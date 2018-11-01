Devon Energy: Third Quarter Earnings Preview

Devon Energy’s production will likely recover in Q4-2018 following completion of maintenance work at Jackfish in Canada and continued growth from the US.

However, Devon Energy has taken advantage of the spike in NGL prices and is largely immune from the weakness in Permian Basin oil prices.

Devon Energy (DVN) is gearing up to report its third-quarter results after the markets close on November 6. The company may report better than expected earnings due to strong natural gas liquids and oil price realizations. However, the extended maintenance work in Canada which had a negative impact on the company’s production could end up hurting its bottom-line. But Devon Energy will likely reiterate its annual production guidance. The company, which faced a cash flow deficit in Q2-2018, will likely report free cash flows for Q3-2018.

A strong quarterly performance and a robust outlook can fuel Devon Energy stock’s recovery. I suggest investors consider buying the stock ahead of earnings.

In its second-quarter results, Devon Energy struggled with rising costs and reported weak volumes from Canada due to planned maintenance at the Jackfish facility, and missed analysts’ earnings estimates. But I believe the company’s third-quarter performance will be better.

Devon has recently released its production numbers for the third quarter in which it pumped 418,000 boe per day from the US. That was better than the company’s guidance of 398,000 to 417,000 boe per day, excluding the impact of a minor non-core asset sale which produced 2,000 boepd. However, due to the extended maintenance work at Jackfish-1, its output from Canada clocked in at 104,000 boepd which is substantially below the company’s guidance of 115,000 to 120,000 boepd. But Devon’s total production still clocked in at 522,000 boepd, which is in-line with the company’s estimate of between 515,000 and 539,000 boepd. In this sense, the company’s operational performance in the third quarter will be similar to what we’ve seen in the second quarter – the impact of weak production from Canada was offset by strong growth from the US.

Devon has also said that the strong performance from the US in the third quarter was driven by higher NGL volumes while its oil production was within the guidance range. The company spiked NGL recoveries and is positioning to capture the strong prices at the Mont Belvieu market in Texas. In the third quarter, the price of NGL (ethane) rose to its highest level in four years due to strong demand from the US and international markets and a pipeline outage. That should have a positive impact on Devon’s third-quarter results.

Additionally, Devon may also post superior prices from its US assets as compared to its peers who have exposure to the Permian Basin. A large number of oil and gas producers who operate in the Permian Basin may report weak prices for the third quarter, thanks to the supply bottleneck in the shale oil play which has pushed the regional prices lower. Devon also has significant exposure to the Permian Basin from where it gets around a third of its total US oil production. However, Devon has entered into basis swaps and firm transportation agreements which protect around 90% of its oil volumes from the Delaware Basin (located in the Permian Basin).

Additionally, Devon has secured access for a majority of its total oil production to the US Gulf Coast markets where oil is sold at a premium price. The company has already shown that it can capture strong prices in the second quarter when its US oil price realization was 98% of WTI. That’s substantially higher than Permian Basin oil producers like Laredo Petroleum (LPI) whose realizations will be less than 90% of WTI. For Devon, the positive trend will likely continue in Q3-2018 when it will report strong oil price realization.

However, Devon’s production numbers will be slightly down on a year-over-year basis. The company’s production in Q3-2017 was hit by severe weather conditions (Hurricane Harvey) but it still produced 527,000 boepd which is slightly higher than the Q3-2018 production of 522,000 boepd. That may have a negative impact on earnings on a year-over-year basis. However, Devon’s US production will come in higher from 403,000 boepd in Q3-2017 to 418,000 boepd. On a sequential basis, the total as well as the US production numbers climbed by 2,000 and 7,000 boepd respectively.

Devon will also likely reiterate its annual production target of producing between 517,000 and 539,000 boepd (incl. recent asset sale impact) due to a rebound in Canada and a decent performance in the US. As indicated earlier, Devon’s production in Q3-2018 was hit by extended downtime in Canada but the company has said that its output from the country will grow to the range of 115,000 to 120,000 boepd. Devon has also said that this year’s exit production rate from Canada will be above 120,000 boepd. The company hasn’t experienced significant issues in the US where it continues to target higher volumes of oil production from the Delaware Basin and the STACK play. I expect the company to reiterate its target of growing Delaware and STACK volumes at a CAGR of more than 25% through 2020.

Devon also said that its capital expenditure (upstream) for Q3-2018 clocked in at $523 million, which was 9% below the mid-point of the company’s guidance. The spending was also lower than $548 million spent in Q3-2017 and $607 million in Q2-2018. Devon will likely stick with its previous forecast of spending between $2.2 billion and $2.4 billion in 2018.

The decline in expenditure should favorably impact the company’s earnings and free cash flows. Devon generated free cash flows in Q3-2017 as its cash flow from operations fully funded the upstream capital expenditure but it faced a deficit in Q2-2018 since its operating cash flows were hit by one-time items. But the cash flows should return to normal levels in Q3-2018 and with the significant drop in CapEx on a sequential basis, the company should swing back to free cash flows. Devon will likely reiterate its commitment to generate $2 billion of cumulative free cash flows by 2020 at $60 oil (note that Devon has reduced FCF target by $500Mn following the sale of its interest in EnLink Midstream which closed in Q3-2018).

DVN data by YCharts

Shares of Devon Energy have fallen by 19% in the last four weeks, driven in large part by weakness in oil prices. The dip in the price of the WTI crude from more than $76 a barrel in early-October to $65 currently has pushed the entire oil and gas exploration and production sector lower. Devon’s shares are priced just 11.9-times next year’s Thomson Reuters consensus earnings estimate. However, if Devon reports strong quarterly results by beating earnings estimates, generating solid free cash flows, and reiterating its long-term production guidance, then that could fuel the stock’s recovery and provide much needed relief to investors. I suggest investors should consider buying the stock ahead of earnings.

