Left For Dead Spin-Off Garrett Motion Has A Turbocharged Future

Company Overview

Garrett Motion Inc. (“Garrett”, “GTX” or “the Company”) (NYSE:GTX) is the largest producer of turbochargers in the world and has been the leader of that $12B industry since the 1950’s. Around 100mm Garrett turbos are in use globally and GTX serves 40 OEMs as customers. Geographically, 10% of revenues are from North America, 52% from Europe, 30% from Asia and 8% comes from elsewhere. Light vehicle diesel engines make up 48% of revenues, light vehicle gas is 22% of revenues, commercial vehicles are 15% of revenues and 12% is aftermarket sales. Their largest customers are Ford which is responsible for 14% of revenues and Volkswagen which is 8%. Garrett, which was acquired by Honeywell Inc. (“HON”) in 1999 as part of its purchase of Allied Signal, was spun out on 10/1/18.

Recommendation

We think GTX is a buy at $14.54 based on a far higher free cash flow yield (39% LTM) than its public auto parts comps and the market overall. Based on its bright business prospects, low risk business model and highly cash generative financials we think the market will eventually value it at higher multiples than its peers. By 2021, GTX will likely generate as much cash as its current market cap. Catalysts include analysts being far too low with their estimates, a resolution of their asbestos liability which could alone provide 100% upside and the typical upside from a spin-off becoming more highly valued by the market as their financials become clearer. A 10% FCF yield based on 2019 numbers would make GTX stock worth $50 which is upside of 240%.

Situation Overview

There are many factors that line up in favor of GTX and many reasons why it can be bought so cheaply at the moment. Garrett started trading on 10/1 after the spin-off from Honeywell in a very tough tape. It is already down 20% from where it closed in the when-issued market before the first day of trade. Besides all auto stocks getting hammered this month, passive index funds are a likely culprit for all the selling. Vanguard, Blackrock and State Street are the biggest holders of HON with over 17.3%. Since GTX is not in any major index and HON is a major component of many including the S&P 500, these holders were likely forced to sell. Many others were probably required to sell because HON has a market cap over $100B and Garrett’s is just over $1B which makes it too small for many investors’ mandates. Only three street analysts have come out with coverage on GTX and two of them rate it a sell and one a hold. This is a good set-up since the contrarian stance to this negativity usually is the way to make money and they can only upgrade it from here. They seem to be worried about leverage but since the asbestos liability is subordinated to the debt, the higher adjusted EBITDA number before those payments are subtracted should be used for these calculations. Leverage is therefore only 2.3x and interest coverage is 10.4x, both far from breaching covenants at 4.25x leverage and 2.75x interest coverage.

Then there are the perpetual reasons for spin-off outperformance such as investors not bothering to take the time to even find out what it is before selling it when it hits their accounts. These dynamics with this spin were probably heightened by the fact that it is in the cyclical auto group which is quite disfavored currently and investors were likely spooked by the asbestos indemnity without even looking into the details. GTX will also benefit from the other reasons spins do so well: it allows management to focus exclusively on the business of the company and chart their own course without being under a large corporate umbrella where there are many other considerations in play and management is heavily incentivized to succeed and drive profit growth. All the equity incentives that management had accumulated at HON were cancelled and replaced by the equivalent amount at GTX and in addition a newly instituted stock option and performance rewards plan was implemented. Board members are also not allowed to sell any stock until they own an amount that is a multiple of their annual salary.

Optically, the Company also looks to be in bad financial health as after GTX took on new debt and dividended the cash to HON, it has a negative book value of $2.9B. The reasons being that many patents and the brand are held at historical cost and customer contracts haven’t been written up to their true value either. It is also a result of Garrett’s fairly asset light operating model where they run negative working capital due to just-in-time inventory and low vertical integration with over 80% of costs being sourced from their suppliers. Garrett’s financials also show a loss of $988mm for 2017 which was entirely driven by a one-time repatriation of overseas earnings tax of $1.35B due to the new tax law. So the combination of a company with negative book value and negative earnings probably made many investors turn up their noses without digging into the why or looking at future profitability. What’s different about this spin-off is that GTX does not expect public company costs to be above what HON historically allocated it – in fact, they will likely come below it. Historically, HON allocated GTX a lot of corporate costs because it was so profitable so GTX thinks they can improve off those numbers. In 2017, HON allocated $127mm of corporate expenses to GTX (p. F-16). There could be $50-60mm in total one-time costs over the next two years to replace some of HON’s systems though as it leaves the transition services agreement.

Industry Overview

Global auto sales are expected to grow 2.6% to 97mm light vehicles in 2018 from 94.5mm in 2017 according to LMC Automotive. But so far in 2018 sales have outpaced that forecast: Europe grew sales by 3%, China by 3.9%, Japan fell by 2%, India grew 16% and the US grew by 2%. Global sales are expected to grow by 1.3% in 2019. While we may be nearing the end of the cycle, a downturn in auto sales is unlikely to be anything like the one in 2008 where sales still fell only 15.5% globally peak to trough. The downturn in the early 2000’s was even milder: only a 3.5% fall. Even in the downturn when Garrett didn’t have as variable a cost structure, profit only went negative for one quarter when Europe’s cash for clunkers program was in effect since people went out and traded in junk cars for really small cars without turbos. The next downturn will surely not have a credit crunch like we saw in 2008-2009. There are reasons to believe it will be much milder: auto sales in the developing world still a long way off from the per capita auto ownership in the developed world: China is about at 25% of the US level. Additionally in the developed world, average vehicle age is still around record highs so many will need to be replaced no matter what in the coming years.

Diesel engine production in Europe fell 8% in 2017 with a 21% fall in December. Since then it fell 16% in the first half of the year. We believe it is likely to level off at some point as long as regulators in Europe do not make any ill-considered decisions banning them from cities or drastically increasing taxes on them. The bans so far are for very limited areas and pre-2009 vehicles. Diesels still produce less CO2 than gas and companies and governments need them in order to meet lower future emissions standards. There are also a number of companies working on the NOx problem with some announcing that they may have completely eliminated the problem and automakers could implement the solution within a year or two as they make it more cost competitive for smaller cars. However, 69% of Garrett’s diesel sales are for what they call large vehicles which are SUVs, trucks, vans and luxury cars. The rest is sedans with 25% of sales and small cars with 6% of sales. So that is why when diesel sales were down 16% in the first half of 2018 that Garrett’s European diesel sales only fell 2% in that period. Garrett already uses various filters and other techniques in their larger turbos to bring NOx emissions below that of gas so it is not a problem that can’t be eliminated. It is solely whether it makes economic sense right now to put them on small diesels. Additionally, the Volkswagen scandal is still fresh in everyone’s minds and will eventually fade away as people remember the reasons they liked diesels in the first place, such as lower fuel cost, 10-20% more fuel efficient, 20% more torque than the same size gas engine for better towing and hauling, 10-15% less CO2 emissions and lower taxes. Diesel fuel is usually cheaper than gas in countries where energy is imported and engines burn it more efficiently. Barclays forecast is for diesels to fall from 35% of Western European sales in 2018 to 24% in 2025 which would be a loss of about 3mm vehicles according to Alix Partners.

While GTX has no product that is applicable to battery powered electric vehicles, it does have turbos for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and hybrids. Battery powered vehicles have several limitations including much higher cost compared to combustion engines or hybrids, range bound travel and extremely long refueling requirements. Battery powered powertrains cost about 5x what a normal internal combustion powertrain does and the cost is only expected to increase because there may not be enough lithium in the world to supply predictions for battery powered car production in 2025. Hydrogen fuel vehicles do not have those limitations except for cost at the moment and the lack of fueling stations. With the average turbo revenue per diesel vehicle coming in at around $200, Garrett’s offering for hybrids could more than double that (slide 33) with expanded margins as well. Garrett’s product increases the electric power to the wheels by 10x in hybrids. Hybrid powertrains only cost about half as much as battery powered ones and the cost is expected to decline in the future. Hybrids seem to be the powertrain that will win out eventually so there will still be an internal combustion engine involved.





Turbo growth is expected to far outpace auto sales globally. Penetration is set to go from about 45% or 49mm vehicles currently to around 68mm or 61% penetration in 2025 according to IHS and will grow by a 6% CAGR through 2022. The value of this market is expected to grow 9-11% CAGR according to various sources due to mix/shift. IHS expects 76% of hybrids to be turbocharged by 2025 and unit production of hybrids to reach ~24mm by 2025 versus around 1mm or 17% today. IHS only expects battery electric to hit 6mm by 2025. North American turbos are forecast to grow from 7mm to 9.3mm, a 16% climb to a 50% penetration rate by 2022. Penetration in China is set to go from 47% which is 14.5mm turbos to 70% or around 25mm turbos by 2022. Garrett says they expect revenue from India and China to double by 2023, a 15% CAGR. Even though penetration is expected to fall in Europe by 2022 from 78% to 76%, turbo sales are still expected to grow by about 1mm units. You can see this is still a lot of ground to cover for turbo adoption which is why it is such a good space to be in even though it is the auto sector. So turbos are expected to outpace auto sales and Garrett is expected to grow faster than the industry by picking up market share.

Operations Overview

The Company is a Tier 1 supplier that has 13 manufacturing plants, 5 R&D centers, 7,500 employees and 1,200 engineers around the world. Management over 20 years in the industry and at Honeywell so they are veterans at running a business and know the Company intimately. Under Honeywell’s operations excellence program, Garrett is a top performer since it the only business to have all its sites rated silver or above in the HON internal system. Garrett is also the only turbo company with its own wheel foundry. They have added two new factories in the past two years and it barely increased CapEx because they lease and don’t have a ton of machinery. They have excess capacity currently and don’t expect to add any more factories for the time being.

Turbochargers function by using engine exhaust gases to spin a turbine that forces high pressure clean air back into the engine, greatly increasing power, consuming the fuel more fully and lowering emissions. Garrett maintains that basically any engine can benefit from a turbocharger. Fuel economy can be improved by 15-30% for diesels and it releases 15-25% less CO2 versus a diesel engine without a turbocharger. The main complaint against turbochargers are that it takes a while for the power to kick in but GTX has solved that problem with putting a smaller turbo in front of the larger one which can get an engine at full power within 2 seconds. All of this while increasing engine torque and HP by 30-400% or more. Therefore, smaller engines can be used than in the past to get the same amount of power output. The only technological alternative to a turbocharger is a supercharger which does not have the same benefits since it is run off engine power and not waste gases.

GTX has much less operational risk than a typical auto supplier. Pricedowns are only around 1% (p. 77) for Garrett as opposed to other suppliers that usually have to deal with 2-3% pricedowns per year. Garrett’s costs are 80% variable which means it can scale back significantly in a downturn without much negative leverage, protecting overall profit and probably keeping it profitable even in a very low volume environment. This is up from 67% in the last downturn. The Company outsources all the raw materials machining to its suppliers and just buys the finished good from them other than what is produced in the wheel foundry. This asset-light flexibility, along with 1,500 workers who are temps and can be let go according to demand, allows them to adjust to changes in order levels almost immediately. It that sense they are more like a design, assembly, testing and distribution firm instead of a manufacturer. They have increased working capital turns to 20x today versus 12x in the past downturn. 58% of costs are located in EMEA, 15% in North America and 27% in Asia – Garrett says over 70% of these costs are in low-cost countries. In 2008, Turbo Technologies, which is what HON called Garrett, revenue fell 9% while Transportation Systems EBIT, which Garrett was a part of along with a general aftermarket parts business, fell 30%. In 2009, Turbo Technologies sales fell 32% and Transportation Systems EBIT fell 62%. In 2010, sales rebounded 31% and EBIT increased 203%- it never went negative. We would actually expect Garrett’s profit to continue growing in a light downturn.

This is a business with high barriers to entry – there is a significant amount of advanced engineering that has gone into making Garrett’s product portfolio and customer relationships are hard to establish especially with long model cycle times. Their OEM relationships are very long term: Hyundai has used them for 30 years, Ford for 32, Citroen for 33, BMW for 35, Renault for 38, Mercedes and Volkswagen for 40 and Caterpillar has been with them for 63 years. Product development where turbochargers are specifically designed for certain engine models can be 2-6 years and then production of that model lasts another 3-7 years typically. Aftermarket sales can extend another 10-15 years. It would be very high cost to switch to another supplier mid-contract if they were even able to develop a product in time as each engine only has one turbocharger supplier and that engine can be used for multiple car models. For that reason, GTX has tremendous visibility into future revenue and is another reason this is a lower than normal risk auto supplier. Currently, GTX says that 87% of 2020 and 63% of 2022 revenue is locked in by contract winds with another 9% and 24% respectively likely to be replaced with new models from the same customers with expiring contracts (they have an 80%+ win rate on replacement powertrains). Of course their contracts have no volume minimums so if there was a steep fall in auto production that could hurt them. However, that effect would likely be reduced by Garrett market share wins, growth in emerging markets and increasing adoption of turbochargers in general across all markets. In the past 3+ years, GTX has won 45% of contracts competitions for gasoline engines, 55% for diesel and 50% for commercial, all of which suggests share gains. Garrett has over 1,400 patents for its products and essentially shares the passenger vehicle market with BorgWarner (BWA) who has a 29% share versus GTX at 34% and is their only true global competitor. The next largest competitor is IHI with 15% but they almost exclusively produce turbos for small cars in Asia. They dominate the commercial vehicle market even though they have similar share as Cummins because Cummins only produces turbos for its engines so they don’t compete with Garrett for contracts. We see evidence of the duopolistic nature of the market in Garrett’s high margins compared to the rest of the auto group.

Revenue is growing over 7% organically this year and in a preview of the quarter GTX will report next week, Honeywell said that revenue grew 7% last quarter as well when GTX was still consolidated with it. This is the result of the new contract wins and model launches. In the first half of the year diesel only declined 2% even though diesel sales in Europe were collapsing. Gasoline grew 28% and commercial vehicle and other grew 6%. They will be the biggest gas turbo producer by 2021 even if they do not win another contract, adding that to their lead in diesel. Revenue in 2022 that is replacement or awarded is already higher than 2018 revenue even though they are only 87% booked suggesting 3% revenue growth at a minimum. Analysts have made a big deal about the transition from diesel sales to gas sales since gas turbos are lower margin. Gas turbos are the same price but the cost of materials that goes in them is higher resulting in a mid-single digits margin differential. GTX says that gas revenue will be the same as diesel next year and the margin differential will be eliminated by 2020. Margins have expanded by 340bps since 2015.

Asbestos Liability

As part of the spin-off HON is transferring the majority of its responsibility for its asbestos liabilities to GTX. GTX will have to pay HON 90% of each year’s settlement payments, legal fees and some small environmental payments for those factories that produced asbestos products minus 90% of any insurance recovery. The most important thing to note however is that these payments are capped at $175mm per year and will end at the earlier of 2048 or if payments per year are below $25mm for 3 consecutive years. GTX can consult with the lawyers and claims agents but HON is the decision maker who can enter into settlements. HON’s incentives are aligned since they are still responsible for 10% as well as any overages above $175mm per year. If there is a global settlement GTX will be responsible for the $175mm payments without interest until the lump sum is paid off. These payments are not tax deductible and are fully subordinated to debt service and can be delayed if they would cause a covenant breach or default.

HON took on these asbestos liabilities with its purchase of Bendix which used encapsulated asbestos for its brake pads from the 1930’s until 2003. Workers, as well as mechanics who worked on these brakes, were exposed to asbestos dust and even secondary exposures like housewives who washed clothes with asbestos dust on them have appeared. Asbestos can cause mesothelioma and asbestosis which can take 15-30 years to manifest itself but the cancer is aggressive with low survival rates and life expectancies of around a year. From 1981-2002 HON paid ~$130mm to settle 60,000 claims. All of these were reimbursed by their insurer. In that year they settled with one insurer to cancel their policy for a lump sum and now have to pay for the claims for which their remaining insurers are not responsible. Because of the cap there is only upside for GTX with these asbestos payments, which investors fail to recognize. A global settlement could offload the responsibility for these payments, reducing Garrett’s obligations below their discounted value and cleaning up the income statement and balance sheet so new investors would not be scared off or confused. Since there haven’t been any significant new exposures since 2003, new cases finally seem to be tapering off. Filed claims have declined at 8% per year over the past five years. While analysts are just modeling in $175mm in payments for the next few years, GTX actually would’ve only had to pay that much in 2 years: 2017 and 2014. We have modeled out filed claims and grown the average settlement rate per claim of $54,500 by 2% which is the average over the past 5 years. Assuming the 5 year average insurance recovery of 14% and a discount rate of 8-12% we come up with a value of the liability of ~$685mm to $865mm. We would hazard to guess however that new claims are likely to decline at an elevated rate at some point in the future (likely before the 30 year point after they stopped using asbestos: 2033) since most exposures are known already and it has been 15 years since the last use in production. According to the National Cancer Institute incidences of mesothelioma fell 22% between 1992 and 2009 and now there are only about 3,000 new cases per year which is down about half since the 90’s when cases seemed to peak. Even if all of them were filed against GTX, as opposed to the many other companies that used asbestos, the payout would only be $150mm per year using the average claim payment rate and not including the insurance recovery of ~$20mm. In 2017, around 2,600 claims were filed against GTX with around 6,300 unresolved ones outstanding currently.

There is also the potential upside from new action by the DOJ to intervene in court cases and investigate some of these asbestos trusts and the law firms that do most of the work. It seems there has been a considerable amount of fraud associated with these trusts, the claimants and potentially the plaintiff firms that do most of the suing. The DOJ has recently sent demand letters to asbestos trusts asking for document production. They have also filed statements of interest in other cases seeking to safeguard actual victims and require fraud prevention. Members of Congress have also expressed concern about fraud and have introduced a few bills in the past to better police the trusts. In 2014, the judge in the Garlock case ordered an evidentiary hearing and was astonished by the amount of fraud he found. Lawyers had withheld evidence and filed claims against multiple companies for the same claimant, exaggerated their exposure or even made it up or altered potentially exculpatory evidence. The lawyers fought access to claims information because they knew many of them stood on shaky ground. The judge ordered that Garlock should pay only $125mm, a tenth of what the lawyers had requested. Garlock filed a RICO suit against these law firms and settled for $360mm. In 2013, the WSJ did an analysis of 850,000 asbestos claims. They found 2,000 cases where the claimants said they were exposed on the job before they were 12 years old. Others claimed to have mesothelioma to certain trusts but then different or no cancer in other cases. There have also been suspiciously detailed files compiled by relatives of long-dead victims with unclear past diagnoses. In 2005, it was discovered that certain doctors in Texas were fraudulently giving mesothelioma diagnoses to patients who then filed claims against numerous companies. Tens of thousands of claims diagnosed by these doctors were thrown out.

Honeywell is seeking access to claim information from several bankruptcy trusts in order to root out fraud against itself. They appealed a district court decision to the Third Circuit in July and if they are granted access to the files it could put a huge dent in future claims or even allow them to recover money from law firms as Garlock did. If the DOJ or Congress is successful in policing this fraud with RICO charges potentially, it could greatly reduce Garrett’s liability and legal fees and chill new questionable claims from being filed. The upside from a resolution of the asbestos liability could be 100% on its own especially when considering the multiple expansion from a less convoluted story.

Valuation

This is a stock that was mispriced out of the gate and not many people seem to have noticed yet. The analysts have gotten this one wrong – even reading the reports that are supposed to be bearish will make you want to buy this stock. They are barely able to come up with any negatives. The analysts are also quite wrong regarding their estimates. They have 2018 revenue basically flat with the LTM number even though we know from HON that GTX grew 7% in 3Q. It would be quite a surprise if all of a sudden GTX turned around and had negative growth in 4Q which is what the estimates imply. Also, street estimates have 2018 EBITDA $52mm below where LTM EBITDA is (if we are comparing apples to apples- it is unclear from the reports). Again, it would be very unexpected if that turned out to be the case especially with all the positives we’ve highlighted above. Management stated that for the near term they expect to grow 4-6% annually and have an EBITDA margin ex-asbestos payment at 18-20%. This even seems low considering LTM margin was 20.6% and with management’s insight in future sales we believe they are being conservative in all these estimates as they don’t want to miss this early guidance as a public company. Analysts have the Company growing at around 2% for the next two years and EBITDA margins below 19%. CapEx is expected to be 3-3.5% of sales and the tax rate will be 27%, although that is after the indemnity payment. It will actually be a 19% effective rate before the asbestos payment according to management. Intriguingly, this tax rate implies about a $126mm asbestos payment in 2019. GTX has $1.65B in debt, $90mm in cash and an undrawn $500mm revolver with no maturities until 2024. In addition to the asbestos payments, GTX is required to reimburse HON for taxes from before the spin. Management has estimated this could be from $280-480mm and have penciled in $430mm as their best estimate. They are required to pay this over 8 years by paying 8% of it for the first 5 years and then 15%,20% and 25% for the last 3. This would be a payment of $34mm per year which further clouds the near term financials and the true value of the business once all these temporary costs roll off but will make growth in cash flows seem that much stronger.

We believe Garrett should trade at a 10% FCF yield compared to comps which trade at a median 6.9% yield. We don’t think this is unreasonable considering GTX’s ROIC is infinite due to its negative invested capital. GTX’s best comp is BWA which also trades at a 6.9% FCF yield. However, we think GTX is a less risky business model with lower capital intensity (CapEx is 3.25% of sales vs. 5.4% at BWA), better growth (BWA’s is 2.8% NTM) and better margins (by about 400 bps). Management says maintenance CapEx is only around $15mm per year or 0.5% of sales. We think it would be more resilient in a downturn even though it is less diversified. BWA also has a sizeable asbestos liability which we have adjusted for in these comps. At a 10% FCF yield and using our estimates which just utilize management’s seemingly conservative guidance and our model of the asbestos payments, the stock is worth $40, a 175% return, on an LTM basis and is worth $50 based on 2020 numbers, a 240% return. If one uses 6.9% instead those numbers go to $58 and a 300% return and $68, a 365% return. Remember this is with the penalization from the large early asbestos payments and the one-time costs as well. A holding period through 2023 would justify a stock price of $85 and a 40% IRR at a 10% FCF yield.

We think FCF is the most appropriate way to look at GTX since it highlights the cash generative properties of the company compared to its peers but we also evaluated the company on an EV/EBITDAP basis. Comps trade at a median 5.5x. On a trailing basis, that would imply a $19.20 stock price for a 32% return and $34 for a 133% return based on 2020 numbers. Transaction multiples in the space over the past few years have been around 7.5-9x. For example, BWA bought Remy for 9.3x, GKN was bought by Melrose Industries for 9.3x and Tenneco bought Federal-Mogul for 7.2x. If one holds the company for 2 years GTX can freely sell themselves based on the rules for spin-offs. We think a 6x multiple is the least it should trade at considering how much cash it generates. That would push those stock prices to $23.75 and $39 for returns of 63% and 167% respectively.

Risks

A major contract loss resulting in some of all of an OEM’s business being pulled.

Accelerated gains by battery powered cars such as the ones made by Tesla Inc. and failure of hybrids to get taken up by the public.

Lower than expected volumes due to a pullback in global growth.

Diesel sales continue their accelerated decline in Europe.

Asbestos payments decreasing at a slower than anticipated rate.

Continued weakness in the Chinese auto market.

Charts and Tables from Bank of America, Barclays, Citibank, RBS, Garrett Motion and Firm Research:

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.