Japanese Yen: Little Downside, A Lot Of Upside

The yen has seen some upside against the US dollar in the past month.

Last month, I expressed my opinion that while the Japanese yen is dropping against the dollar, the JPY/USD could be set to bottom out as we see a heightened risk-averse sentiment push the currency upwards.

One month on, and we see that the JPY/USD has climbed back up to 0.00886 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

In light of this, are we going to see the yen continue to climb, or could we be due for another reversal?

From a technical standpoint, we see on the 1-week chart that the 20-period moving average has just crossed the 100-period moving average to the downside. This might indicate that the currency pair might face some resistance to the upside.

Source: investing.com

With this being said, the JPY/USD is already trading near its lowest level in almost two years, and I deem it unlikely that the yen will fall significantly below this support.

From a macroeconomic standpoint, the Bank of Japan has no intention of raising interest rates until at least 2020. Moreover, exports in Japan have fallen for the first time in two years, with outbound shipments falling by 1.2 percent year-on-year, which was far below the 1.9 percent rise expected by economists. This situation could be exacerbated should we see tariffs imposed on car exports to the United States.

So, purely on macroeconomic terms it is hard to make a bullish case for the yen right now. However, the yen has always risen during times of contagion due to its status as a safe-haven asset, regardless of the economic situation in Japan itself.

We continue to receive conflicting information regarding where the global economy might head next. On the one hand, fears surrounding trade, Italy’s debt, and an overvalued equity market in the United States has fueled speculation that another recession could be around the corner. On the other, the Federal Reserve in the United States is largely expected to continue its trajectory of interest rate rises as economic data in the US continues to be positive.

In this light, my view is that the JPY/USD is seeing a bottom in terms of its support level. While it is unknown as to when we might see a rise in the yen, it is likely the currency is nearing a bottom and this makes it favourable from a risk-return perspective. For instance, we can see over a long-term period that the JPY/USD has fallen by a much greater magnitude than the CHF/USD:

Source: investing.com

In this regard, I would see a long JPY/USD as having quite a favourable risk-reward profile at this point in time - little downside should a lack of risk sentiment remain, while there is likely to be significant upside in the event of a “flight to safety”.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.