AT&T: How Much Of A Problem Is The Entertainment Group?

What did management have to say on the most recent earnings conference call?

The Street concentrates upon short-term numbers. What if we take a step back and view the forest from the trees?

After AT&T (T) reported earnings on October 24, shares experienced a drop greater than the stock has seen in years. Much of the blame was laid at the feet of the company's Entertainment Group. This business includes consumer video, broadband, and legacy voice communication subscribers.

The Street tends to concentrate upon short-term trends, quarter-versus-quarter comparables, and actuals versus analysis forecasts.

If we helicopter up above the trees, what's the forest look like?

This article is designed to be narrow-focus. The objective is to review AT&T's Entertainment Group results post-DirecTV: offering perspective. In addition, we will do a quick-check comparison with similarly situated competitor Dish Network Corp. (DISH).

AT&T Entertainment Group By The Numbers: Financials

Following is a table outlining key segment financial information. Data was lifted from the company's SEC filings. Operating income (EBIT) reflects "all-in" GAAP. It is unadjusted for special items. EBITDA is a non-GAAP metric; however, the table utilizes “clean” EBITDA, meaning it's unadjusted.

AT&T Entertainment Group Key Financials – 2H 2015 through 9M 2018

2H 2015 2016 2017 9M 2017 9M 2018 Video Rev. 16.4 36.5 36.7 27.0 24.7 Total Rev. 23.9 51.3 50.7 37.4 34.5 EBIT 2.5 6.1 5.6 4.5 3.9 EBIT Margin 10.5% 11.9% 11.0% 11.9% 11.3% EBITDA 5.3 12.0 11.3 8.7 7.9 EBITDA Margin 22.1% 23.3% 22.2% 23.3% 22.9%

Figures in $B unless otherwise noted

Revenue is drifting lower. Through 9 months, 2018 total Entertainment Group sales are lagging 2017 by 8.5%. Full-year 2018 results are highly likely to be lower than 2017.

Operating income (EBIT) is trending down.

FY 2017 versus 2016 EBIT margins fell hard on the heels of poor 4Q 2017 performance. Operating income margins shriveled to just 8.4%. Full-year 2018 EBIT margins may very well outpace 2017.

EBITDA is contracting. Nonetheless, sans a 4Q 2018 meltdown, full-year EBITDA margins are tracking to finish the year higher than 2017.

Big picture, AT&T is facing declining sales, EBIT and EBITDA. Nonetheless, 2018 margins may very well eclipse those recorded in 2017. Since the DirecTV acquisition, AT&T managed its Entertainment Group margins well. The overall trend is flat to up.

Is this significant?

Here's What Management Had To Say

During the 3Q 2018 earnings conference call, senior management offered the following commentary:

CEO John Stephens

We still have a lot of work to do, but we are committed to stabilizing [Entertainment Group] EBITDA in 2019.

CFO John Donovan elaborated on Mr. Stephens' remarks. He outlined a four-point plan to stabilize EBITDA. Improving margins are part-and-parcel. I encourage interested readers to review his explanation carefully.

CFO John Donovan

Moving to the video business. We continue to navigate industry pressure. We have plans to bring EBITDA stability back to our Entertainment Group. First, we're refining our four video products, tailoring them to customer needs. Our mobility-focused WatchTV is gaining traction. DIRECTV NOW is being updated to increase its simplicity and further differentiate the service. And our premium DIRECTV and U-verse services focus on the traditional linear TV viewers. We've also begun beta testing our proprietary thin client streaming service and plan to roll out trials in the first half of next year. This will be a more measured roll out. And like our introduction of WatchTV, we expect this service to be EBITDA positive... Second, we made the strategic decision to rationalize our promotions and special offers for DIRECTV NOW. We're taking a more tailored, data-driven approach. Specifically, we focused on reducing promotions for low value, high churn customers... Thirdly, we're evaluating our program lineup. Content is the largest and fastest-growing cost of any video offering. We're evaluating our channel lineups and taking a fresh look at how we can align content cost with the price. It's also about what customers want. And many want smaller, value-based video packages. And fourth, the two-year price lock promotion for DIRECTV and U-verse is being lapped. This gives us additional ARPU growth going forward and significant margin relief through 2019. Another way we're working to improve Entertainment Group EBITDA is by driving broadband growth in our fiber footprint. We now cover more than 10 million customer locations today and plan to add 4 million more locations in the next year... In fact, we expect our fiber broadband base to increase by more than 1 million subscribers this year. This shift to fiber is beginning to drive IP broadband ARPU growth. The strategic pivot we're making with video, combined with our execution with fiber gives us the confidence that we will stabilize Entertainment Group EBITDA next year.

Going forward, investors can track progress by following the roadmap: stablized EBITDA, steady/improved margins, increasing video ARPU. Notably, Entertainment segment revenue growth wasn't mentioned.

It appears the company is running for EBITDA stabilization via 1) developing a stronger client base (trimming high-churn, lower value customers), 2) knocking back lowball promotions, 3) video product differentiation, and 4) cross-selling its fiber broadband network.

Entertainment Group Versus AT&T Corporate Perspective

Investors may also wish to keep things in perspective as to the magnitude of the Entertainment segment as a function of the whole business.

Through 9 months of 2018, the Entertainment segment generated 19.5% of the company's total EBITDA, and approximately the same EBIT percentage. This includes one full quarter of Time Warner incremental results.

If 2018 FY Entertainment segment EBITDA results comes in ~$10.5 billion, this is only a $1.5 billion reduction from AT&T's best year back in 2016. When contrasted with $53 billion total EBITDA (my conservative 2018 estimate), it's less than a 3% net-net decline.

Furthermore, among all of AT&T's segments, Entertainment Group EBITDA margins represent the lowest-margin domestic business.

Might one argue management is prudent to simply seek to stabilize Entertainment segment results, and concentrate upon the other higher-margin business units?

Do you believe management can stabilize 2019 Entertainment segment EBITDA through better margins and fiber broadband sell-through?

AT&T Entertainment Group By The Numbers: Subscriber Base

A lot of ink has been spilled about AT&T's loss of Entertainment customer base. Most of the narrative revolves around the traditional DirecTV franchise. Let's dig a little deeper.

AT&T Entertainment Group Subscriber Base – YE 2015 through 9M 2018 (millions)

YE 2015 YE 2016 YE 2017 9M 2018 Satellite 19.8 21.0 20.5 19.6 U-Verse 5.6 4.3 3.6 3.7 DirecTV Now NA 0.3 1.2 1.9 Tot. Subscribers 25.4 25.5 25.2 25.2

Data Source: AT&T earnings reports and filings

Traditional DirecTV satellite customers peaked in 2016, and continue to decline.

U-Verse customers are dwindling; though this was expected as the company emphasizes DirecTV products.

DirecTV Now customer growth is nearly offsetting losses experienced in traditional DirecTV and U-Verse.

Total video subscriptions have fallen ~1% since AT&T closed the DTV acquisition.

I was a little surprised at these figures. I expected to see significant AT&T customer base erosion. This is not the case. Cable-cutters and cable-shavers may be preventing subscriber growth, but the data indicates no mass exodus, nor even an alarming downtrend.

AT&T Entertainment Group By The Numbers: Dish Network Comparison

Let's complete our analysis by checking AT&T's video results with those of competitor Dish Network. All data was sourced via Dish earnings releases and SEC filings.

Here are the raw numbers:

Dish Network Key Financials – 2015 through 6M 2018

2015 2016 2017 6M 2017 Revenue 15.2 15.2 14.4 6.9 EBIT 1.4 2.3 1.6 1.1 EBIT Margin 9.4% 15.2% 10.9% 15.9% Adj. EBITDA 2.5 3.2 2.0 1.5 Adj. EBITDA Margin 16.6% 21.3% 14.0% 21.3%

Figures in $B unless otherwise noted

Please note I adjusted EBITDA. Through the period, Dish recorded several significant litigation and impairment charges, thereby skewing the data to the downside. The objective is a reasonably fair comparison with AT&T.

Several clear observations are evident:

Dish is facing a sales decline similar to AT&T.

EBITDA (even after adjustments) is “lumpier” than AT&T, though the overall trend appears flatter.

Dish EBITDA margins are lower than the AT&T Entertainment Group.

Turning to the Dish Network subscriber base:

Dish Network Subscriber Base – YE 2015 through 6M 2018 (millions)

YE 2015 YE 2016 YE 2017 6M 2018 Tot. Subscribers 13.9 13.7 13.2 13.0

Annually, Dish appears to be steadily losing subscribers. The figures include both traditional Dish satellite customers and Sling customer. AT&T has maintained more of its subscriber base, experiencing a materially lower attrition rate.

Summary

The consumer video entertainment business is challenging and changing.

AT&T's Entertainment Group fulfills part of a larger strategy to offer customers end-to-end communications packages. It is the lowest-margin domestic business in the company's stable. Management isn't attempting to grow the video business. It's seeking to stabilize EBITDA and the client base; running for normalized/higher margins, less turnover, and leveraging video entertainment accounts to cross-sell the fiber broadband network.

On balance, AT&T's Entertainment Group is performing as well or better than rival Dish Network. However, unlike Dish, the video entertainment business group is not driving the corporate bus.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2018 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.