Chesapeake Energy: The Baby In The Bathwater

The ability of the two companies to manage their combined debt together is certainly higher than doing so separately.

The expected total cost savings (by 2023) of $1B-$1.5B will cover all of the debt being added from the deal with WildHorse Resource.

On Tuesday, October 30, Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) reported great 3Q18 numbers with significant increases in production, revenues, and especially in substantially improved cash flow from operations. You can read the details in the earnings press release here.

The same morning, CHK also announced that it was buying WildHorse Resource (NYSE:WRD) in a cash and stock deal valued at about $4B – which we consider an excellent move, as explained below.

Yet, CHK’s stock price dropped 13%, which we interpret as “throwing the baby out with the bathwater,” due to the general pessimistic and panicky mood that has taken over sentiment this October.

We believe this drop and general risk-averse mood present value-seeking, calm investors a tremendous opportunity.

The terms of the deal are for WRD shareholders to elect between receiving, in exchange for each WRD common share, either 5.989 shares of CHK common stock or a combination of 5.336 CHK shares and $3 in cash.

If we multiply CHK’s October 29 closing price of $3.72/share by the 5.989 shares each WRD shareholder will receive, the implied WRD share price is $22.28/share (or $22.85 = $3.72*5.336 +$3). This represents a 21% premium to WRD’s October 29 closing price of $18.42/share.

The relatively small acquisition premium actually vanishes if we consider that WRD was trading at $24+/share two weeks ago, and $27+/share in June.

As part of the deal, CHK will assume the $936M of debt that is on WRD’s balance sheet and may have to draw between $275M and $400M from its revolving credit facility to finance the cash portion of the deal. From the market reaction, it appears that panicky investors are spooked by this. However, this is unwarranted, for the following 3 reasons:

1.The $936M of debt already exists on WRD’s balance sheet. The ability of the two companies to manage their combined debt together is certainly higher than doing so separately.

2.While CHK’s debt load is large, CHK has reduced their debt materially in the past two years and has generally shown to be able to manage it well. The new debt of between $275M and $400M can be viewed as a partial retracement – motivated by opportunity – to a level that CHK management has shown to be able to manage in the recent past. Further, management is keenly focused on improving its debt profile, and will continue to do so through targeted asset sales (as stated during the 3Q18 earnings call).

3.According to management, CHK will realize $200M-$280M in average annual savings from the acquisition, which will total $1B-$1.5B by 2023. So basically, in four years, the expected synergies will be enough to pay off the $936M that is on WRD’s books, and any new debt being drawn from CHK’s revolving credit facility. A mid-range number of $240M per year in savings to manage an existing $936M of debt and about $350M in new debt seems like a great move.

In addition, CHK is getting about 420K high margin net acres in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk formations, which almost doubles their current Eagle Ford net acreage position of 235K.

From a production standpoint, management expects the deal to double adjusted oil production by 2020 from stand-alone adjusted 2018 estimates. It will also shift their adjusted oil production mix from the current amount of 19% to 30% of total production by 2020. This shift away from natural gas towards oil perhaps also explains the market’s negative reaction.

Today’s earnings show that they continue to ramp up production and remain profitable. The acquisition of WRD, while temporarily adding to the debt load, will pay for itself within the next few years. Both of today’s announcements are good news for CHK shareholders.

CHK reached $5.50/share in mid-July. Our mid-term target is $6+/share – a 90%+ increase on today’s price.

