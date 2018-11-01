Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler Has Tricks Up His Sleeves For This Halloween

Doug Lawler is embracing Halloween as a true American gunslinging maverick. Mr. Lawler conjured up two tricks for the short-sellers which included a fantastic Q3 earnings report and a strategic acquisition. For current and future long-term shareholders its Christmas in October with two treats tasty enough to last into the new year. Investing is a long-term game and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has positioned themselves to generate huge profits for investors.

And for Mr. Lawler’s first trick a stellar 3Q 2018 Earnings Report

Mr. Lawler’s first trick this Halloween was delivering on his promises and moving CHK in the correct direction. CHK beat on both lines generating a net income of $60 million or $.07 cents per share. The FactSet consensus called for $.15 on EPS and CHK delivered $.19 cents while revenue rose 24.7% year over year to $2.418 billion from $1.943 billion beating the consensus of $2.344 billion. CHK’s cash flows from operating activities came in at $504 million which was a 52% increase year over year.

In addition to monetary increases CHK delivered on operational objectives. CHK increased production in Q3 of approximately 537,000 barrels of oil equivalent which was a 5% increase from the previous year. The cowboy gunslinger Mr. Lawler didn’t stop there as oil production increased by 13% to 89,000 barrels of oil per day in Q3. All of these accomplishments occurred while decreasing production costs by 12% or $2.68 per barrel of oil equivalent. CHK continues to monetize their assets and delivers on their strategic plan even if the market isn’t rewarding them just quite yet.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy 3Q Report)

An Oil Growth Engine named The Powder River Basin

The Powder River Basin has become an oil growth engine as development phases are progressing. Within the Power River’s Turner location sits more than 5,000 oil rich stacked opportunities. CHK has delineated about 60% of their prospective Turner acreage and are rapidly entering the development stage. Production has increased 107% since the third quarter of 2017 and 32% sequentially. In 2019 shareholders will see appraisal’s in the Parkman and Niobrara layers while the focus will be on continued Turner development in 2020 and beyond with the Teapot, Sussex, Frontier and Mowry segments.

The Powder River Basin sits on 235,000 Net Acres and currently has 5 rigs, 1 Frac Crew with a breakeven point between $25 - $35/bbl. CHK is anticipating that net production will reach approximately 38,000 barrels a day in 2018 and then double again in 2019. A sixth rig could be added to target the Parkman and Niobrara in 2019.

CHK is also working on finalizing a crude oil gathering agreement which will deliver crude by pipeline to the Guernesy market. This is expected to begin in the 2nd quarter of 2019. CHK is looking to approximately cut the cost in half from what has been paid for in-basin sales via trucking or one-third of the current market rate for truck transport to Guernsey.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy 3Q Report)

A foundational asset named The Eagle Ford

The Eagle Ford is CHK’s cornerstone asset. This 235,000-acre location has multizone growth potential which will produce $560 million in free cash flow in 2018. CHK has increased the initial well performance by 45% by increasing lateral length, spacing and completion design results. The Faith Ranch Project has 283 producing wells sitting on 21,300 acres within the Eagle Ford with a breakeven of $33/bbl. Within the Eagle Ford CHK has embarked on a 65 well project with the first injection to come in June of 2019. The Eagle Fords future will include evaluating expansion to the west in 2020.

The first trick is followed up with a second from under the right sleeve in the form of an acquisition

Mr. Lawler delivered a strong left jab then follows up with an overhand right by announcing that CHK will be purchasing WildHorse Resources Development Corporation (WRD). I did not see this one coming and I follow CHK very closely in addition to the entire energy sector. I would have bet a takeover from one of the majors was more likely but that wasn’t the case at all. Mr. Lawler decided to plant a flag in the sands of Texas then said to Mr. Market and all of the short-sellers that CHK is in it for the long haul and is just getting started.

In a transaction valued at $3.977 billion CHK will acquire WRD and expand their portfolio across The Eagle Ford and into the Austin Chalk Formations in South East Texas. This is truly exciting because WildHorse has a premier property within The Eagle Ford which spans approximately 420,000 acres of which is 80 – 85% undeveloped. There is tremendous untapped potential for CHK’s world-class drilling techniques to unlock which will drive profits to the bottom line. The acquisition compliments CHK’s current assets and will provide them with an additional oil-based growth engine to their portfolio.

The addition of this world-class asset will allow CHK to more than double their oil production by 2020 and increase their overall oil production mix to 30%. This will translate to increased margins from high-value oil production, accelerate CHK’s transition to positive free cash flow and accelerate deleveraging. This transaction is projected to grow CHK’s EBITDA margin by approximately $6.50 per boe which is an improvement of over 50%.

Mr. Lawler knocked it out of the park with this one because in addition to increasing all of the important metrics for CHK this acquisition will create significant cost synergies. On the operations side the synergies will reduce expenditures by $50 - $80 million per year. Capital efficiencies will also be decreased between $200 - $280 million on an annual basis. Over the next five years the synergies from combining the two companies will save $1 – $1.5 billion which is a minimum of 25% of the cost for the acquisition. I absolutely love that as part of the deal finances itself.

(Source: Acquisition of WildHorse Resource Development Corporation)

The global energy demand is not slowing down

It’s really simple, the larger the population grows the more energy needed to sustain day to day activities. I personally don’t believe that renewable energies will outpace the decline in coal. I believe that natural gas, crude and renewables will all increase as the global usage of coal declines. There is a direct correlation between global population and the amount of MTOE (million tonnes of oil equivalent) used for the year. Over a 20-year period, from 1995 to 2015, the world population increased from 5,330,943,460 to 7,383,008,820.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: worldometers)

Over this same period, the amount of energy consumed increased from 8,084 MTOE to 13,393 MTOE. If we were to extrapolate out to 2020 there is an excellent chance that the global energy demand will sit around 13,800 MTOE.

Source: Steven Fiorillo (Data Source: Enerdata)

This was such a perfect time to acquire WRD for CHK. The global growth story is still in effect and commodity pricing is still holding strong in their recovery. As global growth and the energy demand increases CHK will be strengthening their organization and advancing their strategic plan by improving margins, creating sustainable cash flow and reaching a net debt to EBITDA of two times.

Improving hedges as a hidden hat trick to top off the day

Many people have not been thrilled with the hedges CHK has settled on. One thing to remember is that the previous hedging was done within a commodity crisis so to speak. At the time they were adequate as the future was truly uncertain and CHK came out the other side. As those hedges have rolled off CHK has entered into new hedges with are favorable to their previous ones which will translate into increased revenue and earnings. As of October 26th, 2018, 88 bcf of 2019 natural gas was hedged with three-way collars at $2.50/$2.80/$3.10/mcf, 325 bcf of 2019 natural gas is hedged with swaps @ $2.83/mcf and 55 bcf of 2019 natural gas is hedged with collars at $2.75/3.02/mcf. CHK also has 15 mmbbls of 2019 oil hedged with swaps $59.44/bbl.

While this is a great start I am more excited about 2020. This acquisition will allow CHK to more than double their oil production by 2020 and increase their overall oil production mix to 30%. This should be music to everyone’s ears since CHK’s current 2019 oil hedges average just over $59 a barrel while a modest portion of 2020 oil is hedged with swaps over $69 a barrel. I will speculate and say if CHK can double their output of oil by 2020 and have their hedges over $65 on average it’s going to be a great year.

Nothing comes without risk

While CHK has made tremendous progress over the past few years there are serious risks to consider before investing. Unlike other industries CHK has minimal to no control over multiple variables which could impact commodity prices. Geopolitical tensions could just as easily drive prices down by oversupplying the market. Right now we have been living within a recovery but the days of $40 - $50 per barrel could come back. If that happened it would significantly impact CHK especially after taking on this purchase.

CHK recently sold an asset to pay down $1.9 billion in debt and within six months acquire a company for just under $4 billion. The street and analysts have been screaming that CHK has had a market cap of between $3 and $4 billion with a debt level of almost $10 billion. While CHK has reduced their debt load by a large amount it is still a dark cloud following their every move. There is a good chance many analysts will not look favorably upon this move and will argue that CHK should focus on reducing debt even further before even thinking about purchasing another company.

Final Thoughts

I would rather be invested in an organization such as CHK where the management team is seasoned professionals who aren’t afraid to do what they believe is right even if it isn’t the popular decision. The latest quarter was everything I hoped for and while I didn’t expect an acquisition to be announced I support Mr. Lawler’s play. CHK is drawing a line in the sand and saying to everyone CHK is here to stay and we will succeed. I love the confidence even if the market doesn’t. CHK is a long-term investment and my money will stay right where it is as the gunslinging cowboy Doug Lawler is taking no prisoners. I am long CHK

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.