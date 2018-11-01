General Electric: Nightmare

If you had been looking forward to General Electric (GE) reporting decent results for its third quarter this week, you have been disappointed, mightily. The industrial company reported nightmare results for shareholders that included a whopping $22 billion non-cash impairment charge in its struggling power division, and announced that the SEC and DOJ were deepening their investigation of the company. The dividend was slashed to a penny. The worst case scenario has become a reality. What should investors do now?

General Electric's earnings release on Tuesday was nothing short of a complete disaster, and it triggered a huge sell-off in the industrial company's stock. On Tuesday, General Electric's share price plunged ~9% and hit a new multi-year low @$9.87 on very heavy selling.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

Here are the most important takeaways from General Electric's third quarter earnings release.

Power Division

General Electric's industrial core businesses produced mixed results in the third quarter. While the industrial company continues to see robust performance in transportation, healthcare and aviation, the power business - a key source of General Electric's underperformance in the last several quarters - continues to struggle.

Orders in General Electric's power division slipped 18% year-over-year while revenues dropped 33% to $5.7 billion compared to $8.5 billion a year ago.

Source: General Electric Q3-2018 Earnings Supplement

General Electric also took a $22 billion pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to GE Power in the third quarter that dramatically impacted the company's third quarter results. General Electric reported a loss of $2.63/share for Q3-2018 compared to a profit of $0.16/share in the year ago quarter.

Here are some key stats for General Electric's third quarter.

Source: General Electric Q3-2018 Earnings Supplement

At the same time, General Electric also disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the Department of Justice were looking into the company's most recent $22 billion GE power charge. These investigations follow an SEC investigation earlier this year that was related to General Electric's insurance reserves.

Read also: "General Electric: From Loser To Winner?"

The Dividend Is Gone

If you thought that was the worst news already, you are badly mistaken.

General Electric, in fact, slashed its quarterly dividend payout from $0.12/share to $0.01/share in order to conserve cash. This was the second major dividend cut over the course of just one year (GE cut its payout in half last year), and the third dividend cut since the financial crisis hit a decade ago.

Of course, investors were largely unprepared for the steepness of the dividend cut announced yesterday, which is why shares plunged on Tuesday as much as they did.

What Should Investors Do Now?

If you are a dividend investor, there are few reasons to buy General Electric's shares now, or to stay invested, for that matter. The dividend will be cut "beginning with the Board’s next dividend declaration, which is expected to occur in December 2018". As a result, GE is now purely a turnaround play, and no longer an income vehicle for DGI investors.

Here's General Electric's dividend growth over the last 10-years (note: most recent dividend cut is not yet reflected in chart):

GE Dividend data by YCharts

If you bought General Electric for the dividend income, there is really no point at all anymore holding on to GE. On the other hand, if you are more leaning towards earning high risk-adjusted returns, holding on to GE may be worth it IF the industrial company manages to turn around its power division, which will likely take years.

Valuation

Today, General Electric's shares sell for just ~10.5x next year's estimated profits, much less than better-performing industrial peers in the sector including Honeywell International (HON) and 3M Company (MMM).

GE PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

General Electric presented a nightmare scenario for shareholders on Tuesday which in turn caused a major stock sell-off, and triggered yet another multi-year low in the single digits. The power division continues to struggle, and the deepening SEC and DOJ investigations related to the GE power charge are bad news, too. The worst news of them all, however, was that the dividend was unexpectedly cut, nearly in full, which hurts a lot of income investors that banked on a regular dividend paycheck. While I may hold on to my shares in order to partake in a potential recovery, GE obviously is no longer a valid income play for dividend investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.