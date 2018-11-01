Chegg: Gathering Steam, But Overvalued

Despite tremendous progress, the share price has pulled back with other technology issues to $23.80 (as of Oct 26.), which we believe is still overvalued for a variety of reasons.

As a result, momentum has been building. In each quarter since Q1 2017, the company has increased its forward guidance for Adjusted EBITDA.

Since mid-2016, the company has made a series of acquisitions to strengthen and grow its platform and consolidate the education market.

Chegg is an online platform that allows students to buy or rent textbooks, as well as provides online study services to high school and college students.

Investment Considerations

Chegg (CHGG) is an interesting and rapidly growing company that is capturing a larger share of the high school and college student market. As Chegg transitions to become primarily an online education portal, revenue from its ongoing, core segments grew 27.9% in 2017 to $255.1 million. In 2018, the company has guided to revenues of $316.5 million, an increase of 24.1%.

While the momentum in revenue growth in 2018 is slowing slightly, momentum in earnings is greater because while revenues are growing, so is gross margin. In each quarter since Q1 2017, the company has increased its forward guidance for adjusted EBITDA. In Q1 2017, it guided to $38-40 million of adjusted EBITDA for 2017 and ended up at $46.4 million. This year, in Q1 2018, it guided to $77-79 million and then increased that guidance about 2.5% in Q2 to $79-81 million and then increased guidance again in Q3 another 2.5% to $82 million; a 76.7% increase over last year.

Recent acquisitions have been the fuel for growth. Since 2016, Chegg has spent $92.8 million on four acquisitions and has formed various strategic partnerships. We like the route management is taking, as acquiring smaller student support service programs helps to eliminate competition and branch-out Chegg's existing offering to new sub-segments, or strengthen existing ones. Management has been effective in scaling its services and continues to do so with each acquisition. With each acquisition, the service hub becomes more robust, drawing in more students who wish to use some facet of it. An example of this is the web page "EasyBib", which was reported to have an average of seven million unique users each month when its parent company Easy Solutions was acquired by Chegg in 2016. Moreover, in 2018, Chegg acquired Study Blue to integrate flashcards to help study, WriteLab to assist in grammar on students' papers, and in 2017, acquired Cogeon to aid students in math subjects.

The war-chest is substantial. To finance the acquisition program, Chegg issued $155 million of common shares in August 2017 and in April of this year, the company issued $345 million of 5-year, .25% convertible notes due 2023. The conversion price is $26.95. As of 6/30/2018, its acquisition war chest totaled $481 million in cash and investments. The company is positioned to make a series of similar-sized acquisitions or a few much larger ones. This war-chest supports the thesis that the company will continue to grow through acquisition and consolidate more of the industry.

Too far too fast? The stock has had a meteoric rise: the stock opened 2017 at $7.46 and climbed to a height of $32.36 on September 4, 2018, before falling back to $23.80 on October 26, along with the market and all things technology. At the height, the return over 20 months was 333%, although it fell back to a return of "only" 219%.

Chegg Inc. Stock Price (LTM)

Source: MarketWatch

The focus on adjusted EBITDA seems misplaced. Chegg has little to crow about in its GAAP Net Income because it has lost money in five out of the last six quarters. Even EBITDA was negative during the first three quarters of 2017 and was weak in Q1 2018. This is one of two primary reasons that management chooses to portray adjusted EBITDA the way they do. The company is making earnings progress to be sure but is not nearly there yet. Moreover, it is also being held back by out-sized compensation expense.

Chegg's presentation of "adjusted EBITDA" seems aggressive because it adds back "Share-based compensation expense". While this is certainly a non-cash item, it is a real expense and increases the number of shares outstanding; it is not at all similar to depreciation or amortization. Moreover, this expense is huge relative to GAAP EBITDA and inflates the adjusted EBITDA tremendously as shown in the following table:

Dollars in Thousands 2017 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 EBITDA (1,346) (587) (5,691) 8,554 3,161 5,631 Adjusted EBITDA 9,531 10,080 5,703 21,085 16,707 19,251 EBITDA vs. Adjusted EBITDA (Difference) 10,877 10,667 11,394 12,531 13,546 13,620 Share-based compensation expense 8,278 9,099 10,091 10,891 11,642 12,043 Percentage that Share-based comp accounts for: 76.1% 85.3% 88.6% 86.9% 85.9% 88.4%

Source: Company financial data

Out-sized Executive Compensation hits earnings hard. The company's management is heavily incentivized with stock. Very heavily. In each of the three years, Dan Rosensweig, the CEO, has averaged $8.1 million in total compensation. As a group, the six executive officers' compensation totaled $21.6 million in 2017. Keep in mind that Chegg is a very small company with revenues of only $255 million.

The company faces a class-action suit over data security. On October 18, 2018, a class-action suit was filed against Chegg regarding alleged lack of disclosure of data security. The merits of the suit remain to be determined.

A note on 2018 Q3 Results. This afternoon, the company announced Q3 results:

Revenues of $74.2 million, the same as the previous quarter.

Net loss of $13.7 million, $2.2 wider loss than Q2 2017. Adjusted EBITDA, however, was $12.5 million, more than double the same period in 2017, but down 36.6% from the previous quarter.

Subscribers of 1.7 million which is the same as the previous quarter ... and keep in mind that Q3 is the "back to school" quarter.

Also, again management increased its guidance for 2018 adjusted EBITDA slightly to $82.0 million on revenues of $316.5 million. In addition, they guided 2019 to a 36.6% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $112 million on a 22.6% increase in revenues to $388 million.

Business Overview

Chegg serves two segments in the high school and college education market: selling or renting textbooks to students and an online study service hub. The online study service hub is a platform that provides students with online tutoring, e-learning materials, citation machines, and flashcards among other various online class learning and practice. The online portal is Chegg's main revenue driver and taps into what we believe is an expanding market as 20 million college students and 16 million high school students in the US operate almost exclusively online. With 1.7 million subscribers as of 9/30/2018, Chegg has only a small fraction of the total market and its penetration is growing rapidly.

The student service hub delivers better margins than selling/renting textbooks, which is why Chegg has shifted its attention to growing the product. The company primarily targets high school and college students, who become loyal customers to the company through their endeavors to study. In the most recent earnings report, CEO Dan Rosensweig stated:

In Q2, we delivered outstanding growth across our business, reaching 32% total revenue growth year-over-year and 38% Chegg Services growth driven by 45% subscriber growth. As our numbers suggest, the power of the Chegg brand is at an all-time high and we enter the fall semester with significant momentum. Chegg Study remains the center of our flywheel and we continue to expand the depth and breadth of the content capabilities we offer students, which expands both the TAM and the engagement."

Source: CHGG Q2 Earnings Call

As a result of the online study services hub, the Cost of Revenue has declined rapidly over the past 5 years and gross margin has increased substantially.

Source: Company financial data

The 2017 10-K describes why the cost of revenue has declined in the past years:

Certain cost of revenues, including textbook depreciation expense, the cost of textbooks sold, write-offs and allowances related to the print textbook library, have decreased during 2016 and in to 2017 as we have completely transitioned the shipping and fulfillment activities related to the rental and sale of print textbooks to Ingram"

Closing Remarks

Management is leading Chegg in the right direction by focusing on the online student services segment. Through acquisition, it has grown its product offering and subscriber base. Its earnings have turned the corner and show no signs of slowing.

But is it enough to justify its current valuation? At an Enterprise Value of 40 times LTM adjusted EBITDA they are being valued like a FAANG stock. However, they do not operate in a market that is as scalable as Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), or Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Moreover, we have concerns about their presentation of adjusted EBITDA.

EV to LTM revenues is 8.9x, while Amazon trades at an EV/Revenues multiple of 3.6x for the same period (Source: gurufocus.com). The following chart shows Chegg's valuation out of proportion with three of its larger peers.

Market Data Financial Data Valuation Price Mkt Cap. EV Sales EBITDA1 EV/Sales EV/EBITDA P/E Company Name ($/Share) ($M) ($M) ($M) ($M) X X X Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) 15.0 3,340.0 561.0 4,400.0 718.0 .8x 7.8x 14.2x Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) 113.6 5,560.0 5,710.0 1,020.0 355.0 5.1x 14.6x 24.5x HMH Holdings (HMHC) 6.0 743.0 1,730.0 1,390.0 201.0 1.3x 8.6x N/A Chegg (CHGG) 23.8 2,702.0 2,565.0 287.0 62.7 8.9x 40.9x N/A

1 For Chegg, adjusted EBITDA is shown.

Source: MarketWatch

As management has done an excellent job transitioning Chegg to become a premier online education company, investors seem to have given it a valuation like a FAANG stock. Q3 2018 was not as good a quarter as it should have been, so we will dig into the numbers further for the next report. In the end, we do not believe that Chegg's future growth will justify continued appreciation in the stock. If anything, it will take time for the company to catch up to the current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.