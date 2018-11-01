GE: Challenges Continue

General Electric (GE) continues to see rough times as it is cutting the dividend to just a penny a quarter. It is not the cut that ticks me off, even as I hold a small position; frankly, it is that management feels it is important to pay this symbolic amount to investors. This way, they can say that the company has continued to pay out uninterrupted dividends for a very long time at some point in the future.

That says that management is still more concerned about reputation than actual rational capital allocation decisions, even as a new team has been brought in to guide the company through these rough times. After all, the dividend still costs about $350 million a year, although it is nothing compared to the +$8 billion a year payout paid in recent years.

Another Kitchen Sink Quarter?

GE reported a massive $22 billion impairment charge on its Power Business as that former earnings power engine is seeing real struggles. The timing of the write-down does not come unexpected, as incoming CEO Lawrence Culp (who is highly regarded by most investors) has no reasons to hide any problems anymore.

The company reported a 4% fall in total revenues to $29.6 billion in the third quarter although industrial revenues rose by a percent to $28.1 billion. Earnings numbers are complex, distorted by the impairment charge, yet adjusted profits did not look too good either. Adjusted earnings fell by seven cents to $0.14 per share. Of course, that charge excludes large impairment charges but also $0.14 per share in after-tax restructuring efforts, with those costs being pretty structural these days.

About Power

Besides leverage and implicit leverage in terms of the financial business named GE Capital, GE has a real issue with its Power Business which triggered a $22 billion impairment charge. To combat the troubles, the company is cutting this business in two. One unit will be the gas business as all other assets within the group (including steam, grid solution, nuclear and power conversion) will become another segment. This should make divestments easier and improve accountability, but given the state of the business, one can argue whether such moves make sense at this point.

The segment had a dismal quarter with revenues down 33% to $5.74 billion as the company reported a $631 million segment loss. The revenue declines mark a deceleration from the year-to-date declines reported as the company is now breaking even so far this year with regards to this segment. On the bright side, orders fell by 'just' 18% to $6.62 billion, for actually a reasonable book-to-bill ratio which was comfortably above 1 times.

The Other Businesses

Other businesses at GE reported mixed results. Renewable Energy reported a 15% increase in sales amidst a book-to-bill ratio of 1 times, although segment profit margins fell from high single digits to just 2% of sales due to (price) competition.

The aviation business remains very strong with orders increasing 35% for a 1.22 book-to-bill ratio, while revenues rose a healthy 12% to $7.48 billion and the already fat segment margins jumped by two points to 22% of sales.

Oil and gas reported relatively steady results in terms of sales and orders, while margins improved a bit but remain at relatively low levels in the mid single digits. The healthcare business is showing stagnating results with revenues and orders flat, and margins were flattish as well but remain very comfortable at 18%.

The transportation business is relatively small yet remains solidly profitable and has seen very strong bookings. Of course, this business will merge with Wabtec (WAB) following a deal announced earlier this year, as the lighting business is too small to seriously discuss.

The Balance Sheet

This part of the analysis remains highly complicated. The industrial business operates with $14.7 billion in cash. Other assets include $35 billion in receivables from GE Capital as well as many billions in contract assets.

The company has $69.6 billion in regular debt outstanding while it has $33.5 billion in non-current liabilities (mostly pension liabilities) as well as $76.7 billion in other liabilities. The real value of all the assets can be debated, yet what is clear is that net debt stands at $55 billion if we focus on straight cash and regular debt. Pension liabilities stood at $34 billion last year, resulting in an adjusted net debt load of $89 billion if those are included.

Of course, the company has a Capital business as well and while it continues to lose money, it becomes smaller as well. This segment is now supported by $11.7 billion in equity while assets have shrunk to $128 billion (of which is a substantial portion in cash).

In July, I took this approach in which I came up with industrial net debt of $56 billion as the same approach now yields a $55 billion net debt load. Actual pension liabilities have not really changed as those are really only re-measured every year.

Of course, there are some divestments pending which not only reduce net debt directly but could also cut pension liabilities, with implicit leverage now totaling $89 billion. Notably, the Wabtec deal could reduce leverage quite a bit, as further spin-offs or divestitures could help as well, yet GE has a long way to go. I would be happy if GE Capital could be wound down at no value and no equity left, as I did not attach value to that business nor do I assume additional liabilities resulting from the segment.

Leverage Is An Issue, What About Earnings?

Remember that originally the goal was to record reported earnings of $2 per share by now, while the company cut this to $1 per share (notice that these are adjusted earnings and not GAAP earnings). As earnings are trending even lower in Q3 due to dismal earnings power at the power business, the dividend cut is indeed a good and prudent decision.

Pegging earnings closer to $0.75 per share, earnings now trend at levels closer to $7 billion instead of $9 billion. Including $2.5 billion in interest and $2 billion in taxes as well as $5.5 billion in depreciation, I peg EBITDA now at $15 billion instead of the previously assumed $17 billion number.

Fortunately, previously announced divestitures are set to close soon and the dividend is essentially eliminated altogether, actually allowing for organic deleveraging as well, with debt reduction not just relying on the sale of assets.

Besides $8 billion in debt reduction from the Wabtec deal (both equity and assumption of debt), GE has levers to pull as it is cutting the dividend now much more than the actual reduction in earnings. It is very important for the company to retain some earnings with EBITDA falling to dangerously low levels as net debt still has to come down of course.

Nonetheless, the entire organisation is focused on debt reduction by now as the severity of the situation has really hit the organisation and its stakeholders. Still, adjusted earnings are not even close in representing actual cash flows because of transaction costs and restructuring costs, as well as all the moving parts happening at the company right now.

Thesis Remains The Same, Potential Is There

At the current run rate, GE remains a $120 billion industrial business, although asset sales could reduce the industrial business to $100 billion in size over time. Reality is that well run industrial peers post operating margins of 15% (not segment margins) and the best run businesses see 20% margins.

Let's assume that GE can be turned under its new management and could deliver on 15% margins in a few years from now. In such a case, operating earnings could hit $15-$18 billion, depending on the future size of the company. Such an achievement could boost EBITDA to $20-$23 billion, automatically reducing leverage ratios a great deal already, given improved earnings power and bigger potential to retain earnings as well as the impact of pending divestments.

Assuming interest costs could fall to $2 billion and working with a 20% tax rate, earnings could come in at $10.5-$13 billion for earnings of let's say $1.20-$1.50 per share. A market multiple on such earnings number could warrant a $22-$27 valuation. Even better, every point increase in margins could boost earnings by roughly ten cents.

That base case scenario, while unthinkable today, was the reason for my cautious bull thesis, as I have to stress caution given that the company is so complex, and new disappointments seem to arrive every quarter. Having bought and traded around a small position at $13, I am adding at levels below the $10 mark, averaging down to $11. While I recognize that this remains a very risky proposition, the risk-reward, and notably the latter, is the reason for my cautious optimism at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.