportunities because of bonds matures, those funds may be used for capital redeployment.

Paul Holden

Right. Okay. That makes sense. So, just -- I mean the one piece of that, I’m a little bit puzzled by as your average yield is -- it has been increasing, and increased in Q3, but yet you're saying the reinvestment rates are roughly equal to the market yield. How do I square those two?

Stuart Levings

Great. Great question. The way I look at that is, we have essentially utilized or maximum appetite for preferred shares. And preferred shares as you know has the higher pre-tax equivalent yield. So that is what’s been driving that increase in the yield. But as we go forward with the reduction in the portfolio size, we won't necessarily be reinvesting in preferred shares on a go forward basis. So that’s why that any new money is more likely to be in the bond market. And bond yields are going to be in that 320 to 340 corridor.

Paul Holden

Okay. That’s helpful. And then final question is just with respect to the commentary you provided on your premium written outlook. It sounds like you’re expecting sort of flat type market and in 2019 even with higher interest rates. Like what would you say is the primary risks to that type of outlook, like volumes are coming out a little bit lower, not a lot, but a little bit lower than you would have expected in 2018. So what do you think is the risk to the 2019 outlook?

Stuart Levings

Well, the risk in my mind is clearly how interest rates behave. I think at this point, our observations are that the 5-year bond yield curve is relatively flat to where it is now and so there isn't necessarily an anticipation of significant increases on that 5-year mortgage rate, which is really the governor now with the qualifying the stress test. So to the extent of that shifts, now we see a more pronounced increase in that 5-year bond yield. I think that would definitely put more pressure on the size of the market for 2019. Our obvious offset to that is market share, right. So what we're thinking about is a flattish market next year with some market share gains to help our NIW align to the extent that the market size is a bit smaller than that. We just have to work a little harder on the market share side to try and maintain our levels of NIW.

Paul Holden

Got it. That’s helpful. Thank you for your time.

Graham Ryding

Good morning. Your long run -- your ROE expectation continues to be 13% plus, despite capital going up by 5% for new business written 2019 and beyond. Is that -- and I don't think you’re assuming pricing increases in there. Is that a reflection of a more efficient capital structures, is that the main offsetting factor here?

Stuart Levings

Graham, it's really a combination of a few things that is certainly as we now have the opportunity to operate closer to our range of 160% to 165% that will help. As you know, we’ve been operating a little higher than that in the past couple of quarters now. And then, secondly, really the quality of that portfolio as we referenced earlier the stress test has while it has shrunk the market, it has certainly taken out a bottom level of quality, the lower credit scores, if you will. The more indebted consumers, if you will, and that has had an impact on our outlook for pricing going forward. So the return profile of 13% plus currently doesn't contemplate any price increase as you pointed out. And it contemplates capital running closer to that 160%, 165%. Obviously, absent the capital increase, it would have been even higher, but the reality is we are still able in our view to achieve our targeted ROEs over the long-term under the current assumptions.

Graham Ryding

And given that assumption, does that sort of work against the argument for pricing increase, if you feel like you can generate a 13% plus ROE? Does that sort of go against the argument that you need a pricing increase?

Stuart Levings

Yes, I think it's fair to say that given the quantum of capital increase is relatively small, given the return profile and given the current loss environment, I will say that the forces are probably not in favor of an industry move towards a higher price increase. That said, academically as I noted earlier, anytime capital increases arguably pricing should reflect that. But I think there are some market realities that we need to acknowledge and realize that there's less of an argument for that in this environment as you know.

Graham Ryding

Fair enough. And then just my last question on the delinquency side. Ontario and BC delinquency rates are noticeably lower than the prairies in Québec. Can you just provide some color on that? Is that a reflection of the, I guess, the strong employment conditions in Ontario, BC relative to those other provinces, or is it that in a combination of just the housing markets been relatively stronger in Ontario, BC, although they’re starting soft?

Stuart Levings

It's both Graham. I mean, the reality is that as we’ve noted in prior calls, the market hasn't softened in the first time homebuyers space anywhere near to the same extent as it has in the higher end. I would say mid to higher end. The first time homebuyers especially see an increased competition. More buyers are moving into that space, so it's been very resilient. That coupled with the very strong employment we see in those two provinces has really showed up last performance in those two markets. And that's why you continue to see such low levels of new delinquencies in those two provinces.

Graham Ryding

Okay. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yes, good morning. First question is around that price increase conversation. How much does the fact that with the premium and a 95% down payment, you are kind of getting pretty close to 100% LTV. How much is that factor into the ability to continue to increase premium rates?

Stuart Levings

Jaeme, it's a really good point. I mean, obviously, as you approach 5%, you’re pretty much at the max. You can't really capitalize beyond a 100% loan-to-value. So that is a factor. However, I would also point out that the capital shift might dictate that you would increase price of different LTVs to a different extent or perhaps you wouldn’t increase the 95% LTV at all, but you might look at increasing the 90% LTV. So in our pricing as we go through that analysis, our indications would certainly be that the increase wouldn’t be equal across all factors. And that's why we still see some potential for an industry response. But to your point, at the 95% LTV, you're getting relatively close to any max that they would be there.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. I agree. That’s fair point. In terms of the regulatory environments, it seems they're going to pause a little on the insurance side. Now with rates sort of backing up, there's a little bit of chatter around what the government might do with the stress test. Do you have any -- granted, it's still very early or not even at normal rates, but do you have any indication or conversations with the regulatory bodies around making the stress test a little bit more dynamic?

Stuart Levings

Yes, that’s a great question. We have certainly been in discussion with regulatory bodies on that very point. And I think there's some acknowledgment that as base rates have continued to rise, the need for the same level of stress may well be different. And I think that as we enter 2019 there is potential for some consideration of a stress test 2.0, if you will, with a little bit more of a dynamic approach in it. Certainly it is early on as you point out and I don't have any clear indication from anyone as to what might actually change. But the acknowledgment that were closer to long-term neutral rates does mean that there's perhaps some thought around change in the structure of the stress test such that it doesn't continue to apply the same level of stress throughout the rate environment as we go into 2019. That would be positive for our market and positive for first time homebuyers because even though management policy could continue, it would no longer put additional pressure on the qualifying ability of first time buyers or buyers in general, I would say, yes.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right. Thank you. Moving to the interest rate hedges, obviously, such a fantastic trade. Decision in this quarter to put in the floors, can you give a sense as to the cost of those floors? What are we thinking about here in terms of quarterly expense that could limit the upside benefit of rising rates on the swaps?

Philip Mayers

Hey, Jaeme. The quarterly cost is going to be less than $1 million. I mean, our total costs over the future three years, the $7 million that when you amortize that quarterly, there will be a nominal impact. It still leaves us some the upside, but we certainly captured downside.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right. Okay. And those swaps, the first one is roll off, sort of mid 21, is that correct?

Philip Mayers

That is correct. So certainly for '19, '20, we’ve sort of got that minimum $17 million income figure locked in.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. And last one for me, just want to, sort of, shine a light look over across to the Australian experience, Genworth Australia, they are obviously having a little bit of a tougher experience than yourself. One of the things that they're citing is moderating housing market, tightening credit standards, increasing mortgage interest rates, what kind of -- in that, kind of, period right now. And the fact that, that environment has had on cure rates. Can you talk just sort of talk about how, obviously, cure rates have been fairly stable in Canada, but how are those factors -- how could those factors impact your experience here in Canada? And how you're thinking about that going forward?

Stuart Levings

Yes, Jaeme, that’s absolutely one of the drivers of why our loss ratio look to normalize over the next couple of years, as you know in a very strong market like we’ve seen cures are very, very frequent not only just through our own work, but just self cures [indiscernible] are in a situation where they’ve lost the employment are able to just sell their home and move on. As you see markets tighten, as you see markets normalize less robust house price, say, or housing sales rather, you're going to see more of those borrowers who have entered into some kind of financial difficulty roll into a delinquency and potentially even into a claim. So we do factor in some moderation in the cure rate as we think about a normalizing loss ratio over the next couple of years, absolutely.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Are you able to quantify that a little bit if I think about the cure rates [indiscernible] penetration targets of 55%, where would you sort of have that turning down to as the loss rate normalizes. Are you able to quantify?

Stuart Levings

It's hard to really put actual numbers on that. I mean what I would say is right now we already see varying cure rates across the country when you think about a market like Alberta, the cure rates are lot lower there, might be only 35% relative to much higher cure rates in Ontario and BC. So that helps to inform us a little bit as you think about a more normal housing market and labor market. Perhaps cure rates come down into the mid 40s. But at this point, we don't have specific numbers in there. We just know that anecdotally and directionally they do come down. Keep in mind, again, it's always hard sometimes we don't know about a cure, right? Sometimes on individuals who got into trouble cure before they even notified us that they were in trouble. So it's not always easy to have an exact handle on the quantum of that other than the ones we do ourselves.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Thank you. That’s it for me.

Tom MacKinnon

Yes. Thanks very much. Good morning. A question with respect to the MICAT capital. I think what you’ve mentioned is for new business written it's going to require a little bit more capital from or for new business written in 2019 and beyond, but then overall, you have lower regulatory capital. So, help me square that. How long before the impact of higher capital for new business written is going to eventually take away from some of the benefits that you're getting in 2019, overall?

Philip Mayers

Yes. Great question, Tom. The one thing to remember is when the new capital framework came into place in 2017, we had to deal one-time update to credit scores in 2015 and prior books of business. And that cost us a couple of hundred million dollars of capital. Now that we’re going back to use an origination credit scores, but holding 5% higher total asset requirement, net-net on the existing enforced business that will be a net positive. So that's why we expect on the enforced portfolio at the end of 2018, as we move into 2019, we will actually see a modest reduction in capital required, and as that book continues to age, that will accelerate. So that's why we don't see -- that’s the rationale for the net decrease in capital on the enforced book. Your point is well taken regarding new book to business will attract higher capital in 2018 booked, does attract. But we need to recall that the 2015 and 2016 book to business were quite large both for transactional and portfolio insurance. And with the smaller market size they’re being replaced with book to business that are moderately smaller and in the case of portfolio insurance, materially smaller. So as we look at it, I think we will adjust to a new normal total level of capital over a 2 to 3 year period of time, and then I think we would -- unless we’ve seen major swings in the size of the market we will see capital stabilize. But for the mid-term, I think we were likely to see a decline in trend in required capital. That doesn't translate in necessarily into a decline in earnings trend, because we had the premium rate increases for the 2017, 2018 and 2019, that will have a much higher average premium rate. So I think that we are going to see some moderation of total capital going forward and we see it as a trend that -- it's a 2019 trend and that trend makes then into 2020.

Tom MacKinnon

And how much would you say you -- how much in terms of excess capital do you generate annually or per quarter?

Philip Mayers

I think in today's current frame work …

Tom MacKinnon

For 2019, under the new frame work.

Philip Mayers

In 2019, well I think our indication of $500 million to $700 million of capital been available for redeployment is really a reflection of the total amount that we expect to generate. That would be a combination of earnings and a reduction in the total capital required. That’s our best estimate at this point in time. So if you sort of divide that by four, I think you get and as Stuart said, it's likely to build through the course of the year. But I think it's reasonable saying, the numbers look somewhere in that $100 million to $125 million to $175 million range.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. Thank you. And you mentioned a long run 20% to 25% loss ratio. Now we can never go and look back and see what it was historically, because the book of business has changed considerably. We've had all kinds of price hikes, we’ve got all kinds of changes in the products since then as well. On top of that, can no longer get no money down for no 40-year amorts [ph]. So we’ve got a significant change in that part of the business as well. So I'm not sure how you actually came up with this 20% to 25%? Like are we under the impression that the unemployment rate really drives this thing, people default on mortgages because they lose their jobs. So when you do the 20% to 25%, what sort of unemployment rate key you’re putting on that assumption?

Stuart Levings

Tom, we really assume almost …

Tom MacKinnon

[Multiple speakers] 20% to 25%.

Stuart Levings

Yes, let me think about that. We think about essentially like I was saying in my commentary, a stable economy which assumes full employment and normalize unemployment rate of let's say, 6.5% to 6.7% and a balanced housing market. And if you had that scenario, you'd actually see losses in Ontario and BC again. Currently as you know we're seeing so few losses in those two provinces. It's really underweight given their representation in our overall portfolio. So the assumption is that you actually start to see normal levels of losses in every region of the country and we're not seeing that today, obviously. But if you were to get back to that scenario, then you would see loss ratios in that 20% to 25% range. Obviously, that's a theoretical scenario. It never really happens that way. You always are going to have some provinces that are firing above that line, and some that are below that line. Historically, Québec and Alberta have always been above that for us with Ontario, BC below, but our outlook contemplates normalization of losses in Ontario, BC and continued improvement in Alberta, perhaps Québec has already seen all of its improvement it's going to have. So that’s kind of how we think about it. But you’re absolutely right, unemployment is the key driver of our losses and certainly you won't see loss ratios really normalizing until you start to see unemployment normalizing. And our view is that it's probably not likely that we will sustain these all-time low unemployment levels for any length of time, especially given the cycle that we are in at this point.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. Thanks for the color.

Geoffrey Dunn

Thank you. Good morning. Just a couple of questions on capital management. I guess, first, how are you thinking about buyback versus specials, and particularly if the stock is trading at or below book value?

Stuart Levings

Geoff, we already do have a lot of discussion on that internally and really our view is that if we think that the stock is trading below what we view as our long run intrinsic value, and you can comment that in a variety of ways, but we do think that that is something that we will continue to monitor. And if we train below that at a meaningful discount to that intrinsic value, we are going to favor buybacks. To the extent that the stock trades above that level, we’re going to favor dividends, special dividends. And certainly as we think about the market we are in right now, the sentiment around housing risk and vulnerability in terms of borrow indebtedness etcetera, we have seen as you know a general downdraft on financial stocks and the stock exposed to housing and consumer indebtedness. So at this point, buybacks look great. I think as we go through 2019, we will have to continue to monitor that and see how it looks relative to our view of the intrinsic value.

Geoffrey Dunn

Okay. And then in terms of the $500 million to $700 million, it sounds to me like, let's just call it round numbers, call it $400 million to $450 million is the earnings for next year and the delta is what you would consider may be excess as of year-end '18. So I’m -- to get the specific numbers, but am I thinking that correctly?

Philip Mayers

I think that's a fair characterization. I think the -- what you describe the excess at the end of 2018, it's something that will emerge throughout 2019. So it's not necessarily excess at the end of 2018, but based on our forward-looking forecast -- internal forecast that is, we would expect that as the older books of business season, in particularly, the 2015 and 2016 large books of business as they season and require less capital. That capital will emerge throughout 2019.

Geoffrey Dunn

Okay. That was my next question. So there's not a lack of a better word, a upfront release that really is an amortized opportunity over the course of the year linked to run off, some of the old books.

Stuart Levings

That’s correct. There's not a [indiscernible] effect.

Geoffrey Dunn

Okay. And then in terms of sort of I think you said you might have a rhythm to your buyback. Are you thinking as much as a daily target or minimum target per day -- for eligible trading day and is there any restriction on daily volume specific to your shares?

Stuart Levings

There is the usual NCIB rules that we will be following and certainly as you know we still have an open NCIB with certain amount of rule on that. And Geoff, which we will continue to try to utilize as the opportunity present itself. But that is definitely what we will dictate how we buy back shares. Once you get beyond, the NCIB, it becomes a bit of a different game as we would have to contemplate SIB to their appointment. That certainly will be something we take into account as we look at our excess capital.

Geoffrey Dunn

Okay. Thanks.

Geoffrey Kwan

Thanks. Just two follow-up questions. When I think about your dividend payout ratio on to your base dividend, as oppose any time to deal in the past you’ve done a special dividend. That is even [ph] somewhere around 37-ish percent on the full-year basis? And when you talk about expecting loss ratios to normalize. So unless your premiums earned increased a lot, your operating efficiency improves a lot and/or your investment income increases a lot, that would seem to suggest the payout ratio is probably going to increase by some degree over the next several years? Is that the way to think about it, or are there other puts and takes that drive, how to take about [indiscernible].

Stuart Levings

Yes, that’s certainly a part of it. I mean, obviously share buybacks do help in the sense that they will decrease the count that is involved. And therefore the quantum of dollars required to service the ordinary dividend, but I think our buy out ratio or payout ratio rather has always been targeted between 35% and 45%. We don't see ourselves getting anywhere close to the upper end of that range over the next couple of years.

Geoffrey Dunn

Okay, thanks. And the just the second question I had was you made a comment about intrinsic value when thinking about the buyback versus other forms of capital return. But if we look at it very simplistically on valuation type on a price to book basis. I mean, if you’re achieving in the ROE of 13%, you wouldn’t expect to stock to be trading at or even below book value. But -- so you would expect that special dividends would be less likely to speed buying back all day -- the stock all day long. Is that a fair way to think about or do you think that given how Genworth has traded since its IPO that maybe you have to take into consideration, maybe that people look at valuing mortgage insurers differently than say, other P&C Insurers or just other financial stocks, probably speaking.

Stuart Levings

I think that’s a fair comment. We are obviously a mono-line mortgage insurer. We obviously have some unique exposure to macroeconomic risks and so therefore we may not trade exactly the same multiples as 13% plus ROE type businesses. However, that said, we’ve always maintained that our intrinsic values north of book value, given the structure of our business model on in premium reserves, and we do look at things like discounted cash flows to really try to come up with a computation of what we think intrinsic value is and our view at this point I would say it is north of book value. So that doesn’t mean we will continue to always buyback -- above book value, because we will be looking at are we trading at a decent discount to our intrinsic value. However, it's not going to certainly limit us to just book value.

Geoffrey Dunn

Okay, great. Thank you.

Graham Ryding

Yes, just talking about moving towards that 13% plus ROE, if we make an assumption that you will be operating in that 20% to 25% loss ratio forecast, when do you think your business will generate an overall ROE of 13% plus?

Stuart Levings

Graham, I would say it's going to take a couple of years still, because what you’re looking at is new business are always in that 13% plus range right now, actually higher with the low loss ratios. But as the loss ratio normalizes, that will be in that 13% plus range. And as you know from our business model, it takes some time for the earned premium to look its way through. So it will probably be a couple of years, but I think we are able to really hang on to this current level of ROE in the interim as we work towards that 13% plus. So it's going to be a nice build over the next couple of years.

Graham Ryding

Okay. Thank you.

Stuart Levings

Thank you very much and thanks again for joining us today. We do appreciate your time. This concludes our third quarter 2018 earnings call.

