Comcast: EBITDA Margin Expansion In Its Cable Business Should Continue

Investment Thesis

Comcast Corporation’s (CMCSA) growth in high-speed Internet business revenue is more than enough to offset the decline in its cable TV business. In addition, its cable (Internet + cable TV) EBITDA margin should expand, as its Internet business has higher EBITDA margin than its cable TV business. Looking forward, we believe there is still a long runway of growth in its high-speed Internet business, as wireline Internet household penetration rate is still far from reaching saturation. Comcast’s Internet revenue should continue to grow as consumers continue to demand for faster Internet speed. The company’s EV to EBITDA ratio is currently trading at several multiples below its cable peers.

Q3 2018 Highlights

Cord cutting continues

Comcast continues to face the challenge of cord cutting as many subscribers switched from traditional linear TV to digital platforms. Its video subscribers decreased by about 97 thousands in the quarter from Q2 2018. As the chart below shows, the decline was the sixth consecutive quarter of video subscriber decline and there is no sign of stopping. This competition will likely continue in the near future.

Strong growth in High-Speed Internet revenue

Despite declining trend in Comcast’s video business, its high-speed Internet segment continues to grow rapidly. In the past quarter, the company added about 334 thousand residential subscribers. This was better than the 226 thousand subscribers add in Q2 2018. Investors should keep in mind that the company added about 2.7 million high-speed Internet subscribers since Q1 2016. In the same time period, the company only lost about 444 thousand video customers.

Reasons why we believe Comcast’s Cable will begin with EBITDA margin

High-Speed Internet has higher profit margin than video business

As Comcast’ high-speed Internet continue to gain ground, it will actually improve Comcast’ EBITDA margin. As management expressed in its latest conference call, Comcast’s high-speed Internet has much higher gross margin than cable TV. This is evident in its improved EBITDA margin in its cable business (including video, and high-speed Internet). As can be seen in the chart below, its EBITDA margin improved from 39.7% in Q3 2016 to 40.7% in Q3 2018. As the company continues to grow its Internet subscribers, we believe its EBITDA margin in its cable business (including both Internet and video) will continue to expand.

Strong revenue growth from high-speed Internet more than offset the slight decline in video revenue

In Q3 2018, Comcast’s revenue from high-speed Internet segment increased to over $4.3 billion. This was a growth rate of 9.6% year over year. This nearly double-digit revenue growth rate was due to the fact that its growth in Internet revenue was more than enough to offset the decline of its cable TV business. As mentioned earlier in the article, a growing Internet revenue means its cable (both Internet and TV) EBITDA margin will continue to expand.

Its High-Speed Internet subscribers should continue to grow

According to a report published by U.S. Telecom, the total fixed broadband connections is expected to reach 112 million connections in 2018 in the United States. As can be seen from the chart below, U.S. household fixed broadband Internet penetration rate is expected to reach 81%. This means that there are room for Comcast and other Internet services providers to grow their subscribers. However, this growth rate may slowdown gradually as the penetration rate moves closer to 100% (it may be at least 5~10 years from now).

Demand for speed will help grow its high-speed Internet revenue

Besides Internet subscribers growth, another growth driver to Comcast’s Internet business is to offer higher Internet speeds. As can be seen from the chart below, U.S. consumers are gradually choosing services with higher speeds. We believe Comcast is well positioned to compete against its rivals. The company's 1Gbps Internet is now available to nearly all of the 58 million homes and businesses in its footprint.

Attractive Valuation

Comcast is currently trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.7x. As can be seen from the chart below, its current valuation is relatively low compare to the EV to EBITDA range in the past 5 years.

Let us compare Comcast’s valuation against its cable peers. As can be seen from the chart below, Comcast’s EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.7x is much lower than Charter Communications’ (CHTR) 9.9x and Cable One’s (CABO) 13.3x. Keep in mind that Comcast’s business also include media business which is supposed to be valued at a higher EV to EBITDA multiple (usually over 10x). Therefore, we believe Comcast is currently trading at a very attractive valuation.

Comcast currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share. Although the yield is only 2.2%, the company has consistently increased its dividend in the past (see chart below). Earlier this year, the company increased its dividend by about 20%. Looking forward, we believe the company will continue to return cash to its shareholders through both dividend increase and share buybacks thanks to its strong free cash flow generation.

Risks and Challenges

As its rivals gradually ramp up the deployments of fiber-to-the-home, Comcast's high-speed Internet business may face the risk of intensified competition. Although we have yet to observe this trend, but it is one that investors should keep an eye on.

Investor Takeaway

We believe Comcast’s EBITDA margin in its cable segment will continue to expand thanks to its robust growth in its Internet business. The company is well positioned to compete against its rivals, as it is able to offer 1Gbps Internet in most of the homes/businesses in its operating regions. The company’s share price is quite attractive compare to its cable peers. For investors with a long-term investment horizon, we believe Comcast is a good investment choice, as it offers both capital gain and dividend growth.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

