Carbon Black: No Reason For Pessimism

Carbon Black's expanding product portfolio and the explosion of enterprise devices that need to be protected secure the company's place in the IT landscape.

In spite of the negative earnings reaction, Carbon Black still grew revenues at 29% y/y, beating Wall Street's expectations despite decelerating three points from last quarter.

Carbon Black (CBLK) is now trading at all-time lows. No recent IPO has done well in the month of October, but some, like Carbon Black, are pulling back despite posting strong results and showing no signs of fundamental deterioration. Just because investor confidence in high-growth stocks has eroded doesn't mean the underlying businesses have gone sour.

Even before the month of October, Carbon Black has had a cursed history of earnings releases. Since its May IPO, Carbon Black has reported earnings three times, beating Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom line in all three cases. And, in all three cases, the stock has proceeded to tumble. Investors, in my view, have not sufficiently appreciated the company's consistency and pace of growth.

There may be a couple factors unnerving investors. This quarter, revenue growth decelerated by a few points and losses also widened modestly. While I agree that Carbon Black's results might not have been perfect, it's already priced into the company's relatively low valuation (we'll dive into this shortly).

In addition, investors are being defensive ahead of Carbon Black's lockup expiration next week, according to NASDAQ. On October 31, insiders previously prevented from unloading their stakes due to the lockup provision will be able to trade freely. In my view, however, a lockup expiration for an IPO that is now underwater (as in, below its IPO price of $19) is a very low-risk event. What insider will want to sell shares that are down 15% from the IPO price and down by about 50% relative to all-time highs?

A quick check on where the company's valuation sits: at its present stock price in the low $16 range, Carbon Black has a market cap of $1.10 billion, barely cracking the so-called "unicorn" threshold that applies to private companies worth over $1 billion. The company also has $163.8 million of cash on its balance sheet, giving it an enterprise value of $936 million.

Carbon Black has yet to release guidance for FY19 (expected on next quarter's earnings release), but we can roughly assume a ~25% y/y growth rate on next year's revenues to get an approximate sense of the company's forward revenue scale. This growth rate still allows for some deceleration to occur on top of the company's ~30% growth pace this year. Assuming this growth rate on the company's ~$208.5 million in expected revenues for FY18, we arrive at a FY19 revenue estimate of $260.6 million - giving Carbon Black a valuation of 3.9x EV/FY19 revenues.

There is a myriad of reasons why Carbon Black isn't valued on par with other cybersecurity companies, or recent IPO peers like Zscaler (ZS), which has retained a double-digit valuation multiple even through the recent downturn. Relative to other high-growth IPOs, Carbon Black's growth rate (which this quarter slipped below 30%) may be slightly disappointing; in addition, it's competing in a crowded space, with notable competitors like Tanium (which is dealing with issues of its own). But in my view, a ~30% grower at a <4x revenue valuation is unreasonably undervalued. Compare this multiple against other, more established cybersecurity firms:

In my view, Carbon Black should be able to return to a valuation of at least 5x EV/FY19 revenues, implying a price target of $22 and 35% upside from current levels. At Carbon Black's current low price point, there's enough of a margin of safety for investors brave enough to buy as the stock as falling.

Q3 download: if growth isn't enough to satisfy investors, cloud strength and a gross margin bump should

Let's dive deeper into Carbon Black's Q3 results:

Figure 1. Carbon Black 3Q18 earnings Source: Carbon Black investor relations

Revenues grew 29% y/y to $53.4 million, decelerating three points relative to last quarter's 32% y/y growth pace and slipping below the psychologically important 30% growth mark. Still, however, Carbon Black edged out against Wall Street's expectations of $52.7 million (+27% y/y) by a respectable two-point margin.

The company also continued its rapid pace of customer acquisition, which is up 4,625 as of the end of the September quarter and representing a 39% y/y expansion of the customer base relative to 3Q17. The company's growth has also benefited from a far broader product portfolio - last year, CB Defense was its only offering; now, the company has five fully-fledged products. Carbon Black's push into the cloud has also been successful - it reported that 2,450 (or just over half) of its customers licensed at least one cloud-based service, up from a ~35% mix in the year-ago quarter.

The company also notched $206.7 million in ARR this quarter, up 31% y/y and covering about 80% of my earlier revenue projection for FY19. As noted by CEO Patrick Morley on this quarter's earnings call, Carbon Black's cloud segment has reached a significant scale in an incredibly short period of time:

In two and a half years, we have scaled a cloud business from zero to $65 million revenue run rate, which is growing more than a 100% a year. We see strong pipeline and sales growth in the cloud and we remain in the very early stages of this market. The product available on the PSC will be key long term growth drivers for Carbon Black and we're confident in our ability to be a primary winner in the next generation endpoint security market."

Note that revenue growth this quarter declined sequentially in part due to a fading mix of services-oriented revenues, consistent with the company's newfound focus on cloud (cloud products, according to Carbon Black's CFO, have a lower attach rate of services). Services revenue declined -19% y/y, but this gives Carbon Black a much more favorable margin profile - notice that services revenues are performed at or below cost. As a result of the stronger subscription mix this quarter, Carbon Black's gross margin ticked up to 77.7%, 130bps better than an already-high 76.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating margins remained fairly constant, widening to -$18.1 million on a GAAP basis, but representing an operating margin of -33.8%, roughly flat against 3Q17's operating margin of -32.9%. With Carbon Black's pivot into cloud, margin expansion hasn't been a primary focus for the company, but still, Carbon Black's pro forma EPS of -$0.20 exceeded Wall Street's expectation of -$0.25.

Final thoughts

With a valuation that recently sank below four times projected FY19 revenues, Carbon Black can be considered a value stock, which is a rarity among recent IPOs. The recent downturn in Carbon Black's stock, in my view, isn't proportional to the quality of Carbon Black's earnings results. Though it certainly wasn't a perfect quarter - revenue growth could have been stronger, and operating margins too - Carbon Black's long-term bullish thesis still remains intact.

Investors should focus on the company's expansion of its customer base, helped by a wider portfolio of products. The recently-released CB Threathunter offering, which helps enterprises with incident response (NYSE:IR) to critical threats, should help to drive further top-line growth. Wait until the lockup expiration date (October 31) passes, but Carbon Black has become a strong buy. Other cybersecurity companies like FireEye (FEYE) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) have also experienced sharp drops in the past, followed by strong recoveries - in my view, Carbon Black will be able to achieve the same.

