A Safe, Simple Means To Earn 3% To 6% On Your Cash Reserves: Part II

I also provide a synopsis of each equity, as many are now reaching a point where shares sell below fair value.

Early last month, I authored a piece on Costco (COST) that included my strategy for earning an annual income of 3% to 6% on my cash reserves through carefully selected cash secured puts.

The following is an excerpt from that article:

“It is absolutely critical, in my estimation, that the strategy I implement be used on stocks that pass a strict test.

The company in question must possess the following attributes:

A strong moat and/or

Superb management

A solid financial position

A commitment to and history of paying sustainable dividends that historically grow at a pace exceeding inflation.

Reasonable growth prospects.”

Costco was held as a company that exhibits the required profile. However, Costco falls short in one important respect: any company considered must trade at fair value or below.

Later that month, I penned a piece on Microsoft (MSFT) and stated I viewed the company as ideal in every way for implementation of my strategy. Near the end of that article, I provided the following opinion:

“I will also add that it is becoming extremely difficult for me to find a quality name trading significantly below fair value. For me, this has served as a harbinger of an upcoming correction. I don't claim to know when a correction will occur, but I believe the odds of such an event are mounting.”

Here we are a few weeks later, and it appears as if a correction may be underway. Since I wrote the articles, I’ve sold a number of cash secured puts. If there is any situation that will put my system to a test, it is a period in which stocks are suffering a down swing.

I am placing my recent options activity on record so readers can make an assessment of the strategy. I’ll continue to post my acquisitions in future articles and will provide an overall assessment of the outcome, good, bad or indifferent in approximately one year.

My recent activity follows. Note the strike prices were usually roughly 10% below the trading price of the equities listed on the dates the options were executed. Also, my preferred expiry dates are generally two to three months past the date I sell the contracts.

Microsoft (MSFT)

With a wide moat and an outstanding management team, Microsoft passes the most important test needed to implement my strategy. Suffering few headwinds, and with Windows 10 the fastest growing OS system to date, Microsoft is poised for growth through cloud services. The primary concern for bulls is the company’s current high PE.

Nonetheless, Morningstar provides a fair value of $130, and Argus has a target price of $128. However, CFRA sees fair value at $74.68. My own assessment of the stock indicates it trades at a discount to peers with regard to PEG, price/cash flow and price/projected earnings.

With a well-covered dividend growing at a 14% annual rate over the last decade, and sporting a triple A-rating by the credit agencies, I would love to add to my Microsoft position, but at a lower cost basis.

On 10/22/18, I sold cash secured puts with a strike of $97.50 and expiry of 12/21. I received $157 per contract providing a return of 1.7%.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Like Microsoft, GILD has a wide moat and exemplary management. The biggest headwind for Gilead is the fact that the company’s Hepatitis C offerings are curing patients to the point that sales are suffering. Bulls point to Gilead’s HIV treatments, boasting 80% of patients in the US, hoped for developments in NASH and inroads by the company in cancer treatments.

Morningstar provides an FV of $86, CFRA of $34.31 and Argus rates the company a hold.

I view Gilead as trading at a discount when perusing price/book, price/sales and price/projected earnings.

Gilead boasts a solid financial foundation and provides a secure dividend with a yield well over 3%.

On 09/24/18 I sold cash secured puts with a strike of $70 and expiry of 11/17 for $83 per contract. My return was 1.2%.

Intel Corp (INTC)

Intel boasts a wide moat and has a competent management team. Headwinds for the company are a secular decline in the PC market and an inability to garner a large swath of the smartphone market. Nonetheless, Intel’s dominance in the PC and server processor markets serves investors well, as does the company’s massive investments in R&D.

Morningstar gives a fair value for the company of $65, Argus has an FV in the “high 90s” and CFRA at $49.03.

My fair value investigation determined INTC sells for a discount to peers when considering the company’s PE, PEG, price/projected earnings, price/book and price/sales.

Intel has a safe dividend with a yield just north of 2.6%. The company has grown the dividend by a hair over 9% on average over the last decade. Intel’s credit ratings are A1 and A2.

On 10/22/18 I sold cash secured puts with a strike of $40 and expiry of 12/21. The contracts sold for $92, providing a 2.3% return.

I am confident in Intel’s prospects and also entered into a position on the same date at $44.18 a share.

Carnival Corp (CCL)

Carnival is a narrow moat company with an exceptional management team. Bears point to media coverage of incidents on cruise ships, higher commodity prices and political instability as risks moving forward. Tailwinds include an increase in the Asia-Pacific market and the prospect of baby boomers going on travel binges.

Morningstar gives the shares a fair value of $69, Argus rates the stock a hold at roughly $64, and CFRA provides an FV of $72. My investigations see the company as undervalued as measured by practically any metric.

The company boasts a well-covered dividend providing a yield north of 3.7%. However, in years past the dividend has grown at anemic rates. Standard & Poor's rates the company's debt as BBB+ with a stable outlook.

On 10/22 I sold cash secured puts with a strike of $52.50 and expiry of 12/21 for $94 per contract. This provides me with a return of roughly 1.8%.

Kroger (KR)

Kroger has a narrow moat, however, shareholders benefit from an exceptional management team. Bears speak of Amazon (AMZN) and other online discounters as a threat and note Kroger’s reliance on private labels. Bulls point to the company’s dominance in areas where it operates, the fact that many stores sell gasoline, which serves as a means to parry online competitors, and comp sales and market gains that provide results others envy.

Morningstar sets Kroger’s fair value at $29.50, Argus at $35 and CFRA at $52.83. I see Kroger as trading at a discount in regards to PE, price/projected earnings, price/book, price/sales and price/cash flow, relative to peers.

Kroger has a very well-funded dividend that has a 10 year growth rate above 12%. Kroger’s debt is rated in the high to mid BBBs.

On 10/15/18 I sold cash secured puts with an expiry of 12/21 and a strike of $24. I received $60 per contract for a 2.5% gain.

AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

ABC boasts a broad moat and has competent management. The primary headwinds are the company’s razor thin margins and the prospect of federal government initiatives that could have negative effects. Demographic trends and the company’s status as a member of an oligopoly serves the company well.

Morningstar gives ABC shares an FV of $106, Argus provides a target price of $115, and CFRA values the stock at $111.44 per share.

ABC has a well-funded dividend. Although the current yield is a bit below 1.8%, the dividend’s ten year growth rate of a hair over 30% indicates the company is a good dividend growth investment.

On 10/22/18 I sold cash secured puts on ABC with a strike of $80 and an expiry of 12/21. Each contract brought $127 in income for a 1.58% gain.

Lowe’s (LOW)

With a broad moat and exceptional management, Lowe’s is my kind of company. A fear of the slowing of home improvement projects as well as slower growth due to the company’s large footprint are perceived as headwinds to share price appreciation. Ongoing management initiatives and a stable housing market are viewed as tailwinds. Lowe’s owns 80% of the company’s stores, a seldom noted strength when considering an investment in the company.

Morningstar values shares at $94, Argus at $121 and CFRA at $90.50. My perusal of Lowe’s valuation indicates the company trades at a discount when considering PE, PEG, price/book, price/cash flows and price/sales, relative to peers.

Lowe’s has a well-funded dividend that has grown at an 18% pace over the last ten years. The company currently sports a yield a bit above 2%.

On 10/22/18 I sold cash secured puts with a strike of $90 and an expiry of 12/21 for $170 per contract. This provides a yield just shy of 1.9%.

My Strategy Following Expiry Of Puts

Should a put expire worthless, in most cases I repeat the process, often with a lower strike price. If an option is exercised, I usually sell a call at my cost basis or higher. Since the objective of this strategy is to increase my cash reserves, I seldom voluntarily hold the shares as an investment. However, if circumstances dictate that I hold a name for an extended period, I am content to rake in the dividend payments and hold the shares with confidence, as the stocks listed are of the highest quality and were acquired at below fair value.

One Last Word

