8% Preferred Share Materially Better Than 8% Preferred Share

We do not believe any of these preferred shares are a good fit for the more conservative investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) both have preferred shares with a risk rating of 4. We believe these are not a good fit for buy-and-hold investors. However, they can be good for investors willing to trade.

Currently, we view preferred shares from ARR as being highly overvalued. Investors looking for an 8% yield have a much better option elsewhere. In this article, we will be pointing out PMT preferred shares as a much better alternative.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

PMT common stock

Here is PMT’s assets and leverage ratio over time:

Source: PMT

PMT is more complicated than most mortgage REITs, which may be one of the reasons the market occasionally has them trading at a discount to peers. Currently, we have their price to projected book value slightly below average for residential mortgage REITs.

My reason for not liking the company is the external management agreement. Members of management have dramatic insider ownership on the external manager but relatively little in PMT. This sends a bad signal and I’d rather pass on a “maybe” investment. I prefer a margin of safety.

Note on ARR common stock

ARR’s portfolio is a mix of agency, non-agency, and CRTs (credit risk transfers):

Source: ARR

Regardless of which asset class you want, you’ve got a better option for where to get it. We see this with Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) and Dynex Capital (DX) for exposure to agency securities.

MFA Financial (MFA) has a slightly lower price-to-book ratio and they are the top REIT for non-agency exposure on residential lending. An investor could mix and match shares of the 3 REITs and should get a better combined allocation than they would have with ARR.

ARR trades somewhat close to current estimated book value (book value estimates by The REIT Forum). The high price has the stock near a soft ceiling created by the opportunity to issue new shares above book value. To have a solid argument for higher prices, investors would need to see book value per share increasing. It might increase by small amounts, but we expect it to have a significant decline since the start of Q4 2018. Without expectation for upside in the price, the only argument for investing is the dividend. Since the start of 2017, dividend cuts have been far more common than raises. We see that as an issue impacting the entire sector, but ARR’s share price doesn’t reflect the risk. We are bearish on ARR.

Common share ratings

ARR is a sell.

MFA is a buy.

EARN is a buy.

DX is a buy.

Comparing the preferred shares

Here are recent prices from the four preferred shares:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

ARR-A is the best preferred share from ARR at these prices. Investors could trade ARR-A from PMT-A here. Some investors may prefer the lower price to call value for ARR-B, but we are focusing on how far the shares are into the sell rating.

Neither preferred share from ARR has call protection on the calendar. This limits the upside potential for investors. The call risk is too high as the price goes up. On the other hand, PMT preferred shares both have call protection until 2024. Further, they both have a hedge against rising interest rates in the form of a fixed-to-floating rate. This means that when call protection ends, shares will go to 3-month LIBOR + a spread.

As you can see above in our price targets, ARR-A and ARR-B are both well within our sell range. PMT-A and PMT-B have a ways to go to get to a buy, but they are both more than $.50 from a sell rating.

Final thoughts

Investors would still be in a risk 4 security, but PMT-A trades at a discount to call value instead of a premium. PMT-A has a higher yield (8.32% vs 8.16%). PMT-A also has a 5.99% spread for the floating rate that kicks in when call protection expires. PMT-A only sits in the hold range, but the shares should be seen as quite comparable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DX, MFA, MFA-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.