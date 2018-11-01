RedHill Biopharma And RHB-104: It Takes Guts To Achieve Success

My viewpoint is that RHB-104 is clinically de-risked and a contender of the huge addressable market for Crohn’s disease estimated to be $10B in 2018.

RHB-104 displayed significant differentiation from standard of care by pharmacologically targeting the root cause of Crohn’s disease to alleviate intestinal injury and the ensuing symptoms.

RedHill proposes that the dysregulation of the gut flora or gut microbiota due to high prevalence of the pathogenic bacterium, mycobacterium paratuberculosis, may be a causal agent for Crohn’s disease.

History is written by the victors - Winston Churchill

The Innovative Approach

Almost a decade since its founding in 2009 by Mr. Ben-Asher, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has and continues to establish a name for itself in clinical gastroenterology with the development and commercialization of the novel gastrointestinal therapies, Donnatal, Mytesi, EnteraGam and Esomeprazole Strontium DR Capsules. Notwithstanding its small ($200M) market cap, Redhill has revealed its forte and scientific expertise by advancing paradigm changing gastrointestinal drug candidates that can positively regulate pathophysiological and inflammatory responses in the gastrointestinal tract.

RHB-104 is being evaluated for clinical efficacy in Crohn's disease (CD), the focus of this article. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), encompassing ulcerative colitis and CD, is a chronic and relapsing inflammatory disorder of the intestine. Despite several approved therapies and ongoing clinical development, the etiology of IBD still remains incompletely understood.

The human gut is endowed with a complex combination of plenteous different microbes, collectively referred to as the gut microbiota or gut flora. A widely accepted hypothesis is that IBD consists of complex interactions between host genetic, environmental factors, and the host immune system leading to aberrant immune responses against the gut microbiota and subsequent chronic intestinal inflammation.

In my opinion, the ideal drug candidate for CD susceptible patients should positively regulate the gut flora to prevent/reverse the abnormal composition of gut microbiota that induces intestinal inflammation and injury. Therapeutically, this could be achieved by suppressing the growth of the causal bacteria (anti-microbial) and/or increasing the growth of beneficial/good bacteria (probiotic). Mechanistically, the restorative benefit of the ideal drug candidate could lead to increased production of anti-inflammatory mediators and/or inhibition of pro-inflammatory/causal mediators to improve, regress or halt intestinal inflammation and injury seen in CD.

My assessment is that RHB-104 is an ideal drug candidate for patients with CD mediated by the bacterium, Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP). RedHill proposes that suppressing the growth and effector function((s)) of MAP should improve, regress or halt the progression of intestinal inflammation and injury associated with CD in susceptible patients. RHB-104 therapeutically differs from its competitors in dealing with a root cause of CD.

At this point in time, there is no clarity if RHB-104 is a drug candidate that will also benefit MAP negative patients with CD (discussed later). Regardless, RHB-104 is definitely a winner in my book since CD patients are difficult to treat due to many causal agents that could trigger the disease. I concur with RedHill that "RHB-104 is a potentially groundbreaking, proprietary antibiotic combination therapy in oral capsule formulation, with potent intracellular, anti-mycobacterial and anti-inflammatory properties".

Addressable Market

It is estimated that about 2M individuals in US and 5M folks in EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) have CD. Analysis by the GlobalData estimates that global sales of drugs for the addressable market for CD currently estimated to be $10B in 2018 and expected to exceed $13B by 2026.

GlobalData states that:

The market growth will be driven by continued growth of J&J (NYSE:JNJ) interleukin 12/23 inhibitor Stelara (ustekinumab) as well as the anticipated launches of AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) IL-23 inhibitor risankizumab and anti-integrin therapies, including Genentech's etrolizumab and Takeda's (OTCPK:TKPHF) subcutaneous Entyvio. In addition, the launches of Galapagos/Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) filgotinib and Shire's (NASDAQ:SHPG) SHP-647 will provide more treatment options for physicians to choose from.

I respectfully disagree with some aspects of that assessment by GlobalData for the following reasons:

Cytokine inhibitors, anti-TNF agents (Remicade, Humira), J&J interleukin 12/23 (IL-12/23) inhibitor Stelara (ustekinumab), IL-23 inhibitor risankizumab, mechanistically suppress the levels and functional response(s) of their corresponding cytokines. In my opinion, these agents are designed to quench the fire while leaving its source intact. Cytokines are secreted/produced by several cell types, and we cannot ignore the possibility that cellular source(s) for these cytokines could be transformed to induce unintended consequences. These agents while initially effective will ultimately lose its efficacy as some or most patients become desensitized (unresponsive). We see that with cancer drugs, cytokine inhibitors are no different.

Having been mentored by one of top scientists in this field, I know that there has been heightened research into anti-integrin blockers as therapies for CD in the last 20 years. I must say the approval of integrin inhibitors, etrolizumab, Entyvio and SHP-647, is great scientific progress. Integrins are varied and are typically expressed on leukocytes where they drive leukocyte recruitment during the inflammatory process. My personal opinion is that this therapeutic approach is superior than the cytokine inhibitors discussed previously. Anti-integrin therapies as well as filgotinib (GILD) target the powerhouse of the cells to suppress their pathophysiological effects in CD.

My personal assessment is that RHB-104 is a contender in par with the "top players". Its therapeutic approach is unique that deals with the underlying cause and could have therapeutic application in the cholestatic liver disease, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) as discussed below. At present, there are no medications, drugs or surgical intervention that can cure CD. The demand for better therapeutic agents should give RedHill a sizeable share of the addressable market either as a monotherapy and/or in combination with other agents. Using a rotten apple analogy, I surmise my thought process. Cytokine inhibitors treat the skin, anti-integrin inhibitors treat the pulp whereas RHB-104 tosses the apple skin and pulp into the trash.

The gut microbiota represents a "gold mine" for both clinical and basic IBD research. On approval, RHB-014 is expected to cost less than its competitors. Furthermore, RHB-104 could capture a larger share of the market than anticipated because of the proposed role of the gut flora in the cholestatic liver disease, PSC. Briefly, PSC is caused by dysregulation of bile homeostasis that leads to cholestasis (i.e. slowing of bile flow) with liver inflammation, injury and fibrosis of bile ducts. It is known that 70-80% of PSC patients have IBD. Conversely, PSC will develop in 2-8% of patients who have IBD.

The leaky gut hypothesis has been proposed to explain the association between IBD and PSC. We know that the 75% of the blood supply to the liver via the portal vein is from the gut. So, I ask the question, can RHB-104's restoration of the dysregulated gut flora to improve CD subsequently alleviate impaired PSC? That's a question that could be answered in the future by RedHill or some curious clinical investigator.

Biotech/biopharmaceutical industry is characterized by intense competition and ongoing innovation. I see tremendous progress in IBD therapeutics. It is unlikely that one drug benefits all is a viable approach due to the many causal agents and diverse histopathology of the patients. I see a role for some drugs in slowing the progression of the disease. Others could halt and progressively reverse the disease. I think the mindset that a or a few companies will dominate this market is unworkable unless through acquisition of clinical assets from small biopharma. Then again, all that glitters is not gold as Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) found out with its failed acquired $710M clinical asset, GED-0301 "a potentially transformative therapy".

Analysis Of The Clinical Data

RedHill MAP US Phase 3 Study Design: MAP US is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study of RHB-104. The study enrolled 331 subjects with moderately to severely active CD. Subjects were randomized 1:1 to receive orally-administered RHB-104 or placebo as an add-on therapy to baseline standard-of-care ((SoC)) medications, which included 5-ASAs, corticosteroids, immunomodulators and anti-TNF agents (Remicade/Humira).

First Genesis: The clinical rationale for developing RHB-104 and evaluating its therapeutic efficacy in susceptible patients with CD is based on published clinical data highlighting significant association between MAP and development of CD. Furthermore, the prevalence of MAP in patients with CD is estimated to be 95% and a meta-analysis demonstrated a significant association between MAP and CD.

One of the main challenges faced by biopharmas in IBD therapeutics is the lack of diagnostic tools or biomarkers to aid in clinical development of drug candidates. I have not been able to ascertain based on public information if patients in the MAP US Phase 3 trial were pre-screened for the presence of MAP prior to RHB-104 therapy. If these patients were not pre-screened, one can infer that RHB-104 is a drug candidate that could have broad therapeutic application in CD patients regardless of their MAP status.

On the other hand, if the trial utilized only MAP positive CD patients, the following thought comes to mind. First and foremost, these patients and possibly others with CD may need a personalized therapeutic approach according to prevalent clinical-pathogenetic phenotypes to attain maximum therapeutic gain. Finally, the differing clinical-pathogenetic phenotypes in CD provides clarity as to why current therapeutics for CD does not provide universal therapeutic relief. Besides, many KOL believe the one drug benefits all Crohn's patients may not be a feasible approach.

Histopathological heterogeneity in CD patients has always been a stumbling block to the development of effective gastrointestinal therapeutics. In light of the clinical benefit of RHB-104 in CD, one could propose that utilizing gut microbiota (MAP) as a diagnostic tool or biomarker could be an attractive idea. Indeed, I thought so too until further analysis revealed that most gut bacteria are unable to be cultured unless gnotobiotic (yes google it) approaches are used. This approach can be tedious and could lead to false positive results.

According to clinical govt. website, RedHill will assess changes in MAP blood status by polymerase chain reaction, a molecular biology assay. During the Q2/2018 earnings call, RedHill's CEO, Mr. Ben-Asher, affirmed that analysis of MAP status in CD patients post-RHB-104 therapy was ongoing. It is notable that the primary clinical outcome for the MAP US study was not dependent on MAP status in these patients.

RedHill MAP US Phase 3 Top-line Data: The top-line results from the MAP US study demonstrated the superiority of RHB-104 in achieving remission at week 26, the primary endpoint of the study. The proportion of patients meeting the primary endpoint was significantly greater in the RHB-104 group, 37% vs. 23% (P<0.013). Significant early clinical remission was also seen at week 16 post-RHB-104 treatment vs. placebo (42% vs. 29%, P<0.015).

Patients receiving RHB-104 also experienced a statistically significant benefit in durable remission over weeks 16-52, defined as continuous remission throughout the period, (18% vs. 9%, P<0.038), demonstrating an improvement of 100% over placebo. The study also successfully achieved its key secondary endpoints of clinical response at week 26 (44% vs. 31%, P<0.016). An analysis of maintenance of remission at week 52 in subjects noted to be in remission at week 16 also demonstrated statistically significant benefit with RHB-104 over placebo (25% vs. 12%, P<0.007).

First Genesis: The finding that the clinical remission response rate was significantly greater in patients receiving RHB-104/SoC combination relative to placebo SoC group is a validation of RedHill's hypothesis of MAP being a causal agent in the pathogenesis of CD in susceptible patients. A breakdown analysis of the data revealed a higher percentage of patients achieving clinical remission after RHB-104 treatment compared to subgroups of patients administered baseline SoC therapies, including immunomodulators (39% vs. 20%), corticosteroids (36% vs. 20%) and anti-TNF agents (36% vs. 17%). The CD Activity Index (CDAI) score defines remission as a numerical value of <150 which was achieved in the MAP US study.

As highlighted by CEO, the MAP US Phase 3 study results for week 26 and week 16 induction of remission are comparable to those of leading SoC therapies, further supporting its potential to of RHB-104 being a novel orally-administered treatment option in CD. Some folks may wonder what makes RHB-104 so pioneering - the following words, antibiotic combination therapy, intracellular, anti-mycobacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, does in my opinion.

Colloquially speaking, RedHill perceives MAP as an ongoing medical treat to the gut that has to be eliminated. For this reason, RHB-104 is clinically designed as an inward therapeutic approach to CD rather than outward approach. Most FDA approved therapeutics, immunomodulators, 5-ASA, corticosteroids, anti-IL-23 blockers (ustekinumab and risankizumab) and anti-TNF agents (Remicade, Humira), for CD are known to treat the symptoms to slow progression. In contrast, RHB-104 has been specifically designed to eradicate the root cause of the disease to halt the ensuing associated symptoms. This is an important and significant differentiation from its peers.

They say the best things in life come in pairs. This is also true for therapeutics. Combination therapeutics have and are being used to effectively suppress HCV and HIV infection. RedHill's approach of employing a dual intracellular anti-mycobacterial and anti-inflammatory combination in RHB-104 is very important for the following reasons.

It is my assessment that the anti-mycobacterial benefit of RHB-104 will inhibit the growth or kill MAP in the gut of susceptible Crohn's patients to halt its pathogenic effects. Furthermore, the anti-inflammatory relief of RHB-104 should dampen the direct and indirect effector effects of mediators produced by pathogenic MAP. This denotes an important and noteworthy distinction from its peers.

RedHill MAP US Phase 3 Top-line Data at 52 weeks: At 52 weeks of treatment, remission in the RHB-104 arm continued to be favorable to placebo (27% vs. 20%, P<0.155).

First Genesis: On its release, the 52 week data was initially misinterpreted by most folks. RedHill provided clarity on that data with this statement by CEO, Ben-Asher in his own words:

The standalone week 52 remission endpoint measures "late induction of remission" and does not evaluate preservation of remission over time. As such, this specific endpoint is neither a clinical nor a regulatory relevant endpoint. The standalone week 52 remission secondary endpoint was merely included by RedHill in the study to investigate whether certain individual patients might require more than 26 weeks of therapy for initial induction of remission. Accordingly, the analysis of standalone week 52 remission is an isolated exploratory outcome. Additionally, an open-label extension Phase 3 study (MAP US2 study) is ongoing to assess the safety and efficacy of RHB-104 in subjects who have completed week 26 assessments in the ongoing Phase 3 MAP US study and remain with active CD (CDAI ≥ 150). Additional clinical studies are likely to be required to support an NDA for RHB-104. The Company will meet with the FDA to present the data package and discuss the development path to potential FDA approval. We also continue discussions with potential pharma partners.

Financials And Risks

RedHill has multiple shots on goal with several early/mid-phase (RHB-102, RHB-106, RHB-107, RHB-204) and Phase 3 (RHB-104 and RHB-105) drug candidates currently in clinical development. RedHill's imminent catalyst is the confirmatory Phase 3 top-line data readout for H. pylori drug candidate Talicia.

All clinical trials are associated with risks including trials delay, negative clinical outcome. With several commercial products and multiple drug candidates in clinical trials, I don't think RedHill's long term valuation will be determined solely by the clinical outcome of RHB-104. However, it will be adversely impacted by a negative clinical outcome in Talicia. This is because Talicia is considered a viable anti-ulcer drug candidate intended to be the first product to be designated for the treatment of H. pylori infection, regardless of ulcer status.

Current price represents a good buying opportunity. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at the end of Q2/2018 totaled $43M. RedHill had a cash burn of ~$8.5M in Q2/2018 and is debt free.

Epilogue

If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart-Nelson Mandela

The therapeutic battle for clinical excellence and possibly dominance typically starts in the mind of a visionary who thinks outside the box to develop a paradigm changing pharmacological approach to disease states. I have written several articles on small market-cap liver therapeutics biopharmas and have spoken to some of the CEOs. On reflection, these small biopharmas now making therapeutic waves with anti-PBC/NASH/PSC drug/candidates were mostly perceived as risk takers rather than pioneers in the early years of clinical development.

I see a similar pattern of scientific innovation in RedHill with their ground-breaking therapeutic approach to gastrointestinal diseases. I surmise my opinion that RedHill is validating the concept that the gut microbiota is a "gold mine" for clinical IBD research with this quote by Charles Dickens "I never could have done what I have done without the habits of punctuality, order, and diligence, without the determination to concentrate myself on one subject at a time".

As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely. If you have enjoyed reading this and other articles, please 'like' and 'follow'.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDHL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.