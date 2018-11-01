The Biotech Bumps

They also review a few hot names, including Viking Therapeutics and Amarin, to understand the ups and downs there.

It was a long October, and even longer for biotech. But perhaps the sector shouldn't be yoked to market volatility and macro behavior, Avisol Capital Partners says.

We've turned the page to November, and investors across the globe may feel a bit of unconscious relief. Stock markets do fluctuate, but months like October are never fun. And that has been especially acute in biotech. Leading ETFs like IBB and XBI dropped ~15% and 18% respectively in October.

But that brings us to around lows experienced in May in IBB's case, or to levels last seen in August/September of 2017 in XBI's case. So is the sell-off a turning point or just random noise? And what do we make of prominent green shoots, like the move in Amarin (AMRN)?

SA Editor Daniel Shvartsman emailed with Avisol Capital Partners, the owner of The Total Pharma Tracker, to get their thoughts on the recent bumps as well as what is going on with a few prominent names in the sector. It makes for a good cross section view on the biotech sector, and perhaps can serve as a touchstone for investors looking to sort out the industry in the wake of this pullback.

Seeking Alpha: Let's start with the headlines. It's been bumpy for the market, but biotech has especially gotten hit, with XBI in a bear market since August. What do you make of the recent action?

Avisol Capital Partners: I have said this before and I will say this again: hardcore bio-investors need not bother about macro headwinds. That may sound callous; but it isn’t. Macro headwinds may temporarily make big pharma stocks flutter; but we keep a small percentage of our portfolio in these stocks purely for dividends and do not bother about short term movements here.

Smallcap biopharma stocks may go down on a bear market. Almost without exception, however, such pullback is an opportunity. This statement assumes that our investment thesis based on our four-factor IOMachine test is true. The IOMachine is a TPT-owned device which performs a four-factor test on biopharma stocks to determine their investibility. The four factors we consider are

Upcoming catalyst Previous trial data Execution - cash runway, dilution risks, and Competition - including market potential

So, what matters in our analysis is catalyst, past trial success, cash, competition. These things have very little to do with the macro trends.

Take a look at the list of stocks in the link you refer to above. The three CRISPR stocks have gone down - Crispr Therapeutcis (CRSP), Editas (EDIT), Intellia (NTLA). I discussed some concerns surrounding CRISPR/Cas9 in a June article. The stock has dropped considerably since then. This sort of price action is expected of a set of biotech stocks working on a product that is years away from commercialization. However, if you otherwise believe in the technology, the pullback - whether related to a broad bear market or not - will look like an opportunity.

There’s another angle here; something I always tell TPT subscribers: the shortest distance between any two points is a straight line. So if x is your initial buy point, and y is your final sell point, then the way to make the least amount of money is to buy at x and sell at y - the shortest distance between these points.

However, every stock moves in a zigzag pattern. Every single stock. If you follow this pattern between your x and your y - assuming you do it right - you keep a catalyst ahead of you to drag the stock, and you buy and sell multiple times before the catalyst. That way, you cover a lot more distance between x and y than if you were to simply buy once and sell once. You also mitigate your risk because chances are, if something bad happens to the company, it happens during one of your “sell” periods; so next time, you can buy lower than before.

This investment philosophy is hardly concerned with macro headwinds. Even in the worst days of 2008 or 2015, savvy investors made money on individual stocks.

SA: One aspect of the biotech space I'm curious about is the timing of price moves. Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) had positive phase II results and jumped nearly 100% (using market close prices), but has since receded to almost its prior levels. How do you deal with this sort of buy the rumor sell the news sort of action?

ACP: Investing in the stock market is generally not a good idea for buy-and-forget investors unless they are very very lucky, or good, or both.

For the rest of us ordinary people, investing means you are either an active investor or you have given your money over to a good portfolio manager - otherwise, you are going to lose money.

An active investor would want to follow the multiple buy/sell pattern I discussed above. If you are an active investor, Viking Therapeutics’ price move from $2 to $24 and back again to $14 currently does not represent a single profit-making opportunity. It represents a pattern of profit making points. Viking had a “sympathetic detonation” in mid-summer after strong results from a competing drug from Madrigal (MDGL). I did a round of buy/sells around that time. Again, it had another explosion after producing its own strong data. I did another round of buy/sells at that time.

In effect, I never managed to buy at the lowest point; nor was I able to sell at the peak. If you chase after that sort of “investing excellence” you will probably end up losing a lot of money. No, I never tried that; I was quite happy buying and selling during the rise, so by the time the stock fell, I had already managed to start running on house money.

So that’s how I would deal with price movements before catalysts.

Of course, Viking’s price movement is all wrong. I discussed this extensively in my VKTX coverage. I said then that if MDGL is valued by the market at $3bn, there’s no reason for VKTX to be valued at $700mn, which was its value then. That is still true for $1bn, which is its value today.

SA: Another example, slightly older, is Synergy Pharmaceuticals. The company achieved approval and has a lot of excitement behind it, but the share price has drifted into penny-stock area. First, what's going on with Synergy in your view?

ACP: Synergy (SGYP) as a company is deadweight. Poor money management, a bad debt situation, a now-obvious foolhardy desire to try to go it all alone in the market, a strong adversary in the form of Allergan (AGN), everything coupled with the fact that Trulance works in an indication that has historically never made money (just see how poorly Ironwood (IRWD) has done over the years with its competing drug), and we have the causes of this disaster in a nutshell.

However, Trulance is still the better drug, and as a drug, it probably has a future. Somebody may buy out this company for a pittance now; I don’t know. But with a non-existing pipeline (dolcanatide is in phase 1 in one indication), I see no future for this company and sold out before summer at a small profit using my pattern-buying technique.

SA: And then how do you discount for the different steps in a biotech's life, from clinical success/failure to the need to bring a drug to market to when it actually starts to have results? There are several steps and competencies at play, so it almost seems like a multi-variable equation. How do you balance it all out?

ACP: In just a few words: invest in dreams, not realities. You see, when a drug goes through a trial, results come to us in percentages, but when a drug goes to market, results come to us in numbers of patients. For example, say in a particular cancer, a good trial may see 30% of patients seeing an improvement in OS over another drug. However, when that drug is approved, and comes to the market, and is given to a patient, that isn’t a percentage any more. That’s a single patient who will either be helped by the drug, or not - and that reality may turn out to be far different than what was seen at small trials.

I may sound a little cynical, but this is really how it works.

But when a drug is in pre-approval stage, the company (assuming it is a small one) is fueled by hope, not money. This is the ideal time to get in and out of the company - there are only a handful of factors to consider to develop your investment thesis. Once it enters the market, these factors increase hugely and unpredictably. Revenue, not hope, then fuels the company; and as we have seen so many times in recent past, revenue isn’t as good as hope.

Bottom line is, I prefer to invest in growth stage biopharma valued on the basis of its unapproved pipeline. Once the drug is approved, I tend to lose interest and sell off.

SA: One last stock to delve into is Amarin (AMRN), which after years of dithering had a major success with its REDUCE-IT trial, and has so far maintained its market cap gains at least. What do you think about Amarin's prospects for shareholders at this price point?

ACP: Amarin (AMRN) is technically an exception to my rule. This is one stock which I entered late, years after Vascepa’s original approval. I got in at $15 and I plan to hold this for up to 6 months (with a bit of buy/sell around November 10 during the AHA meet when it will announce detailed results, and so on). I value the stock conservatively at around $40. If all goes well - note the “if” - this stock will double in less than 6 months despite the recent 10-fold increase.

SA: What is a trend or concern keeping you up at night (at least proverbially)?

ACP: There are three areas in biotech I tend to avoid as far as investing is concerned - CNS diseases, antibiotics, and pain meds. I avoid CNS because I don’t understand it well, and although there’s a real problem, I distrust subjective scores in objective science. Antibiotics is an area that doesn’t pay to be in; and as for pain meds, there’s a real necessity here but there is very little trendsetting work being done here. I keep tab on Tanezumab from Pfizer and Eli Lilly , the sodium channel route by Amgen, Biogen, Roche and so on, Heron’s HTX-011 etc. But this is a huge area where not a lot of highly satisfactory work is being done at present; and I resist the urge to invest in another addictive pain med as far as possible. I have made an exception with HRTX because despite a phenomenal rise this year, HRTX still presents an opportunity of sorts after the recent pullback.

SA: What is a current favorite idea and what's the story?

ACP: Karyopharm (KPTI) has an interesting story. Velcade and other proteosome inhibitors are key drugs in our fight against multiple melanoma. However, due to the action of a certain protein, cancer cells develop resistance to PI inhibitors. So, more and more drugs are given to patients, increasing toxicity levels to beyond acceptable.

Karyopharm’s selinexor works by inhibiting this particular protein, so that it is able to restore Velcade-sensitivity in treatment resistant MM patients. Not only Velcade or even proteosome inhibitors, but the drug has been tested with a number of other MM medications, and it has successfully enhanced the therapeutic effect of many of these drugs. This is a big deal.

The MM treatment market is well-differentiated, with a number of first line, second line and later treatment options available to patients. Here is a list from myeloma.org:

Source - myeloma.org

And here is a timeline for treatment development and approval:

Source- myeloma.org

Selinexor's USP is that it has been tested in combinations with at least four of these drug classes - Velcade (bortezomib), Pomalyst (pomalidomide) or Darzalex (daratumumab) as well as dexamethasone - and in each case, it has been able to improve the efficacy versus the single agent.

We discussed selinexor's utility against bortezomib alone; selinexor is able to restore bortezomib sensitivity, thus increasing drug tolerability and potentially reducing side effects.

One of these indications has a PDUFA for selinexor in April 2019. This is for penta refractory multiple myeloma, which has produced strong results earlier this year.

The company has a decent amount of cash, and also just recently completed a debt offering, so we don’t see a near term dilution risk.

***

