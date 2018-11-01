Cheap Valuation And Aligned Interests Make This Infrastructure Play's 11% Yield A Buy

We think the bottom is close if not in already and suggest reasons why investors should go long.

We made big returns the first time around on MIC at similar levels.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) is in the dog house. Investors have been throwing all stocks including infrastructure plays out of the window recently and that has shown up in MIC's recent performance. While MIC is not a MLP (it issues a 1099), it does track the broader sector in general, and its performance has been dismal in relation to Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

MIC data by YCharts

We had previously made big bucks on this name by patiently selling a $40 put after the February sell-off and resulting in a 34% annualized return for a small move in the stock. With the stock now breaking below its previous lows, we decided to see if this was an opportunity to buy the stock.

Business Overview

While we have covered this previously, we thought it would be a good idea to give a quick overview of their segments, highlighting what has been the issue.

MIC operates in four different segments with IMTT contributing almost half of the total EBITDA. That is also the segment that was been having issues.

Source: MIC presentation

The key reasons for problems here were,

1) Backwardation (front months more expensive than latter months) in certain commodity markets decreasing demand for storage.

2) Decreased demand for certain residual and heating oil products by customers creating utilization of about 85% of capacity in 2018. This compares to a midpoint of 94% over the last decade.

As a consequence of this, significant amount of capital ($350 million) will have to be redirected to modify these tanks over the next few years and make them suitable for other uses.

Q3-2018 results

EBITDA dropped off 12% from previous year's numbers and free cash flow (FCF) a measure of paying their distribution had an even steeper decline.

Source: MIC 10-Q

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which excludes certain one-time items such as transaction related costs, was $127.5 million, down 11.7% from $144.4 million in the prior comparable period. Here the driving force was increased interest rates and higher maintenance capital expenditures. Looking at the results by segment we see that IMTT actually was not the worst of the group.

The FCF decrease in this quarter is actually less than what we see year to date. That is extremely encouraging considering that MIC reported a much lower utilization of its storage tanks in this quarter versus earlier in the year.

Atlantic Aviation division reported a 9% FCF decrease while Contracted power division's FCF rose 18% versus previous year. The real drain though from FCF came from the Hawaii segment where a steep drop off in gross margin was seen.

That was due primarily because of unfavorable movements in commodity hedges.

Our overall take was that the major segments are performing in-line and IMTT's results are coming in better than we expected. The adjusted free cash flow at $127.5 million is about $1.48 per share or close to $5.92 annualized. This compares rather favourably to the dividend of $4/share.

Valuation and Outlook

With Bayonne Energy Centre sold off in Q4-2018, free cash flow will definitely fall and we estimate, that Q4-2018 run rate will be closer $5.60/share. With the significant amounts of growth spending and a troughing in the IMTT segment, 2019 should produce at least $6.00/share in FCF. Of course, there are three issues which reduce this to a more realistic number.

1) An adjustment for management fees that are paid in shares reduces the FCF by about 40 cents.

2) Increasing maintenance capital expenditures to a more draconian level and transferring some growth capital expenditures in here reduces FCF by a further 20-30 cents.

3) Finally adding convertible notes interest back to this FCF and diluting the share count, removes about 25 cents off this number.

So at $36, the shares are trading at about 7.0X our well adjusted FCF numbers. The dividend of $4 is covered by about 1.25X as well and with the sale of BEC, debt to EBITDA should float near 3.7X. All exceptionally positive numbers.

One other reason to be optimistic is that the exceptional backwardation that has been plaguing the energy markets has actually gone away.

Source: TradingCharts.Com

This might lead to IMTT performing a bit better than what management has forecast.

Conclusion

MIC's dividend coverage and debt metrics are exceptional. MIC has also taken some big steps to further align management team's interest with that of shareholders in addition to management fee taking payment in shares.

The Manager has waived two components of the base management fee formula and significantly reduced the base management fees payable by MIC. Specifically, the Manager will cap the base management fee at 1.0% of MIC’s equity market capitalization. The Manager will also waive any fees to which it may be entitled as a result of the Company maintaining holding company level debt. The waivers result in a reduction in the fees paid to the Manager of approximately $10.0 million per year based on MIC’s market value and capital structure at the end of the third quarter. The Company and the Manager are also enacting several changes to executive compensation to better align incentives and provide greater oversight from the independent members of the MIC Board of Directors. MIC’s chief executive officer and chief financial officer will be subject to minimum shareholding requirements. In addition, the Company’s Compensation Committee will have a larger role in the setting of performance targets and pay. MIC’s chief executive officer will be required to purchase and maintain a position in shares of MIC equal to not less than six times base compensation. MIC’s chief financial officer will be required to purchase and maintain a position of not less than two times base compensation. The current executives have until the end of January in 2022 to accumulate their respective positions.

At 7.0X are worst case adjusted FCF, this is a definite strong buy. We bought this in the after hours selloff and think for K-1 hating (we had you at 1099, did we not?), dividend-loving investors, this represents an extraordinary value. Buy now, or forever hold your peace.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

