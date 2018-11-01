Baidu: More Irrationality?

This irrational investor reaction suggests BIDU is a “buy” and that this stock is likely to rally once the market comes back to its senses.

Stock markets continue to trade under a dark cloud of bearish pressure, and Chinese search provider Baidu (BIDU) has become the latest example of a tech company with a strong quarterly earnings performance and a downside reaction in share prices. Technology names seem to be bearing the brunt of the market’s negative outlook. But this irrational investor reaction has made it more likely that we are seeing new opportunities to build exposure in tech at current levels. Ultimately, this suggests that BIDU is a “buy” and that this stock could rally strongly once the market comes back to its senses.

For the third quarter, Baidu beat market expectations by generating $4.11 billion (28.2 billion yuan) in total revenue. This performance surpassed the consensus analyst estimates (27.53 billion yuan) by 2.43%. The performance also marks a sharp increase from the 23.49 billion yuan which was posted during the same period last year.

These are strong numbers but it would be difficult to know this if we gauged our assessments based on the bearish reactions of the market. BIDU shares dropped in after hours trading, as it appears the market is content in maintaining its broader trends to sell both emerging market stocks and technology stocks. Unfortunately, Baidu falls into both of these categories and those with long exposure to the stock are now witnessing share valuations fall into the lower 180s.

But the fundamentals still look favorable for the company, as its latest earnings report shows stability in its core businesses. As expected, advertising revenues accounted for most of the company’s quarterly gains and this should help Baidu maintain its superior trends in advertising earnings growth relative to its U.S. counterparts. For the period, Baidu showed net income of $1.78 billion (12.4 billion yuan), which represents a massive increase of 56% relative to the same quarter the prior year. Non-GAAP net income showed a slightly lower annualized growth rate of 47% (at $960 million, or 6.7 billion yuan).

Overall, Baidu is witnessing improved traffic results in its mobile app, and this has helped drive the company’s revenue performances over the last several quarters. Baidu has also developed internal feed apps (like the video app Haokan), which has helped expand on its more traditional brand offerings. Going forward, investors will likely be looking for progress in Baidu’s A.I. business as a source of ongoing innovation relative to its industry competition within the China region. Baidu’s A.I. offering DuerOS has shown strength in its user adoption levels, with 141 million device installations and more than 800 million voice queries during the month of September. Baidu’s Apollo segment has also developed systems for fully autonomous Apolong minibuses which operate in more than 10 locations.

From the broader view, there is very little in Baidu’s latest quarterly report which is suggestive of weakness within the company. But when we look at the bearish activity which has become visible in the broader market, it is not entirely surprising to see investors put selling pressure on another tech stock. Similar events were seen last week, as Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) reported third quarter earnings of $13.06 per share. This beat analyst estimates of $10.42 per share by a wide margin.

Despite these strong results for its quarterly profits, Alphabet shares still fell sharply and look to be en route to a test of the important psychological level at $1,000 per share. Alphabet did miss the market’s expectations for quarterly revenue (at $33.7 billion against expectations of $34.04 billion). But the figures actually represent revenue growth of 21% on an annualized basis, so it is difficult to see how this equates to such heavy selling pressure in the stock. Moreover, Alphabet’s revenue figures were negatively impacted by broad strength in the U.S. dollar. Ultimately, this suggests there is still strong underlying stability in Alphabet’s segment performances and that the stock remains in position for further rallies higher into the end of the year.

So, we can see that the recent weakness in BIDU shares might be temporary in nature. The stock has met selling pressure at two different periods this year. Toward the end of the summer, many emerging market stocks fell victim to rising trade war rhetoric taking place between U.S. and Chinese officials. This added element of uncertainty weighed heavily on Baidu, and investors reacted with bearish positioning moves. Currently, we seem to be seeing a second wave of selling (which has been directed at the technology space). This has essentially levied a one-two punch on the stock, and BIDU bulls have had a hard time recovering.

But, as long as we can maintain a long-term view and remain focused on the fundamentals, it is easy to remember that these are the types of instances which create the best buying opportunities. There are significant divergences present between the technical chart moves and the company’s underlying fundamentals. Baidu’s growth rate for revenues remains favorable, and this outlook has been solidified by the company’s performances during its most recent reporting period. As a result, we are likely to find a bottom in share prices relatively soon and this suggests we are seeing buying opportunities in BIDU near current levels.

