Trevena Pushes All-In With Oliceridine

Trevena is a hot button issue right now for bulls and bears alike. The shares are down from a 52-week high of $3.578 to trading just above the 52-week low of $0.76. Many believe Trevena does not have a shot on its PDUFA date of November 2, 2018 for its lead candidate and star player, Oliceridine. The company had a meeting with the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee on October 11 where the panel narrowly voted against the approval of Oliceridine.

If one had actually watched the entire meeting, however, it would be fair to say that the panel was extremely confused. This was clear in multiple occasions throughout the meeting. One example of this confusion was when ADCOM panel member Mary Ellen McCann said, "We don't know anything about how this drug behaves in elderly great-grandmothers."

Right away, Jonathan Violin from Trevena jumped in and replied, "I just want to reiterate that in ATHENA, we did enroll hundreds of patients over the age of 65. We enrolled sleep apnea patients. We had a very high enrichment. We really care about this problem and so we have those subpopulations and didn't see any difference in the safety profile. I just want to remind you of that data."

It is clear here that the FDA panel members are either ignoring the data Trevena has presented them with in the ATHENA trial or they do not fully understand it. In either case, to criticize the company for not having elderly patient data, that it clearly did have, is negligent at best.

The erratum issue:

Perhaps more important is the fact that the FDA released its briefing material document two days before the ADCOM meeting with multiple errors.

The errors made Trevena look less successful than they deserved, such as when the FDA stated, "studies conducted with 1-4 mg intravenous oliceridine for the treatment of pain, there was a moderate rate of abuse-related adverse events." In their correction, The Erratum to the FDA Briefing Document states:

In Phase 2/3 clinical efficacy studies conducted with 0.5-4 mg intravenous oliceridine for the treatment of pain, there was a rate of abuse-related adverse events that was similar to that from placebo, as shown in Table 6 below. Somnolence was the most frequently reported adverse event for oliceridine and saline (~5% vs. 4%, respectively), followed by sedation (~3% both), anxiety (~2% vs. 1%, respectively), restlessness (~1% vs. 2%, respectively), and paraesthesia (~1% both). Morphine produced similar rates of anxiety, restlessness and paresthesia (2%, 2% and 1%, respectively), but a higher rate of somnolence (13%) and sedation (8%) compared to oliceridine and placebo. Notably, euphoric effects were low for oliceridine and morphine, but this is common when abuse-related adverse events are assessed in a subject population being treated for pain conditions."

To summarize, Trevena had abuse-related adverse events similar to placebo, meaning it did not have statistically significant adverse events. The result of the original briefing document sent the shares plummeting 65% and by the time the Erratum was published, the damage was already done to the stock price. Some of the ADCOM panel members even seemed to be punishing Trevena for having a drug that is considerably safer than the current standard of care.

Some panel members went on to say that there is a risk that drug seekers may hear of Oliceridine's better safety profile and throw caution to the wind. Specifically during the ADCOM, panel member Marjorie Shaw Phillips stated, "I think this presumption of word of mouth that it might be safer could lead to additional abuse or additional risk in the hands of folks that might want to abuse it." First of all, drug addicts are out of luck because this an IV drug that is only going to be available to professional healthcare providers in a hospital or outpatient setting.

Secondly, the FDA cannot ask for safer drugs than the current standard of care and simultaneously punish the companies that are creating these safer drugs by saying they pose a risk to addicts. Instead of punishing these companies by criticizing them during public events, the FDA should be praising them. Oliceridine has a safety profile that is significantly better than morphine as shown in their presentation. The ADCOM panel even admitted this to be a fact. Dr. Steven Solga from the ADCOM stated:

I'm okay with the safety database, the hepatic safety and the QT prolongation. The story of the G protein agonism was one of improvement in respiratory safety and also nausea and vomiting... And Clearly there is a dose related reduction in vomiting with study drug compared to morphine, and even at 0.5, there seemed to be less vomiting. So that does purport that the hypothesis works.

Not only is this great for patients, it’s great for hospitals and doctors because it directly affects how much money is being spent on post-operative symptom relief from current pain medication. Post-operative symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, constipation, and respiratory depression account for roughly $5500 per patient when combined, as seen in Figure 1. Oliceridine is the first G Protein-Biased Ligand at the μ-opioid receptor, and is in development for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where IV therapy is preferred. This is important right now especially, as our country's hospitals face a serious IV opioid shortage.

Figure 1

The IV opioid shortage:

Hospitals and outpatient surgery centers are in the midst of one of the worst IV opioid shortages in recent history. Patients are being forced to delay life-altering surgeries in some cases, costing these patients precious time. It is the duty of the FDA to come up with solutions to shortages. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb recently explained, "the FDA does everything possible within our statutory authority to help address drug shortages."

Oliceridine is a new chemical entity with Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track status with the FDA. It is derived from a Nobel Prize-winning founder for his G-protein coupled receptor system which has a faster onset than morphine and fewer adverse events. The solution to the shortage is staring the FDA directly in the eyes. The FDA is also on the lookout for new innovation to help the opioid epidemic, as per Scott Gottlieb's Twitter account.

It is no secret that our nation is in the middle of one of the worst drug epidemics we’ve ever experienced. The number of overdoses due to prescription opioids and illicit opiates such as heroin laced with fentanyl are staggering. The main cause of death from these overdose cases is respiratory depression which leads to ultimate cessation of breathing. One of the most significant findings in the Phase 3 ATHENA trial was with a patient who was accidentally administered a bolus of 10mg Oliceridine.

Oliceridine is roughly five times more potent than morphine, which means a 10mg bolus of Oliceridine is equal to roughly 50mg of a morphine IV push. If any patient, opioid-tolerant or intolerant, was given a bolus containing 50mg of morphine - it would result in complete cessation of breathing. However, the patient who was given a bolus of 10mg of Oliceridine was absolutely fine. He did not overdose, did not need to be given oxygen or naloxone, and did not have any serious adverse event. It is incredible to consider just how many lives Oliceridine will save in the future because of its respiratory safety.

Figure 2

The support act:

President Trump has signed into law the SUPPORT Act designed to give federal aid to recovery centers and treatment facilities, decrease the flow of opioid precursors, and advance the innovation of non-addictive painkillers. It is also pushing for more post-market studies on current opioids to test their efficacy and safety profiles with real world populations.

The SUPPORT Act provides new authority that will help us advance our understanding of opioid pain medicines by clarifying the FDA’s authority to require post-market studies on the efficacy of drugs over time under certain circumstances. (FDA Statement)

In my expert opinion, this clearly indicates the FDA's necessity for effective, safe opioid pain medications with Phase IV trials after approval, which is very bullish news for Trevena. With an even greater decrease of opioid precursors flowing into our country, the IV opioid shortage is not going away any time soon. In fact, it leaves an unmet need in our hospital communities for a product with a similar analgesic efficacy to the current standards of care (morphine, fentanyl, & dilaudid).

The real miracle here, is that not only does Oliceridine produce a similar analgesic effect to morphine, it also has a better safety profile with fewer adverse events and a faster onset. This will solve the shortage problem, give patients a safer option than morphine, and provide the FDA with the innovation they have been seeking with regard to opioid pain medicine.

Figure 3

Efficacy and safety:

Oliceridine has shown through its Phase 3 trials, APOLLO I, II, and ATHENA, that it has very similar analgesic efficacy to morphine with a faster onset of about five minutes compared to morphine’s 30-minute onset. Oliceridine met all of its primary endpoints for both trials with a greater than 30% reduction in SPID. ADCOM panel member Dr. Alan Kaye stated, "I think it's clear that there is evidence for efficacy versus placebo."

Therefore, efficacy is not the question at hand with Oliceridine. Efficacy is a proven issue, as seen in Figure 4. The real advantage of Oliceridine over Morphine is seen in its adverse event safety profile. The respiratory safety trends favor Oliceridine over IV morphine, which means less overdose and less money spent in hospital settings to revive patients with oxygen and naloxone.

We see this trend because Oliceridine stimulates the mu receptor without stimulating the beta arrestin pathways as seen in Figure 5. This targeted therapy approach is what led the FDA to grant Trevena its Breakthrough Therapy status. Bad opioid side effects are widely considered to stem from the stimulation of the beta arrestin pathways. The very fact that pupil constriction is considerably less with Oliceridine than Morphine goes to show that the drug does not stimulate the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system the same way as a normal opioid does. This alone should tell doctors how valuable this drug is, because if the pupils are not constricting there should, in theory, be less constipation, nausea and vomiting as well. All of these symptoms of course are proven to be much less evident with Oliceridine than morphine.

In fact, the time to return of normal bowel function was about an entire 24 hours compared to morphine. This alone is a savings of about $1200 per patient! The bottom line is that it is the duty of the FDA to provide safe and effective alternatives to patients in need of something different. There are millions of patients that are allergic to morphine, millions with sleep apnea, countless elderly patients, and many obese patients at risk of having an adverse effect with the current standards of IV opioids.

They are the patients that are desperate to have something different than what currently exists. Oliceridine has proven itself to be efficient and safe relative to other drugs in its class as shown in Figure 6 and it deserves FDA approval for these reasons.

Figure 7

Oliceridine is not perfect, but it is a step in the right direction. It has shown proven efficacy when compared to placebo and a better overall safety profile than morphine with a faster onset. With our nation currently facing one of the worst drug epidemics in its history, we need more companies like Trevena trying to find answers to our unanswered questions about opioids. We need more innovative drugs like Oliceridine to provide patients with a safer but equally effective IV painkiller in hospitals.

As ADCOM panel member Dr. Ronal Litman said, "I think that these kinds of issues work themselves out in Phase 4 studies and in non-sponsored studies over the years. And as Dr. Terman alluded to before, we take a chance...I tended to vote yes." I fully agree with Dr. Litman and believe the FDA should take Oliceridine into its embrace with both arms and watch it closely in active commercialization for further studies in the real world with a Phase 4 approval.

Rockstar management team:

Trevena also has an amazing team of managers and Board of Directors behind them with years of big pharma experience, FDA experience, and experience with getting drugs approved that had a negative ADCOM vote. With connections to Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, and NEA Venture Capital, Trevena has positioned itself perfectly with a professional team of doctors and businessmen.

Dr. Scott Braunstein, for example, was the head of corporate strategy for PACIRA Pharma during their negative ADCOM vote. Just months later, PACIRA received FDA approval. He is now on the board of directors at Trevena and bought 60,000 shares of TRVN earlier this month. When Dr. Braunstein is involved in a company and believes in its success, investors should as well. He has a strong track record behind him.

In conclusion, TRVN has been working diligently in their Phase 3 trials with the FDA. They have proven efficacy and relative safety with APOLLO I, II, and ATHENA. There is less risk for adverse events than morphine as indicated in Figure 6. Our country is currently facing an opioid epidemic and the FDA is in desperate need of something innovative to move our country in the right direction. Trevena was founded by a Nobel Prize-winning G-protein-biased ligand at the μ-opioid receptor.

It is a new chemical entity with Breakthrough Therapy status and Fast Track Status with the FDA. Our nation is also in the midst of one of the worst IV opioid shortages we've ever seen. The FDA panel's confusion at the ADCOM meeting with regard to the data presented does not justify a CRL. Trevena has an all-star management team and board of directors and deserves FDA approval on Friday, November 2, 2018.

It is important to consider the patient testimonials at the ADCOM meeting. All of the testimonials were extremely positive. The entire world is eagerly awaiting the arrival of a safer alternative to morphine in hospitals and outpatient settings, especially morphine-allergic patients, elderly patients, obese patients, and other at risk patients.

