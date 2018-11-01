Why I Added To My Continental Resources Trade

I expect this stock to rally back to new highs due to higher oil prices, strong future production growth and the fact that the company does not hedge its production.

One of my biggest conviction trades of the current economic expansion (post-Q1/2016) was, and still is based on rising oil prices. My second largest position is the Oklahoma City based E&P giant Continental Resources (CLR). I like everything about the company ranging from its rising production to increasing profitability. After the most recent earnings release, I added a few shares after the most recent correction. In this article, I will tell you why Continental offers everything I am looking for in an oil company. Source: PR Newswire

Stunning Sales Growth Continues

First and foremost, Continental Resources once again beat EPS estimates in its third quarter. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.90 which is $0.09 above expectations and $0.81 higher compared to its prior-year quarter. The growth rate is at 900% which can be ignored given the low EPS values in 2017.

Sales totaled $1.282 billion in the third quarter. This is roughly $70 million above expectations of $1.213 billion and a stunning 76% above the $726 million of Q3/2017. Sales are almost back at their all-time high of $1.5 billion in the last quarter of 2015.

One factor that supported sales growth is the crude oil differential which was $3.72 per barrel below the NYMEX daily average. This is an improvement of $1.26 compared to Q3 of 2017. This improvement was due to strong Gulf Coast pricing, strong seasonal demand and lower Cushing inventories.

That brings me to another even more important topic: production growth. Total third quarter production came in at 27.3 MMBOE. This is 296,904 BOE per day which is an improvement of 22% compared to the previous-year quarter. Total production of oil totaled 164,605 per day as well as 793.8 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Oil as a percentage of total production averaged 57% in September. This percentage is expected to rise to 58% in October. The goal is to push this percentage to 60% by the end of this year as oil production is expected to rise another 10% in Q4 (quarter-on-quarter).

The current and future growth is driven by two factors. First, 50% of the third quarter Bakken completions came on late in September. The second reason is that Continental expects a 'wave of completions' in the fourth quarter from the Bakken Basin and Springboard project. 40% of the Bakken wells that were and are forecasted to be online in 2018 are expected to be ready in the fourth quarter. Note that this won't push up capex spending in Q4 because these costs have already be spent ahead of the production ramp.

Full-year expectations are that production will be between 290,000 BOE and 300,000 BOE. Bakken will be the main driver of these results with 23% production growth in the third quarter and 6% sequential growth compared to the second quarter of this year. It is also interesting to mention that Continental has a 12% market share in the Bakken Basin which makes it the biggest producer in that region.

That said, pricing was also a strong factor. The average net sales price excluding the effects of derivative positions was $65.78 per barrel of oil and $3.12 per Mcf of gas ($44.85 per BOE). Production expenses were $3.77 per BOE. This is up from $3.49 in the second quarter.

Additionally, the company remains unhedged as management expects the oil price to recover further.

So far, I am impressed by a few things. The first one being the company's rapid production growth rate and ability to continue production growth. The second point is the company's move to a higher oil exposure compared to total production. The third point is the fact that the company is not hedged. I do own shares of companies that were hedged way too conservatively. The main reasons were the fact that some almost went bankrupt in 2015/2016 and desperately needed to secure some cash flow to repair their balance sheets.

Continental Resources is different. The company does not need to worry about survival. Not at this point and not when oil declines again. At this point, the company has a net debt to EBITDAX ratio of 1.49. The ratio on a twelve months trailing basis is 1.65 which shows the company's continuing progress. Moreover, the first debt maturities are due in 2022. Additionally, the company has a fully undrawn revolving credit facility of $1.5 billion.

Another point is the company's goal to reduce total debt to $5 billion. The current total debt level is at $5.9 billion which is expected to be between $5.4-$5.6 billion at the end of this year.

When it comes to the company's outlook, I fully agree that higher prices can be expected.

On the macro side, we see further tightening of oil supply as the Permian Basin remains constrained by infrastructure and Middle East tensions are further elevated by some recent events. Thankfully, the narrative on oil supply can be return – they turned to the positive developments in the U.S. as long­term dependence on foreign oil supply wanes due to our own ability to supply our needs domestically.

I am also sticking to my oil outlook from an article that was published in March of this year.

Takeaway

Continental Resources has everything you want from an E&P company. The company has strong production growth, an emphasis on crude oil production and no intention to hedge production.

In addition to that, you get a company that has an increasingly healthy balance sheet and rapid production growth in Q4 of this year and beyond.

I was very eager to add more shares close to $50 yesterday (10/30/18). I believe oil companies have fallen way too much. The company's own potential as well as my crude oil bull case will push this stock to new highs over the next few months.

The downside is a further oil price decline which I do not believe is going to happen.

