Scotts Miracle-Gro: A Niche Play On Marijuana Legalization

Given the firm's robust cash flow and well-established core business, it can stay invested in this space for as long as it needs to be to see results.

This has, by management's own admission, placed it in the direct line of the marijuana industry, where it hopes to see significant upside growth.

Usually when investors think about the marijuana industry and its move toward greater acceptance on the global stage, investors think about the medical players or the recreational retailers that are rising from the soil. That or they consider other core parts of the industry, but one area often overlooked that relates to this space are the service and goods providers that, while maybe not dedicated entirely to marijuana, are poised to grow from its wider acceptance all the same.

Perhaps the best example of this, an example that should offer investors attractive prospects over the next several years, is The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) which, for the remainder of this article, I will refer to simply as Scotts for simplicity’s sake.

Steady growth, roughly flat results

Scotts isn’t a name that, to many investors, might seem like an obvious choice in the marijuana space. After all, the business, at its core, is not a player here, it’s a big participant in gardening and all things related to it. What’s more, while the marijuana space is seen as potentially high growth, Scotts is more likely to be considered, in the minds of investors, to be a solid, slow-growth business. After all, over the long term, that’s precisely the kind of outcome investors would have received.

As you can see in the chart above, for instance, revenue from the business has grown nicely, rising about 22%, or 5.1% per annum, from $2.17 billion back in 2013 to $2.64 billion last year. While some of this increase was organic in nature, the firm has had a history of engaging in acquisitions over the years, but more about that later.

Even as revenue has risen over the past five years (though is actually down modestly in the first three quarters of this year versus last year), the graph below shows that net income, operating cash flow, and free cash flow have all fluctuated within a fairly narrow range. This is a problem because, while sales growth is nice to see, earnings and cash flow are ultimately what determine the success of any enterprise.

What’s interesting about Scotts, though, is where its growth has come from in recent years. In particular, I would like to draw your attention to its Hawthorne segment, more commonly known as Hawthorne Gardening Co. This company provides brands in nutrients, supplements, air handling, and lighting designed for hydroponic growing. As you can see in the graph below, sales and profits for Hawthorne started off small but have grown large in recent years. Revenue increased from $48 million in 2015 to $287.2 million last year, while profits grew from just $0.1 million to $35.5 million.

A great deal of this growth can be chalked up to acquisitions engaged in by management. Between 2015 and October of last year, Scotts allocated $543.7 million toward buying up various companies, parts of companies, and assets for the segment. This year, though, a much bigger purchase came into play. In exchange for $450 million, which included $25 million in Scotts equity, the company purchased for itself Sunlight Supply Inc., the largest hydroponic distributor in the US.

Sales for the combined entity (Sunlight and Hawthorne) for last year would be around $600 million, net of revenue Sunlight previously generated with Hawthorne as a client. While it’s unclear what kind of profits should be anticipated from the acquisition, Scotts believes that it can shave $35 million off of costs in the form of improved synergies. While prior acquisitions had been a menagerie of things, this one was clearly aimed at establishing Scotts as the go-to provider of hydroponic technology. Collectively, the business provides its goods and services to over 1,800 hydroponic retailers across North America.

This is big, for a couple of reasons

Hydroponic growing is, at its core, the idea of using water and other enrichment methods to be able to grow plants quickly, cost-efficiently, and without the use and drawbacks of soil. In a world where there exists only so much land, and where large swaths of land globally are not capable of hosting significant enough quantities of plant life to meet the needs of a growing global population, this method has risen to become an alternative that can be implemented most anywhere.

Industry-specific data on the hydroponic industry, because of how small it is, is inconsistent, but one source I identified suggests that between 2018 and 2025, we should see it grow globally at a rate of 6.4% per annum, eventually reaching $13.73 billion in 2025. Given advancements in technology and the overall technology adoption curve that we tend to see in different areas, I wouldn’t be surprised to see growth come in stronger than that, but that’s pure speculation on my part.

The beautiful thing about Scotts’ focus on hydroponic growing is that it can apply to many types of plants, not just marijuana, but its primary focus as a business appears to be the marijuana industry. In a recent investor presentation, for instance, management decided to highlight growing acceptance of marijuana usage in the US, which you can see in the image above. Back in 1969, only 12% of the population said that it should be legal.

Today, that figure has risen to 61% and, whether you like it or not, there’s a high probability that it will be legal in much of the US, if not all of it, in the next 20 years. In the image below, you can see that in 2016, an estimated 23.98 million Americans said they used it for one reason or another in the past month. This is up from just 16.83 million back in 2009, implying an annualized growth rate over that time frame of 5.2%.

Finally, in the next image below, you can see that Scotts believes the market for users in the US alone is significant. The addressable market consists of an estimated 69 million people who could find medicinal benefits from marijuana, and a further 133 million people could see benefits from a mix of recreational and medicinal use over time.

That leaves only 125 million, or 38% of the US population, that Scotts sees as being unlikely to adopt usage in any way, shape, or form. In a prior article where I talked about Canopy Growth Corp. (OTC:CGC), I dug into broader industry financial metrics and what the global picture looks like. I encourage those interested to check out that piece here.

Takeaway

Irrespective of your views on the marijuana industry, the fact of the matter is that it’s a large and growing space even at a time when few states (and few countries) accept it. That said, Scotts appears adamant that this could be the early stages of significant growth potential for the industry and has made what will probably be a wise decision to jump in.

Unlike companies like Canopy, investors shouldn’t view Scotts as a marijuana-centric business though. Instead, they should see it as a stalwart player in the gardening space that has made a conscious decision to make hydroponics, which will certainly see growth from the marijuana industry, its chance for greater growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.