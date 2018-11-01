Who Wants To Be An Oligarch?

The article explains the underlying strategy, which is pretty common, and how it applies both to the oligarch and you.

This is so because there are Russian equities with stable and high FCF production available at very low valuations.

A confluence of events is allowing for conditions today to be similar to those when oligarchs built their empires, minus the USSR breakdown.

It's really just there waiting for you

You’ve probably heard about them. Those powerful Russian oligarchs who, from nothing, built huge empires and fortunes to match. They now cruise about in their super yachts, flashing their Rolex-es and trophy wives.

Sure, you’d like to be one of them (unless you were on the wrong side of Putin’s mood). But you aren’t a criminal or got the connections, you think, so you can’t do like they did. Or can you?

What I’m going to say here is that, amazingly, you can actually replicate a large part of what those operators did. You can do it now, for as fate would have it, the market has thrown the necessary requirements at you, temporarily.

“How would that go?” I hear you ask, already thinking of all the Katherines you’d collect. Let me go, step by step.

Step 1 – Find A Large Corporation With High And Stable Earnings And Free Cash Flow, Trading At A Low Valuation

This step is self-evident. During the USSR breakdown, there were many large State-owned companies which were already profitable and had massive asset bases. They also had access to either protected markets or very cheap resources. Think telecoms, energy companies, miners.

At the same time, private capital was scarce. As a result, any selling of shares on those companies was confined to low valuations. And that’s even if the bidding was fair, which it might not have been.

Of course, there’s no USSR breakdown for you now, so you’d have to stick with looking for what might be cheap enough and profitable enough companies right now. As we’ll see, whatever targets you choose would have to generate a lot of free cash flow. And that cash flow would have to be rather stable.

Step 2 – Lever Up And Bid Those Shares

This is where it’s easier for an oligarch. He could lever up, mostly through favors by banks who'd finance him in spite of a lack of collateral (outside of what he'd be buying with the loans).

It’s important that this leverage be non-callable. That is, a simple margin loan would not do, because if the asset he bought dropped in price, he could be forcibly removed from the position. At a bank, offering only the investment itself as collateral, that requires a level of favor.

As a result, this step will have to tame your ambitions. You likely don’t have a way to lever up with non-callable loans. You’d be losing here, both to the Russian oligarch and to Warren Buffett himself, who had access to non-callable insurance float to make his bidding(s).

Still, you could over-allocate to a basket of your candidates, instead of just one like the typical oligarch.

Step 3 – Buy Shares, And Service Your Loan With Their Cash Flow

This is the crux of becoming an oligarch. You will be buying your asset with its own cash flow. Typically, if he took ownership he’d do this through a simple leveraged buyout.

However, there would be situations where he had limited means or the target asset couldn't be bought whole (for being strategic or something). In these cases, he'd likely set up a holding, lever up that holding, and buy a large stake on the target.

The stake being bought being large is very relevant. The oligarch would also need to have a way to influence the target’s management. This is for several reasons (one of which is critical):

To make the asset throw off enough dividends to service his own debt and leave him some extra. This is obviously critical.

This is obviously critical. To influence management and, if possible, improve the asset’s economics. This could be done through an efficiency drive (since he’d be getting Soviet assets which were likely mismanaged). But also through a more aggressive commercial posture, modernization, etc.

To get a few juicy executive and non-executive positions within the target. That way he’d get paid a good income for his influence. For those starting oligarchs this could be relevant, though it would lose relevance over time.

To eventually siphon off some of the target’s assets at low values, or to make the target buy assets from him at inflated valuations. This would allow him to get a disproportionate share of the asset’s economics.

Of course, little you is not going to get this influence. What does this mean for you? It means that at the very least, you need a dividend policy in place which will already also be able to service your investment. A way to accomplish this, coincidentally, is to strike where some oligarchs struck before.

That’s All – You’re Now Ready To Be An Oligarch Of Sorts

So there you have it. To play like an oligarch you have to:

Find an asset that’s cheap enough, has stable enough economics, and produces significant free cash flow.

Level up and buy that asset. Or, more modestly, buy that asset using higher allocations than normal.

Use the asset’s dividends to service and pay back the leverage you took to finance it.

Is It Really That Simple? Show Me Examples

It kind of is, minus the collusion and corruption.

For instance, here are two such assets where the strategy could be applied today, and where coincidentally an oligarch used a holding to leverage and hold his position:

Mobile TeleSystems (MBT). This is Russia’s largest mobile operator. Its main shareholder is Sistema, which bought a large stake in the late 90s. Since Sistema is levered, MBT keeps a very generous dividend payout, now standing at 26 RUB (Rubles). This translates to 52 RUB per ADR, or ~$0.79 right now (~$0.711 after Russia’s withholding). As a result, MBT trades at a 9% dividend yield, with this dividend yield being sustained by MBT’s large free cash flow generation. Obviously, this can easily service the debt used to acquire shares even for a present-time investor.

(MBT). This is Russia’s largest mobile operator. Its main shareholder is Sistema, which bought a large stake in the late 90s. Since Sistema is levered, MBT keeps a very generous dividend payout, now standing at 26 RUB (Rubles). This translates to 52 RUB per ADR, or ~$0.79 right now (~$0.711 after Russia’s withholding). As a result, MBT trades at a 9% dividend yield, with this dividend yield being sustained by MBT’s large free cash flow generation. Obviously, this can easily service the debt used to acquire shares even for a present-time investor. Norilsk (OTCPK:NILSY). This is a large Russian mining conglomerate. Norilsk benefits from extremely low costs, and produces mostly nickel, palladium and copper (along with many other minerals). Norilsk’s main shareholder is the levered-up Rusal (now famous because of recent US sanctions). A miner would typically be very cyclical, and thus not the best of companies for an oligarch to invest in. However, Norilsk’s costs are so low and dominant that the cycles are somewhat smoothed out (see this article on why this occurs). On a bad year, Norilsk will pay out a ~5% dividend yield. Right now, the 2018 dividend yield (put together) is likely to be around 10%.

These are two examples where a levered holding holds large stakes on a company whose dividend policy is then set so as to service those stakes. Given the current environment, with Russian sanctions and whatnot, as well as high Russian interest rates (benchmark rate at 7.5%, 10-year at 8.6%), other similar situations are available.

By using large allocations with large, stable, dividend payers like these, you can behave like an oligarch today. This is only available because of the confluence of factors bringing high sustainable dividend yields, stability and low valuations together.

However, anyone doing this needs to have a stomach for the gyrations. The gyrations can come from many places, such as:

A drop in commodities’ pricing, due to supposedly lower Chinese demand.

A renewed round of Russian sanctions, due to general Russia paranoia. However, I’d have to say that with the U.S. midterm elections being held on November 6, and interference on those being the main reason for new sanctions, arguably, the thirst to impose new sanctions will quickly wane. Also, sanctions have historically had very little impact on Russia’s economy (though they can have a large impact on individual equities or on the Ruble).

Conclusion

In large part, the same conditions which allowed many oligarchs to flourish after the USSR broke apart are in place today. They’re in place for you, not the Russians. You can purchase extremely cheap and stable Russian assets today. These assets have, at times, very high dividend yields which are actually sustainable.

Hence, you can purchase Russian stocks and service any debt used in doing so using their own cash flow. Of course, for this to not be extremely risky, that debt would have to be non-callable (hence, this is not really appropriate for margin accounts).

A few final notes:

Russia has been dis-investing in its military. For the most part, Russia is militarily a dying threat (except for the nukes, of course). If one wants to worry about war, one would do better to worry about China.

The Russian Ruble trades very far from a reasonable PPP (Purchasing Power Parity) value. Given this, it represents less risk than the market recognizes.

Russia is back near record trade balance surpluses, which are also currency-supportive. As is Russia’s low public debt/GDP ratio (~13%) and Russia’s budget deficit/GDP (likely no deficit in 2018, might post a surplus).

The described strategy is basically a carry strategy where lower-yielding debt is used to buy higher-yielding assets. This is made harder in Rubles, though, because the Ruble interest rates are high. It’s easier for foreign investors, just as long as the Ruble promises to be stable. It’s likely that lower interest rates in Russia would be met with much higher stock prices.

