Sector Pullback Drives 10.3% Yield For This Defensively Positioned BDC

Business Development Company ("BDCs") have been pulling back for the reasons discussed last week in "BDC Sector Volatility Driving 10.5% Average Yield". As mentioned in the article, the recent declines in BDC stock prices has not been driven by fundamentals especially as high-yield default rates continue to decline as mentioned this morning in "Corporate debt levels and default rates diverge". I am expecting a rally in BDC pricing later this quarter and likely through Q1 2019.

As shown below, New Mountain Finance (NMFC) has recently hit prices close to where it was during the previous pullback this year as discussed "NMFC: Is This 10.5% Yielding BDC Ready To Rally?" and is likely oversold again. As shown below, I have recently purchased additional shares for the reasons discussed in this article including:

Insider purchases at higher prices

Increased dividend coverage through recent portfolio growth and higher use of leverage in the coming quarters

Defensively positioned portfolio for later stage cycle concerns

Strong credit quality and NAV per share stability

Being oversold along with the entire sector (discussed at the end)

Recent NMFC Insider Purchases

Last month, management was purchasing additional shares at higher prices of $13.70 to $13.77 and there is a chance that insiders will purchase additional shares after the current "blackout period" which will be after the company reports results on November 7, 2018 after the close of the markets.

Steve Klinsky, Chairman and CEO: "I and other members of New Mountain continue to be very large owners of our stock with aggregate ownership of 9.6 million shares, approximately 13% of total shares outstanding."

Source: NMFC Q2 Earnings Call

Source: GuruFocus

NMFC Dividend Coverage Update

NMFC has fully covered its dividend since its IPO with mostly "cash income generated by stable and predictable sources" as discussed below.

Source: NMFC Earnings Call Slides

However, it should be pointed out that the cash portion has declined over the last five quarters from 91% to 83% and needs to be watched.

"Our ability to consistently generate the vast majority of our NII from stable cash interest income in an amount that covers our dividend. 93% of total investment income is incurred and cash income remains strong at 83% of this quarter. We believe this consistency shows the stability and predictability of our investment income."

Source: NMFC Q2 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Earnings Call Slides

I believe that NMFC has a stable dividend but is less likely to increase compared to my 'Level 1' dividend coverage BDCs and management recently indicated this on the call as their focus is capital preservation while maintaining the current dividend:

"So, we are not managing this to increase the dividend over time. I just would like to try to be clear about that. Our goal is to take as little risk as possible and support this dividend. Again we think it's a pretty attractive yield in this and any medium term interest rate environment. Look if LIBOR went to 8%, if it went back to very, very different interest rate regime and the tenure was at seven or eight or nine and LIBOR was at six or seven I think then we had to think about -- then it becomes a different value proposition. But as long as rates are anywhere near where they've been, where we are very -- if you think it is a good value proposition for the shareholders of this dividend. And again our goal is to deliver that dividend with as little credit risk as possible. It remains our intention to consistently pay the $0.34 per share on a quarterly basis for future quarters so long as the net investment income covers the dividend in line with our current expectations."

Source: NMFC Q2 Earnings Call with bold highlighting from author.

Source: NMFC Earnings Call Slides

I recently increased the projections for NMFC due to the expected increase in leverage (discussed next) and the higher-than-expected portfolio growth in Q2 2018 from continued strong originations of almost $300 million offset by $152 million of repayments:

"The company had another productive quarter of deal generation, investing $296 million in gross originations versus repayment of $153 million, allowing us to begin to deploy the incremental leverage approved by shareholders in the quarter. We attribute the strength was heavy market and good performance by our team of professionals focused on new deal flow. Looking forward, we expect this momentum to continue as we are currently evaluating a number of transactions that could become new investments for NMFC in the near future. Since the end of Q2 we have booked $170 million of new investments offset by $182 million of sales and repayments yielding a temporary portfolio decline of $13 million. As I mentioned earlier, we have a number of committed deals in our queue and a strong pipeline of new deal opportunities."

Source: NMFC Q2 Earnings Call with bold highlighting from author.

Source: NMFC Earnings Call Slides

The company is now above its previous targeted leverage that was recently increased due to shareholder approval to increase leverage (effective June 9, 2018). The company has recently amended its credit facility and note agreements to include a requirement that the company not exceed a total debt-to equity ratio of 1.65 to 1.00.

Robert Hamwee, CEO, commented: "The second quarter represented another solid quarter of performance for NMFC. We originated $296 million of investments as we began the process of increasing our leverage ratio following this quarter's shareholder approval. Additionally, we maintained a stable book value and portfolio yield."

Source: NMFC Press Release

Source: NMFC Earnings Call Slides

There are less likely to be any upcoming equity offerings as the company is now positioned to use higher leverage over the coming quarters. As mentioned in my previous public NMFC article "Stable 9.5% Yield And Shareholder Approval To Increase Leverage", I am expecting additional issuances of unsecured notes. On August 30, 2018, NMFC announced that it had completed an offering of $115 million of its 5.75% unsecured convertible notes due 2023. The total net proceeds from the offering of the notes, exclusive of offering expenses, was approximately $114.4 million to repay outstanding indebtedness under its credit facilities.

"On July 5, 2018, the Company entered into a third supplement (the ''Supplement'') to its Amended and Restated Note Purchase Agreement, dated September 30, 2016 (the ''NPA''). Pursuant to the Supplement, on July 5, 2018, the Company issued to an institutional investor identified therein, in a private placement, $50.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.36% Series 2018B Notes due June 28, 2023 (the "2018B Unsecured Notes") as an additional series of notes under the NPA. The Supplement includes certain additional covenants and terms, including, without limitation, a requirement that the Company not exceed a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65 to 1.00 at the time of incurring additional indebtedness and a requirement that the Company not exceed a secured debt ratio of 0.70 to 1.00 at any time." "On July 5, 2018, the Company entered into Amendment No. 4 (the ''Amendment'') to the Company's NMFC Credit Facility. The Amendment reduces the minimum asset coverage ratio that the Company must maintain at the time of any borrowing under the NMFC Credit Facility and as of each quarter end from 2.00 to 1.00 to 1.50 to 1.00. The Amendment also includes a requirement that the Company not exceed a debt-to equity ratio of 1.65 to 1.00 at the time of incurring additional indebtedness and a requirement that the Company not exceed a secured debt ratio of 0.70 to 1.00."

Source: NMFC Q2 Earnings Call with bold highlighting from author.

Source: NMFC Earnings Call Slides

The company has had approximately $170 million of originations and commitments since the end of Q2 2018 through August 3, 2018. This was offset by over $180 million of repayments and sales.

Source: NMFC Earnings Call Slides

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, NMFC hit my base case projections with higher-than-expected portfolio growth and fully covered its dividend for the 21stconsecutive quarter. As discussed in the previous report, in April 2018, NMFC established its third SLP for increased returns over the coming quarters.

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

There is the potential for increased earnings in the coming quarters with additional leverage available through its previously approved second SBIC license, the recently established third SLP and the continued ramp of the recently formed real-estate entity "Net Lease" structured as a REIT. The SLP I and II currently account for 5% of the portfolio and on April 25, 2018, NMFC and SkyKnight Income II established a joint venture, NMFC Senior Loan Program III LLC ("SLP III") capitalized with equity of $80 million from NMFC and $20 million from SkyNight leverage with $300 million from Citibank with expected returns between 11% and 13%. As shown below, income from recurring sources, including its SLPs, has been increasing over the last two quarters:

Source: NMFC Earnings Call Slides

NMFC Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. Most BDCs continue to experience higher portfolio yields mostly due to the rising LIBOR that should improve (or at least maintain) net interest margins and dividend coverage for the sector in the coming quarters.

NMFC management has previously mentioned that the recent increase in LIBOR has started to impact earnings but is also helping to offset "spread compression" caused by continued competition for higher quality loans.

"Three months LIBOR, which has been a meaningful tailwinds for NMFC was relatively flat in this quarter at 2.34%. Asset yields on new origination of 10.6% were somewhere lower than the average yield of the portfolio. This is due primarily to the senior heavy mix on new originations in the quarter. Overall, we continue to maintain a healthy weight average interest rate on our investment portfolio despite the competitive environment."

Source: NMFC Q2 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Earnings Call Slides

Source: FRED

Later this year, the Fed will likely hike rates by another 25 basis points:

Source: CME Group

There are potential risk related to portfolio companies with rising interest rates and the ability to service higher cost debt. Previously, management was asked about this and pointed to borrowers with high free cash flows and hedging instruments through interest rate swaps to cap exposure:

Q. "The first question was around the impact of a rising rate environment on our borrower's ability to service their debt?" A. "And the short answer is we are very comfortable with that I mean for the following reasons; one, our borrowers are very high free cash flow, generating a lot of CAPEX for working capital requirements, so our interest coverages are quite robust. Second, and even more importantly most of our borrowers are hedging out the majority of this risk through interest rate swaps and cap so it doesn't really follow to them if they've taken that, if you transfer that risk to someone else. And third again at the margin borrowers are reducing spreads so they're offsetting their rising rate impact by lower spreads. So again we are very comfortable with that item."

Source: NMFC Q4 Earnings Call with bold highlighting from author.

As of June 30, 2018, approximately 86% of investments at fair value (excluding investments on non-accrual, revolvers, delayed draws and non-interest bearing equity investments) bore interest at variable rates, most of which are subject to a LIBOR floor. However, 49% of borrowings are also at variable rates.

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

NMFC Risk Profile Update

NMFC has a safer portfolio for many reasons including its focus on "defensive growth" middle market companies and mostly secured debt investments of first and second-lien that account for almost 74% portfolio. Also, management has been forthcoming with information related to potential underperforming assets.

"As managers and as significant stockholders personally, we are pleased with the completion of another successful quarter. We believe New Mountain's focus on acyclical "defensive growth" industries and on companies that we know well continues to be a successful strategy to preserve asset value." "We invest in recession resistant businesses that we really know and that we really like. We believe that this approach results in a differentiated and sustainable model that allows us to generate attractive, risk adjusted rates of return across changing cycles and market conditions."

Source: NMFC Q2 Earnings Call

First-lien debt recently increased to 39% (previously 37%) of the portfolio fair value as management positions the portfolio for higher leverage:

"While the mix of originations and repayments varies from quarter-to-quarter, this recent portfolio activity shows that consistent with our guidance, we continue to reorient the portfolio towards a higher mix of first lien assets, which support NMFC's higher leverage levels."

Source: NMFC Q2 Earnings Call with bold highlighting from author.

Source: NMFC Press Release

Source: NMFC Earnings Call Slides

During Q2 2018, NAV per share decreased slightly from $13.60 to $13.57 mostly due to a portion of its second-lien position in National HME, Inc. ("NHME"") being placed on non-accrual status and marking down the fair value of its preferred shares to zero. As of June 30, 2018, the company's investments in NHME had a cost basis of $28.4 million and fair value of $13.7 million and was discussed on the recent call:

"While credit performance continues to be generally strong, we did experience one new non-accrual during the quarter in National HME, a $27 million second lien, where we own 100% of the tranche. National HME is a leading distributor of equipment into the hospice market. Our end market trends have been strong and consistent with our underwriting features. Execution has been lacking causing a drop in operating results. During very recent financial performance, we have valued our position at $0.50, but we are bringing our domain expertise and private equity resources to bear in order to maximize our recovery overtime." Q. "On HME, but not specifically zeroing on it understanding it's a specific name. We're seeing some similar sharper declines kind of across the space this quarter even with the benign environment and strong economy et cetera, but as active folks in the market such as yourselves, if you look at these high level, can you give kind of a feel on how much is say your synchronic one-off versus the impact of declining structures that we often hear about in the ladder of which I would find more broadly concerning. But if you kind of want to touch on there, are we seeing perhaps market-wide, are we kind of paying the price now for the structural impacts across direct lending?" A. "We are certainly not seeing that at all. Any issues we're seeing in HME would be a good example. It's completely idiosyncratic and irrespective of some of the structural weaknesses that have been introduced into credit agreements in the last few years. One or two years from now might those structural weaknesses impact things that certainly possible. But to date, that has -- there is no evidence at least that we're seeing in terms of portfolio impacts."

Source: NMFC Q2 Earnings Call with bold highlighting from author.

The largest markups during the quarter were UniTek Global Services (discussed in previous articles) and its convertible preferred equity position in HI Technology Corp that is accruing dividends at a rate of 15.0%. This position could potentially be repaid and is currently its largest investment at around 5.5% of the total portfolio and was also discussed on the recent call:

Q. "And Hi Technology, can you give some color on the appreciation there. Is that a market yield base component or is there some maybe convert or equity kicker in there that reflects that appreciation?" A. "So we were actually market at the accreted value at a contractual value. At this moment that is not showing any impact of the convertibility. We're really sort of right at the cost though. So we continue to monitor the enterprise value map that drives the share price there could be further upside if that seem to be in the money."

Source: NMFC Q2 Earnings Call

Source: NMFC Earnings Call Slides

Previously, its first lien positions in Education Management ("EDMC") were placed on non-accrual status during the quarter as the company announced its intention to wind down and liquidate the business. However, it should be noted that EDMC is a smaller investment and as of June 30, 2018, had a cost basis of $1.0 million and fair value of $0.0 million. On April 27, 2018, NMFC exited its investment in American Tire Distributors, Inc. ("ATD"), due to ATD's reported loss of its largest supplier. The sale resulted in a realized loss of approximately $5.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

"I am pleased to report that there has been no significant negative credit migration this quarter, although first quarter and one of our smaller investments American Tire Distributors, lost one of its largest supplier leading us to reevaluate our investment thesis and ultimately decided to exit our position at a $6 million loss."

Source: NMFC Q2 Earnings Call

Out of $5.8 billion of investments in 238 portfolio companies, only 8 representing just $125 million of cost have migrated to non-accrual and only 4 representing $43 million of cost has resulted in a realized default loss (see below). The $43 million includes the previously realized losses of $28 million associated with its investment in Transtar Holding Company as discussed in the previous article.

"If you refer to Page 10, we once again lay up the cost bases of our investment both the current portfolio and our cumulative investments since the inception of our credit business in 2008 and then show what has migrated down the performance ladder. Since inception, we have made investments of over $5.8 billion into 138 portfolio companies, of which only 8 representing just $125 million of cost have migrated to non-accrual, of which only 4 representing $43 million of cost have thus far resulted in realized default losses. Further, firstly 100% of our portfolio has fair market value is currently rated 1 or 2 on our internal scale."

Source: NMFC Earnings Call Slides

A portion of NHME remains an investment rating of "3" with a total cost basis of $13.5 million and a fair value of $6.8 million and as of June 30, 2018, three portfolio companies (NHME, EDMC and its equity positions in Ancora Acquisition) had an investment rating of "4".

Portfolio credit quality remained stable with less than 1% of the portfolio with an investment rating of "4". An investment rating of a "4" includes non-accruals or investments that could be moved to non-accrual status, and the final development could be an actual realization of a loss through a restructuring or impaired sale.

Source: SEC Filings

NMFC has oil/energy related exposure of around 4.7% of the total portfolio including Tenawa Resource (large scale natural gas processing plant), Sierra Hamilton (provider of services to oil and gas industry) and Permian Tank (supplier of above ground storage tanks and processing equipment to oil and gas exploration/production).

Summary & Recommendations

NMFC will report Q3 2018 results next week (see reporting schedule below), and investors should be ready to take advantage of the current market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points, including RSI near 30.

As discussed earlier, I purchased additional shares for many reasons including being oversold, maintaining portfolio credit quality and the potential for improved dividend coverage. However, I will continue to do the following as should all BDC investors:

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends). Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

and portfolio credit quality. Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile .

. Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective).

The recent drop in NMFC's stock price is not due to underlying fundamentals, but likely investor expectations of higher yields, which is not necessarily tied to higher expected defaults given the strong economic fundamentals. In fact, there is a good chance that the recent widening of yield spreads will be discussed on the upcoming earnings call as a positive tailwind for new investments and earnings in the coming quarters.

As shown below, the 'BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index' (Corp B) yield continues to rise and is now at its highest level since November 2016:

Source: FRED

Since my article 14.5% Yielding ETN: Time To Buy Or Take Profits?, the average BDC has declined by 8.5% compared to NMFC down only 4.1%. However, there has been a wide range of recent performance from TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) down less than 1% for the reason discussed in "TSLX: Upcoming Special Dividends & Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Increased Leverage" compared to NEWT down almost 20%.

Obviously, timing is important when investing, but especially with BDCs for many reasons, including opaque reporting standards, general sector volatility, and being largely retailed owned. The opaque and inconsistent reporting for BDCs often results in retail investors making poor decisions. Focusing on simple coverage of the dividend with the previous quarter net investment income ("NII") or changes in net asset value ("NAV") are not enough.

Ares Capital (ARCC) and Apollo Investment (AINV) have already reported and up over 5% today.

