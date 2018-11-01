Meet The New Advisor, Same As The Old Advisor

Schwab’s annual “Impact” conference primarily targets financial advisors, so it was no surprise that the session hosted by Michael Kitces, publisher of the popular advisor blog Nerd’s Eye View, was standing room only. Kitces discussed the frenetic disruption of the advisor business model from commissioned stock-picking broker of 30 years ago, to mutual fund asset allocator, to the fee-based wealth manager more prevalent today.

As SA’s Stephen Alpher reports, in each of these phases, technology played the lead role in disrupting, as it will doubtless continue to do. Not a few advisors fear that robo platforms will drive them to find some other form of employment. As Stephen writes:

Kitces is fascinated by the Build-a-Bear business model. They charge $100 for a $20 bear, and they make you build it yourself. Could this be applied to wealth management - charge five times as much and make clients come into your office to create their plan? Possible, if - like Build-a-Bear - advisors make it about the experience.”

Many Seeking Alpha readers, who pride themselves on learning from a community of peers, would no doubt scoff at this, but they shouldn’t and neither should advisors despair of maintaining employment. Because while the technology changes, human nature does not. And there will always people who need advice, want it, or who want a certain kind of experience for which they are indeed willing to pay five times the cost of a good alternative option while running to their advisor’s office.

Indeed, about an hour ago I got a call from just such a person. It was a sort of a friend-of-a-friend-of-a-friend sort of scenario. The wealthy fellow was selling his business that he spent a lifetime building and he asked my opinion about two different firms he was considering. Though the subject of advisors I know came up, he didn’t seem particularly curious about that topic as much as my opinion of two firms I didn’t know, whom his banker referred to him.

Both were swanky firms catering to the ultra-wealthy. I’m sure the offices are beautiful and that they offer coffee and pastries in the reception area. While disclosing that I didn’t know the firms, I did point out (on the basis of their highly developed websites) that I perceived a big difference in their business models. One was a small family office offering personal wealth management, whereas the other touted its global presence, specialized mutual funds and many more products and services. I suggested that the latter firm is likely to recommend the use of its proprietary funds and that there may therefore be a conflict of interest. If I’m right about that, then that firm will likely offer the best client experience, not just coffee but espresso, not just pastries but fruit salad, perhaps even “free” tickets to the theater or sporting events.

I sensed that he preferred this firm to the smaller one, despite my cautionary statements. I asked him about his discussions with the principals of the firms, and he couldn’t tell me very specifically what they said, just that they described their capabilities in a similar fashion. I suggested he assign more credit to the advisor that asked better questions of him, as that is far more relevant to the goal of offering personalized financial advice.

While he’s thinking the matter over, advisors and investors can rest assured that their services are still in demand and still in supply. Technology will continue to disrupt existing procedures. Millennials are not apt to take kindly to an advisor’s whose platform is not mobile, for example. Laws will change, and therefore contribution limits and the like will change year to year. But the substance of advice will remain intact, as will human nature. That means that people seeking wisdom and discipline will find those who purvey them, whereas advisors eager to make a good living will attract clients by offering the same sort of experience luxury car makers use to entice drivers to pay five times as much for the same product. People are people.

