Linde AG: Merger News Favourable, But Stock Price May Be Hitting A Ceiling

Linde AG (LNAGF) has been given the green light from U.S. antitrust enforcers to merge with Praxair (PX).

With uncertainty having surrounded the future of the Linde-Praxair merger for quite some time, Linde AG (OTCPK:LNAGF) shares have been rising after U.S. antitrust enforcers finally gave the green light for the merger to go ahead with Praxair (PX).

This deal allows the two companies to form the world’s largest industrial gas supplier, overtaking French company Air Liquide in this regard.

Having said this, the merger does somewhat change the landscape for Linde, in that cost savings are going to be significantly lowered as a result of the merger. Specifically, it is estimated that Linde will spend between $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion over three years to complete the acquisition, the date of completion as yet unknown.

As an investor in Linde AG, there are two main questions I have regarding the merger:

Will this deal significantly reduce free cash flow for Linde over the next few years? How will greater access to the U.S. market through the merger with Praxair affect Linde’s business going forward?

On the first point, I previously calculated that Linde AG could see an upside to €208 over five years, assuming an annual growth in free cash flow of 10%.

I had previously argued that should we see free cash flow growth to the tune of 20% per year, then we could see a much larger upside to €295. However, the euro does not look like it will gain significant strength over the U.S. dollar any time soon, and therefore an assumption of 10% growth in free cash flow remains more realistic.

However, if no growth in free cash flow were assumed, then Linde would be trading at roughly the current price, so it seems that Linde AG is fairly valued at this time.

If we assume that any potential growth in free cash flow will subsequently be tied up in the merger, then it is likely that we could see price remain stagnant for the next couple of years, with returns for the stock coming exclusively from dividends.

Moreover, on a quarter ended and year to date basis for Q2 2018, we see that while the company saw growth in net income, cash and cash equivalents had actually decreased:

Source: Linde Q2 2018 Results

Therefore, should this trend continue, then a strain on free cash flow would likely lead to limited upside for this stock while the merger is being finalized.

That said, the merger has the potential to be a good strategic move for Linde long-term. One of the biggest obstacles facing European industrial gas suppliers has been the lack of competitiveness on gas prices, given cheaper supplies of shale gas in the United States.

With natural gas production set to grow by 60% in the United States over the next 20 years, the Praxair merger allows Linde access to a much wider supply than would be possible otherwise, and continue the significant growth that the company has seen so far in the United States.

With that said, this endeavour is not without risk in that the U.S. shale industry itself may not grow as quickly as anticipated. With well performance reaching limits as well as issues with pipeline constraints, this has led to a concern that decline rates could accelerate. In this regard, a decline in profitability for the U.S. gases industry as a whole could potentially erode profitability for the newly formed Linde-Praxair in this regard.

On the whole, the merger between Linde and Praxair looks promising. However, this is likely to affect cash flow in the short to medium-term given the outlay for the merger, and it is possible that the share price could accordingly remain stationary for the time being.

