Befimmo's Lower Share Price Pushes The Dividend Yield To 7.3%

Befimmo lost more ground since my previous article, and I stick with my thesis the share price will remain volatile over the next few years as the REIT repositions itself.

Introduction

In August, I made a case to keep an eye on Befimmo (OTC:BFMOF) as I expected the company to become cheaper over the next 2-3 years as the dividend will very likely be cut on a lower rental income during the construction of new office buildings in Brussels. I argued that it wasn’t a good time yet to initiate a long position, but now the share price has fallen by approximately 8%, I have initiated an initial (small) long position. I’ll explain why.

As Befimmo is a Belgian company with a clear focus on the Belgian office market (with its assets predominantly located in the Brussels CBD), the volumes on the OTC are very low and you should consider trading in the company’s shares through the facilities of Euronext Brussels. The ticker symbol in Brussels is BEFB, and the average daily volume is approximately 16,000 shares (for a dollar volume of almost $1M per day). As Befimmo trades and reports in Euro, the Euro will be the default currency throughout this article. The share price as of writing this article is 46.75 EUR.

The 9M results confirm Befimmo is on the right track

Befimmo kept its occupancy rate at 94.32% in the first nine months of the year (compared to 94.44% in FY 2017), and confirmed the WALT (Weighed Average Lease Term) remains approximately 7 years which is a slight decrease compared to 7.31 years as of the end of December.

The strong occupancy rate allowed Befimmo to keep its gross rental income stable (it decreased by just 8,000 EUR on total revenue of in excess of 107M EUR, so that’s an excellent performance. This also means Befimmo appears to be on track to meet my expectation of generating a gross rental income of 140M EUR this year. That’s good news for the dividend and Befimmo’s ability to fund the construction activities (although I do think Befimmo should look into the possibilities to strengthen its balance sheet).

Another interesting observation could be found on the income statement where the changes in the fair value of the portfolio decreased by almost 4M EUR (compared to an unrealized gain of in excess of 17M EUR in the first nine months of last year). There’s nothing to be worried about, but it strengthens my case about strengthening the balance sheet in anticipation of the funding needs. According to the information provided by the company the QoQ value did increase, but there appeared to be a slowdown in the Brussels CBD and periphery properties. It’s too early to talk about a turning point, but it’s something I will be watching closely.

That’s a good result given the circumstances, and I’m looking forward to see Befimmo’s performance once the Eupen building will be completed in 2019. This will help to counter the expected lower rental income from the other properties (as two buildings will be (or have been) torn down for two newbuild projects that will only be ready in respectively 2020 and 2023). Befimmo has started working on the new 60,000 square meter Quatuor office building, and spent almost 10M EUR on the development in the first nine months of the year. Approximately the same amount will be spent in the current quarter but the bulk of the 157M EUR office tower will be spent in 2019. I expect Befimmo will have to tap into its cash reserves and credit lines to fund the ongoing construction (see later).

What surprised me is the apparent higher rental space at the Brederode corner. The 9M update mentions a rental space of 7,000 square meters, which is approximately 7% higher than the 6,500 m² mentioned in the FY 2017 annual report (see later).

The interim dividend is a missed chance to strengthen the balance sheet

When Befimmo announced its financial results of the first nine months of the year, it also confirmed its intention to pay an interim dividend in December. As a reminder, Befimmo usually pays the majority of its full-year dividend as an interim-dividend in December, followed by a final (smaller) dividend in May, after securing approval on the AGM.

This year’s interim dividend will be 2.59 EUR per share, which represents 75% of the full-year dividend of 3.45 EUR per share. The stock will start trading ex-div on December 18 th, and the dividend will be payable on December 20 th. The usual 30% dividend withholding tax will apply (but Belgium has several treaties in place with other countries to reduce the effective tax rate to 15%. Contact your financial/fiscal advisor to check your options).

As I explained in the original article, I believe Befimmo will need more cash to complete its construction projects. The total capital requirement for the 2018-2020 era is estimated at in excess of 350M EUR, and considering the LTV ratio of 41.1%, Befimmo might feel more comfortable by raising more cash to avoid the LTV ratio spiraling out of control. Don’t get me wrong, a LTV ratio of 41.1% is just fine, but this is based on a gross rental yield of approximately 5.4%. Should the required rental yield of office properties increase during Befimmo’s construction period, the LTV ratio will be negatively impacted. Just to give you an idea, using a required gross rental income yield of 6% would reduce the property value from 2.64B EUR to 2.38B EUR and push the LTV ratio to almost 47% (excluding the construction-related expenses).

If the company doesn’t have to reduce the value of its properties (meaning; if Befimmo is able to continue to value the properties at the current valuation metrics), it won’t need to raise any more cash. But to avoid a more expensive capital raise, I argued an election dividend could be a good way to keep more cash inside the company. The shareholders with a long-term view would take the stock and tuck it away for a few years, while those with a preference for a cash dividend would still be able to receive a cheque.

The current share count is 25.58M shares, and the 2.59 EUR/share dividend would result in a total cash outflow 66.25M EUR. If half of the shareholders would elect to take the dividend in stock, Befimmo would be able to keep 33M EUR in its treasury by issuing 750,000 new shares (assuming a conversion price of 44 EUR which equals the share price minus the gross dividend). On a full-year basis, Befimmo would reduce its cash outflow by 44M EUR per year, or almost 180M EUR during the 4 years between 2019 and 2023. This would have a positive impact on the LTV ratio, and avoid any additional cash call from Befimmo even if it would have to use higher cap rates to value its properties.

Investment thesis

Befimmo remains on track to generate a gross rental income of approximately 140M EUR this year, which means the REIT will meet my expectations. That being said, I do think the reluctance to offer an election dividend is not in the shareholders’ best interest, as this will very likely result in a capital raise (probably through a rights issue, which is how Befimmo raised capital in the past), and I think this is a more expensive route rather than allowing shareholders to take the dividend in new shares. Shareholders with a long-term view (in excess of 5 years, like me) would be happy to take the dividend in stock as it would strengthen our position in the company and help the company to fund the new buildings.

I have initiated a small position last week at 47.10 EUR per share because the current dividend of 3.45 EUR represents a dividend yield of almost 7.5% while I wanted to protect my interests if Befimmo does announce a rights issue. I still think there will be a delayed (negative) reaction when Befimmo cuts the dividend, and I’m planning to build my position over the next 2-3 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BFMOF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have now initiate a small long position in Befimmo, and plan to opoprtunistically add to this position over the next 3 years.