Invest In This Safest ~6% Dividend That Keeps Growing - A True Blue Chip Stock

VTR is a best-in-class dividend growth stock. It will hike its dividend soon. Projected yield is at 5.7%. This is one of the safest 6% yielders in today's market.

Negative sentiment is keeping the shares down at a time when VTR just reported stellar earnings and raised guidance. We expect big upside.

VTR has never cut its dividend, not even during the great financial crisis. The company is more diversified today than ever before, and the balance sheet has been freshly deleveraged.

Ventas is a blue-chip name among healthcare REITs, and yet, it currently trades with a dividend yield that is close to its five-year highs.

REITs, and more specifically healthcare REITs, are out of favor today due to rising interest rates and oversupply in the senior housing property sector.

Co-produced with Jussi Askola.

High yield is attractive, especially when it trades at a discount. We occasionally find situations where the price of a given stock has deviated so much from its intrinsic value that the dividend yield has become excessive in regard to risk. This is our objective at "High Dividend Opportunities" - we look for investment opportunities with high dividends (+6%), and trading at low valuations.

Today, as the market becomes increasingly volatile in light of rising interest rates, we are turning towards some of the safest dividend investments around. When we think "safety and high yield", we think Ventas (NYSE:VTR) - and here is why.

Investing into the Safest High Yielding Stocks

Ventas is a healthcare REIT with close to 20 years of operations as a publicly listed company. There is a lot of data to study here, but the most important take-away for income investors is that the dividend has never ever been cut. This makes Ventas one of the very few REITs to not have cut its dividend even during the great financial crisis. It leads us to think that if the financial crisis was not enough to lead to a dividend cut, what would be?

Because of this strong safety, Ventas has generally traded at a relatively low dividend yield and fairly high valuations. Today, as the market has become increasingly bearish on REITs, and even more so on healthcare REITs such as Ventas, the dividend yield is back at close to its five-year highs:

We believe that this is an opportunity to build a position in what we like to call "the safest high-yielding stocks" at a historically generous ~6% dividend yield.

But why is the yield so safe in the first place?

Low Risk and "Recession-tested" Business Model

The reason Ventas has been able to weather storms much better than average is that it operates a particularly resilient business model. Ventas is one of the largest healthcare real estate owners in the USA. It owns a portfolio of ~1,200 assets with a large concentration in senior-housing communities, which constitute over half of its assets.

Source

In many ways, senior-housing properties are comparable to regular "rental" investments, but with the added benefit of being perhaps even less risky and more predictable. Why is that?

Senior tenants are more affluent and less likely to default on their rent payments. Senior tenants do not rely on a job (that they may lose) or other government aids to make rent payments (95% private pay at Ventas). The turnover of tenants and risk of vacancy is lower at senior properties because older people in retirement are less interested in moving around every few years. Seniors are more likely to be "good" tenants who will take care of the property, who will not create social issues, and who make on-time rent payments. Finally, properties for seniors are generally very large, allowing for significant cost efficiencies in property management and leasing.

In this sense, form a real estate investment point of view, senior housing has many advantages over the more mainstream "rental" investments. They are less affected by the general economic cycle, and much more by the aging population, which is inevitable and which creates additional demand for space over time.

The rest of the portfolio adds extra diversification and reduces the overall risk even further with exposure to various types of healthcare assets, including Medical Office (19% of NOI), Life Science (7%), IRFs & LTACs (7%), Health Systems (6%), Loans (4%), and other (2%). Take a look at the chart below. The diversification is impressive!

In fact, the portfolio is more diverse and diversified today than it ever has been. It is more concentrated towards top-quality assets and has just 1% exposure to higher-risk properties such as Skilled Nursing.

Combined together, the whole portfolio is expected to generate about $2 billion in net operating income from ~1,200 properties this year alone. It speaks diversification very loudly, and when you are highly diversified in a lower-risk sector, you are set for consistent income generation throughout the whole cycle.

The Fortress Balance Sheet

Even the least risky assets can become highly speculative if financed with extreme leverage. Fortunately, this is not the case for Ventas, which is actually taking the opposite approach: maintaining a very conservative capital structure.

The company has a very close to an A-rated balance sheet (BBB+), and we believe Ventas is set to eventually obtain an "A" rating in light of its high-quality assets and low leverage. This is especially true when you consider that Ventas has been aggressively deleveraging its balance sheet in recent quarters to strengthen its position even further.

The enhanced financial position makes Ventas a stronger REIT than any other major healthcare REIT; according to Green Street:

"Ventas has the lowest leverage balance sheet among the Big 3 REITs"

The Best Management of its Industry

Ventas has received accolade after accolade over the years for its top-notch company management and industry leadership. For example, earlier this year, Ventas was named one of Fortune's "2018 World's Most Admired Companies", and it was the only healthcare REIT to make the list this year.

Another solid evidence of superior management is that Ventas's financial performance ranked in the top 4% percent of the Harvard Business Review's ranking of "The Best-Performing CEOs", listed at number 32 of almost 900 firms - highlighting its massive outperformance over an 18-year period.

Interestingly, Ventas did not just strongly outperform the market, but did so with a low-risk approach to real estate investing.

The truth is always in the numbers - and with 22% average annual returns since 2000, the management team ranks among the best not just in the healthcare segment, but in the whole market altogether. If you take a look at the chart below, the track record of this company is really impressive:

Summing it All Up…

Essentially, Ventas reflects all the definitions of a "blue chip" company:

The portfolio of assets is highly attractive with mostly conservative senior housing investments.

The balance sheet is not too far from an "A" rating.

Management consistently ranks among the very best in the world.

A history of strong outperformance.

And yet, the company is today trading at a relatively cheap valuation and a projected high dividend yield of 5.7%. So, what has caused the share price weakness in the recent weeks and months?

Short-Term Pain for Long-Term Gain

Ventas has been hit with a storm of negative short-term news causing the market sentiment to deteriorate, at a time when the financial results prove just the opposite. There are two reasons behind the negative stories:

1. First off, it should be pointed out that Ventas is structured as a REIT and that the whole REIT market has been suffering from a high level of fear ever since the Fed started increasing interest rates. Ventas is barely affected from a fundamental standpoint, but is nonetheless weakening in terms of market sentiment in the near term.

2. In addition to interest rate fears, Ventas is currently affected by overbuilding in many of its senior housing markets. The market hates it, even though Ventas's NOI keeps increasing!

Fears Regarding Senior Housing are Overblown

Overbuilding cannot last forever. Real estate markets move in cycles just like others do, and times of overbuilding are commonly followed by times of undersupply. This is because, as the market gets overbuilt, developers who were late to the party lose their shirt and must end new constructions to avoid further losses. Whether this occurs in 2019 or a bit later, we cannot be certain, but what we know is that a giant demographic wave of aging people will soon need or want to move in senior housing properties.

The 80+ population growth rate is expected to sharply take off in 2020 with many years of rapid growth ahead.

We currently also have 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every single day.

The 75+ population segment is growing 7x faster than average.

By 2030, we are expected to have 14,000,000 more people in the 75+ age segment.

With a massive wave of new demand soon expected to hit the market, we believe that the overbuilding issue will resolve itself in the near term. Ventas has been doing a great job at generating consistent and stable cash flow despite the ongoing challenges of the market. Moreover, it has also disposed of its riskier properties and used the proceeds to reinvest in more conservative assets and deleverage its balance sheet - all very prudent moves, if you ask us.

The take-away here is that the market overbuilding is not a permanent issue but a temporary one that we do not expect to last for long. The market is today focused on the issues but fails to realize that Ventas is a true veteran at this game and that one cycle of overbuilding is not what will take it down. On the contrary, as the demand catches up to the supply, we expect Ventas to emerge stronger than ever before with a freshly fine-tuned portfolio and a deleveraged balance sheet.

Q3 Earnings Report - Ventas Beats Again and Raise Guidance

Last quarter, we said that the phrase "Ventas beat on earnings" was getting old. This is because Ventas is a serial outperformer that very rarely disappoints.

Just this week, VTR reported its third-quarter earnings. The company here marks its third result beat in a row this year alone! We are very pleased to provide another update on this fantastic company, as our thesis remains stronger than ever before.

This blue-chip healthcare REIT that has historically been a favorite of the investment community and traded at a sizable premium to other REITs - yet today, the shares were just too cheap to ignore.

This week's earnings report marks an important day for Ventas and once again proves the market wrong by demonstrating strong resilience even in challenging times. The market fears are high, and yet the numbers remain exceptionally positive. And as the saying goes… Numbers don't lie. Here are the main highlights:

Ventas surpasses FFO expectations for the quarter by $0.02 per share and reaches $0.99 per share. Revenue expectations are also beat by close to $30 million for the quarter - reaching a 4.1% year-over-year growth rate. The lower end range of the full year FFO guidance was raised for by a penny to $4.03-$4.07. The NOI outlook remains intact - meaning that the overall portfolio is doing fine with low single-digit growth, with the exception of the senior housing portfolio, which is temporarily impacted by overbuilding. This is also well reflected in the third-quarter NOI performance:

The whole portfolio averaged a 1.3% NOI growth rate - which is very impressive when you consider that Ventas is today operating in challenging times with its Senior Housing portfolio undergoing severe stress. The senior housing market is today overbuilt throughout the nation, and this is causing NOI to decline in the near term - 2.7% this quarter.

Yet, this is not a major concern for us because Ventas is well diversified, and the senior housing portfolio makes up only 32% of the total NOI. As a result, there is another 68% producing solid results even in today's challenging times.

Secondly, the current challenges won't last for long. Times of overbuilding are often followed by times of undersupply as real estate developers get burnt and must scale down new constructions. There is today a massive demographic wave of aging people on its way to Ventas's senior housing properties. The demand is growing at a fast pace, and it is inevitable it will eventually catch up with the supply.

If Ventas is able to post such strong results in challenging times of market overbuilding, just think what it could achieve once the market conditions change for the better.

As one Seeking Alpha reader commented to the earnings results:

We couldn't agree more. Ventas is a consistent performer with top-notch management that keeps on delivering and even surpassing its promises. In this sense, this quarter is no different from the others, and we are happy to see the company deliver another earnings beat.

The Next Dividend Hike is Around the Corner!

Ventas has hiked its dividends each year for the past nine years. It has an impressive history of dividend hikes:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The dividend increases usually come each December, and we expect that it will be no different this year. If the next increase is similar to last year's 1.93%, then the yield that investors can expect going forward is 5.7%.

"Invest When There Is Blood on the Streets"

Ignoring the occasional cycles of temporary overbuilding, and taking a longer-term outlook, the economics of senior housing are fabulous with high yield and solid growth potential. The market is not seeing this today because most investors are focused on the very short term.

We believe that this is an opportunity to buy shares in one of the highest-quality REITs in the world, and as a matter of fact, we consider Ventas's 5.7% dividend yield to be one of the safest dividends in the high-yield segment of the entire marketplace.

The company has never cut its dividend in close to 20 years, and the great financial crisis barely had any impact on the cash flow of the company. The portfolio of assets is focused on a low-risk segment of the real estate market. The diversification has never been stronger, and higher risk properties have been disposed of. The balance sheet is the strongest of all three big healthcare REITs, and close to an "A" rating. The management is top-notch and highly committed to never cut its dividend. Finally, the payout ratio is also a very conservative 78%, and the cash flow remains on the rise even in today's difficult market conditions.

If the company can manage to sustain its dividend throughout one of the greatest financial crisis, we can confidently say that Ventas is a lower-risk company with minimal risk of a dividend cut ever happening. Such companies rarely trade at such high yields, and in this sense, Ventas appears to be an exception at 5.7% yield.

We believe that eventually, as the market overbuilding lets place for market under-supply, Ventas will reprice closer to its historical average yield of 5% yield - unlocking 15.5% upside along the way.

Implied Yield Implied Share Price Implied Upside Potential 5% $63.30 15.5%

At a 5% yield, Ventas would trade at just 15.6x FFO which still remains very reasonable for a company of this high quality. We have been holding on to our Ventas shares throughout the recent roller-coaster ride, and we will continue to hold our position. At the current share price, Ventas presents a very strong risk-to-reward outcome to all investors, and especially to income-driven investors with a more conservative profile.

Risk to Keep in Mind

While Ventas should clearly be included among your more "conservative" investments, there is a chance that the share price could remain depressed for a longer period of time. As always, when there is news that the Fed is planning more interest rate hikes, we see a knee-jerk reaction in the property REIT sector.

Our take on this: Property REITs have an inherent protection against inflation and rising interest rates, and that is the value of the real estate portfolio they own. Real estate prices tend to go up as inflation picks up. As inflation increases, the value of these properties increases and will result in higher net asset value and higher profits.

Furthermore, REITs are able to pass on the impact of rising interest rates in form of rental increases. Also, in general, property REITs have low leverage ratios as compared with those of other sectors, and they are therefore less impacted by higher rates. The proof is right there in Ventas's earnings; despite rising interest rates in the past two years, this company is still able to grow its profits and hike its dividends.

About REITs and Rising Interest Rates: Again, let us look at some history: the last time the Fed aggressively raised rates was between June 2004 and August 2006, when short-term rates marched all the way from 1.00% to 5.25%. Guess what happened to real estate stocks back then? The Vanguard Property REIT index ETF (VNQ) returned close to 60% for the period (a period of little over two years).

It is worth noting that, at that time, the U.S. economy was in expansion mode, similar to what we are seeing today. Many property REITs posted record earnings in Q2 2018 and boosted their dividends, and we see in Q3 that this same trend continues. Therefore, it is our view that this negative sentiment towards REITs is misplaced, and the sector is set to rebound as it becomes more clear that higher interest rates are affecting neither financial performance of this sector in general, nor the dividend growth aspect. This is especially true for the strongest and best-managed REITs, such as Ventas. We expect stellar performance over the next few years for this sector, and we are currently advising our investors to allocate 20% to 25% of the overall portfolio to Property REITs.

Bottom Line

Ventas is one of the "safest high yielding stocks" in today's market. The portfolio is focused on high-quality assets, the balance sheet is very strong, and the management is arguably the best in its industry. The company is today priced at a low valuation and high yield due to temporary issues and a negative sentiment that is unwarranted. This will disappear sooner or later. Ventas just beat earnings and raised guidance, proving again that it can navigate through all the cycles. While we wait for the market sentiment to improve and the shares to appreciate, we earn a consistent 5.7% yield that carries a high degree of safety. This is one of the safest dividend growth stock in today's market.

Ventas is nothing more than a simple story of "short-term pain for long-term gain". Patient investors with a long time frame can today take advantage of the short-term fears to buy in at a historically low valuation and earn high sustainable income while they wait for the upside to eventually materialize.

Investing in "blue-chips" while they are on sale is a strategy that rarely disappoints in the long run. We continue holding on to our Ventas shares as part of our Core Portfolio.

A note about diversification: To achieve an overall yield of 9%-10% and optimal level of diversification, we recommend a maximum allocation of 2%-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks like VTR, and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange traded products (such as ETFs, ETNs and CEFs). For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Source note: All tables and images from VTR website, unless otherwise stated.