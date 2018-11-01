First Majestic Posted A Strong Q3 But Long-Term Growth Is Dependent On Stability In Metal Prices.

Low-cost mining will be supported by the recent strength of the dollar against the Mexican Peso.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a silver mining company that has its operations in Mexico. Its logo is 'one metal, one country' and this tells us pretty much about the nature of operations of this silver miner.

Figure-1 (Source: First Majestic)

Thesis:

AG reported strong production in Q3. Based on those results, we may expect the company to deliver healthy financial results. The technical price chart also indicates a share price rally that may find support in the range of $6-6.5. However, since AG's share has a high correlation with silver prices, its appreciation is linked with a bullish silver market.

Nevertheless, there are indicators of a prolonged US-China trade dispute. If such doubts hold true, then AG's share price growth will largely depend on cost savings and a strong production profile. In my opinion, AG has the ability to successfully handle the situation because it has resource-rich assets to deliver high-volume, low-cost production.

However, based on the prevailing uncertainty in the global metals market, I think it's best to wait and see how the trade dispute will develop and affect the prices of silver and other metals going forward.

AG has delivered a strong Q3 in terms of production:

AG recently reported a very strong Q3 in terms of production. Before I discuss those results, let's have a quick look at the production numbers (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: First Majestic News)

Despite a 1% increase in ore processed, AG's Q3 production for silver equivalent ounces rose by ~31% Q/Q. This indicates improving head grades and reduction in mining costs. The higher grades also helped improve total output for silver and gold.

During Q3, silver and gold production rose by 45% and 129% Y/Y, respectively, and this was primarily attributable to a full quarter of production from the SD (read: San Dimas) mine. SD is AG's flagship asset that was acquired in early 2018. The company has high expectations from this silver/gold mine and the Q3 production results have kept AG's hopes high. Apart from the SD mine, AG's other significant mining asset is the SE (read: Santa Elena) mine. Together, these two mines accounted for ~60% and ~88% of Q2 silver and gold production respectively.

AG's production of precious metals looks solid. However, I have some concerns about AG's production of base metals. Base metals produced by AG include lead and zinc. Figure-2 indicates a 13% increase in lead production followed by an 11% decline in zinc production, on a Q/Q basis.

Figure-3 indicates that lead dropped by ~16% during the period July-September 2018.

Figure-3 (Source: Infomine)

Even though zinc also lost ~17% during the same period (Figure-4), however, it started recovery early in September.

Figure-4 (Source: Infomine)

On the contrary, the price performance of lead was miserable. Figure-5 compares the price movement chart for both metals in September 2018.

Figure-5 (Source: Infomine)

If we conclude the base metals story for AG, we can figure out that AG's Q/Q production declined for the metal that reflected price gains, and increased for the metal that witnessed falling prices. Even though the price gains (in zinc) were only witnessed during a short period of time; I believe it could have had a notable impact on AG's revenues if the production results for base metals were the other way around. Nevertheless, AG's strong production of precious metals will definitely reflect on the company's revenues and earnings for Q3 and we may expect price appreciation when the company reports financial results for Q3.

Figure-6 (Source: Mining.com)

The technical chart indicates upside but there's an emerging threat:

At times market sentiments for a stock, override the fundamental performance/ strength of a company. Sometimes these sentiments are cyclical in nature and enable us to predict the next move of the target stock.

We have a similar situation for AG. Its technical chart (Figure-7) indicates that during the past nine months, AG's price has already suffered two downward cycles and one upward cycle. It looks high time for another upward cycle that may throw the stock somewhere between $6-6.50.

Figure-7 (Source: Finviz)

But in order to reach that price range AG will need to see strong silver prices (say, somewhere near $16). Unluckily for AG, silver is currently trading at ~$14.50/oz and there's a fat chance that silver would explore $16 amid the US-China trade tensions.

A recent news pumped more fear among the investors when president Trump indicated the imposition of another round of tariffs on ~$257 billion-worth of Chinese imports. This fresh wave of taxes will follow if the trade talks between Trump and Xi Jinping do not result in an agreement. In my opinion, this news will bring another round of depressed metal prices that had begun to gain support only recently. The outcome of these negotiations will set the general direction of metal prices (including gold, silver, lead, and zinc) and will affect AG's revenues and earnings going forward.

Additionally, it seems that the market expects another AG's share price to decline. This is indicated by a significant increase in the number of AG's shares shorted over the past three months. Figure-8 represents the short position of AG's stock on 22nd July 2018.

Figure-8 (Source: Previous article on SA)

Now let's compare the preceding table with AG's current short position (Figure-9). This comparison reveals that over the past 3 months, the number of shares shorted have exploded from ~23.5 MM in July to ~27.8 MM in October.

Figure-9 (Source: ShortSqueeze)

Cost saving initiatives and strong production from SD mine will trigger share price growth:

When AG reported Q3 production results, it also announced its plans to implement a 20% cost reduction initiative across the business. AG's CEO Keith Neumeyer mentioned,

However, due to the prolonged weakness in the silver price we have implemented a 20% cost reduction program across all areas of the business which is expected to be fully realized by the first quarter of 2019.

The cost-reduction initiative would fit together with low-cost mining from the company's SD mine. During FY 2018, the AISC (read: All-in-Sustaining-Cost) guidance for the SD mine is set between $6.99-8.19/oz. AISC guidance for SE mine is also set within the range of $7.28-8.18/oz. These two mines have the highest resource potential and deliver low-cost production compared with AG's other mining assets. I believe this is another positive for the company. Have a look at Figure-10.

Figure-10 (Source: Corporate Presentation)

During the Q4 2018, AG will need the support of high-grade and low-cost mining and will need to deliver a strong quarter in terms of total production; if it aims to effectively counter the impact of another round of depressed metal prices. But if the trade talks between US-China result into a fruitful agreement, then we may expect a strong future outlook for AG.

Weaker Mexican Peso is an opportunity.

AG's mining operations are based in Mexico. The USD-MXN (Mexican Peso) price chart indicates the recent strength of the US dollar against the Mexican currency (Figure-12). A stronger dollar against the Peso would mean that mining costs incurred in Peso and reported in dollars, may be expected to decline going forward.

Figure-12 (Source: XE)

AG has a high correlation with silver:

During the period July-September 2018, AG's stock lost ~25% (from $7.6 on 01st July to $5.68 on 30th September). During the same period, silver price declined by ~9%. This shows that AG has a correlation of 2.81x with silver prices.

Again, the trend in silver prices will set the pitch for AG's share price. As discussed earlier, if the trade talks (expected to be held late in November) between the US and Chinese delegations lead to a conclusive (and positive) agreement, then there will be a general recovery in metal prices. This would mean increased revenues for the company from its sale of silver, gold, lead, and zinc. Given the fact that AG has a high correlation with silver, a rebound in silver price would spike AG's price.

However, in the event of unsuccessful negotiations, Trump administration may impose another wave of trade tariffs. Such tariffs would affect the demand for Chinese products. Consequently, the demand for raw metal from Chinese industries may also suffer. More importantly, negative sentiments would prevail and cause the metal prices (including silver) to decline. Based on its high correlation with silver prices, AG may take a deeper dive.

Conclusion:

AG has delivered a record Q3 output that was primarily attributable to a full quarter of production from its SD mine. There are some concerns regarding the company's production of base metals. However, such concerns are alleviated by the company's strong production of precious metals, on a Y/Y basis.

The technical chart indicates a suitable point from where the stock can take flight. But the upward trajectory will be largely dependent on growth in silver prices.

At present, there's a make-or-break situation in the US-China trade war. A dialogue between the two countries is expected towards the end of November. If both countries manage to strike a deal, we may see an end to this prolonged trade war that has disturbed the metal prices for long. Consequently, metal prices will start recovery and will begin to reflect on AG's revenues and bottom line earnings.

If the negotiations result otherwise, then metal prices are likely to remain flat and AG will need to focus on low-cost mining and also maintain a strong production profile to maintain profitability. I'd be best to see how the situation develops in the coming month (November) before making an investment decision about AG.

